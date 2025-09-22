2025-09-23 Tuesday

Best Crypto to Buy Now: Explosive Tokens to Invest in for 2025 Gains

The post Best Crypto to Buy Now: Explosive Tokens to Invest in for 2025 Gains  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano (ADA) remains among the most well-known altcoins out there, supported by continuous improvements made to its chain and the strong developer base that is dedicated to making it scalable and supporting smart contracts. However, new projects are also taking center stage, with Mutuum Finance (MUTM) being of particular interest in 2025.  Holding steady at $0.035 presale, MUTM is building a two-way lending-and-borrowing protocol for long-term adoption on decentralized finance. With ADA offering the stability of a proven network and MUTM offering early-stage growth potential, both are gaining traction as investors position themselves for the next bull run. Cardano Navigates Resistance as Fundamentals Continue to Come Under Question Cardano (ADA) trades around $0.92 levels, having recently probed resistance around the levels of $1.00 with firm support around the levels of $0.80-$0.85. Its advancement in the development roadmap, including scaling and smart contract improvements, continues to attract the interest of those investors who like projects with solid technical progress. Nevertheless, ADA’s price momentum now seems less exhilarating, as much of its past projected gains now seem already priced in. Compared to ADA’s set size, Mutuum Finance, is perceived by investors to have higher potential upside within this cycle. Mutuum Finance Growth in Presale  Mutuum Finance has had a record-breaking presale run with over 16,470 investors buying coins to raise a total of over $16.15 million raised to date. Tokens can be bought at $0.035 per MUTM in Phase 6. The presale is tiered, which means that early adopters enjoy lower prices.  Mutuum Finance’s goal is to push the boundaries of the current DeFi market. The project has an early adopter token giveaway offering $100,000 MUTM where 10 users will be awarded $10,000 MUTM. Mutuum Finance uses Chainlink oracles to lend, exchange and settle trades in USD-denominated value of assets and token…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 15:42
Crypto.com Fights Back Against Secret Data Breach Claims

TLDR Crypto.com denied claims it failed to disclose a 2023 data breach where hackers accessed an employee account through phishing The attack was carried out by Noah Urban from hacking group Scattered Spider, who gained access to personal information of a small number of users No customer funds were compromised in the breach, which was [...] The post Crypto.com Fights Back Against Secret Data Breach Claims appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/22 15:21
Wealth Building Ain’t Sexy, But Not Hard

Building wealth may not be the most exciting thing, but it’s not that difficult. So, what is the most underrated way to build&nbsp;wealth? You need to be self-disciplined with your&nbsp;money. Whatever amount of money you have, minimize your spending while putting the rest into things you understand the&nbsp;best. No, it’s not as easy as&nbsp;1–2–3. It ain’t that simple. If it was, everyone would do it and be successfully wealthy However, I’ll say that it takes a change in mindset to come across building wealth for yourself and your&nbsp;family. I believe mindset holds most people&nbsp;back. With the right mindset, it makes a huge difference in how people think of&nbsp;money. When that happens, it can help improve their financial situation. That’s what I want to discuss in this&nbsp;post. The Real Numbers Behind People’s Struggles I regularly read articles pertaining to financial news or personal finance stuff regarding people who are struggling. I don’t get why personal finance seems more difficult than people think of, as it’s not hard or overcomplicated. But still, we see people struggle with managing their money, and it reflects as we see the latest numbers of where people are&nbsp;at. Based on one article I read not too long ago, the struggle is&nbsp;real. Here are some hard numbers to consider: 48% of Americans use credit cards to pay for their living expenses. The average American spends around $1506 on their credit card every&nbsp;month. For millennials, that number is higher on average, and is $2410 each&nbsp;month. 43% of credit card users spend more money than they&nbsp;earn. Looking at those numbers, it doesn’t look&nbsp;great. It shows a problem with people defaulting to the credit card&nbsp;instead. The overall financial health of Americans is really bad, and it doesn’t look like it’s improving. I believe it’s a lack of self-discipline when it comes to&nbsp;money. When you lack the discipline to manage your money carefully, you start to make bad decisions with your&nbsp;money. When you start to overspend, that’s when the money problems&nbsp;begin. It eventually becomes a never-ending cycle of spending and&nbsp;debt. None of which does you any favor in the long&nbsp;run. One of the best tips to succeeding in personal finance is spending less than you&nbsp;make. I believe it’s the first step you can start doing to get your financial house in&nbsp;order. Once you reduce your spending, you can look into where else you can utilize your&nbsp;money. That’s where saving and investing come&nbsp;in. But it comes down to figuring out what you understand best. So always invest in things that you understand the&nbsp;most. That’s how you’ll succeed in the long-run in&nbsp;life. Whether that’s in finances or mastering another skill, it’s possible. Those are some of the points I lay out in my latest article via my&nbsp;website. If you want to start building wealth in a simple manner, but need more guidance, I encourage you to check it&nbsp;out. I consider my tips to personal finance the best for any beginner in the personal finance&nbsp;space. So give it a&nbsp;read. Until tomorrow, -Eric Wealth Building Ain’t Sexy, But Not Hard was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/22 15:18
The Future of Farming Is Now: Are Home Vertical Farms the Future?

