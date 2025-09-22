2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Metaplanet Pushes Bitcoin Holdings Past $2.7B

Metaplanet Pushes Bitcoin Holdings Past $2.7B

The post Metaplanet Pushes Bitcoin Holdings Past $2.7B appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Metaplanet has expanded its Bitcoin stash with a fresh purchase of 5,419 BTC worth $632.5 million. This latest move brings the company’s total Bitcoin holdings to 25,555 BTC, valued at more than $2.7 billion. The growing investment highlights Metaplanet’s strong confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term potential as a reserve asset. With each major buy, Metaplanet is …
Bitcoin
BTC$111,889.82-2.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08416-4.77%
Movement
MOVE$0.113-8.35%
Kongsi
CoinPedia2025/09/22 13:45
Kongsi
$SCAM, The Token That Turned the Industry Into a Meme

$SCAM, The Token That Turned the Industry Into a Meme

The post $SCAM, The Token That Turned the Industry Into a Meme appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 22 September 2025 | 08:30 Crypto has never been short on promises. Every new project arrives with the same song and dance: a groundbreaking utility, a revolutionary roadmap, and a “different community this time.” Yet more often than not, those promises dissolve into vapor, leaving early supporters rug-pulled, overhyped, or holding tokens nobody wants. The uncomfortable truth? Most coins don’t succeed because of their roadmap or utility. They succeed because of memes, speculation, and vibes. That’s why Scamcoin ($SCAM) has captured so much attention. Instead of pretending to be something it isn’t, Scamcoin has taken the boldest approach: admit upfront that it’s a scam. What Makes Scamcoin Different? Unlike thousands of projects claiming to be “the future of finance,” Scamcoin never hides behind buzzwords. It doesn’t pretend to reinvent banking, create DeFi 2.0, or bring in billions of users. Its pitch is refreshingly and hilariously honest: “We promise nothing and deliver even less.” No roadmap. No fake utility. No corporate jargon. The community is the only real value. And paradoxically, that honesty has made Scamcoin one of Solana’s most trusted meme coins. Removing the illusion highlights what crypto runs on: collective belief and narrative. A Joke That Became a Community When Scamcoin first launched, most people laughed it off as just another joke token. After all, crypto has seen its fair share of meme coins that flash across Twitter, pump for a week, and then vanish into obscurity. But Scamcoin was different, not because it claimed to have groundbreaking tech, but because the joke cut deep. In mocking crypto culture, Scamcoin exposed something few projects dare to admit: the entire industry thrives on irony. Its satire revealed uncomfortable truths that resonated with traders, builders, and even skeptics: Roadmaps often lead nowhere. How many projects release glossy PDFs and…
Threshold
T$0.01539-3.81%
RealLink
REAL$0.05916-4.30%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08416-4.77%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 13:45
Kongsi
CB Isaiah Rodgers Delivers Record Performance For Vikings In Week 3 Victory

CB Isaiah Rodgers Delivers Record Performance For Vikings In Week 3 Victory

The post CB Isaiah Rodgers Delivers Record Performance For Vikings In Week 3 Victory appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Isaiah Rodgers celebrates after scoring a touchdown off of a fumble recovery during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images) Getty Images Going into Sunday’s Week 3 game between the Vikings and the Bengals, the story line concerned two teams with playoff aspirations having to compete with backup quarterbacks under center. But as the game unfolded, the story was not about Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz or Bengals signal caller Jake Browning. It was about a defensive performance by Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers that had never been equaled in NFL history. Rodgers came into the game at U.S. Bank Stadium as a role player who hoped to hold up his end when it came to covering receivers and preventing big plays in the running game. However, Rodgers rewrote NFL history before the end of the first half. First, he alertly intercepted a pass from Browning at the Vikings 13-yard line after veteran safety Harrison Smith deflected the pass in his direction. Rodgers took off immediately and sped down the sideline with sprinter’s speed and raced into the endzone. That might have been enough to earn him defensive player of the week, but it was just the first salvo. Late in the second quarter with the Vikings leading 17-3, Browning hit tight end Noah Fant with a short pass near the far sidelines. The tight end advanced after he caught the ball, but Rodgers was having none of it. He punched the ball out of Fant’s grip, Peanut Tillman style, and picked up the ball. He had been on the turf, but nobody touched him. He ran 66 yards into the end zone for his second touchdown. Two plays after that, Browning hit superstar wideout Ja’Marr Chase with a 15-yard pass. Rodgers pounced quickly and knocked the…
NEAR
NEAR$2.899-2.81%
Union
U$0.010388-20.58%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.9501-6.31%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 13:39
Kongsi
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Bulls Nervous As Analysts Call Layer Brett The Only 100x Meme Play Left This Cycle

