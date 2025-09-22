2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Steam removes BlockBlasters game over suspected malware

Steam removes BlockBlasters game over suspected malware

PANews reported on September 22nd that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT revealed that Steam has removed the alleged malware game Block Blasters . ZachXBT noted that the game had been on the platform for over a month, causing users to lose over $ 150,000 . A technical report indicates that the security team has successfully shut down the C2 infrastructure associated with Block Blasters and has communicated with the threat actor to confirm the theft.
SQUID MEME
GAME$29.1927-8.59%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.05075-6.07%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/22 12:32
Kongsi
$43.7M Bet On Ethereum’s Future

$43.7M Bet On Ethereum’s Future

The post $43.7M Bet On Ethereum’s Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Astonishing ETH Whale Purchase: $43.7M Bet On Ethereum’s Future Skip to content Home Crypto News Astonishing ETH Whale Purchase: $43.7M Bet on Ethereum’s Future Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/massive-eth-whale-purchase/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017152-1.19%
Ethereum
ETH$4,156.97-3.39%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13271+0.27%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 12:03
Kongsi
Crypto.com Data Breach Linked to Scattered Spider Hacker Collective: Report

Crypto.com Data Breach Linked to Scattered Spider Hacker Collective: Report

The crypto platform has confirmed a limited breach following a report linked it to the Scattered Spider hacker group.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017152-1.19%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 11:44
Kongsi
Bitcoin Price Slips Below $115K as Bears Pressure Key Support Levels

Bitcoin Price Slips Below $115K as Bears Pressure Key Support Levels

Bitcoin is facing renewed selling pressure after failing to extend gains above the $117,750 mark. The world’s leading cryptocurrency has slipped below $115,500, sparking speculation on whether this is just a temporary pullback or the beginning of deeper losses. According to market charts, BTC formed a high at $117,920 before sliding to $114,237, where it […]
Bitcoin
BTC$111,919.01-2.27%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02341-5.22%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 11:40
Kongsi
Fed Speeches and Inflation Data Awaited by Crypto Markets

Fed Speeches and Inflation Data Awaited by Crypto Markets

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/fed-speeches-crypto-market-watch/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017152-1.19%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 11:39
Kongsi
Metaplanet Bitcoin Purchase: Japanese Firm Makes Massive 5,419 BTC Acquisition