What if the freshest lettuce, herbs, or even strawberries weren’t grown miles away but right inside your home? Home vertical farming — the…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/22 15:18
Top 10 Fantasy Sports Apps in the USA

Top 10 Fantasy Sports Apps in the U.S. with Market Insights &amp; Worldwide Growth How Fantasy Sports Apps Are Transforming Fan EngagementTop 10 Fantansy sports apps in the USA — Market&nbsp;insights Fantasy sports apps are no longer just a side hobby for die-hard fans they’ve become one of the biggest drivers of sports engagement worldwide. By allowing users to create their own teams, compete with friends, and track real-time stats, these apps bring fans closer to the action than ever&nbsp;before. In the U.S., the fantasy sports market is booming. According to industry projections, it is valued at $14.91 billion in 2025 and is expected to nearly double, reaching $27.36 billion by 2030. This rapid growth is fueled by the rise of mobile-first experiences, social community features, and partnerships with major sports leagues that are reshaping how fans interact with their favorite games. Globally, fantasy sports are expanding beyond traditional markets, with new user bases emerging in Asia, Europe, and Latin&nbsp;America. Fantasy Sports Market Statistics (Worldwide &amp;&nbsp;USA) Fantasy sports have grown from being a niche hobby among hardcore fans to a mainstream global industry worth billions. With millions of active users, advanced technology integrations, and expanding game formats, the fantasy sports ecosystem is reshaping how fans connect with their favorite sports. Let’s dive into the current market&nbsp;outlook. U.S. Market&nbsp;Overview Market value in 2025: $14.91&nbsp;billion Projected market value in 2030: $27.36&nbsp;billion The U.S. continues to dominate as the largest market, driven by fantasy football, basketball, and baseball. Global Market&nbsp;Trends Total Value: The global fantasy sports market is witnessing steady double-digit growth, with millions of new users joining annually. User Growth: Expansion into cricket, soccer, and esports has opened massive new opportunities in countries like India, Brazil, and across&nbsp;Europe. Key Shifts in the&nbsp;Industry Rise of Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): Platforms like FanDuel and DraftKings have popularized DFS, giving fans quick results and cash&nbsp;prizes. AI Integration: Smarter algorithms now recommend optimized lineups, provide predictive analytics, and help users make data-driven decisions. Personalized Gameplay: Apps increasingly tailor experiences with custom contests, private leagues, and gamified features. Mobile-First Adoption: Most users now play fantasy sports via mobile apps, with developers prioritizing sleek design and push notifications to keep engagement high. Sports Expansion: Beyond football and basketball, fantasy is expanding to cricket, soccer, esports, and niche leagues, tapping into passionate global fanbases. With these shifts in place, fantasy sports apps are emerging as the real game-changers. Now let’s see the best fantasy sports app in the&nbsp;USA. Top 10 Fantasy Sports Apps in the&nbsp;USA Fantasy sports have become a staple of fan engagement in the United States, with millions of users competing in leagues, daily contests, and innovative formats. Some popular apps are not only entertaining fans but also shaping the multi-billion-dollar fantasy sports industry. Below is a closer look at the top 10 fantasy sports apps in the USA, their core features, latest innovations, and their role in transforming the&nbsp;market. 1. FanDuel FanDuel is one of the biggest names in fantasy sports, leading the way in Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) with millions of active users. Known for its smooth interface and variety of contests, it’s also a pioneer in merging fantasy with sports&nbsp;betting. Core Features: DFS contests across NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, and&nbsp;more Integrated sportsbook for betting alongside fantasy&nbsp;play Real-time scoring and streamlined mobile&nbsp;app Latest Innovations: Single-game DFS contests for faster&nbsp;outcomes Same-game parlay integration with fantasy&nbsp;contests Official partnerships with leagues like the NBA and&nbsp;NFL Role in the Market:FanDuel is a market leader in DFS, shaping the fantasy sports economy and raising the bar for innovation. 2. DraftKings DraftKings rivals FanDuel as a top DFS provider, offering diverse contests and pushing into new areas like NFTs and sports betting. Its user-friendly platform attracts both casual players and high-stakes competitors. Core Features: Extensive DFS contests from free-to-play to high-entry stakes Sportsbook and NFT marketplace integration Rich player data and projections Latest Innovations: Reignmakers NFT fantasy&nbsp;sports AI-driven lineup optimizers for competitive edge Partnerships with major leagues like NFL, MLB, and&nbsp;UFC Role in the Market:DraftKings is a trailblazer, blending fantasy sports with Web3 and sports betting, expanding what fantasy can&nbsp;be. 3. ESPN Fantasy&nbsp;Sports Backed by ESPN’s strong sports ecosystem, ESPN Fantasy is a household name for season-long fantasy leagues. It offers free, accessible play with integrated sports content, making it popular among casual and loyal fans&nbsp;alike. Core Features: Season-long leagues for football, basketball, baseball, and&nbsp;hockey Intuitive drafting tools and custom league&nbsp;settings Multi-platform support (web, app, ESPN&nbsp;TV) Latest Innovations: In-app trade analyzers for smarter decisions Improved draft lobby experience Seamless integration of highlights and&nbsp;updates Role in the Market:As one of the most widely used free fantasy platforms, ESPN Fantasy drives mass adoption and accessibility. 