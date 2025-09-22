2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

PrimeXBT Expands Crypto Futures with 101 New Coins, Delivering Best-in-Class Trading Conditions

PrimeXBT Expands Crypto Futures with 101 New Coins, Delivering Best-in-Class Trading Conditions

Castries, Saint Lucia, 22nd September 2025, Chainwire
Blockchainreporter2025/09/22 15:31
Bitcoin Set For ‘Massive Political News’ Tuesday, Says Dennis Porter

Bitcoin Set For 'Massive Political News' Tuesday, Says Dennis Porter

Dennis Porter, CEO and co-founder of Satoshi Action Fund, spent much of Sunday, September 21, stoking anticipation for what he called a watershed moment for Bitcoin policy in the United States, promising “MASSIVE POLITICAL NEWS COMING FOR BITCOIN TUESDAY THAT WILL RESHAPE THE TRAJECTORY OF BITCOIN POLITICS. THIS WILL BE A DEFINING MOMENT.” In a […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/22 15:30
Why Crypto Market is Down Today? BTC Rejection at $117k, ETH Hit by Liquidations

Why Crypto Market is Down Today? BTC Rejection at $117k, ETH Hit by Liquidations

The post Why Crypto Market is Down Today? BTC Rejection at $117k, ETH Hit by Liquidations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Why Crypto Market is Down Today? BTC Rejection at $117k, ETH Hit by Liquidations appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The cryptocurrency market is ailing under pressure today, with the market cap dropping 1.95% to $3.96 trillion. Trading volume stands at $135.69 billion, reflecting reduced participation compared to recent sessions. Bitcoin dominance has edged higher to 57.6%, while Ethereum holds 13.1%. The Altcoin Season Index stands at 67/100, indicating a partial rotation into BTC. Sentiment remains muted, with the Fear & Greed Index at a neutral 47, while the average crypto RSI at 36.18 suggests the broader market is in oversold territory. Why the Market is Falling? The decline comes from a mix of regulatory pressure, leveraged positioning, and weakness across major altcoins. Regulatory Pivot \Markets reacted negatively to the SEC’s updated ETF guidelines issued on September 21. While they clarified the framework for crypto funds, the stricter compliance checks weighed on sentiment, especially for altcoins. In parallel, the U.S. Treasury opened a comment period for the GENIUS Act, which may impose reserve rules on stablecoins. These updates raised caution about XRP and Solana ETF approvals expected later this year. Traders are closely watching the SEC’s ruling on Grayscale’s multi-asset ETF due by September 30. Derivatives Overhang Perpetual open interest surged 18% to $929.3 billion, while futures hit $3.9 billion. However, funding rates turned slightly negative at -0.0038%, pointing to excessive long leverage. This set the stage for a flush-out. The correlation between Bitcoin and Nasdaq-100 dropped to 0.55, weakening macro support. Analysts warn that a break below the $3.93T total market cap level (50-day EMA) could trigger further algorithmic selling. Source: CoinGlass Altcoin Weakness Altcoins are bearing the brunt of today’s move. Dogecoin slumped 7.5% as whale accumulation couldn’t offset retail selling. OpenLedger plunged 15% following an…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 15:22
Hong Kong Monetary Authority Announces Results of RMB Bills Tender

Hong Kong Monetary Authority Announces Results of RMB Bills Tender

The post Hong Kong Monetary Authority Announces Results of RMB Bills Tender appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tony Kim Jun 19, 2024 11:17 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority revealed the results of the People’s Bank of China RMB Bills tender held on June 19, 2024. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has announced the results of the tender for the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) RMB Bills held on June 19, 2024. This tender involved six-month RMB Bills, highlighting the ongoing financial cooperation between Hong Kong and mainland China. Details of the Tender According to the HKMA, the tender offered six-month RMB Bills. The issuance of these bills is part of the broader strategy to enhance the liquidity and stability of the offshore RMB market in Hong Kong. The total amount of RMB Bills available for tender was not specified in the initial announcement. Market Implications The successful issuance of these RMB Bills is expected to bolster confidence in the RMB market, providing a reliable investment vehicle for institutional investors. The move is also seen as a step towards reinforcing Hong Kong’s position as a leading offshore RMB hub. Background and Context This tender is part of a series of financial measures aimed at strengthening the economic ties between Hong Kong and mainland China. The issuance of RMB Bills by the PBoC through the HKMA is a strategic initiative to ensure a robust and liquid offshore RMB market, which is crucial for the financial stability of the region. For more detailed information, please visit the official HKMA website. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/hong-kong-monetary-authority-rmb-bills-tender-results
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 15:19
ALT Season Buzz: Total3 Breaks Free While ETH & Total2 Charge at Resistance