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Bulls Nervous As Analysts Call Layer Brett The Only 100x Meme Play Left This Cycle

The post Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Bulls Nervous As Analysts Call Layer Brett The Only 100x Meme Play Left This Cycle  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are two meme coins that are increasingly popular among crypto investors. The wild rides in 2021 is one many analysts still point to as a reference for meme coin speculative potentials. But in recent years, both DOGE and SHIB are growing uneasy. Their price trajectory is stalled and not as attractive as wished.  In their place, Layer Brett ($LBRETT) at a presale of $0.0058 is emerging as the top meme coin to buy with over $3.9 million sold already. While Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba inu (SHIB) hold strong communities, Layer Brett’s Ethereum Layer 2 technology and viral momentum are stealing the spotlight, promising explosive returns that could outpace the established meme giants. Dogecoin: The Meme Coin Veteran Dogecoin (DOGE), the original meme coin, continues to thrive on its global brand and endorsements from figures like Elon Musk. Trading at around $0.26 with a $40 billion market cap, DOGE benefits from its use in tipping and microtransactions, bolstered by recent ETF speculation. Recent data shows steady retail accumulation, which reflects its enduring appeal.  Analysts also predict DOGE could reach $0.50-$1 by 2026, a 3-5x gain, if institutional inflows materialize. However, Dogecoin’s (DOGE) massive supply and reliance on hype limit its explosive potential, leaving bulls nervous as newer tokens promise higher multiples in this cycle. Shiba Inu: Building Beyond the Meme Shiba Inu (SHIB) has evolved from a meme token to a robust ecosystem with Shibarium. Its Layer 2 network supports DeFi, NFTs, and metaverse projects. With around a $7 billion market cap, SHIB’s growth is driven by token burns and adoption.  Increasing Shibarium transactions reveal widespread utility. Forecasts suggest SHIB hitting $0.00005-$0.0001 by 2026, a 3-5x upside. Despite its progress, Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) trillion-token supply caps rapid gains, fueling anxiety among bulls as analysts pivot…
1
1$0.015285+71.35%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001201-3.61%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.97-8.04%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 13:33
Kongsi
Looking for the 6 Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week? One Presale Shows 7,000%+ ROI

Looking for the 6 Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week? One Presale Shows 7,000%+ ROI

The post Looking for the 6 Top Meme Coins to Invest in This Week? One Presale Shows 7,000%+ ROI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 22 September 2025 | 08:15 Crypto isn’t just trading anymore—it’s a meme-fueled circus where even fart jokes can turn into million-dollar plays. Fartcoin ($FARTCOIN) keeps proving that bathroom humor has financial bite, Degen ($DEGEN) thrives as the gambler’s token, and BullZilla ($BZIL) is smashing through its presale like a kaiju stomping skyscrapers. Add Gigachad ($GIGA) flexing as the internet’s alpha meme, and the lineup gets even juicier. Together, they’re showing why traders are scrambling for the top meme coins to invest in this week. BullZilla ($BZIL) is roaring the loudest with its presale live in Stage 3 (404: Whale Signal Detected), Phase 4. Every $100,000 raised or every 48 hours triggers an automatic price hike, keeping FOMO levels sky-high. With ROI at 6,565.92% from today’s stage to listing and over $530,000 already raised, it’s a ticking time bomb of opportunity. Every minute delay means a smaller bag at a higher price—so hesitation could be brutal. 1. BullZilla ($BZIL) BullZilla’s presale is a spectacle in itself, designed to punish hesitation and reward conviction. Its Mutation Mechanism ensures the price never stalls, rising automatically whether from investor demand or the march of time. That mechanic is why analysts consistently rank it among the top meme coins to invest in this week. At Stage 3-4, BullZilla trades at $0.00007908. Over $530,000 has been raised, 27 billion tokens are gone, and more than 1,700 holders are roaring in unison. The early hype was explosive: 3 billion tokens vanished in just four hours, while $39,000 was raised in the first 24. ROI numbers are jaw-dropping—1,275.30% for the earliest participants, and 6,565.92% projected from today’s stage to the $0.00527 listing. That’s not hopium, that’s structured math backed by tokenomics that keep feeding the fire. Take a $1,000 investment at current prices, and it lands…
1
1$0.015285+71.35%
Threshold
T$0.01539-3.81%
Sky Protocol
SKY$0.06549-2.57%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 13:18
Kongsi
Federal Reserve Officials Focus on Economic and Policy Outlooks