4. Yahoo Fantasy&nbsp;Sports Yahoo Fantasy has been around since the early days of online fantasy sports, building trust with longtime players. Today, it balances traditional season-long formats with DFS offerings, making it versatile for different types of&nbsp;fans. Core Features: Free leagues for major U.S.&nbsp;sports DFS contests with cash&nbsp;prizes Advanced commissioner tools for custom&nbsp;setups Latest Innovations: Yahoo Sportsbook integration AI-powered lineup recommendations Refreshed mobile design for casual&nbsp;users Role in the Market:Yahoo Fantasy is both a veteran platform and an innovator, appealing to old-school fans while staying relevant in&nbsp;DFS. 5. Sleeper Sleeper has gained popularity by positioning itself as a social-first fantasy platform. With built-in chat, memes, and community tools, it has a younger audience that values social engagement as much as gameplay. Core Features: Fantasy football, basketball, and esports&nbsp;support Chat, memes, and reactions within the&nbsp;app Highly customizable league&nbsp;formats Latest Innovations: Esports fantasy support (League of Legends, Valorant) Gamified features like polls and reactions Enhanced real-time push notifications Role in the Market:Sleeper is redefining fantasy as a community-driven experience, not just a stats-based game. 6. PrizePicks PrizePicks is known for its simplified fantasy model, where users bet on player projections rather than managing full teams. This pick’em style has gained traction among casual fans looking for quicker outcomes. Core Features: Player over/under projection contests Wide coverage: NFL, NBA, MLB, PGA, esports, and&nbsp;more Simple entry process with no season-long commitment Latest Innovations: Expanded into esports projections Mobile-first UI designed for quick&nbsp;play Athlete partnerships for brand visibility Role in the Market:PrizePicks is a fast-rising DFS disruptor, appealing to casual users with easy-to-understand formats. 7. CBS Sports&nbsp;Fantasy CBS Sports Fantasy is favored by experienced players and league commissioners who want advanced customization. It combines traditional fantasy play with deep sports analysis, creating a premium user experience. Core Features: Season-long leagues for football, baseball, basketball Advanced commissioner and draft&nbsp;tools Access to CBS expert rankings and&nbsp;analysis Latest Innovations: Upgraded draft prep&nbsp;features Personalized in-app news&nbsp;feeds Integrated CBS content and highlights Role in the Market:CBS Sports Fantasy is considered a premium platform, attracting serious players who want depth and customization. 8. Underdog&nbsp;Fantasy Underdog Fantasy has become synonymous with the Best Ball format, where users draft teams once and let them play automatically all season. This makes it a favorite for players who love drafting but prefer less daily management. Core Features: Best Ball drafts with huge prize&nbsp;pools Pick’em contests for quick&nbsp;play Intuitive mobile-first design Latest Innovations: Best Ball Mania tournaments with multi-million-dollar prizes Machine learning-powered draft assistance Expansion into college football&nbsp;contests Role in the Market:Underdog is a niche leader, popularizing Best Ball and offering massive prize pools for competitive fantasy&nbsp;fans. 9. OwnersBox OwnersBox is a newer player in the fantasy space, bridging the gap between season-long and daily fantasy with its weekly format. It offers flexibility, creativity, and user-friendly contests. Core Features: Weekly fantasy contests with flexible&nbsp;rules Supports NFL, NBA, NHL, and&nbsp;MLB Cash and free-entry leagues Latest Innovations: SuperFlex format allowing multiple&nbsp;QBs Frequent promotions and reward programs Modern, mobile-first interface Role in the Market:OwnersBox is an up-and-coming disruptor, targeting players who want flexibility between DFS and traditional leagues. 