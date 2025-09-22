Looking for the 6 Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week? One Presale Shows 7,000%+ ROI
The post Looking for the 6 Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week? One Presale Shows 7,000%+ ROI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 22 September 2025 | 08:15 Crypto isn’t just trading anymore—it’s a meme-fueled circus where even fart jokes can turn into million-dollar plays. Fartcoin ($FARTCOIN) keeps proving that bathroom humor has financial bite, Degen ($DEGEN) thrives as the gambler’s token, and BullZilla ($BZIL) is smashing through its presale like a kaiju stomping skyscrapers. Add Gigachad ($GIGA) flexing as the internet’s alpha meme, and the lineup gets even juicier. Together, they’re showing why traders are scrambling for the top meme coins to invest in this week. BullZilla ($BZIL) is roaring the loudest with its presale live in Stage 3 (404: Whale Signal Detected), Phase 4. Every $100,000 raised or every 48 hours triggers an automatic price hike, keeping FOMO levels sky-high. With ROI at 6,565.92% from today’s stage to listing and over $530,000 already raised, it’s a ticking time bomb of opportunity. Every minute delay means a smaller bag at a higher price—so hesitation could be brutal. 1. BullZilla ($BZIL) BullZilla’s presale is a spectacle in itself, designed to punish hesitation and reward conviction. Its Mutation Mechanism ensures the price never stalls, rising automatically whether from investor demand or the march of time. That mechanic is why analysts consistently rank it among the top meme coins to invest in this week. At Stage 3-4, BullZilla trades at $0.00007908. Over $530,000 has been raised, 27 billion tokens are gone, and more than 1,700 holders are roaring in unison. The early hype was explosive: 3 billion tokens vanished in just four hours, while $39,000 was raised in the first 24. ROI numbers are jaw-dropping—1,275.30% for the earliest participants, and 6,565.92% projected from today’s stage to the $0.00527 listing. That’s not hopium, that’s structured math backed by tokenomics that keep feeding the fire. Take a $1,000 investment at current prices, and it lands…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 13:18