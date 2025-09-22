2025-09-23 Tuesday

Live: Crypto Market Cap Falls to $3.89T and Other News on Sept. 22

Live: Crypto Market Cap Falls to $3.89T and Other News on Sept. 22

The post Live: Crypto Market Cap Falls to $3.89T and Other News on Sept. 22 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is in the red today. Bitcoin BTC $112 851 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $2.25 T Vol. 24h: $34.85 B is trading at around $112K, down 1.5% in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the crypto market cap is down 3.9%, at $3.89 trillion. next Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content. Cryptocurrency News, News Julia is an experienced content writer. She works with various topics and business domains, including but not limited to blockchain, cryptocurrencies, AI, and software development. Her articles are regularly featured on reputable news websites and IT business portals. Currently, Julia is the Senior EU Editor at Coinspeaker. Julia Sakovich on X Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/live-crypto-market-cap-falls-3-89t-news-sept-22/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 14:35
Top 4 Cryptos That Could Spike in the Upcoming Altcoin Season

Top 4 Cryptos That Could Spike in the Upcoming Altcoin Season

The post Top 4 Cryptos That Could Spike in the Upcoming Altcoin Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Top 4 Cryptos That Could Spike in the Upcoming Altcoin Season appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Every crypto cycle brings back the same question: which altcoins will take center stage this time? Many investors may already be gearing up for the altcoin season, as history shows that countless tokens often make big moves. With hundreds of tokens in the crypto market, which ones could be worth the spotlight? Searching for the next big mover can feel like standing at a crossroads, unsure which path leads to opportunity.  This article dives into 4 cryptos that could spike during the altcoin season, starting with SpacePay (SPY token).  SpacePay’s ongoing presale, low entry price, and real-world payment solution give it a unique position as we head into a bigger phase of the market cycle. Why SpacePay (SPY Token) Could Be the Breakout Star Crypto adoption has grown a lot over the years. But one big problem is still unsolved: everyday payments. Spending crypto can be difficult, and that is the problem SpacePay was created to fix.  SpacePay is a revolutionary cryptocurrency payment software solution designed to transform how people transact in the digital economy. Its software works directly with existing card machines, as it allows users to spend cryptocurrencies from over 325 wallets. Meanwhile, merchants can get their payouts in their preferred local currency. This means crypto holders can now use their assets for daily purchases without worrying about volatility. Businesses can also gain access to new customers without extra risk. The SPY token, which powers this ecosystem, is currently priced at just $0.003181 in its presale. How SpacePay Solves the Payment Challenge SpacePay does more than just make crypto usable. It brings together solutions to problems that have slowed down mainstream adoption. It allows merchants to pay only a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 14:28
Bitcoin Joins the Altcoin Bloodbath With a Sudden Flash Crash to $112K

Bitcoin Joins the Altcoin Bloodbath With a Sudden Flash Crash to $112K

BTC stalled at first but dumped minutes ago.
CryptoPotato2025/09/22 14:22
Why is Crypto Crashing Today? Let’s Dive In

Why is Crypto Crashing Today? Let's Dive In

TLDR Total crypto market cap fell $77 billion to $3.91 trillion in 24 hours Bitcoin dropped below $115,000 support, now trading at $114,363 Ethereum declined 1.6% while Dogecoin plunged 7.1% Altcoins followed Bitcoin’s weakness Market sentiment remains neutral at 45 on Fear & Greed Index The cryptocurrency market faced widespread selling pressure on September 22, [...] The post Why is Crypto Crashing Today? Let’s Dive In appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/22 14:21
EU Pushes Digital Euro as Answer to U.S. Payment Dominance

EU Pushes Digital Euro as Answer to U.S. Payment Dominance

Finance ministers met in Copenhagen this week with European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis, hashing […] The post EU Pushes Digital Euro as Answer to U.S. Payment Dominance appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/22 14:00
Crypto.com CEO Denies Cover-Up – U.Today

Crypto.com CEO Denies Cover-Up – U.Today

The post Crypto.com CEO Denies Cover-Up – U.Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek recently took to the X social media network to clarify that there was no cover-up regarding a security incident that took place in 2023. The popular US trading platform was previously accused of trying to conceal the damning incident despite the fact that the seriousness of the incident warranted public disclosure.  Teenage hacker  According to Bloomberg, the exchange was previously compromised by the notorious Scattered Spider hacking group that included world-famous hacker Noah Urban.  The attacker reportedly managed to gain access to the account of one of the exchange’s employees via phishing.  No coverup  Crypto.com asserts that it did not actually try to sweep the incident under the rug since it reported it to the regulators.  Moreover, it took mere hours to contain the incident, and very few people were actually affected by it, with their personal information being lost.  No user funds were actually lost as a result of the incident.  2022 hack  Back in 2022, Crypto.com suffered a substantially more serious hack, with hundreds of users being affected. The attacker managed to steal funds by bypassing 2FA.  Back then, the exchange actually had to halt withdrawals and improve its security.  Source: https://u.today/cryptocom-ceo-denies-cover-up
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 13:46
Arthur Hayes: Due to the huge unlocking pressure, I have sold HYPE today