10. NFL Fantasy&nbsp;Football The official fantasy app of the NFL, this platform provides exclusive access to league data, player stats, and highlights. It’s a popular starting point for new fantasy players and loyal NFL&nbsp;fans. Core Features: Season-long leagues tied to official NFL&nbsp;data Video highlights and player&nbsp;insights Next Gen Stats integration for advanced&nbsp;analysis Latest Innovations: Highlight clips inside&nbsp;matchups Personalized lineup recommendations NFL RedZone integration for subscribers Role in the Market:NFL Fantasy is the official fantasy gateway, trusted by fans due to its direct connection with the&nbsp;league. With this innovation, the growing user bases, and deep integration with major sports leagues, fantasy sports apps are no longer just fan engagement tools, they’re becoming powerful revenue engines. This evolving ecosystem is what makes them one of the major attractive investment opportunities in today’s digital sports&nbsp;economy. Emerging Trends in USA Fantasy&nbsp;Sports The U.S. fantasy sports market is evolving rapidly, fueled by technology and shifting fan preferences. Here are the most important trends shaping the industry: AI-driven analytics and lineup recommendations: Fantasy apps now leverage artificial intelligence to analyze player performance, injury history, and matchup data. This allows fans to make smarter decisions and compete on a more level playing&nbsp;field. Social-first experiences: In-app chat, community leagues, and interactive features are turning fantasy platforms into digital sports clubs, where fans don’t just play they connect, debate, and share highlights. Mobile-first design: With most users accessing fantasy through smartphones, apps are prioritizing sleek designs, intuitive navigation, and push notifications to keep engagement high. League partnerships fueling innovation: Partnerships with the NFL, NBA, MLB, and other major leagues are boosting credibility. These collaborations bring exclusive content, real-time stats, and innovative game formats that keep fans&nbsp;hooked. All these trends are not just enhancing the fan experience; they’re also building highly scalable, revenue-driven platforms. This transformation sets the stage for why fantasy sports apps are being recognized as one of the next big investment opportunities in the sports and tech industry. Why Fantasy Sports Apps Are the Next Big Investment Opportunity Investors and startups are paying close attention to the fantasy sports industry, and for good&nbsp;reason: Explosive market growth: The U.S. market alone is projected to grow from $14.91 billion in 2025 to $27.36 billion by 2030, with global expansion driving even more&nbsp;revenue. High user retention: Fantasy platforms achieve strong loyalty due to season-long leagues, daily contests, and social interaction features that keep fans coming&nbsp;back. Diverse monetization models: From entry fees and advertising to premium subscriptions and sportsbook integration, fantasy apps generate consistent revenue&nbsp;streams. Future-proof technology: With AI, blockchain, and Web3 integration, fantasy apps are ready to scale into new sports, formats, and even digital collectibles. New sports verticals: Beyond traditional U.S. sports, fantasy is expanding into esports, cricket, soccer, and niche leagues, opening vast untapped&nbsp;markets. This global expansion highlights that while the U.S. is leading in revenue, other regions are quickly rising as new growth engines for fantasy sports. Let’s take a closer look at the top countries where fantasy sports are gaining massive popularity beyond the&nbsp;U.S. Top Countries Where Fantasy Sports Are Highly Popular (Beyond the&nbsp;U.S.) While the U.S. leads the global fantasy sports market, other regions are catching up fast with unique preferences: India: A global hotspot, driven by cricket, football (soccer), and kabaddi. Platforms like Dream11 have made fantasy mainstream, with hundreds of millions of&nbsp;users. Europe: Soccer dominates, but basketball and Formula 1 are also fueling adoption. European fans are drawn to both season-long and DFS&nbsp;formats. Asia-Pacific (China, Japan): Growing interest in fantasy esports and baseball, particularly among younger fans. Mobile-first adoption is accelerating growth. Latin America &amp; Africa (Brazil leading): Soccer and esports are the main drivers, with Brazil emerging as a key market thanks to its massive football&nbsp;fanbase. The rise of these international markets proves that fantasy sports are no longer confined to the U.S. alone they’ve become a global fan engagement phenomenon. And with worldwide growth accelerating, the opportunity for entrepreneurs and investors is bigger than&nbsp;ever. Conclusion As you can see, fantasy sports apps aren’t just changing the way fans follow games they’re creating entirely new digital experiences. With the USA market expected to grow from $14.91 billion in 2025 to $27.36 billion by 2030, there’s never been a better time to get involved. If you’ve been thinking about launching your own fantasy sports platform, this is your moment. Whether you want to build the next big fantasy sports app, create a social-first league platform, or tap into global sports like cricket and esports, the opportunities are wide&nbsp;open. To bring your idea to life, it’s smart to partner with experts who know the industry inside out. A fantasy sports app development company can help you design, build, and scale a platform that stands out, equipped with AI features, a mobile-first design, and innovative gameplay. The future of fan engagement is already here. The question is, are you ready to be part of&nbsp;it? Top 10 Fantasy Sports Apps in the USA was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/22 15:17
Crypto liquidations attacked long positions over the weekend