ALT Season Buzz: Total3 Breaks Free While ETH & Total2 Charge at Resistance

Crypto Bull Charges With Altcoin Season Kicking&nbsp;In! AI Generated Image using https://www.perplexity.ai/ Total3: ALT Season Confirmed . The ALT season buzz is&nbsp;real!!! Total3 Market Cap has broken past its December 2024 historical peak valuation of $1.16T, setting new ground and fuelling excitement across the&nbsp;market. Total3 Tradingview chart&gt;&gt; ETH &amp; Total2: Charging Hard at Resistance This is strange as ETH’s price action and Total2’s valuation has not made breaking news by breaking it’s earlier historical peak points now serving as resistance points. Total2 Tradingview chart&gt;&gt; Yet they are looking to be knocking the doors, inching to fly off, if you observe the charts with Total2 knocking hard and banging the resistance door for it’s valuation to go beyond — 1.7T$ and fly high and ETH banging the resistance door of 4,900$ range to have the Bull fly up&nbsp;beyond. ETH Tradingview chart&gt;&gt; Total Market Cap: Riding Above&nbsp;$4T Meanwhile, the Crypto Total Market Cap itself is pushing towards a valuation beyond $4.11T — and this is no illusion. The broader crypto market is rising with conviction. Crypto Total Market Capitalization Tradingview chart&gt;&gt; BNB has been busy making Price Milestones, discovering new Price&nbsp;levels. BNB Tradingview chart&gt;&gt; BTC: Cooling at Peak, Fueling ALT&nbsp;Momentum And BTC.D; ie, Bitcoin Dominance has been stinking now below 60% from 66%, with this BTC.D decline trend initiating from June&nbsp;23rd. BTC.D Tradingview chart&gt;&gt; BTC’s price reached the $130,700 mark, and the falling BTC.D percentage signals capital rotation into select altcoins like BNB, Solana, Hyperliquid, and&nbsp;others. BTC Tradingview chart&gt;&gt; So, this is why Bilbo exclaims as he sees, Altcoin Bulls charge in from a distance, they are getting nearer and clearer&nbsp;now! AI Generated Image using https://www.perplexity.ai/ My article can also be found in these platforms I post my content&nbsp;on-: Hive — https://ecency.com/hive-150329/@mintymilecan Publish0x — https://www.publish0x.com/@greenchic Medium — https://medium.com/@kikctikcy t2World — https://app.t2.world/ ALT Season Buzz: Total3 Breaks Free While ETH &amp; Total2 Charge at Resistance was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Medium2025/09/22 15:18
5 Reasons Why Buying Crypto in 2025 Could Be Life-Changing

5 Reasons Why Buying Crypto in 2025 Could Be Life-Changing

Imagine this: “It’s 2025, and crypto is on fire. Bitcoin is jumping, Ethereum is making headlines, and even your neighbor seems to know…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium2025/09/22 15:17
Investor Loses $80K in Tokens to EIP-7702 Batch Scam

Investor Loses $80K in Tokens to EIP-7702 Batch Scam

The post Investor Loses $80K in Tokens to EIP-7702 Batch Scam appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EIP-7702 batch scam makes investors lose 80K in tokens. Get to know more about how this phishing attack happens and how you can secure your crypto resources. Recently, a crypto investor lost his money of $80,462 in tokens due to signing malicious batch transactions.  The fraud is connected with EIP-7702, the new transaction option in Ethereum. This option enables users to confirm a series of transfers at the same time. The fraudsters defraud the victims into endorsing unauthorized batches. The wallet of the victim: 0xa4ccec28d686ee53bc80dd3d79b404cf0dce28016.  Source – X  The addresses of the scammers are 0xa7ad03f876cdd17a67e50adefbef08c254dd15a and 0xc79a048d88f2a18B1f0d9242b11358903A9C4974. This was checked with Scam Sniffer on X (once Twitter). How EIP-7702 Batch Transactions Are Being Exploited EIP-7702 was added, which enhanced the efficiency of transactions. It enables a number of transfers to be grouped into a single approval. However, unfortunately, this feature is complex and is used by attackers. There are false interfaces of DeFi that are created by scammers. They camouflage bad batch transactions as regular transactions.  Users unwillingly accept a transfer of numerous tokens. Tokens after signing are quickly transferred to attacker wallets. A lot of users lack the knowledge of the risks associated with batch transactions. They do not take a thorough review but hurry up to approve. This aspect exposes them to fraud. How to Avoid Losses on Batch Transaction Scams. In order to secure crypto assets, users have to check all signature requests. Always ensure the details of the transaction are checked twice before authorizing. Do not sign batches of untrusted platforms. Do not trust an interface that requires you to approve a number of items at once. Use wallets that are trusted and raise suspicion.  Agreement Scam Sniffer reinforces heightened attention due to the spike in EIP-7702 fraud. Adherence to such practices minimizes phishing. The most…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 15:10
WUSD Cross-Chain Bridging Now Live On Stargate Finance