Arthur Hayes: Due to the huge unlocking pressure, I have sold HYPE today

PANews reported on September 22 that Arthur Hayes wrote that he had sold HYPE today, but he was still optimistic about the project's long-term performance and expected it to have 126 times of growth potential by 2028. The article cited indicates that Hyperliquid's ecosystem token, HYPE, will begin a 24-month linear unlocking process on November 29th, reaching a total of 237.8 million tokens. At $50 per token, this translates to approximately $11.9 billion unlocked by the team, with a monthly release of nearly $500 million. The current buyback volume can only absorb approximately 17% of the total, resulting in an estimated $410 million in selling pressure each month. The accumulated HYPE and cash raised by DATs like Sonnet is insufficient to offset the unlocking pressure, raising questions about whether the market can absorb it.
PANews2025/09/22 13:40
Best Crypto Presales Right Now: Why BlockchainFX ($BFX) Outshines SPX6900 and Dogwifhat

Best Crypto Presales Right Now: Why BlockchainFX ($BFX) Outshines SPX6900 and Dogwifhat

The post Best Crypto Presales Right Now: Why BlockchainFX ($BFX) Outshines SPX6900 and Dogwifhat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What if one coin could reward you daily while also bridging the gap between crypto and traditional finance? That’s exactly what BlockchainFX ($BFX) is building. Designed to unify trading across crypto, stocks, forex, and more, it’s already gaining traction as a top crypto presale opportunity investors don’t want to miss. Meanwhile, other projects like SPX6900 are generating chatter in meme circles, and Dogwifhat has been making headlines with strong community-driven rallies. Both showcase how meme tokens continue to dominate discussions. This article will cover the developments and updates of BlockchainFX ($BFX), SPX6900, and Dogwifhat, with a spotlight on why BlockchainFX is quickly rising as the strongest contender in today’s presale market. BlockchainFX ($BFX): Daily Rewards Meet Global Trading BlockchainFX isn’t just another meme coin. Backed by a trading platform offering 500+ assets, it integrates crypto, forex, stocks, ETFs, bonds, and commodities in one place. Holders of $BFX receive rewards in both BFX and USDT, tied directly to trading activity. Up to 70% of platform fees are redistributed to the community, creating a sustainable earning mechanism. Audits by CertiK and Coinsult plus team verification from Solidproof provide added security, which is critical when evaluating the best crypto presales in 2025. Unlike pure meme tokens, $BFX is positioned as a utility-driven investment that delivers consistent value alongside long-term growth potential. BlockchainFX Presale: The Numbers That Matter BlockchainFX ($BFX) is built on Ethereum with a total supply of 3.5 billion tokens and a target listing price of $0.05. Currently, the presale price sits at $0.024, with over $7.7 million raised toward its softcap. That’s nearly double potential returns locked in for early participants before listing even begins. Consider this: An $8,000 investment today would buy around 333,000 BFX tokens. At listing, that position could be worth over $16,000. If $BFX later reaches the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 13:16
XRP Price Prediction for Today, September 22

XRP Price Prediction for Today, September 22

Ripple’s XRP is starting Monday on a softer note. After holding above $3.00 for several sessions, the XRP price has now slipped to around $2.90, down roughly 1% on the latest 4-hour candle. The move comes after a strong early September run and shows sellers stepping in as the market cools. What the XRP Chart
Coinstats2025/09/22 13:00
Which Crypto To Buy As Forward Industries Files $4 Billion Equity Program, Targets Solana Treasury Expansion

Which Crypto To Buy As Forward Industries Files $4 Billion Equity Program, Targets Solana Treasury Expansion

The post Which Crypto To Buy As Forward Industries Files $4 Billion Equity Program, Targets Solana Treasury Expansion appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Forward Industries is filing a $4 billion at-the-market equity program with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The filing, which allows the company to sell common stock up to that amount, is focusing on corporate purposes such as acquiring income-producing assets and expanding its Solana treasury.  Consequently, the company is reinforcing its intent to build …
CoinPedia2025/09/22 02:25
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges

XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.