Janet Yellen Conducts Interviews for Federal Reserve Positions

The post Janet Yellen Conducts Interviews for Federal Reserve Positions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Yellen interviews Federal Reserve candidates, impacting global markets and crypto. Market volatility highlights leadership anticipation effects on assets. Leadership outcomes affect US monetary policy and macro risks. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to interview Federal Reserve candidates this week following the end of the FOMC blackout period, aiming to review 10 of 11 candidates. The selection impacts U.S. monetary policy, influencing risk conditions in global markets, with potential volatility in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum as policy shifts are anticipated. Yellen’s Interviews and Market Repercussions Janet Yellen’s interviews with Federal Reserve candidates mark a significant procedural step post-FOMC blackout. Yellen’s remarks emphasize her preference for the Treasury role, enjoying presidential support. “I like my current position,” she said, and referenced President Trump’s support for her Treasury work. Source Highlighted candidates include current Fed governors and key economic advisors. Actions taken involve scheduled meetings and public statements, setting the stage for potential policy impacts. Changes ensue as financial markets anticipate future leadership directions. Yellen’s leadership approach at the Treasury may shape expectations differently from a Fed perspective. Immediate implications include adjusting interest rate expectations among traders and investors. Crypto markets observe Federal Reserve dynamics closely, linking governance shifts with macroeconomic strategies. Market reactions vary, with on-chain data indicating fluctuating crypto asset prices. Statements from Yellen suggest a commitment to maintaining fiscal policies favorable to broader economic stability. Industry insiders remain vigilant, recognizing leadership changes may sway crypto volatility, with substantial turnover in DeFi platforms. Historical Trends and Crypto Market Dynamics Did you know? Leadership transitions at the Federal Reserve have historically led to increased market volatility and shifts in interest rate policies, influencing both traditional assets and cryptocurrencies significantly. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) stands at $112,103.02, with a market cap of formatNumber(2233549556159, 2), representing 57.86% market dominance.…
Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’

The post Hints, Spangram And Answers For Tuesday, September 23rd — ‘On The Syllabus’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Today’s NYT Strands hints and answers Credit: New York Times And so we have come at last to the first day of fall. A new season, like a new chapter, filled with opportunities. Have you gotten your pumpkins yet? Some people on my street have already begun hanging ghosts from trees. Here comes Halloween, here comes Halloween! Are you dressing up as anything this year? I think I’m going to go as a brother of the Night’s Watch from Game Of Thrones, copying my son’s costume and joining him in taking sacred vows in the Godswood. But first, let’s solve this Strands! Looking for Monday’s Strands? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Strands Strands is the newest game in the New York Times’ stable of puzzle games. It’s a fun twist on classic word search games. Every day we’re given a new theme and then tasked with uncovering all the words on the grid that fit that theme, including a spangram that spans two sides of the board. One of these words is the spangram which crosses from one side of the grid to another and reveals even more about the day’s theme. Spoilers ahead. Today’s Strands Hints Read on for today’s theme and some hints to help you uncover today’s words. Today’s Theme: On the syllabus Hint: You’ll find these things when you go back to school. Clue: Not the fun stuff, mind you. The tedious stuff. Here are the first two letters of each word: Remember, spoilers ahead! What Are Today’s Strands Answers? Today’s spangram is: COLLEGECOURSE Here’s the full list of words: EXAM READING LECTURE QUIZ PAPER HOMEWORK Here’s the completed Strands grid: Today’s Strands Screenshot: Erik Kain Today’s Strands Breakdown This wasn’t a very pleasant Strands. I found EXAM right away and knew…
Aitana Bonmatí Wins Historic Third Consecutive Ballon D’Or In Paris

