2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Bitmine’s Crucial $3,949 Cost Basis Looms

Bitmine’s Crucial $3,949 Cost Basis Looms

The post Bitmine’s Crucial $3,949 Cost Basis Looms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Price Drop: Bitmine’s Crucial $3,949 Cost Basis Looms Skip to content Home Crypto News Ethereum Price Drop: Bitmine’s Crucial $3,949 Cost Basis Looms Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ethereum-price-drop-bitmine/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017158-1.16%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 15:38
Kongsi
Bitcoin Set For ‘Massive Political News’ Tuesday: Dennis Porter

Bitcoin Set For ‘Massive Political News’ Tuesday: Dennis Porter

The post Bitcoin Set For ‘Massive Political News’ Tuesday: Dennis Porter appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Set For ‘Massive Political News’ Tuesday: Dennis Porter Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-massive-political-news-tuesday-porter/
Bitcoin
BTC$111,881.68-2.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017158-1.16%
Sign
SIGN$0.07773-10.35%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 15:37
Kongsi
Gentle Monster, Moncler To Make Japanese Airport Debut At Kansai Alongside Avolta

Gentle Monster, Moncler To Make Japanese Airport Debut At Kansai Alongside Avolta

The post Gentle Monster, Moncler To Make Japanese Airport Debut At Kansai Alongside Avolta appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Italian luxury fashion brand Moncler is coming to Kansai Airport. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Kansai Airports, the company operating Japan’s Kansai International Airport, has confirmed a string of new retail tenants for its revamped Terminal 1, an ongoing project that is opening in phases. It is expected to shake up the luxury shopping offer, led by Moncler and Gentle Monster. At a strategic level, a key contract for food and beverage (F&B) has also been awarded to Switzerland-based Avolta, allowing the company to enter the Japanese market. The award covers 5,400 square feet (500 square meters). Kansai International Airport is one of the country’s top gateways. It serves the connected cities of Kobe, Osaka, and Kyoto and is located on an artificial island in the middle of Osaka Bay. The airport processed 31.8 million passengers in 2024, 25 million of which were international travelers. Kansai Airports—established by a consortium led by France’s Vinci Airports and asset manager Orix Corporation—also runs Osaka’s Itami Airport and has been renovating T1 in stages since 2021. As part of the Phase 4 renovation of the terminal, the international departures area was enhanced to expand international flight capacity and improve the passenger experience in time for the Osaka/Kansai Expo 2025 which launched in mid-April. In the same phase, a total of 23 new stores will be opened focused on a line-up of international luxury names including Burberry, Loewe, Issey Miyake, Omega and Tiffany. The big draws, however, may well be Moncler and Gentle Monster, both of which are making their first appearances at a Japanese airport. Moncler, one of luxury’s standout successes during a period of high-end decline, will showcase its puffer jackets and outerwear for both men and women while South…
1
1$0.014536+62.95%
B
B$0.38294-8.00%
SynFutures
F$0.014279-18.30%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 15:36
Kongsi
Kim Jong-Un Says He’s Is Open To U.S. Talks—Recounts ‘Fond Memories’ Of Trump