Federal Reserve Officials Focus on Economic and Policy Outlooks

The post Federal Reserve Officials Focus on Economic and Policy Outlooks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Federal Reserve speeches address the US economic outlook and policies after a rate cut. Focus on evaluating monetary strategies and upcoming inflation data. Market responses could impact crypto assets like BTC and ETH. Federal Reserve officials are delivering key policy speeches this week across the United States, closely analyzing the recent interest rate decision. The financial markets are focusing on these speeches to assess the Fed’s future rate strategy and impending inflation data’s potential impact on investment strategies. FOMC Speeches Highlight Future Rate Decisions Immediate implications of these speeches include a potential shift in investor sentiment, particularly toward dollar-denominated assets and cryptocurrencies. Recent Federal Reserve interest rate cuts are expected to boost risk assets, impacting valuations across markets. Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $114,454.31 with a market cap of $2.28 trillion, as reported by CoinMarketCap. Its market dominance stands at 57.55%. The last 24 hours saw a -0.97% change in price, while the 90-day performance recorded an increase of 8.97%. Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer at Northlight Asset Management, highlighted the Fed’s recent focus on labor market weakness, suggesting multiple rate cuts could be planned this year. Market expectations reflect a shift with anticipation of further easing. “Chairman Powell laid out a detailed and logical explanation for why the Fed is now focusing more on labor market weakness than they are on inflation, which should indicate that the Fed plans to do more than one rate cut this year.” – Chris Zaccarelli Rate Cuts Drive Investor Sentiment and Crypto Market Potential Did you know? Historical trends show increased liquidity may boost digital asset inflows, particularly in DeFi protocols. The Coincu research team notes a potential impact on crypto markets should the Fed continue its rate-cut trajectory. Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 05:07 UTC on September 22,…
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00174219-2.38%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,889.82-2.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08416-4.77%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 13:11
Kongsi
MAGACOIN FINANCE Surpasses $14M With Whale Inflows

MAGACOIN FINANCE Surpasses $14M With Whale Inflows

The post MAGACOIN FINANCE Surpasses $14M With Whale Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MAGACOIN FINANCE Crosses $14M With Whale Support The momentum around MAGACOIN FINANCE has been building all year, but the presale just delivered its biggest headline yet: more than $14 million raised, with large-scale investors from the DOGE and XRP ecosystems among those joining in. The figure establishes MAGACOIN FINANCE as a major player in the crypto market through its position as one of the most notable presales of 2025. The market environment of investors currently seeks projects that demonstrate both market performance and public interest, and MAGACOIN FINANCE has achieved this goal. The scale of inflows has already exceeded many expectations, and the names now joining are adding fuel to the fire. Whale Inflows Push Presale Higher The most surprising aspect of the presale campaign is the diverse group of people who have joined the effort. Reports show multiple whale wallets associated with DOGE and XRP holders are participating in the MAGACOIN FINANCE presale. The market draws retail investors who boost demand because professional capital starts investing at the beginning of the market. Whales tend to stay away from random trading activity before a sale occurs. The investors choose to support projects which have strong tokenomics and established structures and already exhibit growth potential following the presale phase. MAGACOIN FINANCE enters the presale because investors believe it will achieve success after its market listing. Structured Presale, Rapid Demand MAGACOIN FINANCE achieves its main progress through the implementation of its structured presale model. The system runs allocation rounds which define particular limits to generate an urgent feeling of requirement. The first sales batches sold out rapidly because each successive funding round increased prices which drove investors to invest before prices rose further. The $14 million threshold indicates that MAGACOIN FINANCE has surpassed the typical presale completion point which most projects stop…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.09031+6.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08416-4.77%
XRP
XRP$2.836-2.28%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 13:04
Kongsi
Here’s why Michael Saylor and MSTR are facing questions despite Bitcoin’s uptick