The post Aitana Bonmatí Wins Historic Third Consecutive Ballon D’Or In Paris appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TOPSHOT – Barcelona’s Spanish midfielder and Ballon d’Or 2024 winner Aitana Bonmati reacts after receiving the Woman Ballon d’Or award during the 2025 Ballon d’Or France Football award ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on September 22, 2025. (Photo by Franck FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images FC Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmatí has become the first woman to win three Ballon D’Or trophies after being awarded the prestigious accolade for the third year in succession. Awarded by France Football magazine, the Ballon D’Or is awarded to the player deemed to have performed the best over the previous season. First created for the men’s game in 1956, an award for women was established in 2018 and there remains only four winners in history – Ada Hegerberg, Megan Rapinoe, Alexia Putellas and Aitana Bonmatí. Aitana was voted as the winner of the most coveted individual award in soccer ahead of her Spanish team-mate Arsenal’s Mariona Caldentey and England’s Alessia Russo. Both Caldentey and Russo were in the team which defeated Barcelona in the UEFA Women’s Champions League final and Russo was an integral part of the Lionesses’ team which defeated both Spanish players in the UEFA Women’s Euro this summer. Upon receiving the award again, the midfielder explained what it meant to her. “It’s a source of pride, it was very competitive. I can only thank everyone. Many people have allowed me to take this path. I now have high expectations for the World Cup in Brazil. This third Ballon d’Or contributes to the influence of Barça, and of Catalonia too.” It is incredibly the fifth year in a row in which a Spanish international playing for FC Barcelona has won the women’s Ballon D’Or. Before the first of Aitana’s titles, Alexia Putellas…
First XRP and DOGE ETFs Face Market Test After Strong Debuts

The post First XRP and DOGE ETFs Face Market Test After Strong Debuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: DOJE and XRPR spot ETFs of DOGE and XRP launched Sept. 18 with $37.7M and $17M first-day volumes, respectively. Grayscale’s GDLC basket ETF recorded $22 million in debut volume on Sept. 19, following approval of its generic listing. Market downturn with $1.7B liquidations on Sept. 22 will test institutional appetite for altcoin ETF exposure. Three major altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) launched last week with strong debuts, but their ability to maintain momentum faced an immediate test as crypto markets entered a sharp downturn. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved generic listing standards for crypto ETFs on Sept. 17, clearing regulatory hurdles that had blocked over 100 pending filings. This framework enabled the Sept. 19 launch of Grayscale’s diversified Digital Large Cap Fund ETF (GDLC), following the launch of the first DOGE spot ETF (DOJE) and XRP spot ETF (XRPR) in the US under the 33 Act. Record-Breaking Launch Volumes Signal Strong Initial Demand Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas reported that XRPR captured $37.7 million in first-day trading volume, surpassing all other 2025 ETF launches in terms of volume. The performance edged out the Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (IVES) for the year’s strongest debut. DOJE recorded $17 million in opening-day volume, placing it among the top five ETF launches of 2025 out of 710 total debuts. Balchunas noted the volumes represented exceptional performance compared to typical ETF launches, which average less than $1 million in first-day trading. GDLC posted $22 million in debut volume with 381,298 shares changing hands during its Sept. 19 launch on NYSE Arca. The basket ETF provides exposure to five major digital assets: 72% Bitcoin, 17% Ethereum, 6% XRP, 4% Solana, and 1% Cardano, managing over $931 million in total assets. The strong initial performance continued into the second day of…
21Shares’ Spot Dogecoin ETF Listed on DTCC