Kim Jong-Un Says He’s Is Open To U.S. Talks—Recounts ‘Fond Memories’ Of Trump

The post Kim Jong-Un Says He’s Is Open To U.S. Talks—Recounts ‘Fond Memories’ Of Trump appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signaled he is open to talks with the U.S. as he mentioned President Donald Trump by name in remarks that come just weeks after he stood alongside the presidents of China and Russia at a military parade in Beijing in what appeared to be a diplomatic show of strength aimed at Washington. North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un said he has “fond memories” of meeting President Donald Trump. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts According to a North Korean state media report published on Monday, Kim addressed a gathering of the country’s Supreme People’s Assembly, where he insisted Pyongyang will “never” give up its nuclear arsenal. Kim said, “If the United States abandons its absurd obsession with denuclearizing us, acknowledges reality, and seeks genuine peaceful coexistence, there is no reason for us not to sit down with the United States.” The North Korean leader then added, “Personally, I still have fond memories of the current President of the United States, [Donald] Trump.” According to Reuters, this is the first time Kim has mentioned Trump by name since he entered office in January. Despite signaling his openness to dialogue with the U.S., Kim’s speech took a much harsher tone on South Korea and said: “We will never sit down with South Korea” and never seek unification with “a country that entrusts its politics and defense to a foreign power.” How Has South Korea Reacted To Kim’s Remarks? The South Korean president’s office on Monday told Yonhap News that Seoul is willing to support talks between the U.S. and North Korea, and “work to ease tensions and build trust…in order to overcome hostility between the two Koreas and move toward peaceful relations.” However, the South Korean official insisted that a denuclearized Korean peninsula remains their primary…
Union
U$0.010377-20.28%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.579-8.16%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004743-4.73%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 15:33
Kongsi
ByBarter Opens IDO Allowlist for $28M Crypto-Friendly Neobank

ByBarter Opens IDO Allowlist for $28M Crypto-Friendly Neobank

ByBarter has unveiled a $28M IDO allowlist, introducing self-custodial banking, borderless debit cards, and 300+ on/off-ramp methods for users globally.
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1323-18.53%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/22 15:30
Kongsi
Pi Network Price Prediction: Can PI Bounce Back Above $0.40 As KYC & Mainnet Migration Speed Up?

Pi Network Price Prediction: Can PI Bounce Back Above $0.40 As KYC & Mainnet Migration Speed Up?

The post Pi Network Price Prediction: Can PI Bounce Back Above $0.40 As KYC & Mainnet Migration Speed Up?  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Network price prediction is drawing investors’ attention. With current community-driven mobile mining model and ongoing mainnet migration, there are hopes of a rebound that could be above $0.40. Amid a potential PI resurgence, investors are also eyeing Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a presale meme coin at $0.0058 for its projected 100x returns.  While PI Network’s grassroots momentum builds, Layer Brett’s Ethereum Layer 2 technology and fast rising adoption could outshine PI’s recovery in 2025. PI Network has captivated millions with its smartphone-based mining, making crypto accessible without energy-intensive hardware. As a result, (PI),has built a massive following through its unique approach to mining via smartphones. The network is preparing for its mainnet launch, which could drive adoption and increase PI’s value. Trading around $0.35 in pre-mainnet estimates, the Pi Network price prediction hinges on its mainnet migration and KYC advancements, which is expected to streamline user verification for broader exchange listings. Data shows growing wallet activity, with over 13 million users engaged, signaling strong community support. Analysts now forecast PI to climb above $0.40 by mid-2026. If mainnet rollout succeeds and listings expand, PI could rise as high as $0.50-$1.00, driven by adoption in everyday transactions. However, delays in migration or regulatory hurdles could temper gains, making PI a steady but not explosive bet compared to high-beta alternatives. Layer Brett: The Meme Coin Powerhouse Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is stealing the spotlight as the top crypto to buy, priced at $0.0058 in presale. Built on Ethereum’s Layer 2 infrastructure, it offers fast transactions, low fees, and staking rewards, blending meme coin virality with scalable tech for NFTs and community governance. Unlike many others, Layer Brett’s technical foundation supports scalable applications, from NFTs to community projects, giving it staying power Onchain metrics show whale accumulation and presale sellouts, reflecting breakout potential. Analysts…
1
1$0.014536+62.95%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011067+0.96%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003106-3.02%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 15:21
Kongsi
AI risks turn us into passive thinkers

