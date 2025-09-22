Bursa MEXC
Ledger Engages Rugby Stars for Crypto Safety
The post Ledger Engages Rugby Stars for Crypto Safety appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a bid to increase public knowledge about cryptocurrency security, Ledger has partnered with prominent figures from the rugby scene. This collaboration underscores Ledger’s dedication to ensuring safe crypto transactions while highlighting the rising trend of cryptocurrencies within the sports community. Continue Reading:Ledger Engages Rugby Stars for Crypto Safety Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/ledger-engages-rugby-stars-for-crypto-safety
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 13:43
DOGE Flashes Classic ‘1-2 Pattern’ as Bulls Eye $0.28–$0.30
The post DOGE Flashes Classic ‘1-2 Pattern’ as Bulls Eye $0.28–$0.30 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin endured a sharp overnight selloff, sliding from $0.27 to $0.25 during the September 21–22 session, as institutional traders offloaded positions on record volumes exceeding 2.15 billion tokens. The midnight rout carved through support levels and established fresh resistance zones, leaving DOGE consolidating around $0.25 as traders monitor for recovery or continuation lower. News Background • DOGE fell 7% over the 24-hour period ending September 22 at 02:00, retreating from $0.27 to $0.25.• Midnight trading saw a collapse from $0.26 to $0.25 on record 2.15 billion volume, dwarfing the 24-hour average of 344.8 million.• Analysts flagged a “1-2 pattern” formation that has historically preceded DOGE breakouts above $0.28–$0.30. Price Action Summary • DOGE’s range spanned $0.02 (≈8%) between a $0.27 high and $0.25 low.• Resistance solidified near $0.27 following repeated rejections.• Institutional support emerged around $0.25, with recovery attempts keeping DOGE anchored above this level.• In the final hour (01:14–02:13), DOGE bounced within a narrow $0.25–$0.25 channel, showing accumulation patterns with spikes at 01:25 and 02:03. Technical Analysis • Record 2.15B tokens traded during the midnight dump confirms heavy institutional activity.• Support confirmed at $0.25; failure here risks extending decline toward $0.23.• Key resistance sits at $0.27, with next upside tests at $0.28–$0.30 should buying resume.• Volume spikes during recovery attempts highlight potential bottoming interest.• Pattern recognition: technicians identify a recurring “1-2 setup” consistent with prior rally structures. What Traders Are Watching • Whether $0.25 can hold as durable support after record liquidation flows.• Institutional positioning around the $0.28–$0.30 resistance band if recovery gains traction.• Follow-through volumes in upcoming sessions to confirm whether accumulation or further distribution dominates.• Broader sentiment impact from ETF delays and ongoing regulatory uncertainty. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/22/doge-flashes-classic-1-2-pattern-as-bulls-eye-usd0-28-usd0-30-breakout
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 13:37
Best Crypto Presales With High ROI Potential: Lyno AI Leads Investor Watchlists
Investors are keen on crypto presales that have high ROI potential. Lyno AI is a leading contender, making it to the top of watchlists as a result of its novel AI-powered cross-chain arbitrage platform. Unmatched Presale Momentum Sparks Investor Urgency Lyno AI is during its Early Bird presale and is at the cost of $0.050 […] The post Best Crypto Presales With High ROI Potential: Lyno AI Leads Investor Watchlists appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/22 13:18
China’s Steady Hand Offers Crucial Stability
The post China’s Steady Hand Offers Crucial Stability appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Asia FX Navigates Uncertain Fed Path: China’s Steady Hand Offers Crucial Stability Skip to content Home Forex News Asia FX Navigates Uncertain Fed Path: China’s Steady Hand Offers Crucial Stability Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/asia-fx-fed-path/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 13:14
Latam Insights: Toyota Accepts USDT in Bolivia, Tether Winds Down Operations in Uruguay
The post Latam Insights: Toyota Accepts USDT in Bolivia, Tether Winds Down Operations in Uruguay appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to Latam Insights, a compilation of the most relevant crypto news from Latin America over the past week. In this week’s edition: Toyota and Yamaha start accepting USDT payments in Bolivia, Tether terminates mining operations in Uruguay, and Moneygram debuts stablecoin-powered remittances in Colombia. Toyota and Yamaha Pioneer USDT Payments in Bolivia and Latam […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/latam-insights-toyota-usdt-bolivia-tether-uruguay/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 13:10
US emerges as powerhouse in block reward mining
The post US emerges as powerhouse in block reward mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > US emerges as powerhouse in block reward mining The United States has become a central location for block reward mining, a sector with significant economic meaning requiring much computer power. Recent events, such as Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) opening its Black Pearl plant in West Texas and Bitmain planning a U.S. factory, show that mining operations are moving to and growing in North America. As a result of progressing regulatory laws, abundant energy, and wise investments, the U.S. is ready to lead the world’s mining industry, shifting global hash locations, resulting in rapid growth. In early August 2025, Cipher Mining started its Black Pearl plant in West Texas. It’s a large operation with 104,000 computers used for BTC mining. This modern site shows how ambitious mining projects in the U.S. are. West Texas is a great starting place for such projects with its cheap energy and land. The state’s energy market has few rules and relies heavily on energy from renewable sources like wind and solar power. This helps miners save money and think about the environment. Adding to this momentum, Bitmain, the world’s leading manufacturer of block reward mining hardware, announced plans to establish its first U.S.-based production facility by early 2026. Known for producing ASICs (application-specific integrated circuits) tailored for mining, Bitmain’s move signals a strategic shift from its traditional base in China, where regulatory crackdowns have intensified. By setting up in the U.S., Bitmain aims to meet rising demand for mining equipment in North America while reducing dependence on overseas supply chains, which have faced disruptions from trade tensions. This facility is expected to create jobs, drive innovation in hardware efficiency, and provide U.S. miners with faster access to advanced technology, bolstering their competitiveness in a rapidly evolving industry. These changes…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 13:02
Breaking: Metaplanet Climbs to Fifth Largest Corporate Bitcoin Treasury with New 5,419 BTC Purchase
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/22 12:15
Uniswap Founder Sparks Governance Token Debate Amid Calls for Revenue Sharing
Uniswap is once again at the center of a governance debate as founder Hayden Adams and Arca CIO Jeff Dorman clashed over the UNI token’s value proposition. The discussion, which unfolded on X (formerly Twitter), questioned whether governance tokens without revenue-sharing mechanisms truly benefit holders. Dorman criticized UNI as “meaningless” without monetary incentives, suggesting Uniswap […]
Coinstats
2025/09/22 12:13
Ethereum Whale Acquires 26,569 ETH Amid Market Activity
Detail: https://coincu.com/ethereum/ethereum-whale-purchase-market-moves/
Coinstats
2025/09/22 12:10
Crypto.com Rejects Claims of Hidden User Data Breach, Labels Reports “Unfounded”
Crypto.com has denied allegations that it concealed a 2023 security incident involving user data, dismissing the claims as misinformation. The rebuttal follows a Bloomberg report citing a hacker group member who alleged the exchange had been compromised. The report suggested that phishing attacks allowed access to a Crypto.com employee account, exposing personal data. Blockchain investigator […]
Coinstats
2025/09/22 11:55