WUSD Cross-Chain Bridging Now Live On Stargate Finance

The post WUSD Cross-Chain Bridging Now Live On Stargate Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network (WSPN), a leading stablecoin infrastructure provider with its flagship product stablecoin WUSD, is pleased to announce that WUSD cross-chain bridging is now officially live on Stargate Finance, marking a significant milestone in expanding the accessibility and utility of the WUSD across multiple blockchain networks. Users can now seamlessly bridge WUSD across supported blockchain networks through Stargate Finance’s proven infrastructure at https://stargate.finance/bridge. This integration leverages LayerZero’s omnichain protocol to enable secure and efficient cross-chain transfers, providing users with enhanced flexibility in managing their WUSD holdings across different ecosystems. The bridging service supports Viction, Ethereum, Polygon and more networks to come, enabling users to access diverse DeFi ecosystems and optimize their transaction costs by choosing the most efficient network for their specific needs. This milestone reinforces WSPN’s commitment to building comprehensive stablecoin infrastructure that serves the evolving needs of the digital economy. The multi-chain accessibility of WUSD through Stargate Finance opens new possibilities for users, developers, and partners across different blockchain ecosystems, providing stable, reliable, and accessible financial infrastructure that bridges traditional and decentralized finance. Visit https://stargate.finance/bridge to start bridging your WUSD across supported networks and unlocking new opportunities in the multi-chain ecosystem. About WSPN WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, dedicated to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent global payment ecosystem. Our flagship stablecoin, WUSD, is fully backed and pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar, serving as the foundation for a suite of integrated financial solutions. These solutions support a range of financial applications from institutional treasury management to programmable payments and decentralized finance. With a strong focus on transparency, regulatory compliance, and user accessibility, WSPN bridges the gap between Web3 innovation and traditional financial systems, driving the global adoption of stablecoins at scale. Learn more:…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 15:02
Michael Saylor Hints at More Bitcoin Buys as MSTR Stock Hits New Low

Michael Saylor Hints at More Bitcoin Buys as MSTR Stock Hits New Low

TLDR MicroStrategy holds 638,985 BTC worth over $73.9 billion despite stock drop. MSTR stock fell 16% to $323, reaching a five-month low. Latest BTC buys include 1,955 BTC at $114,562 and 525 BTC at $111,196. Saylor claims bots are spreading negativity to benefit short sellers. MicroStrategy’s stock has dropped to its lowest point in five [...] The post Michael Saylor Hints at More Bitcoin Buys as MSTR Stock Hits New Low appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/22 14:46
Crypto in Drug Cases: South Korea Deploys Elite Unit to Combat Illicit Trade

