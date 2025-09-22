2025-09-23 Tuesday

Best Crypto ICOs to Buy in 2025

The post Best Crypto ICOs to Buy in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is steadily heating up, with fresh projects emerging that offer innovative use cases. As altcoin season edges closer, investors are increasingly scanning for early opportunities that could generate outsized returns before broader market rallies take hold. Among the most talked-about opportunities right now are the best crypto presales to buy, where early entry pricing makes them especially appealing. With several presales already gaining traction, the current market cycle may offer a rare window to secure positions before valuations climb higher. Profit-Taking Hits Crypto Market, Yet Presales Offer Strong Potential The crypto market slipped nearly 2% over the past 24 hours, largely due to profit-taking after last week’s reaction to the Fed’s decision. Unlike currency markets, crypto did not respond as strongly, yet the surge of capital still needed to be priced in. This adjustment became a key reason for the pullback. Typically, positive news drives fresh inflows and sparks rallies, but markets often reverse afterward to balance the added liquidity. While short-term volatility is expected, these market adjustments often set the stage for fresh opportunities as capital searches for higher-growth assets. As sentiment shifts and liquidity rotates, investors tend to look toward emerging projects with stronger upside potential. This article highlights three of the best crypto presales to buy in 2025, based on insights from crypto expert Crypto Boy. His detailed analysis is available below and on his YouTube channel. Pepenode (PEPENODE) Pepenode is introduced as an innovative “mine-to-earn” presale project designed to reward participants through mining and staking mechanisms. By mining within the ecosystem, users can steadily increase their token holdings, creating the potential for long-term profitability as supply accumulates over time. The project’s presale has already attracted significant attention, with nearly $18 million raised and only a limited time remaining in its current stage before…
China Launches K Visa as US H-1B Costs Drive Talent Out of America

TLDR Trump’s $100K H-1B fee causes a rise in global STEM professionals turning to China. China’s K Visa offers fast-track access for STEM talent with no sponsorship rules. H-1B visa policy shift leads to a 27% rise in STEM inquiries for China-based roles. China’s K Visa starts October 1 and targets AI, biotech, and semiconductor [...] The post China Launches K Visa as US H-1B Costs Drive Talent Out of America appeared first on CoinCentral.
SOOHO.IO and Chainlink Promote the Development of the Korean Won Stablecoin Ecosystem

PANews reported on September 22 that South Korean blockchain technology company SOOHO.IO and Chainlink launched the "Project Namsan" project, aiming to build a Korean won stablecoin ecosystem. The project has launched a pilot program targeting foreign tourists, allowing participants to deposit US dollar stablecoins in exchange for digital payment vouchers denominated in Korean won, reducing payment costs by over 30% compared to traditional foreign exchange channels. The project leverages Chainlink's Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to connect multiple public and private chains. Chainlink's Proof of Reserve technology continuously verifies stablecoin reserves, ensuring that Korean won payment vouchers are only issued after stablecoin settlement verification, enabling a transparent and reliable delivery-versus-payment (DvP) model. CCIP utilizes a defense-in-depth security model, with its consensus layer powered by Chainlink's Decentralized Oracle Network (DON), which has secured over $100 billion in DeFi locked value and facilitated tens of trillions of dollars in on-chain transactions since 2022. The pilot program has been underway since July this year in partnership with Grand Korea Leisure (GKL), a South Korean public enterprise. GKL's foreigner-only casino, Seven Joy, welcomes approximately 1.5 million international visitors annually and has branches in major tourist destinations such as COEX in Gangnam.
Pump.fun Was Dead… Now It’s Making $19M a Week — Are You Still Watching from the Sidelines?

What if a cryptocurrency platform that was previously dismissed as a failure made one of 2025’s most spectacular resurgences?Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Bitcoin Whales Are Buying 300% More While Retail Panics

When Dreams and Reality MeetContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Capital Without Borders: How MAIV Unlocks Global Wealth Through Strategic Diversification.

