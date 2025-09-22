2025-09-23 Tuesday

Metaplanet Buys 5,419 Bitcoin, Holdings Reach 25,555 BTC

The post Metaplanet Buys 5,419 Bitcoin, Holdings Reach 25,555 BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokyo‑listed Metaplanet Inc. (TSE: 3350) announced on September 22, 2025 that it has acquired an additional 5,419 BTC for approximately $632.53 million at an average price near $116,724 per bitcoin, bringing the company’s total holdings to 25,555 BTC acquired for about $2.71 billion at an average cost of $106,065 per bitcoin. The firm reported a […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/metaplanet-buys-5419-bitcoin-holdings-reach-25555-btc/
Bitcoin
BTC$111,881.73-2.31%
Bitcoin Price Drop Below $112,000 Sparks Market Unease

The post Bitcoin Price Drop Below $112,000 Sparks Market Unease appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent: Bitcoin Price Drop Below $112,000 Sparks Market Unease Skip to content Home Crypto News Urgent: Bitcoin Price Drop Below $112,000 Sparks Market Unease Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-price-drop-market-6/
Athena Bitcoin Global faces U.S fraud allegations after co-sponsoring rally

The post Athena Bitcoin Global faces U.S fraud allegations after co-sponsoring rally appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Why is crypto raising concerns in the UK? Right-wing movements are increasingly using crypto, and anonymous transactions could allow foreign or criminal influence in politics. What happened with Athena in El Salvador? Athena installed Chivo-branded ATMs, but app flaws caused 400,000 fraudulent accounts to receive government stipend. The cryptocurrency sector is grabbing the headlines yet again. Not just for price surges and growing adoption, but for other reasons too.  In the United Kingdom, for instance, news media outlets like ‘The Observer’ are sounding alarms after reports about Elon Musk speaking at a Whitehall event surfaced last week. The event in question was largely sponsored by crypto firms. Analysts believe right-wing movements in the country are increasingly being drawn to decentralized digital currencies. As expected, this has sparked fresh debates about the social and political implications of the crypto boom. How is Athena to be blamed? Athena Bitcoin Global, a key sponsor of the Whitehall event, is facing serious allegations in the United States.  The company, which operates Bitcoin [BTC] ATMs, was accused by DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb of profiting from scams targeting elderly victims. According to the lawsuit, 93% of deposits in the district during the first five months were linked to fraud, with one senior reportedly losing $98,000 over three days. The average age of the victims was 71, highlighting the scale and severity of the alleged exploitation. The lawsuit added, “Not only has Athena done little to nothing to prevent this fraud, but it has instead pocketed hundreds of thousands of dollars in undisclosed fees on the backs of scam victims and adopted policies to prevent these victims from recovering any of their losses.” Hence, authorities have cautioned that cryptocurrencies could threaten British democracy by allowing foreign actors to secretly fund political groups. According to…
Bitcoin (BTC) and Altcoins Start the New Week with a $1.7 Billion Drop! What Caused the Drop? – Bad News from an Analyst!

The post Bitcoin (BTC) and Altcoins Start the New Week with a $1.7 Billion Drop! What Caused the Drop? – Bad News from an Analyst! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and altcoins started the new week with a decline. At this point, Bitcoin and altcoins fell below pre-FOMC levels with the sharp decline experienced on Sunday night. Bitcoin is down 2.4% in the last 24 hours, trading at $113,000. Ethereum is down 6.3% to $4,190, XRP is down 6.3% to $2.80, and Solana (SOL) is down 6.6% to $224. This decline is thought to be due to the decline in enthusiasm for interest rate cuts and investors’ cautious approach to risky assets in the face of an uncertain macroeconomic environment. Liquidations Near $2 Billion! Following the sudden price drop in Bitcoin and altcoins, over $1 billion worth of long positions were liquidated in a very short time. According to Coinglass data, $1.7 billion in leveraged positions were liquidated in the last 24 hours. Of this, $1.61 billion was from long positions and $85.9 million was from short positions. According to the data, Ethereum led the way with $493.4 million in crypto liquidations in 24 hours, while BTC saw $283.9 million in long liquidations, Solana $95.4 million, and XRP $78.9 million. Analysts noted that this situation frequently occurred during the Sunday night session, with low liquidity leading to a major crash. However, dips are often bought at the US market open, analysts said. Is the Bull Over? Speaking to The Block, BTC Markets analyst Rachael Lucas claimed that the BTC bull run is over as investors are turning cautious. According to Lucas’ analysis, the BTC bull market is reaching its final stages, prompting investors to adopt a more cautious stance. Lucas noted that the long-term upward trend seen after the beginning of the year has subsided, adding that investors are now cautious and short-term investors appear particularly worried. However, Lucas concluded that the absence of a major…
Urgent Warning As BTC Slips Below $113,000

