US emerges as powerhouse in block reward mining The United States has become a central location for block reward mining, a sector with significant economic meaning requiring much computer power. Recent events, such as Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) opening its Black Pearl plant in West Texas and Bitmain planning a U.S. factory, show that mining operations are moving to and growing in North America. As a result of progressing regulatory laws, abundant energy, and wise investments, the U.S. is ready to lead the world's mining industry, shifting global hash locations, resulting in rapid growth. In early August 2025, Cipher Mining started its Black Pearl plant in West Texas. It's a large operation with 104,000 computers used for BTC mining. This modern site shows how ambitious mining projects in the U.S. are. West Texas is a great starting place for such projects with its cheap energy and land. The state's energy market has few rules and relies heavily on energy from renewable sources like wind and solar power. This helps miners save money and think about the environment. Adding to this momentum, Bitmain, the world's leading manufacturer of block reward mining hardware, announced plans to establish its first U.S.-based production facility by early 2026. Known for producing ASICs (application-specific integrated circuits) tailored for mining, Bitmain's move signals a strategic shift from its traditional base in China, where regulatory crackdowns have intensified. By setting up in the U.S., Bitmain aims to meet rising demand for mining equipment in North America while reducing dependence on overseas supply chains, which have faced disruptions from trade tensions. This facility is expected to create jobs, drive innovation in hardware efficiency, and provide U.S. miners with faster access to advanced technology, bolstering their competitiveness in a rapidly evolving industry. These changes…