Metaplanet Bitcoin Purchase: Japanese Firm Makes Massive 5,419 BTC Acquisition

BitcoinWorld Metaplanet Bitcoin Purchase: Japanese Firm Makes Massive 5,419 BTC Acquisition In a significant move that underscores the growing institutional embrace of digital assets, Japanese listed company Metaplanet has just announced a massive Metaplanet Bitcoin purchase, adding an additional 5,419 BTC to its corporate treasury. This latest acquisition, revealed on their official X account, firmly establishes Metaplanet as a major corporate holder of the world’s leading cryptocurrency. With this bold step, their total Bitcoin holdings now stand at an impressive 25,555 BTC, signaling a clear and unwavering commitment to a Bitcoin-centric financial strategy. What Drives Metaplanet’s Bold Bitcoin Strategy? Metaplanet’s journey into the world of Bitcoin began with a strategic shift towards making the digital asset a primary component of its corporate balance sheet. This isn’t just a speculative venture; rather, it represents a calculated move to hedge against traditional currency depreciation and leverage Bitcoin’s potential as a store of value. The company’s leadership clearly sees Bitcoin as a long-term asset, offering both stability and growth potential in an increasingly volatile global economy. Inflation Hedge: Bitcoin’s finite supply makes it an attractive hedge against inflation, a concern for many global corporations. Long-Term Value: Metaplanet views Bitcoin as a superior long-term asset compared to traditional fiat currencies. Transparency: The transparent and immutable nature of the Bitcoin blockchain offers unique advantages for corporate treasuries. How Does This Metaplanet Bitcoin Purchase Impact Its Holdings? This latest Metaplanet Bitcoin purchase significantly boosts the company’s already substantial holdings. Previously, Metaplanet had accumulated a considerable amount of Bitcoin, but this recent addition marks one of its largest single acquisitions to date. The move reinforces their position as a leading publicly traded company with a substantial portion of its assets denominated in Bitcoin. This strategy mirrors that of other forward-thinking corporations globally, highlighting a broader trend. Consider these key figures: New Acquisition: 5,419 BTC Previous Holdings (approx): 20,136 BTC Total Holdings: 25,555 BTC Such a significant accumulation reflects a deep conviction in Bitcoin’s future. Moreover, it positions Metaplanet to potentially benefit from future price appreciation while providing a robust alternative to conventional treasury management. What Are the Broader Implications of Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Strategy? The implications of Metaplanet’s consistent and massive Metaplanet Bitcoin purchase extend beyond its balance sheet. This bold corporate decision by a Japanese listed entity sends a powerful signal to the broader Asian market and global financial institutions. It validates Bitcoin’s role as a legitimate and viable corporate asset, potentially encouraging other companies to explore similar strategies. Institutional Adoption: Metaplanet’s actions contribute to the ongoing narrative of increasing institutional adoption of Bitcoin. Market Confidence: Such large-scale purchases can instill greater confidence in the cryptocurrency market, especially during periods of volatility. Regional Influence: As a Japanese company, Metaplanet’s strategy could influence other firms in the region to consider Bitcoin for their treasuries. This progressive approach could redefine corporate treasury management in the digital age, showcasing a proactive stance towards financial innovation and diversification. Metaplanet’s latest acquisition of 5,419 BTC is more than just a transaction; it is a powerful statement about the future of corporate finance. By consistently investing in Bitcoin, the company is not only securing its assets against economic uncertainties but also leading the charge in demonstrating Bitcoin’s potential as a cornerstone of modern treasury strategy. This continued commitment underscores a belief in Bitcoin’s enduring value and its role in a diversified, forward-looking corporate portfolio. The world watches as Metaplanet navigates this innovative path, setting a compelling precedent for others to follow. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Here are some common questions regarding Metaplanet’s recent Bitcoin acquisitions: What is Metaplanet’s total Bitcoin holding after this purchase? After the recent acquisition of 5,419 BTC, Metaplanet now holds a total of 25,555 BTC. Why is Metaplanet making such large Bitcoin purchases? Metaplanet views Bitcoin as a primary corporate asset, using it as a hedge against inflation and a long-term store of value, diversifying its corporate treasury strategy. Is Metaplanet the only company making significant Bitcoin investments? While Metaplanet is a prominent example, other publicly traded companies globally, like MicroStrategy, have also adopted significant Bitcoin-centric treasury strategies. What does this Metaplanet Bitcoin purchase mean for the cryptocurrency market? Large institutional purchases like this signal increasing confidence and institutional adoption of Bitcoin, potentially bolstering market stability and legitimizing its role in traditional finance. If you found this insight into Metaplanet’s bold Bitcoin strategy compelling, please share this article with your network! Your support helps us bring more crucial cryptocurrency news and analysis to a wider audience. Join the conversation on social media and let us know your thoughts on the future of corporate Bitcoin adoption. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Metaplanet Bitcoin Purchase: Japanese Firm Makes Massive 5,419 BTC Acquisition first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01539-3.81%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,919.01-2.27%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01465-2.59%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 11:30
Kongsi
Bitcoin falls below $114,500 after FOMC hype fades; market shows ‘nervous optimism’

Bitcoin falls below $114,500 after FOMC hype fades; market shows ‘nervous optimism’

Investors are 'cautiously optimistic,' waiting for the next big catalyst, BTC Markets Analyst Rachael Lucas said.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,919.01-2.27%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.97-8.04%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 11:26
Kongsi
If PNUT Left You Regretting, Don’t Ignore This Top Meme Coin to Join for Short Term Before the Next 8.42% Price Jump

If PNUT Left You Regretting, Don’t Ignore This Top Meme Coin to Join for Short Term Before the Next 8.42% Price Jump

Have you ever looked back at a coin and thought, “That could have been me”? That feeling is all too familiar for investors who passed on Peanut the Squirrel (PNUT) in its earliest days. Back then, PNUT seemed like just another quirky experiment in the meme coin jungle. But those who took the risk watched […]
Threshold
T$0.01539-3.81%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.008272+4.10%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 11:15
Kongsi
Unify: The Revolutionary Web3 Stablecoin Super-App Set to Transform Digital Finance

Unify: The Revolutionary Web3 Stablecoin Super-App Set to Transform Digital Finance