Crypto in Drug Cases: South Korea Deploys Elite Unit to Combat Illicit Trade

BitcoinWorld Crypto in Drug Cases: South Korea Deploys Elite Unit to Combat Illicit Trade The digital age has brought remarkable innovations, but it has also presented new challenges for law enforcement worldwide. One significant concern is the alarming rise of crypto in drug cases, transforming how illicit transactions occur globally. South Korea, a nation at the forefront of technological adoption, is now taking decisive action to combat this growing threat, signaling a crucial shift in its approach to digital crime. Why the Surge in Crypto in Drug Cases? Why are criminals increasingly turning to virtual assets for drug deals? The answer lies in several factors that make cryptocurrencies an attractive, albeit deceptive, tool for illicit activities. These digital currencies offer perceived advantages that traditional payment methods often lack, making them a preferred choice for illegal transactions. Perceived Anonymity: While not truly anonymous, cryptocurrencies offer a layer of pseudonymity that can complicate tracing transactions for the untrained eye. Global Reach: Digital currencies enable cross-border payments with relative ease and speed, significantly facilitating international drug trafficking networks. Speed and Efficiency: Transactions can be processed quickly, often bypassing traditional banking hurdles and regulatory oversight, which is appealing to criminals. This shift has led to a noticeable surge in drug offenses, particularly among younger demographics, from teenagers to individuals in their thirties. The ease of online procurement, coupled with the perceived security of crypto payments, creates a complex landscape for authorities striving to curb the proliferation of crypto in drug cases. South Korea’s Dedicated Response: An Elite Virtual Asset Team In response to this escalating crisis, South Korean police are making a significant strategic move. They will be assigning all 41 of their newly recruited narcotics investigators for the latter half of the year to a specialized virtual asset team. This dedicated unit signifies a robust commitment to addressing the sophisticated nature of crimes involving crypto in drug cases. It’s a clear signal that traditional investigative methods alone are no longer sufficient to tackle the intricacies of digital financial crime. This proactive step underscores the gravity of the situation and the necessity for specialized expertise. By concentrating resources and talent, South Korean law enforcement aims to develop a cutting-edge capability to navigate the complex world of virtual assets and their misuse in criminal enterprises. How Will This Elite Unit Tackle Crypto in Drug Cases? What exactly will these 41 specialists do? Their mandate is comprehensive and multi-faceted, focusing on disrupting the entire financial flow of drug-related crimes. Their efforts will extend beyond simple arrests, targeting the very infrastructure that enables these illicit operations. Tracking Illicit Virtual Assets: The team will employ advanced forensic tools and techniques to follow the digital breadcrumbs left by cryptocurrency transactions, no matter how obscured. Cracking Down and Confiscating: Beyond tracking, their goal is to actively seize and confiscate illicit virtual assets, effectively cutting off funding for criminal enterprises and recovering proceeds for the state. Investigating Payment Gateway Operators: Many online drug deals rely on specific payment services that facilitate crypto transactions. The unit will target these operators to dismantle the infrastructure supporting illegal trade. Combating Money Laundering: A crucial part of their work will involve investigating organizations that launder criminal proceeds, aiming to block funds and recover assets for the state. This proactive approach aims not only to apprehend offenders but also to cripple the financial networks that enable the proliferation of crypto in drug cases, making it harder for criminals to profit from their illegal activities. Broader Implications and the Road Ahead This initiative by South Korean police holds significant implications, not just for domestic law enforcement but potentially as a model for international cooperation in combating digital crime. By developing specialized expertise in virtual asset forensics, South Korea is positioning itself to effectively combat modern illicit trade. The recovery of criminal proceeds is vital, not only for justice but also to deter future illicit activities by making crime less profitable. This specialized team represents a critical investment in the future of digital security and public safety. It ensures that the benefits of technological advancement are not overshadowed by its misuse in criminal endeavors, particularly concerning drug trafficking and its impact on younger generations. The deployment of South Korea’s elite virtual asset team is a testament to the evolving landscape of crime and law enforcement. As crypto in drug cases continues to pose a significant challenge, specialized units like this are essential to protect communities, especially younger generations, from the devastating impact of drug trafficking. It’s a proactive, informed, and necessary step towards a safer digital future where accountability extends into the virtual realm. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the main reason South Korean police are deploying this new team? South Korean police are deploying this new team primarily in response to a significant surge in the use of cryptocurrency as the primary payment method for online drug deals and a rise in drug offenses among people in their 10s to 30s. 2. How many new officers are being assigned to the virtual asset team? All 41 of the new narcotics investigators recruited for the second half of the year will be assigned to this dedicated virtual asset team. 3. What specific tasks will the new virtual asset team undertake? The team’s mandate includes tracking, cracking down on, and confiscating illicit virtual assets. They will also investigate illegal payment gateway operators and money laundering organizations to block fund flow and recover criminal proceeds. 4. Why are criminals increasingly using cryptocurrency for drug deals? Criminals use cryptocurrency due to its perceived anonymity, global reach for easy cross-border payments, and the speed and efficiency of transactions, which can bypass traditional banking hurdles. 5. What is the broader goal of this initiative beyond just arresting individuals? The broader goal is to cripple the financial networks that enable drug trafficking, recover criminal proceeds, and dismantle the infrastructure supporting illicit virtual asset transactions, thereby deterring future criminal activities. Found this article insightful? Share it with your network to spread awareness about the global efforts to combat crypto in drug cases and the evolving strategies in digital law enforcement. Your shares help inform others and highlight the importance of these initiatives. To learn more about the latest cryptocurrency regulations and their impact, explore our article on key developments shaping digital asset security and law enforcement efforts. This post Crypto in Drug Cases: South Korea Deploys Elite Unit to Combat Illicit Trade first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.0145+62.55%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01465-2.59%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011067+0.96%
Coinstats2025/09/22 14:45
Berita Sohor Kini

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges

XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.