The post 21Shares’ Spot Dogecoin ETF Listed on DTCC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights 21Shares Spot Dogecoin ETF has been listed on the DTCC under ticker ‘TDOG’ However, this ETF has yet to receive final regulatory approval from the SEC The 21Shares Spot Dogecoin ETF has been on the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) under the ticker symbol TDOG, according to the official website. Note that this is a standard procedure that prepares the fund for potential trading, but it does not mean the ETF has been approved yet. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is still reviewing the application, with a final decision expected around January 9, 2026.  The 21Shares Dogecoin ETF (TDOG) has been listed on the DTCC website. This listing is part of the standard preparation process for launching a new ETF and does not indicate any regulatory approval or completion of other approval procedures. https://t.co/Zxlnx0R732 — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 22, 2025 The ETF is sponsored by 21Shares US LLC, a part of 21co Holdings Limited. According to its registration documents filed with the SEC, the fund will hold Dogecoin directly to track its market price, using a specific price index for daily valuation.  All DOGE tokens will be securely stored by Coinbase Custody Trust Company. The necessary application for listing the ETF shares on the Nasdaq exchange was submitted in April 2025, which is a required step before the DTCC integration can be completed. Dogecoin ETFs Get the Limelight The successful launch of Bitcoin ETFs has opened the door for many cryptocurrency-based ETFs. ETFs currently manage over $150 billion in total net assets, according to CoinGlass.This is the new trend of investment funds focused on other cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin.  The first U.S. spot Dogecoin ETF, called DOJE, began trading on September 18, holding actual DOGE tokens to give investors easy exposure. Similarly, many other companies have…
Trump Links Tylenol Usage While Pregnant To Autism: Here’s What to Know

The post Trump Links Tylenol Usage While Pregnant To Autism: Here’s What to Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump issued a strongly-worded warning to Americans Monday to avoid Tylenol during pregnancy, alleging increased risk for children developing autism—despite lacking definitive scientific evidence that’s true and going against several health agencies concluding otherwise. The Trump administration will reportedly tie acetaminophen use during pregnancy to an increased risk for autism. Getty Images Key Facts Trump tied the use of acetaminophen—the active ingredient in Tylenol and other painkillers—during pregnancy to increased risk for autism. “Fight like hell not to take it,” President Donald Trump said about Tylenol usage while pregnant, adding “don’t take it” before also suggesting children should not use the pain reliever. The president also suggested breaking up vaccine appointments for children into multiple years “because it’s too much liquid, too many different things are going into that baby at too big a number, the size of this thing, when you look at it, it’s like 80 different vaccines.” When asked about studies that have found Tylenol can be safely taken while pregnant, Trump said, “That’s establishment stuff.” Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also suggested that leucovorin, a folinic acid, might be effective at treating autism in children, saying his department identified an “exciting therapy that may benefit large numbers of children who suffer from autism.” What Is Luecovorin? Leucovorin is typically used to mitigate the side effects from certain cancer drugs, according to the Mayo Clinic, and is also used to treat some types of anemia and, alongside other drugs, colon cancer. Pregnant women are frequently encouraged to take folic acid in supplements, according to the CDC, to help neural tube development. Folinic acids like leucovorin are not quite the same thing, according to the National Institutes of Health—folic acids are synthesized and not found in nature, while folinic acid does occur in nature.…
Bitcoin ETF Surge Prompts Warning From $20B Asset Manager

The post Bitcoin ETF Surge Prompts Warning From $20B Asset Manager appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 23 September 2025 | 03:00 South African asset manager Sygnia Ltd., which oversees around $20 billion, is riding the wave of interest in digital assets – but its leadership is warning investors not to get carried away. Speaking to Bloomberg, CEO Magda Wierzycka acknowledged the strong inflows into Sygnia’s recently launched Bitcoin ETF, yet stressed that the fund should not be treated as a core holding. She advised that crypto exposure remain limited to no more than 5% of discretionary or retirement portfolios, emphasizing that the messaging around such products must be realistic. Balancing Growth and Risk Wierzycka argued that while Bitcoin has potential as a long-term investment, its volatility makes it dangerous for households in developing economies. In markets like South Africa, where average incomes are far lower than in wealthier countries, she warned that sudden price swings could “wipe out life savings” if investors allocate too aggressively. Her comments highlight the delicate balance asset managers face: encouraging adoption of innovative products while shielding clients from extreme downside risk. More ETFs on the Horizon Despite its cautious tone, Sygnia is not turning away from the sector. The firm is preparing to file for additional crypto ETFs on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, pending regulatory clearance. That move underscores the rising appetite for regulated exposure to digital assets among South African investors. A Rapidly Growing Market South Africa is emerging as one of Africa’s most active crypto hubs. Local exchanges are proliferating, adoption among businesses and individuals is accelerating, and forecasts suggest that over 10% of the population will be engaged with crypto by 2025. Unlike some governments that have restricted or banned digital assets, South African regulators are integrating them into the financial system by classifying them as financial products. For Wierzycka, the message remains consistent: innovation is welcome,…
Cryptocurrency Price Predictions for BTC, ETH and Memes