BitcoinWorld Unify: The Revolutionary Web3 Stablecoin Super-App Set to Transform Digital Finance Are you ready for a game-changer in the world of digital finance? Line Next and the Kaia DLT Foundation are making waves with their announcement of Unify, a groundbreaking Web3 stablecoin super-app. This innovative project aims to simplify how we interact with stablecoins, promising a smoother, more rewarding experience for everyone. Imagine converting your fiat currency to stablecoins effortlessly and even earning rewards while you’re at it – that’s the promise of Unify, with a beta version slated for release later this year. What Exactly is the Unify Web3 Stablecoin Super-App? Unify isn’t just another crypto app; it’s envisioned as a comprehensive platform designed to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the decentralized world. At its core, the Web3 stablecoin super-app focuses on two critical functionalities: Seamless Fiat-to-Stablecoin Conversions: This feature addresses a major pain point for many users, making it incredibly easy to move between traditional money and stablecoins without complex processes. Rewarding Stablecoin Deposits: Users will have the opportunity to earn incentives simply by depositing their stablecoins into the Unify platform. This adds a compelling financial benefit, encouraging adoption and engagement. The goal is to create an intuitive and accessible environment, lowering the barrier to entry for newcomers to the stablecoin ecosystem. Why is Unify So Important for Crypto Users? In today’s fast-evolving crypto landscape, simplicity and utility are paramount. Many existing platforms can be daunting for average users, especially when dealing with stablecoins, which are crucial for navigating market volatility. The Unify Web3 stablecoin super-app aims to solve this by offering a streamlined, all-in-one solution. Consider these benefits: Enhanced Accessibility: By simplifying conversions, Unify makes stablecoins more approachable for a broader audience, including those new to crypto. Passive Income Opportunities: The reward system for deposits offers a compelling reason for users to hold their stablecoins within the app, potentially generating passive income. Improved User Experience: A “super-app” approach means multiple functionalities are integrated into a single, user-friendly interface, reducing the need to juggle various applications. This focus on user experience and tangible benefits could significantly boost stablecoin adoption. How Does the Kaia Foundation Power This Web3 Stablecoin Super-App? The Kaia DLT Foundation plays a crucial role in the development of Unify. As a DLT (Distributed Ledger Technology) foundation, Kaia provides the underlying technological infrastructure that ensures the security, transparency, and efficiency of the Web3 stablecoin super-app. Their expertise in blockchain and decentralized systems is fundamental to building a robust and reliable platform. The collaboration between Line Next, a leader in Web3 services, and the Kaia Foundation highlights a strategic partnership aimed at leveraging cutting-edge technology to deliver a superior user experience. This synergy is expected to create a highly scalable and secure environment for stablecoin transactions and rewards. What Can We Expect from Unify’s Beta Release? The upcoming beta release, scheduled for later this year, will be a critical milestone for Unify. It will offer early users a first look at the Web3 stablecoin super-app‘s core functionalities, allowing them to test the fiat-to-stablecoin conversion process and experience the reward system firsthand. Feedback from this beta phase will be invaluable for refining the app and ensuring it meets user expectations. Moreover, the beta launch will provide insights into the app’s performance, scalability, and overall user satisfaction. It’s an exciting time for those looking forward to a more integrated and user-friendly stablecoin experience. In conclusion, Unify represents a significant step forward in making stablecoins more accessible and beneficial for everyday users. By focusing on ease of conversion and attractive rewards, this Web3 stablecoin super-app from Line Next and the Kaia Foundation has the potential to redefine how we interact with digital currencies. Keep an eye out for its beta release – it could be the simplification you’ve been waiting for in the complex world of Web3. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Unify? A1: Unify is a new Web3 stablecoin super-app developed by Line Next and the Kaia DLT Foundation, designed to simplify fiat-to-stablecoin conversions and offer rewards for stablecoin deposits. Q2: When will Unify be available? A2: A beta version of the Unify app is scheduled for release later this year, with a full launch expected afterwards. Q3: What are the main benefits of using Unify? A3: Key benefits include seamless conversion between fiat and stablecoins, opportunities to earn rewards on stablecoin deposits, and an overall simplified user experience for managing digital assets. Q4: Who is behind the Unify project? A4: Unify is a collaborative project between Line Next, a company focused on Web3 services, and the Kaia DLT Foundation, which provides the underlying distributed ledger technology. Q5: Do I need to be a crypto expert to use Unify? A5: No, Unify is specifically designed to be user-friendly and accessible, even for those new to cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, aiming to simplify complex processes. Did you find this article insightful? Share it with your friends and fellow crypto enthusiasts on social media to spread the word about Unify, the exciting new Web3 stablecoin super-app! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin adoption. This post Unify: The Revolutionary Web3 Stablecoin Super-App Set to Transform Digital Finance first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Threshold
T$0.01539-3.81%
Waves
WAVES$0.9988-5.08%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01465-2.59%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 11:15
Kongsi
Shiba Inu Lead Kaal Dhairya Calls $4 Million Hack 'Serious Incident' — Vitalik Buterin Says Focus On Low-Risk DeFi Than Memecoins

Shiba Inu Lead Kaal Dhairya Calls $4 Million Hack 'Serious Incident' — Vitalik Buterin Says Focus On Low-Risk DeFi Than Memecoins

Kaal Dhairya, the lead developer of the Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) ecosystem, labeled the recent hack incident as “serious” on Sunday, but indicated that the team was able to contain the immediate damage.read more
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001202-3.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08416-4.77%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001716-5.29%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 11:03
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges

XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.