Crypto liquidations attacked long positions over the weekend

Crypto liquidations accelerated to $1B in an hour on Monday, following long liquidations over the weekend.
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 15:12
Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now: Pepeto VS BlockDAG VS Layer Brett VS Remittix VS Little Pepe

The post Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now: Pepeto VS BlockDAG VS Layer Brett VS Remittix VS Little Pepe appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Which Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now: Pepeto VS BlockDAG VS Layer Brett VS Remittix VS Little Pepe appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Are you searching for the best crypto to buy now, in 2025? Presales have the power to transform portfolios quickly turning small investments into big gains and can change lives overnight. But they’re also risky, so this guide begins with proof, not hype or empty promises. Today, we evaluate Pepeto (PEPETO), BlockDAG, Layer Brett, Remittix, and Little Pepe examining how they compare now based on the main criteria that matter: the team’s vision and dedication, what features are live today, independent audits, transparent tokenomics, and actual utility. You’ll see where decentralized exchanges and bridges are operational, which Layer 2 claims are credible, who has PayFi infrastructure, staking features, and upcoming listing plans so your decision on the best crypto to buy now is driven by facts, not hype. Pepeto, The Meme Coin on Ethereum, Built To Revolutionize The Memecoins Market Unlike old memecoins that rode pure hype at launch, Pepeto is built like a project with a mission. The team treats this as legacy work, shipping fast, polishing details, showing up for the community, and pushing forward every week. Where earlier cycles wrote the first chapters, Pepeto aims for the full package: a hard capped design, including PepetoSwap a zero-fee exchange where every trade runs through the Pepeto token, guaranteeing real usage instead of artificial buzz. Already 850+ projects have applied to list, a strong signal for future volume. A built-in cross-chain bridge adds smart routing that unifies liquidity, cuts extra hops, reduces slippage, and turns usage into steady token demand. Because every swap touches the PEPETO token, it’s very hard for the coin’s price not to rise aggressively in the coming years.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 15:01
Liquiditeit neemt af, maar geldhoeveelheid blijft stijgen

Terwijl centrale banken wereldwijd hun best doen om de geldkraan een beetje dicht te draaien, blijft de totale geldhoeveelheid (M2) gewoon oplopen naar nieuwe recordhoogtes. In de VS, Japan, China én de Europese Unie staat M2 momenteel op een all time high, ondanks signalen dat het monetair beleid strakker wordt.... Het bericht Liquiditeit neemt af, maar geldhoeveelheid blijft stijgen verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/09/22 14:44
Capital B’s Strategic Bitcoin Purchase: European Firm Expands Crypto Holdings

