2025-09-23 Tuesday

Bitcoin BETA Listed on Warsaw Stock Exchange as First Crypto ETF on GPW

The post Bitcoin BETA Listed on Warsaw Stock Exchange as First Crypto ETF on GPW appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) listed the Bitcoin BETA exchange‑traded fund (ETF), marking the bourse’s first ETF providing regulated exposure to bitcoin via CME‑listed futures, GPW said. The fund, approved by Poland’s KNF in June, uses FX‑hedging forward contracts to reduce investors’ sensitivity to USD/PLN swings and is supported by market maker Dom Maklerski Banku […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-beta-listed-on-warsaw-stock-exchange-as-first-crypto-etf-on-gpw/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 14:37
In the past hour, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was about 1.06 billion US dollars, of which nearly 1.036 billion was due to long orders.

PANews reported on September 22 that Coinglass data showed that in the past hour, the cryptocurrency market's entire network contract liquidation was US$1.06 billion, of which short positions liquidated US$23.7199 million and long positions liquidated US$310 million; the total amount of ETH liquidation was US$293 million, and the total amount of BTC liquidation was US$212 million.
PANews2025/09/22 14:16
Crypto Market Weekly Review (September 15-21): US Interest Rate Cut Cycle Restarts, BTC Slightly Dips

The information, opinions and judgments on markets, projects, currencies, etc. mentioned in this report are for reference only and do not constitute any investment advice. Author: 0xBrooker BTC daily trend Policy, macro-financial and economic data On September 17, Eastern Time, at the much-anticipated FOMC meeting, the Federal Reserve officially restarted the interest rate cut cycle, reducing it by 25bp to 4.00%~4.25%. The discount rate was also lowered to 4.25%, while continuing to shrink its balance sheet (QT) at the established pace. Federal Reserve Chairman Powell stated, "Economic growth slowed in the first half of the year, employment growth weakened, unemployment rose, and inflation rebounded but remains elevated." The current rate cut is primarily aimed at managing the "risk of weakening employment" and striking a balance between still-elevated inflation and a softening labor market. Subsequent actions will depend on data and be assessed on a case-by-case basis. This means that within its dual mandate, the Fed has officially shifted its focus to employment. The dot plot shows that the median value at the end of 2025 is 75bp lower than the previous one, indicating that most members agree to start a cycle of interest rate cuts. The disagreement lies in the pace and space of interest rate cuts, and a few members support faster interest rate cuts. While the market had already priced in three rate cuts this year, this price-in further increased after the meeting. This led to increased volatility in the US dollar index during the week, but it ultimately declined before rising, closing at 97.665. Selling of long-term US Treasury bonds increased slightly, with yields rising 1.35%. The Nasdaq, S&P 500, and Dow Jones all rose 2.21%, 1.22%, and 1.05%, respectively, reaching new record highs. The current rally in US stocks is driven by increased risk appetite following the start of the interest rate cut cycle and AI-driven performance growth. This trend is expected to continue, but will also be constrained by inflation data. The stock market rose 1.05% during the Golden Week holiday. Crypto Market Due to the early completion of pricing and insufficient follow-up funds, BTC underperformed the Nasdaq this week, with a slight drop of 0.03%. This week, BTC opened at $115,314.12 and closed at $115,282.27, with a high of $117,998.17 and a low of $114,395.84, a weekly decrease of 0.03%. The trading volume remained flat, and the overall trend was a narrow range of first rising and then falling. Technically, BTC closed above the first rising trend line of the bull market and was supported by the 60-day moving average. In terms of coin holding structure, after increasing holdings last week, long-term holders started selling 25,149 coins again this week, bringing greater upward pressure to the market. In terms of cost-benefit, the average long-term value is more than 2 times, indicating that long-term selling has a rich profit return, and the short-term value is around 1, indicating that this group did not sell at a loss. The long-term floating profit value is 3.16%, which still has a large floating profit. The short-term floating profit value is 1.04%, which does not put pressure on the market. Due to forward trading, capital inflows into the crypto market this week declined significantly compared to last week. Total inflows this week totaled $7.107 billion, down from $9.539 billion last week. This included $889 million into the BTC Spot ETF channel, $129 million into the BTC DATs channel, $550 million into the ETH Spot ETF channel, $366 million into the ETH DATs channel, $2.544 billion into the SOL DATs channel, and $2.589 billion into stablecoins. Another factor creating psychological pressure on the market is the cyclical nature of Bitcoin. September to December is the peak period for Bitcoin prices in previous cycles, which may be the reason for the continued selling of long-term Bitcoin holders, especially those with over seven years of holdings. Comparison of BTC price trends after previous halvings From the perspective of industrial policies, capital inflows and macro-financial cycles, the current period is the best expansion period for crypto assets. However, it remains to be seen whether BTC and the entire Crypto will break free from the constraints of cyclical rates and form new market rules and cycles. As the U.S. restarts its interest rate cut cycle, whether BTC and crypto assets can take another step forward depends on whether the selling pressure can be fully absorbed. The market will give the answer in the coming months. Cycle indicators According to eMerge Engine, the EMC BTC Cycle Metrics indicator is 0.25, which is in the rising relay period.
PANews2025/09/22 14:00
Aria debuts $100M music IP tokenization via Story Protocol

