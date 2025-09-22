2025-09-23 Tuesday

Spot Gold Surpasses Record Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts

The post Spot Gold Surpasses Record Amid Federal Reserve Rate Cuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Spot gold hits record amid Federal Reserve’s rate cut. Chair Jerome Powell’s policy stance observed closely. Safe-haven demand drives gold’s market surge. On September 22, spot gold reached an unprecedented $3,708 per ounce, coinciding with the Federal Reserve’s rate-cut decision, highlighting a significant market influence by institutional investors. The record gold price underscores macroeconomic policy signals and global safe-haven demand, with potential implications for cryptocurrency market allocations among investors. Gold Hits Historic $3,708 on Fed’s Rate Cut Spot gold reached a new height of $3,708 per ounce on September 22, coinciding with a rate-cut decision by the Federal Reserve. Chair Jerome Powell and Governor Stephen Miran were notably involved, with Miran pushing for larger cuts to boost economic growth. The market responded swiftly as investors sought safe-haven assets in light of changing macroeconomic conditions. Primary reactions showed sustained activity in gold ETFs, significant positioning shifts by central banks, and a noted decrease in the U.S. dollar’s value against gold. Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, highlighted the importance of gold amid fiscal uncertainties, recommending up to a 10% portfolio allocation to gold. His statement reflects a growing market sentiment amid current fiscal policies. Further insights can be found in the latest updates and analysis provided by CBS News. “Gold and non-fiat currencies are now emerging as stronger stores of value,” said Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates. Source Expert Insights: Gold’s Role Against Economic Uncertainty Did you know? Spot gold reaching $3,708 per ounce surpasses its all-time record. Such spikes were previously seen in 2020 during economic uncertainties, challenging previous highs set during financial crises like 2008. As of September 22, 2025, Bitcoin (BTC) traded at $112,907.96, with a market cap of 2.25 trillion, according to CoinMarketCap. BTC’s 24-hour volume reached 40.50 billion, showing a 73.46% change. Despite…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 14:44
Spot gold hits another record high

PANews reported on September 22 that spot gold broke through the record high on the day of the Federal Reserve's decision, rising to $3,708 per ounce, up more than 0.6% on the day.
PANews2025/09/22 14:35
Capital B announced the acquisition of 551 Bitcoins for €54.7 million, bringing its total holdings to 2,800.

PANews reported on September 22nd that French listed company Capital B announced the completion of two rounds of capital increase totaling € 58.1 million , with subscriptions from Adam Back and institutional investors respectively. The funds were used to acquire 551 Bitcoins. The company currently holds 2,800 Bitcoins, with a total value of € 261 million, at an average purchase price of € 93,205 per coin. The BTC yield on Bitcoin holdings has reached 1,651.2% year-to-date, and 27.8% this quarter. This capital increase does not involve any additional dilution of shares, and all Bitcoin is held in custody at Taurus in Switzerland.
PANews2025/09/22 14:25
China’s EV insurance market bleeds billions as claims surge

The post China’s EV insurance market bleeds billions as claims surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China’s once-booming electric vehicle (EV) insurance business is fast becoming a money-losing sector. Claims are growing faster than expected, and insurers are losing billions of yuan annually. The issue is that EV adoption in the country has outpaced insurers’ antiquated tools to price risk. As a result, one of the world’s most advanced EV markets has become a battleground for insurers. China has the world’s largest number of EVs on the road. More than 20 million new energy vehicles (NEVs), including pure electric cars and plug-in hybrids, are registered nationwide. And sales continue to soar, with EVs now outselling gasoline cars in several cities. Yet behind the surge, insurance statistics paint a chilling reality. Owners of electric vehicles, many younger than motorists who pilot traditional internal combustion, are roughly twice as likely to file claims on their policies. Their vehicles are also much pricier to repair. Batteries account for roughly a third of a car’s value and are most at risk. These units are mounted under the floor and can more easily be damaged by speed bumps or road detritus. And new ones aren’t cheap; sometimes, replacing one is more than it would cost to repair the entire rest of the car combined. Specialized components like sensors and chips have become more expensive and difficult to find. And often repairs can only be made by authorized service centers, many at Tesla-certified body shops, where costs are all too expensive. In China, insurers lost 5.7 billion yuan ($802 million) on underwriting EV policies in 2024 alone, according to the China Association of Actuaries. Total premium income was almost 141 billion yuan, but claims and repair costs outweighed profits. Qin Lu, the chief executive officer of Greater China at Aon Plc, said insurers could not fully distinguish between car brands, models, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 14:21
Satoshi Upgrades By Stacks Set To Change Bitcoin Into Authentic Global Financial Cash