Picture this: In the high towers of Zurich, a woman named Elise scrolls through charts of bond yields and private equity valuations while sipping espresso. She’s no hedge fund manager, just a freelance designer with a keen eye for macro trends. Also, In a café in Medellín, Tomás watches rental indexes rise across Europe while sketching his next UI project. And in Kyoto, a retired engineer named Satoshi checks in on his U.S. real estate income through a blockchain dashboard built thousands of miles&nbsp;away. This is not fiction. It’s the new financial reality, and it’s powered by platforms like MAIV, an elegant system that turns geography into an opportunity rather than a limitation. Global, yes. But grounded in something deeper: strategic diversification that protects, scales, and elevates portfolios beyond&nbsp;borders. Because in today’s world, if your wealth is trapped in your local market, you're not investing. You’re gambling. The Old Way: Geography as a&nbsp;Cage. If we're being honest, traditional investing is still rooted in restriction. Your local bank offers limited instruments. Your government regulates what you can access. Your passport decides which funds or markets you’re allowed to play in. Unless you're a high-net-worth individual or institution, entire asset classes remain locked behind velvet&nbsp;ropes. That’s not diversification. That’s financial gatekeeping wrapped in legacy compliance. And in that world, when a regional downturn hits, be it housing in Berlin or inflation in Buenos Aires, your capital has no escape route. You suffer the full&nbsp;brunt. MAIV’s Way: Strategy First, Borders&nbsp;Nowhere. What MAIV understands better than most is this: diversification is not about owning different things. It's about pursuing different strategies across markets that behave independently. Let’s break that&nbsp;down. Geographic Strategy: MAIV taps into yield-rich environments with varied economic cycles. When North American rental yields plateau, Eastern European emerging markets or Latin American refinancing deals can still outperform. Capital Stack Strategy: Rather than sticking to equity alone, MAIV gives investors exposure to senior debt, mezzanine financing, and hybrid instruments, each offering different risk-reward dynamics. Duration Strategy: Short-term bridge lending. Mid-term commercial financing. Long-term equity participation. MAIV builds optionality into timelines, not just locations. Market Maturity Strategy: Institutional deals in regulated EU jurisdictions sit alongside higher-growth, earlier-stage opportunities elsewhere, designed to balance risk and return at a portfolio level. This isn’t about real estate in Hungary vs condos in Mexico. This is about playing the entire chessboard of global finance, knowing when to go aggressive, when to go defensive, and how to stack the game in your&nbsp;favor. Real Yield, Real Options, Real Geography. Remember Tomás from Medellín? He didn’t just randomly invest in Eastern Europe. He followed MAIV’s quarterly reports and saw the emerging refinancing gap in Poland. The data showed favorable LTVs, rising demand for development capital, and most importantly, tight regulatory protections. And Elise in Zurich? She leaned into MAIV’s short-duration debt pools in Portugal, choosing security and liquidity over volatility, knowing the same capital could later be rotated into higher-yield ventures in Spain or the&nbsp;Balkans. These investors aren’t just betting on buildings. They’re betting on strategy. And MAIV? They’re the architect of those strategies, curating, vetting, structuring, and delivering them in a way that’s both compliant and accessible. The Passport Problem (and Why MAIV Destroys&nbsp;It). For decades, your nationality determined your investment ceiling. An American can’t access certain Swiss funds. A European might be locked out of early-stage Asian fintech. A freelancer in Santiago may never even hear about a commercial refinancing opportunity in Belgium, let alone invest in&nbsp;it. MAIV eliminates that. They’ve built infrastructure that is globally compliant yet locally flexible. EU-registered, legally sound, and smart-contract powered... MAIV’s system routes around red tape without cutting&nbsp;corners. Investors get access to previously unreachable deals, without skirting the law or relying on shady proxies. This isn’t loophole investing. This is infrastructure-grade finance for the internet&nbsp;era. Why Strategic Diversification Matters More Than&nbsp;Ever. Let’s zoom&nbsp;out. 2020–2022: Investors learned the hard way that putting all eggs in DeFi was dangerous. Flash loans. Rugs. Tokens with no intrinsic value. 2023: The RWA narrative begins. Hype rises. But substance? Rare. 2024–2025: The winning portfolios will be those built not on vibes, but on layered strategies, across multiple jurisdictions, using well-structured instruments. MAIV saw this early. That’s why they’re not a "platform." They’re a strategy engine. A portfolio oracle. A compliance-native yield&nbsp;machine. And the key ingredient? Intelligent, intentional diversification. Not five real estate assets in five cities. But five investment strategies designed to move independently, deliver uncorrelated returns, and react intelligently to macro&nbsp;shifts. The Human Side of Global&nbsp;Wealth. We often treat global investing as abstract. Charts, numbers, currency&nbsp;pairs. But at the core of MAIV’s mission is a deeply human idea: that where you live shouldn't limit what you&nbsp;build. Tomás wanted to support his parents while building a life of freedom. Elise wanted to travel more and work less. Satoshi wanted his retirement to mean peace, not&nbsp;panic. MAIV gave them not just access, but direction. Not just deals, but&nbsp;purpose. And the result? Capital that travels freely. Risk that’s measured. Yield that’s earned, not guessed. Portfolios that actually protect rather than&nbsp;pretend. No More Local Mindsets in a Global&nbsp;World. The 1% have always known how to diversify strategically. They don’t panic when one market dips. They rotate. They balance. They move like&nbsp;water. MAIV hands that same toolkit to everyone&nbsp;else. This is investing without borders. This is strategy over noise. This is freedom wrapped in structured finance. And whether you're in Seoul, Sydney, or São Paulo, the message is the same: Think globally. Diversify strategically. Invest with MAIV because the world is your portfolio, if you have the right partner to unlock&nbsp;it. Useful links. Website: maiv.io Discord: https://discord.gg/JHZvtyHwnM X: https://x.com/MAIV_FINANCE Capital Without Borders: How MAIV Unlocks Global Wealth Through Strategic Diversification. was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Why Vitalik Thinks Low-Risk DeFi Could Be Ethereum’s Secret Weapon