Aria debuts $100M music IP tokenization via Story Protocol

The post Aria debuts $100M music IP tokenization via Story Protocol appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Aria launches Aria PRIME with Story Protocol, tokenizing $100M Korean music catalogs to bring cultural IP into institutional investment markets. Summary Aria PRIME launches as an institutional platform for tokenized IP First deal brings $100M in Korean music catalogs onchain with Story Protocol Platform plans to expand into other cultural assets like film and art Aria is moving $100 million in Korean music catalogs onchain through Story Protocol, opening a new market for tokenized cultural IP. Aria made the announcement on Sept. 22, introducing Aria PRIME, its institutional platform for managing and investing in high-value intellectual property. The launch, done in partnership with Story Protocol (IP) and Contents Technologies, will bring tokenized access to music rights that represent more than half of South Korea’s global music distribution market. Aria PRIME: turning culture into capital Film franchises, music catalogs, and other entertainment rights are just a few of the extensive IP portfolios that Aria PRIME is designed to manage. Rights holders benefit from increased liquidity and more transparent ownership structures when these assets are tokenized into fungible units, and institutional investors can access them with the help of blockchain infrastructure. The Story Layer 1 blockchain, a network designed for IP tokenization, powers the platform. Assets created as Intellectual Property Real-World Assets can be divided into fractional ownership, produce royalties, and be integrated with smart contracts for remix and licensing rights. This design enables both financial utility and new creative models. Funding and ecosystem growth Earlier in September, Aria secured $15 million in seed and strategic funding at a $50 million valuation, with support from Polychain Capital, Neo Classic Capital, and the Story Protocol Foundation. The company earns fees from token launches, trading, and IP vault management, but is currently reducing costs to drive adoption. The $100 million Korean music catalog is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 13:50
Aria debuts $100M Korean music IP tokenization via Story Protocol

Aria launches Aria PRIME with Story Protocol, tokenizing $100M Korean music catalogs to bring cultural IP into institutional investment markets. Aria is moving $100 million in Korean music catalogs onchain through Story Protocol, opening a new market for tokenized cultural…
Crypto.news2025/09/22 13:49
‘Uptober’ rally questioned as crypto markets turn red 9 days out

Bitcoin dropped to 12-day lows on Monday despite analysts hyping ‘Uptober’ rally potential, though not all are confident that next month will be up only. Crypto pundits are debating whether there will be a crypto rally in October — just 10 days away — after the markets went in an opposite direction on Monday. Historically, October has been one of the most reliably positive months for Bitcoin (BTC), shooting into the green 10 out of 12 times since 2013, according to CoinGlass, earning it the moniker “Uptober.”The asset has not seen a loss in October since 2018, when it declined 3.8%. In the bull market years of 2017 and 2021, Bitcoin gained 48% and 40% respectively, in October. Read more
Coinstats2025/09/22 13:39
Crypto.com CEO Denies Cover-Up

Critics previously claimed that Crypto.com had covered up a major security incident to prevent reputational damage
Coinstats2025/09/22 13:16
Asia FX Navigates Uncertain Fed Path: China’s Steady Hand Offers Crucial Stability

