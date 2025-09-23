Cryptocurrency Price Predictions for BTC, ETH and Memes
The post Cryptocurrency Price Predictions for BTC, ETH and Memes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto prices extended their weekend slide into Monday, triggering a sharp pullback across the market. The Bitcoin price fell to $112,000, while altcoins are faring much worse. In particular, Solana meme coins and Ethereum ecosystem tokens are in the deep red. Some investors are trying to catch the knife, a phenomenon described as buying into steep declines in hopes of a quick rebound, often before the market has truly bottomed. However, this could be a risky strategy. History shows that markets in freefall often overshoot to the downside, leaving dip buyers exposed to deeper losses before any recovery takes hold. Instead, investors should wait for successful retests of key support levels before buying. Cryptocurrency Price Predictions: Here’s When To Buy The Dip? The crypto bull market isn’t over. However, sidelined investors should wait for clear buying signals to avoid falling prey to bull traps and dead cat bounces. Bitcoin Price Prediction The Bitcoin price fell to $112,000 on Monday. The best-case scenario for the bulls is if it manages to secure a daily close above the $113,400 resistance, which was its previous breakout level. This would allow traders to open a leveraged long position, targeting the $114,000 and $118,000 price levels. If these resistances are also broken, a new all-time high could be next. $Btc still holding the deviation! If it holds here, we’re still in a good spot! Taking another bet, buying in parts https://t.co/EcVxFbsK9z pic.twitter.com/0ydsfmLMJQ — Digital Nomad Woman (@taqwaayub) September 22, 2025 In the worst-case scenario, BTC could fall to its 50-week Exponential Moving Average, which is currently at ~$97,000. However, this would be an excellent dip-buying opportunity for spot buyers, seeing as experts still remain confident that Bitcoin will hit $150,000 this year. Ethereum Price Prediction Ethereum led Monday’s liquidation cascade, contributing to over $500 million…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:59