TLDR Vitalik Buterin believes low-risk DeFi could serve as Ethereum’s stable revenue source, similar to how Google Search funds Google’s other ventures He sees low-risk protocols like stablecoin lending as a way to balance profit generation with Ethereum’s founding values Current stablecoin lending yields around 5% for blue-chip assets, providing reliable returns without high speculation [...] The post Why Vitalik Thinks Low-Risk DeFi Could Be Ethereum’s Secret Weapon appeared first on CoinCentral.
SlowMist CISO: WebAuthn key login has bypass risks

PANews reported on September 22nd that SlowMist Technology's Chief Information Security Officer, 23pds, posted on the X platform that researchers have discovered a new attack that can bypass WebAuthn key-based login. Attackers can hijack the WebAuthn API through malicious browser extensions or exploit XSS vulnerabilities on websites, forcing downgrades to password login or tampering with the key registration process to steal user credentials. This attack does not require device access or Face ID. Victims who use key login on websites with malicious extensions or vulnerabilities may experience identity impersonation, leading to account compromise. WebAuthn (Web Authentication) is a web standard developed by the W3C and FIDO Alliance. It aims to achieve secure authentication through public key cryptography, replacing or supplementing traditional passwords. Users can log in using hardware security keys (such as YubiKey), built-in platform authenticators (such as Windows Hello, Touch ID, Android biometrics), or devices that comply with the FIDO2 standard.
Bitcoin (BTC) ve Altcoinler Yeni Haftaya 1,7 Milyar Dolarlık Düşüşle Başladı! Düşüşün Sebebi Ne? – Analistten Kötü Haber Geldi!

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) ve altcoinler yeni haftaya düşüşle başladı. Bu noktada Bitcoin ve altcoinler pazar gecesi yaşanan sert düşüşle FOMC öncesi seviyelerin altına geriledi. Bitcoin son 24 saatte %2,4 düşerek113 bin dolardan işlem görüyor. Ethereum %6,3 düşüşle 4.190 dolara, XRP %6,3 düşüşle 2,8 dolara ve Solana (SOL) %6,6 düşüşle 224 dolara geriledi. Bu düşüşte […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
How SpacePay Makes Crypto Payments Simple, Fast, and Low-Cost in 2025

Ever wondered why crypto payments still feel so complicated in 2025? Most merchants avoid cryptocurrency payments because they seem too complex and risky. SpacePay is addressing these concerns head-on. This London startup lets businesses accept crypto through their existing card machines, supports 325+ wallets, and converts everything to fiat currency instantly at 0.5% fees. The.. The post How SpacePay Makes Crypto Payments Simple, Fast, and Low-Cost in 2025 appeared first on 99Bitcoins .