BitcoinWorld Asia FX Navigates Uncertain Fed Path: China’s Steady Hand Offers Crucial Stability In the dynamic world of finance, where every ripple in traditional markets can send waves through emerging asset classes like cryptocurrencies, understanding the intricate dance of global monetary policy is paramount. Today, the spotlight is firmly on Asia FX, which finds itself in a state of muted anticipation, largely influenced by the looming decisions of the U.S. Federal Reserve and the steady hand of China’s central bank. For crypto investors, these traditional market movements are not just distant echoes; they are vital indicators that shape risk appetite, capital flows, and ultimately, the broader investment landscape. Why is Asia FX Currently Muted? Asian currencies have recently experienced a period of subdued activity, characterized by minimal fluctuations and a cautious sentiment among traders. This ‘muted’ state is not a sign of inactivity but rather a reflection of the market’s collective pause, as participants await clearer signals from major global economic players. Several factors contribute to this cautious stance: Uncertainty Around U.S. Monetary Policy: The primary driver of this muted behavior is the ongoing speculation surrounding the Federal Reserve’s future interest rate decisions. Any hint of a rate hike or cut can significantly impact the U.S. Dollar, which in turn influences the value of Asian currencies. Economic Data Watch: Traders are closely monitoring key economic indicators from both the U.S. and Asia, including inflation figures, employment reports, and manufacturing data. Strong or weak data can shift expectations for central bank actions. Global Geopolitical Tensions: Lingering geopolitical uncertainties can also lead to risk aversion, prompting investors to hold safer assets and reducing speculative activity in foreign exchange markets. Commodity Price Volatility: Many Asian economies are heavily reliant on commodity imports or exports. Fluctuations in oil, gas, or industrial metal prices can directly affect their trade balances and currency valuations. This period of calm can be deceptive. Beneath the surface, pressures are building, and a definitive move by the Fed or a shift in China’s policy could trigger significant movements across the region’s currency markets. Understanding the Critical Fed Rate Path The U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy is arguably the single most influential factor for global currency markets. Its decisions have far-reaching implications, dictating the cost of borrowing, influencing inflation, and shaping investment flows worldwide. The current focus is on the ‘Fed rate path’ – the projected trajectory of interest rate changes over the coming months and years. When the Fed raises interest rates, it generally makes the U.S. Dollar more attractive to investors seeking higher returns, leading to capital outflows from emerging markets and putting downward pressure on Asian currencies. Conversely, rate cuts can weaken the Dollar and provide a boost to other currencies. Here’s what’s driving the Fed’s considerations: Inflation Targeting: The Fed’s primary goal is to maintain price stability, typically aiming for 2% inflation. Recent inflation data, whether persistent or easing, heavily sways their decisions. Employment Mandate: Alongside inflation, the Fed also considers maximum sustainable employment. A robust job market might give them more leeway to keep rates higher, while signs of weakness could prompt a more dovish stance. Economic Growth Outlook: The overall health and growth trajectory of the U.S. economy play a crucial role. A strong economy can absorb higher rates, whereas a slowdown might necessitate monetary easing. The market’s anticipation of the Fed’s next move creates a waiting game, causing the muted trading environment in Asia FX. Investors are dissecting every statement from Fed officials, every economic report, to gain an edge in predicting the future of U.S. monetary policy. How Do China Lending Rates Stabilize the Region? While the U.S. Federal Reserve commands global attention, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) plays an equally vital, albeit more regionally focused, role in financial stability, particularly through its management of China lending rates. Recently, China opted to keep its benchmark lending rates, the Loan Prime Rates (LPRs), steady. This decision, while seemingly uneventful, carries significant weight for China’s domestic economy and, by extension, for the broader Asian financial landscape. The LPRs, which are market-based reference rates set by a panel of banks, guide the pricing of new loans. The PBOC’s decision to maintain these rates reflects a cautious approach, balancing the need to support economic recovery with concerns about financial stability and inflation. Here’s why this matters: Domestic Economic Support: Steady rates can provide predictability for businesses and consumers, encouraging investment and spending without fueling excessive debt or speculative bubbles. Property Market Stability: The property sector in China has faced challenges. Keeping lending rates stable avoids adding further pressure to developers and homebuyers, aiding in gradual stabilization. Currency Stability: A stable domestic interest rate environment can contribute to the stability of the Chinese Yuan, which is a significant anchor for other Asian currencies. Volatility in the Yuan can have ripple effects across the region. Counterbalancing External Pressures: By maintaining a steady course, China’s central bank provides a degree of certainty amidst the global uncertainty stemming from the Fed’s actions, offering a potential stabilizing force for regional economies. This strategic steadiness from China’s central