AI risks turn us into passive thinkers

The post AI risks turn us into passive thinkers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Editorial > Cognitive Consumerism: AI risks turn us into passive thinkers This post is a guest contribution by George Siosi Samuels, managing director at Faiā. See how Faiā is committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements here. TL;DR: Classic consumerism enslaved desire. Cognitive consumerism, accelerated by artificial intelligence (AI), risks enslaving thought. A blockchain protocol set in stone offers the structural anchor to preserve sovereignty in an age of outsourced cognition. What was classic consumerism? Based on a lecture by Professor Jiang Xueqin, the 20th century perfected a model of identity: “I buy, therefore I am” where: Status came from possessions: clothes, houses, cars, and brands. Advertising, mass media, and celebrity culture manufactured desire. Workers became consumers, fueling the cycle of production and purchase. According to Professor Jiang, the result was voluntary participation in a system of slavery through desire. You wanted all the things, so you kept working for them. Academic literature has long highlighted this cycle. Thorstein Veblen’s Theory of the Leisure Class (1899) described “conspicuous consumption” as the act of buying goods to display status. In the mid-20th century, thinkers like Herbert Marcuse argued that consumerism was less about fulfilling needs and more about manufacturing them through industrial systems of advertising and media (Marcuse, One-Dimensional Man, 1964). So what is cognitive consumerism? The 21st century is ushering in a new dynamic: “I outsource thinking, therefore I am.” Instead of buying things, people now consume answers, insights, and decisions. Elites no longer just control desire; they control knowledge curation through AI models, platforms, and agent ecosystems. Workers shift from being producers of thought to operators of outputs. Though it may sound extreme, the result is a form of slavery through thought-dependency. People willingly defer to AI because “it knows better.” The World Economic…
Moonveil
MORE$0.0842-4.69%
FORM
FORM$1.1904-16.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017158-1.16%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 15:05
Kongsi
Old Economy Fades as Digital Platforms Dominate, Billionaire Warns

Old Economy Fades as Digital Platforms Dominate, Billionaire Warns

The post Old Economy Fades as Digital Platforms Dominate, Billionaire Warns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 22 September 2025 | 10:00 Balaji Srinivasan, entrepreneur and author of The Network State, says the global economy is entering a turning point where the internet, not traditional industry, defines prosperity. In a weekend post on X, the former Coinbase executive described the “legacy economy” as fading, replaced by an online-first system dominated by technology platforms and digital networks. He pointed to the growing gap between the “Magnificent Seven” – Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Nvidia, and Tesla – and the rest of the S&P 500. While most of America’s top companies have traded sideways for nearly two decades, these tech giants have soared, highlighting what Srinivasan sees as the structural shift toward internet-native growth. According to him, the movement isn’t just about stock performance. Since the 2008 financial crisis, nearly all commerce and communication has migrated online. The next step, he argues, will be fully fledged internet economies, digital communities, and even “network states” – online-first societies powered by cryptocurrencies as their native form of money. He compares the change to the Industrial Revolution, where agriculture gave way to manufacturing, only this time the shift is from physical economies to digital-first governance. The idea of network states, first popularized in Srinivasan’s book, envisions distributed communities that rely on blockchain and AI rather than traditional state institutions. He believes these systems will eventually replace many functions of governments while offering borderless alternatives. Signs of this transition are already visible in U.S. policy. Regulators including the SEC and CFTC have recently discussed moving toward 24/7 capital markets, a model that mirrors the nonstop nature of crypto trading. Meanwhile, government agencies have begun experimenting with publishing official economic data on-chain through providers like Chainlink and Pyth Network, framing it as a push for greater transparency. For Srinivasan, these moves confirm a…
Threshold
T$0.01539-3.99%
Union
U$0.010377-20.28%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00174261-2.51%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 15:00
Kongsi
Survey Reveals Majority See Bitcoin (BTC) as Digital Gold, Not P2P Cash