The post Cryptocurrency Price Predictions for BTC, ETH and Memes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto prices extended their weekend slide into Monday, triggering a sharp pullback across the market. The Bitcoin price fell to $112,000, while altcoins are faring much worse. In particular, Solana meme coins and Ethereum ecosystem tokens are in the deep red.  Some investors are trying to catch the knife, a phenomenon described as buying into steep declines in hopes of a quick rebound, often before the market has truly bottomed.  However, this could be a risky strategy. History shows that markets in freefall often overshoot to the downside, leaving dip buyers exposed to deeper losses before any recovery takes hold. Instead, investors should wait for successful retests of key support levels before buying.  Cryptocurrency Price Predictions: Here’s When To Buy The Dip? The crypto bull market isn’t over. However, sidelined investors should wait for clear buying signals to avoid falling prey to bull traps and dead cat bounces.  Bitcoin Price Prediction The Bitcoin price fell to $112,000 on Monday. The best-case scenario for the bulls is if it manages to secure a daily close above the $113,400 resistance, which was its previous breakout level.  This would allow traders to open a leveraged long position, targeting the $114,000 and $118,000 price levels. If these resistances are also broken, a new all-time high could be next.  $Btc still holding the deviation! If it holds here, we’re still in a good spot! Taking another bet, buying in parts https://t.co/EcVxFbsK9z pic.twitter.com/0ydsfmLMJQ — Digital Nomad Woman (@taqwaayub) September 22, 2025 In the worst-case scenario, BTC could fall to its 50-week Exponential Moving Average, which is currently at ~$97,000. However, this would be an excellent dip-buying opportunity for spot buyers, seeing as experts still remain confident that Bitcoin will hit $150,000 this year.  Ethereum Price Prediction Ethereum led Monday’s liquidation cascade, contributing to over $500 million…
Rockets Guard Fred VanVleet Reportedly Suffers ACL Tear

The post Rockets Guard Fred VanVleet Reportedly Suffers ACL Tear appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HOUSTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 10: Fred VanVleet #5 of the Houston Rockets celebrates a three point basket late in the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Toyota Center on November 10, 2023 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.  (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Getty Images Tragedy has struck one of the western conferences most promising teams before the season has even begun. Houston Rockets point guard Fred VanVleet has suffered an ACL tear according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. This injury puts his status for the 2025-26 NBA season in jeopardy, and is a massive blow to a team that was looking to compete for a championship. Depending on his recovery time post surgery there is an outside chance that VanVleet could return for Houston this year, but this would require a near perfect recovery. At 31 years-old, VanVleet was set to be the on-court leader for Houston this season. His playmaking along with his rugged defense were a main catalyst for the Rockets return to the playoffs last season and will be heavily missed this season. Back in July – VanVleet inked a two-year $50 million deal that keeps him under contract with Houston until the 2026-27 season. Signing this contract before this injury news will provide VanVleet with some security during his recovery. This news hurts Houston’s title hopes as VanVleet was their best guard and provided immense value. His floor spacing was a key element in Houstons offense that they needed if they hoped to make a playoff run this year. They will have to rely on improvement from Amen Thompson as a perimeter offensive player in order to…
The Controversial Experiment Of The Oakland Ballers’ AI Manager

The post The Controversial Experiment Of The Oakland Ballers’ AI Manager appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI In Sports: The Controversial Experiment Of The Oakland Ballers’ AI Manager Skip to content Home AI News AI in Sports: The Controversial Experiment of the Oakland Ballers’ AI Manager Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ai-baseball-manager-experiment/