BitcoinWorld Capital B’s Strategic Bitcoin Purchase: European Firm Expands Crypto Holdings The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with news of a significant move by European listed company, Capital B. In a strategic expansion of its digital asset portfolio, Capital B announced a substantial Capital B Bitcoin purchase, adding an impressive 551 BTC to its existing holdings. This latest acquisition underscores a growing trend of institutional confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term value and its role in modern financial strategies. What Does This Capital B Bitcoin Purchase Mean for the Market? This recent announcement from Capital B is more than just another transaction; it signals a clear commitment to digital assets. The firm now proudly holds a total of 2,800 BTC, positioning itself as a notable player among publicly traded companies with significant Bitcoin reserves. Such moves by established entities like Capital B often serve as a strong indicator of shifting investment paradigms. Increased Institutional Adoption: Large-scale purchases by listed companies demonstrate a maturing market. Validation of Bitcoin’s Value: It reinforces Bitcoin’s status as a legitimate store of value and an attractive investment. Potential for Market Impact: These acquisitions can inspire other corporations to consider similar strategies, potentially driving further demand. Why Are Companies Like Capital B Investing in Bitcoin? Many corporations are looking for innovative ways to manage their treasury reserves and hedge against traditional financial market volatility. Bitcoin, with its decentralized nature and limited supply, offers a compelling alternative. Capital B’s decision reflects a calculated assessment of Bitcoin’s potential for appreciation and its role in a diversified asset strategy. It is not merely a speculative bet but a carefully considered financial maneuver. For a European listed company, making a substantial Capital B Bitcoin purchase involves navigating various regulatory and operational complexities. However, the benefits, such as potential capital appreciation and a hedge against inflation, often outweigh these challenges, making Bitcoin an increasingly attractive asset class for forward-thinking firms. Capital B’s Growing Bitcoin Portfolio: A Closer Look Capital B’s journey into Bitcoin began earlier, and this latest acquisition significantly bolsters its position. Holding 2,800 BTC represents a substantial investment, reflecting a long-term conviction in the cryptocurrency’s future. This kind of consistent accumulation by a publicly traded entity provides a transparent example of institutional engagement in the crypto space. What makes this particular Capital B Bitcoin purchase noteworthy is its timing and scale. As the market continues to evolve, companies that embrace digital assets early on might find themselves in a stronger strategic position. This move by Capital B could set a precedent for other European firms considering similar ventures into the digital economy. What’s Next for Capital B and Its Bitcoin Strategy? With 2,800 BTC in its treasury, Capital B is clearly signaling its belief in Bitcoin’s enduring value. This strategic approach suggests that the company views Bitcoin not just as a short-term trade, but as a fundamental component of its long-term financial health. Investors and market watchers will undoubtedly keep a close eye on Capital B’s future announcements regarding its digital asset strategy. The implications of such a significant Capital B Bitcoin purchase extend beyond the company itself. It contributes to the broader narrative of Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption and integration into traditional finance. This continued institutional interest is crucial for the overall growth and stability of the cryptocurrency ecosystem, offering a glimpse into the future of corporate treasury management. In conclusion, Capital B’s latest acquisition of 551 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 2,800 BTC, is a powerful statement. It highlights the increasing institutional confidence in Bitcoin and signals a strategic shift in corporate treasury management across Europe. This bold move by Capital B reinforces Bitcoin’s position as a valuable asset for long-term growth and diversification, paving the way for further corporate adoption in the digital age. Frequently Asked Questions About Capital B’s Bitcoin Holdings Q1: What is Capital B’s total Bitcoin holding after this purchase? A1: After acquiring an additional 551 BTC, Capital B now holds a total of 2,800 BTC in its treasury. Q2: Why are European companies like Capital B investing in Bitcoin? A2: Companies like Capital B are investing in Bitcoin for various reasons, including its potential as a hedge against inflation, a store of value, and an asset for portfolio diversification in an evolving financial landscape. Q3: How does this Capital B Bitcoin purchase impact the cryptocurrency market? A3: Significant institutional acquisitions like this signal growing confidence in Bitcoin, which can positively influence market sentiment, potentially encouraging other corporations to consider similar investments and driving further mainstream adoption. Q4: Is Capital B the only European company holding substantial Bitcoin? A4: While Capital B is a notable example, an increasing number of European and global companies are adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets. This trend reflects a broader acceptance of digital assets within corporate finance. Was this insight into Capital B’s strategic Bitcoin acquisition helpful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread the word about institutional crypto adoption and spark a conversation about the future of finance! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Capital B’s Strategic Bitcoin Purchase: European Firm Expands Crypto Holdings first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/22 14:40
Latest Presale News: Projects Gaining Traction in September 2025

Recent News in Presales: Projects Gaining Traction in September 2025 presents the prospects of incredible changes in the processes of crypto investment. The current month is marked with record inflows of capital and novel presale projects. The demand is boosted by the increasing number of people interested in AI-based protocols and scalability, and also a
Coinstats2025/09/22 14:38