Survey Reveals Majority See Bitcoin (BTC) as Digital Gold, Not P2P Cash

The post Survey Reveals Majority See Bitcoin (BTC) as Digital Gold, Not P2P Cash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Caroline Bishop Sep 21, 2025 20:18 A recent survey by CoinGecko reveals that 58.1% of participants view Bitcoin as digital gold, overshadowing Satoshi Nakamoto’s vision of Bitcoin as peer-to-peer cash. Bitcoin’s ideological landscape continues to evolve, with a recent CoinGecko survey indicating that a significant portion of the crypto community sees Bitcoin (BTC) as digital gold rather than a medium for peer-to-peer transactions. The survey, conducted between August 22 and September 11, 2025, revealed that 58.1% of participants believe Bitcoin serves as a digital store of value, similar to gold. Bitcoin as Digital Gold The concept of Bitcoin as digital gold has been prevalent since its inception, driven by Bitcoin’s scarcity and capped supply of 21 million coins. This narrative has gained traction over the years, bolstered by Bitcoin’s price growth and the Lindy effect, which suggests that the longer a technology survives, the more likely it is to continue doing so. The limited programming capacity of Bitcoin also supports its image as a stable store of value. Decline of P2P Cash Vision In contrast, only 14.9% of survey respondents still adhere to Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision for Bitcoin as a peer-to-peer (P2P) cash system. Satoshi’s whitepaper, entitled “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System,” laid the groundwork for Bitcoin’s use as a medium of exchange. However, this vision has been overshadowed by the emergence of simpler interpretations and alternative blockchain-based payment solutions. Other Ideological Perspectives Another 17.1% of participants view Bitcoin as a bet on the broader cryptocurrency and blockchain industry, ranking it as the second most popular narrative. Additionally, 9.9% of respondents consider Bitcoin a speculative high-risk asset, highlighting a minority who anticipate significant price volatility. Investor Perspectives Investor sentiment further underscores the dominance of the digital gold narrative. Among investors,…
1
1$0.014536+62.95%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,881.68-2.34%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0842-4.69%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 14:58
Kongsi
Metaplanet buys additional 5,419 BTC, total holdings surpass 25,500

Metaplanet buys additional 5,419 BTC, total holdings surpass 25,500

The post Metaplanet buys additional 5,419 BTC, total holdings surpass 25,500 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet has bought 5,419 more Bitcoin, taking its total holdings above 25,500 BTC and cementing its role as Asia’s largest corporate holder. Summary Metaplanet acquires 5,419 BTC for $627M at $115.9K average price. Total reserves rise to 25,555 BTC worth $2.67B. Firm targets 30K BTC by 2025 and 210K BTC by 2027. Metaplanet has announced a new purchase of 5,419 BTC, lifting its total reserves to 25,555 BTC. According to a Sept. 22 disclosure, the Tokyo-listed firm acquired the coins at an average price of 17.28 million yen (about $115,900) per Bitcoin (BTC), spending 93.65 billion yen (around $627 million). With this move, Metaplanet’s cumulative holdings have climbed to 398.21 billion yen ($2.67 billion) at an average purchase price of 15.58 million yen ($104,400) per BTC. Metaplanet’s growth through Bitcoin accumulation Metaplanet has rapidly grown since launching its Bitcoin treasury program, funding acquisitions through equity offerings and bond redemptions. The company’s holdings increased from 13,350 BTC at the end of June to over 25,500 BTC by late September, demonstrating its rapid BTC acquisition pace. As a key performance metric, the company introduced “BTC Yield,” which measures the increase in Bitcoin per fully diluted share over time. The BTC Yield from July 1 to Sept. 22 was 10.3%, indicating consistent growth despite share issuance dilution. Metaplanet’s expansion has also been supported by capital markets activity. In mid-September, the firm completed an international share offering that raised more than $1 billion, earmarking most of the proceeds for Bitcoin purchases. Roughly half has already been deployed. Market position and ambitions The latest acquisition solidifies Metaplanet’s role as Asia’s largest public Bitcoin holder, surpassing Coinbase and Tesla in corporate reserves. The company plans to grow even more, with goals of 30,000 Bitcoin by the end of 2025, 100,000 Bitcoin by 2026, and 210,000 Bitcoin,…
1
1$0.014536+62.95%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,881.68-2.34%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1594-2.80%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 14:56
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges

XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.