bank acts as a counterbalance to the volatility often introduced by the highly anticipated Fed rate path, contributing to the overall stability of currency markets in Asia. The Interplay of Global Monetary Policy and Local Economies The decisions made by the U.S. Federal Reserve and the People’s Bank of China are not isolated events; they are integral components of global monetary policy that reverberate across continents. The interconnectedness of today’s financial system means that a rate hike in Washington or a steady lending rate in Beijing has direct and indirect consequences for economies from Tokyo to Mumbai. Consider the following chain of effects: Central Bank Action Direct Impact Impact on Asia FX & Local Economies U.S. Fed Rate Hike Strengthens USD, increases U.S. bond yields Capital outflow from Asia, weaker Asian currencies, higher borrowing costs for dollar-denominated debt, potential inflation pressure from imports. U.S. Fed Rate Cut Weakens USD, lowers U.S. bond yields Capital inflow to Asia, stronger Asian currencies, lower borrowing costs, potential for increased investment and growth. PBOC Steady LPR Maintains stable domestic credit conditions in China Provides predictability for trade partners, supports regional supply chains, reduces currency volatility for currencies tied to the Yuan, fosters investment stability. PBOC LPR Cut Eases domestic credit, stimulates China’s economy Boosts demand for regional exports to China, potential for stronger regional economic growth, but could also signal deeper domestic issues. This complex interplay requires central banks in Asia to carefully calibrate their own monetary policies, often walking a tightrope between supporting domestic growth and managing external pressures. The goal is to maintain a competitive edge for their exports, control inflation, and prevent disruptive capital flows. What’s Next for Currency Markets in Asia? Given the current landscape, what can we expect for currency markets in Asia? The future remains largely contingent on how the Fed rate path evolves and how China continues to manage its domestic economy and China lending rates. Here are some actionable insights and potential scenarios: Continued Volatility: Until the Fed’s stance becomes unequivocally clear, expect periods of heightened volatility interspersed with phases of muted trading. Investors should prepare for swift reactions to U.S. economic data releases and FOMC statements. Divergent Policy Paths: Asian central banks may increasingly diverge from the Fed’s path, with some potentially cutting rates to stimulate growth (if inflation allows) while others remain cautious. This divergence will create both opportunities and risks for currency traders. China’s Influence: China’s economic performance and policy choices will continue to be a significant determinant. A robust recovery could bolster regional currencies, while any significant slowdown could exert downward pressure. Risk Management is Key: For investors, especially those in the crypto space who are sensitive to broader market sentiment, monitoring these traditional financial market dynamics is crucial. Diversification and careful risk management strategies will be essential. Focus on Fundamentals: While macro trends dominate, the fundamental economic health of individual Asian nations – their trade balances, current account surpluses, and fiscal policies – will ultimately determine the long-term strength of their currencies. The immediate outlook for Asia FX suggests a period of strategic patience, where market participants will closely scrutinize every piece of economic data and every central bank utterance. The ability to interpret these signals accurately will be key to navigating the opportunities and challenges ahead. Compelling Summary: Navigating Asia’s Financial Crossroads The current muted state of Asia FX is a testament to the powerful influence of global monetary policy, particularly the highly anticipated Fed rate path and the steadfast decisions regarding China lending rates. As central banks worldwide grapple with inflation, growth, and stability, Asian currency markets find themselves at a critical juncture. While uncertainty looms, China’s commitment to steady rates offers a crucial anchor, preventing wider instability. For investors, understanding these interconnected forces is not just academic; it is essential for making informed decisions across all asset classes, including the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency landscape. The coming months will undoubtedly test the resilience of Asian economies and the agility of their financial policies, shaping the future of regional and global finance. To learn more about the latest Forex market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping global interest rates and institutional adoption. This post Asia FX Navigates Uncertain Fed Path: China’s Steady Hand Offers Crucial Stability first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/22 13:10
Arthur Hayes Dumps $5.1M HYPE Bag Weeks After 126x Call, Says He is Buying a Ferrari

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/09/22 13:09
From $0.024 to $1? Why BlockchainFX ($BFX) Leads the List of Top Cryptos to Invest In Alongside Fartcoin

The post From $0.024 to $1? Why BlockchainFX ($BFX) Leads the List of Top Cryptos to Invest In Alongside Fartcoin appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Have you ever wished there was one coin that rewarded you just for holding while also connecting crypto with the world of traditional finance? That’s what BlockchainFX ($BFX) is setting out to do, and it’s already catching serious attention. Investors are watching closely as its presale pushes past milestones and reshapes expectations of what a …
CoinPedia2025/09/22 02:15