The post Urgent Warning As BTC Slips Below $113,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Price Drop: Urgent Warning As BTC Slips Below $113,000 Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Price Drop: Urgent Warning as BTC Slips Below $113,000 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-price-drop-warning-4/
Scamcoin’s radical transparency: How a memecoin built trust by telling the truth

The post Scamcoin’s radical transparency: How a memecoin built trust by telling the truth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. contributor Posted: September 22, 2025 Crypto has always lived in the tension between promises and delivery. Projects discuss disrupting industries, releasing ambitious roadmaps, and unlocking new utilities. Too often, those promises fade, leaving holders frustrated. Scamcoin ($SCAM), a memecoin on Solana, chose another path. From the first day, it told the truth: it called itself “the only crypto honest enough to call itself a scam.” That honesty, with precise supply numbers and a strong community, has turned a parody into a market story. A transparent start When Scamcoin launched in August 2025, it did not sell itself as the next big platform. It started trading at just $0.0001894. Less than a month later, on September 18, it reached an all-time high of $0.001399, a surge of more than 600% in under four weeks. The growth was supported by a simple fact: the full supply is already in circulation. With 999.95 million tokens live, no hidden allocations or future unlocks exist. Everyone who buys SCAM knows they are entering on equal terms. Honesty as a shield In crypto, accusations can break a project. FUD — fear, uncertainty, and doubt — spreads fast. But Scamcoin turned that weakness into protection. By calling itself a scam, the word was meaningless as an attack. What others would hide, SCAM put in its name. That radical honesty struck a chord. Instead of waiting for a roadmap that may never be delivered, the community rallies around the one promise SCAM can make: to be exactly what it says it is. Culture as value The statistics tell one part of the story. The culture tells the rest. On Twitter (X), hashtags like #Scamcoin fill timelines with memes and jokes. On Telegram, the groups are buzzing with holders who enjoy being part of a shared parody. This community…
XRP Price Stagnation Can’t Be Blamed on Lawsuit Anymore, Analyst Says

The post XRP Price Stagnation Can’t Be Blamed on Lawsuit Anymore, Analyst Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bill Morgan, a lawyer and a prolific XRP commentator, argued that the community can no longer blame all of the token’s woes on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) now that the long-standing lawsuit has run its course.  Particularly, the legal battle can no longer be used for explaining XRP’s flat price action.  The popular token has been severely underperforming despite some positive developments (such as the launch of the first “spot” XRP ETF in the U.S. and Ripple’s extended partnership with Spanish banking behemoth Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA).  At press time, the Ripple-linked token is changing hands at $2.90, down 4% over the past 24 hours.  Shattered narrative? The XRP community has long argued that the token was a major laggard due to legal uncertainty stemming from the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple. You Might Also Like The underwhelming price action was not due to the lack of market demand or weak fundamentals, as some XRP advocates argued.  However, now that the SEC lawsuit is a thing of the past, XRP is struggling to record any substantial gains.  After its massive rally in Q4 2024, the token had a brief resurgence earlier this year, but it is now stuck below the $3 level.  A feeling of despair is palpable within the XRP community, with some users commenting on the token’s underwhelming price action.   Yea seems like achieving “legal clarity” was a massive flop of an event …. — Jonno (@jshnizzle1) September 22, 2025 Source: https://u.today/xrp-price-stagnation-cant-be-blamed-on-lawsuit-anymore-analyst-says
September Altcoin Rally: XRP, Tron, and Solana Join the Surge

The crypto market never stays quiet for long. While Bitcoin dominates headlines as the king of digital assets, altcoins are increasingly stealing the spotlight with powerful rallies and strong fundamentals. Recently, coins like Dogecoin (DOGE), XRP, Tron (TRX), and Solana (SOL) have seen renewed momentum, signaling investor appetite for diversification and blockchain innovation beyond Bitcoin. [...]]]>
Institutions: Cryptocurrency rebounds after short-term crash, no obvious catalyst

PANews reported on September 22nd that an institutional commentary on cryptocurrency trends stated: Starting at 1:59 PM Beijing time and continuing until the European market opened, Bitcoin faced some heavy selling pressure, but without a clear catalyst. Starting at 1:59 PM Beijing time, Bitcoin fell by over 2% in a matter of minutes, while Ethereum followed suit with a 5% drop. Other cryptocurrencies were also affected, and the entire crypto market appeared to be affected. For example, Solana fell by 7% in just three minutes. All of this occurred without a clear catalyst. From a broader perspective, Bitcoin had just fallen to the key level of 111,900, a level it had failed to break through repeatedly over the past few months. This contributed to the subsequent price rebound as bargain-hunting buyers returned.
China’s EV insurance business is losing a lot of money because repair costs are too high

China’s EV insurance business is losing a lot of money because repair costs are too high.