Here’s why Michael Saylor and MSTR are facing questions despite Bitcoin’s uptick

The post Here’s why Michael Saylor and MSTR are facing questions despite Bitcoin’s uptick appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways What happened to MSTR? It dropped by 4% in a month, even though Bitcoin’s value rose by 3% over the same period.  How are other “Bitcoin treasury” firms doing? Other firms fell far worse – Metaplanet fell by 36%, KindlyMD by 87%, and Semler Scientific by 12%. Michael Saylor’s firm, Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy), has long been hailed as the poster child of corporate Bitcoin [BTC] adoption. Its bold treasury strategy has not only pushed MSTR into the spotlight, but also inspired dozens of other companies to follow a Bitcoin-centric path. And yet, the narrative has somewhat shifted in recent weeks. Strategy and other firms face a decline Despite Bitcoin climbing by 3% over the past month, Strategy’s stock slid by 4%, sparking renewed debate over whether Saylor’s high-stakes, debt-fueled bet on the world’s largest cryptocurrency is as resilient as once believed. While Michael Saylor’s Strategy faced a modest dip, other firms that mimicked its Bitcoin-first playbook are seeing far steeper declines. Japanese hotel operator Metaplanet, for instance, plunged by 27.62% in just a month. Others like healthcare startup KindlyMD, a newcomer to the Bitcoin treasury club, collapsed by 87%. In fact, even medical tech firm Semler Scientific, which joined the trend earlier this year, is down 12% right now.  Not everyone is backing away though.  A persistence of optimism The Swiss National Bank has quietly started purchasing shares of MicroStrategy (MSTR), effectively giving the central bank indirect exposure to Bitcoin without buying the cryptocurrency outright. A lot of the aforementioned companies initially rushed into Bitcoin treasuries when soaring prices, looser regulations, and favorable accounting changes made it attractive to do so. Alas, saturation is now evident. With over 180 public firms holding Bitcoin and controlling roughly 5% of all coins in circulation, some are trading below the value…
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 13:01
Kongsi
Best Crypto Presale 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Smashes $14M as DOGE and XRP Whales Join Inflows

Best Crypto Presale 2025: MAGACOIN FINANCE Smashes $14M as DOGE and XRP Whales Join Inflows

MAGACOIN FINANCE presale crosses $14M as DOGE and XRP whales join in. Analysts say it’s one of the best crypto presales of 2025.
XRP
XRP$2.836-2.28%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23837-4.36%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/22 13:00
Kongsi
South Korea warns U.S. deal could trigger financial meltdown

South Korea warns U.S. deal could trigger financial meltdown

The post South Korea warns U.S. deal could trigger financial meltdown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea’s President Lee Jae-Myung has warned that his country may be saddled with an outcome similar to the 1997 Asian meltdown if it caves to current U.S. trade demands without strong safeguards in place. The warning comes as trade negotiations with Washington have stalled, leaving the future of Seoul’s economic prospects uncertain. The United States is pressuring South Korea to provide $350 billion in cash, an approach President Lee Jae-Myung compared to a neighbor demanding money at the door. Speaking to Reuters, Lee said the deal reflects President Donald Trump’s hardline style on tariffs. The verbal agreement, reached in July, would see Washington lower tariffs on South Korean exports in exchange for the massive investment. However, Lee warned that the U.S.’s insistence on cash transfers could destabilize Seoul’s economy. However, Lee cautioned that South Korea’s financial system would face serious instability if the dollars were provided without a swap-line agreement. He said that without safety measures, the country could again face conditions similar to the 1997 financial crisis, when it was forced to seek a massive bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Lee emphasised that the country won’t accept conditions that would surrender decisions on investments wholly to the U.S. He added that there should be guarantees of commercial practicability for the projects and safeguards to prevent South Korean companies from being exposed to unnecessary financial risk. Seoul pushes back in talks Talks with Washington have lingered for weeks since the two countries have different stands. Whereas the U.S. wants upfront commitments, Seoul seeks flexibility to control the flow of capital out of the country. Officials say such a dollar swap would help cushion the impact on the won, Korea’s currency, and keep its markets from destabilizing. South Korea also highlights that it does not have the same…
Threshold
T$0.01539-3.81%
Union
U$0.010388-20.58%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.571-8.18%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 12:54
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges

XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.