The post Satoshi Upgrades By Stacks Set To Change Bitcoin Into Authentic Global Financial Cash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stacks blockchain has announced major upgrades to its infrastructure through ‘Satoshi Upgrades’, aiming to transform the Bitcoin trade in the global financial ecosystem. The upgrade package brings self-custodial sBTC support, allowing users to make use of the full potential of applications based on Web 2 on the basis of taking the risk with their assets. It is a crucial change that may allow the dormant capitalism to release trillions of dollars currently tied up in Bitcoin as an idle form of store of value. Self-Custodial sBTC – Providing Users With Control and Dynamic Utility Apart from the major updates around the corner, one selling feature of Satoshi Upgrades by Stacks is the full self-custodial sBTC solution. Moreover the asset provides you with the  and the possibility of it to combat entry barriers of one of the most critical obstacles to the popularization of Bitcoin DeFi. In contrast to existing wrapped Bitcoin designs where third-party custodians direct users to trust the security of their implementation, creating Stacks products means that individual users can be able to program Bitcoin as they themselves think it should, and that best practices in cryptography and security are not violated. Its technical architecture is based on the special consensus mechanism provided by Stacks which pegs itself directly on the blockchain of Bitcoin. This forms a minimal trust bridge between the base layer of Bitcoin and the smart contract functionality. This design allows seeking the unavailability of the single points of failure which were characteristic of other Bitcoin Layer 2 solutions in addition to institutional-grade security. Growing Ecosystem Adoption and Institutional Infrastructure Stacks has positioned itself strategically to institutionalize the capture of Bitcoin capital by selling its broad and wide stretches of custody provider partnerships. A number of custody providers have already been onboarded to support sBTC,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 14:16
At 455p, Down But Not Out

The post At 455p, Down But Not Out appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aircraft belonging to low-cost airline easyJet parked at the EuroAirport, in Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg, Saint-Louis, eastern France, on September 2 2025 (photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images). AFP via Getty Images Investors in the orange airline ought to feel despondent with the easyJet share price going no where since the turn of the pandemic. Worse still, the stock is down an eye-watering 18.4% this year. Despite that, there’s still healthy upside to be realised. Turbulent Data The main culprit behind the easyJet share price’s recent weakness can be attributed to its packaged holiday competitor Jet2 citing later customer bookings for the summer. This has spooked investors for two reasons. The first is that there are fears that travel demand may finally be cooling after years of pent up demand. The second is that later booking cycles reduces visibility for capacity and yields, which can compress profits and margins. As a result of this, Jet2 mentioned of its intention to cut its winter seat capacity by 3.4% to approximately 5.6 million seats. This hasn’t been helped by the fact that Jet2’s management also mentioned that it now expects its EBIT to come in towards the lower end of the consensus range. This drives home the point regarding the lack of operational visibility, as easyJet investors fear a widespread contagion trend impacting their airline’s bottom line, too. Making matters worse, the operator also has had to deal with operational disruptions in the form of ATC strikes across some of its key European bases and routes. Industrial action has and is likely to continue weighing on sector expansion plans, scheduling efficiencies, and even costs via fuel burn and delay compensation schemes. In fact, this is expected to take a £15 million toll on easyJet’s FY25 pre-tax profit. Regardless, the data I’ve collated does paint…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 14:15
Bitcoin Price Fall Sees BTC Plunge Below $114,000

The post Bitcoin Price Fall Sees BTC Plunge Below $114,000 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent Alert: Bitcoin Price Fall Sees BTC Plunge Below $114,000 Skip to content Home Crypto News Urgent Alert: Bitcoin Price Fall Sees BTC Plunge Below $114,000 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-price-fall-alert/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 14:14
Dogecoin Price Sinks 7%: What's Happening

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) was bleeding Sunday midnight, following a tepid debut of the memecoin’s first-ever exchange-traded fund in the U.S.read more
Coinstats2025/09/22 13:17
Bridge Halted, No roadmap : Shibarium Faces Backlash

A paralyzed blockchain bridge, more than two million dollars gone, and a community awaiting explanations. Ten days after the Shibarium bridge hack, no trace of the stolen funds, and the system remains completely blocked. This operational silence keeps the Shiba Inu ecosystem in a worrying haze, where each day without an answer erodes trust a little more. L’article Bridge Halted, No roadmap : Shibarium Faces Backlash est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/09/22 13:15
Metaplanet Hits 85% of Bitcoin Yearly Target, Becomes Fifth-Largest Corporate Holder

Tokyo-listed Metaplanet bought 5,419 BTC in a $633 million deal, vaulting into the top five public holders as it advances toward its goals.
Coinstats2025/09/22 13:09
