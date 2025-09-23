2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
The No. 1 IPA In America Just Went Mobile—Meet The Juice Force Tanker

The No. 1 IPA In America Just Went Mobile—Meet The Juice Force Tanker

The post The No. 1 IPA In America Just Went Mobile—Meet The Juice Force Tanker appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A 21-foot beer can is about to become the most unmissable thing on the highway. Voodoo Ranger turned its Juice Force IPA into a rolling tanker, and it’s touring football games, festivals, and tailgates across the Southwest this fall. Spot the oversized tallboy, scan the QR code plastered on its side, and you’ll get $5 toward your next Juice Force. A giant beer gauge even tracks how much is left in the tank, pouring down until it’s empty. Voodoo Ranger turned Juice Force IPA into a 21-foot tanker, and it’s rolling into tailgates across Colorado, Texas, and Arizona. New Belgium Why Voodoo Ranger built a tanker Juice Force isn’t just another IPA; it’s the beer that fans are crushing at parties, bar crawls, and yes, stadium parking lots. The hazy, fruit-punchy IPA packs 9.5% ABV but drinks smooth enough to fuel its rocket-ship growth. Right now, more than a third of all craft singles sold in convenience stores come from Voodoo Ranger, and every 1.3 seconds, someone in the U.S. cracks one open. Voodoo Ranger itself has gone from a three-beer lineup in 2017 to more than 20 releases today, including Imperial IPA, Juicy Haze, Tropic Force, and even Hardcharged Tea. While much of the craft beer world is slowing, Voodoo has kept climbing by leaning into wild stunts, a skeleton mascot with attitude, and beers built for fun over fuss. Where the Juice Force Tanker is headed The tanker tour started in Los Angeles in September and is now rolling into its final stops: Front Range, Colo.: Sept. 24–30 Dallas–Fort Worth: Oct. 3–6 Austin: Oct. 9–12 Phoenix: Oct. 15–18 You can check the full schedule at emptythetanker.com or follow along on Voodoo Ranger’s Instagram, where fans are already posting clips of the tanker pulling into parking lots and tailgates.…
1
1$0.015285+71.35%
Threshold
T$0.01539-3.81%
Union
U$0.010381-20.63%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:45
Kongsi
Nvidia plans to invest $100 billion in OpenAI, with an initial investment of $10 billion

Nvidia plans to invest $100 billion in OpenAI, with an initial investment of $10 billion

PANews reported on September 23rd that Bloomberg News reported that Nvidia will invest up to $ 100 billion in OpenAI to support next-generation AI data centers and related infrastructure. The two parties have signed a letter of intent, with an initial investment of $ 10 billion, followed by phased investments calculated based on the amount of 1 gigawatt deployed. The project plans to build data centers with at least 10 gigawatts of computing power, using advanced Nvidia chips. Nvidia will also acquire a stake in OpenAI .
1
1$0.015285+71.35%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.123-10.93%
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0.00043-6.52%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/23 07:34
Kongsi
Canary HBAR ETF discloses 1.95% annual expense ratio

Canary HBAR ETF discloses 1.95% annual expense ratio

PANews reported on September 23rd that the Canary HBAR ETF has filed an S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, aiming to list on the Nasdaq. The fund will directly hold HBAR, the native asset of the Hedera Network. The statement disclosed that the ETF's annual management fee is 1.95%.
1
1$0.015285+71.35%
Union
U$0.010381-20.63%
Hedera
HBAR$0.21959-2.99%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/23 07:28
Kongsi
US and UK Create Joint Crypto Task Force to Shape Future Regulations

US and UK Create Joint Crypto Task Force to Shape Future Regulations

The United States and United Kingdom announced a major partnership on September 22, 2025, to work together on cryptocurrency rules.
Major
MAJOR$0.13229-15.24%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13271+0.27%
Kongsi
Brave Newcoin2025/09/23 07:10
Kongsi
Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury

The post Tom Lee’s BitMine (BMNR) Raises $365M at $70 a Share to Expand Its Massive ETH Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), chaired by Tom Lee, said Monday it now controls more than 2% of ether’s supply and raised $365 million to expand its holdings. The company announced this morning that its treasury, valued at $11.4 billion as of Sept. 21, consists of 2,416,054 ETH at $4,497 per token, 192 bitcoin BTC$108,783.53, $345 million in cash and a $175 million equity stake in Eightco Holdings. BitMine described itself as the world’s largest public holder of ether and the second-largest crypto treasury overall, trailing only Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. (MSTR). BitMine is chaired by Tom Lee, who is also head of research at Fundstrat and chief investment officer at Fundstrat Capital. Lee said the company is pursuing what he calls the “alchemy of 5%,” aiming to accumulate 5% of the total ETH supply. “Wall Street and AI moving onto the blockchain should lead to a greater transformation of today’s financial system. And the majority of this is taking place on Ethereum,” Lee said. Raising funds to grow the treasury A few hours later, BitMine announced a securities purchase agreement with an institutional investor covering 5.2 million shares of common stock at $70 per share — about 14% above its Sept. 19 close — along with warrants for up to 10.4 million additional shares at $87.50. The offering is expected to raise $365 million in gross proceeds, with the warrants potentially adding another $913 million, bringing total potential proceeds to about $1.28 billion. Lee said the primary use of funds would be to expand BitMine’s ether holdings, calling the premium pricing “materially accretive” to existing shareholders. BitMine added that institutional demand reflected growing interest in ethereum as Wall Street integrates blockchain into financial infrastructure. As of 11:13 a.m. ET, BMNR shares were trading around $55.79, down 9% on the day,…
1
1$0.015285+71.35%
MemeCore
M$2.57419+4.46%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,919.01-2.27%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:04
Kongsi
FTX Exec’s Plea Deal Takes Center Stage in Court Battle

FTX Exec’s Plea Deal Takes Center Stage in Court Battle

Nearly three years after the FTX exchange’s collapse, legal proceedings involving its former executives continue to unfold. This week, Michelle Bond, the wife of former FTX Digital Markets co-CEO Ryan Salame, is scheduled to appear for an evidentiary hearing in her ongoing criminal case at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New [...]
Union
U$0.010381-20.63%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1594-2.68%
Stage
STAGE$0.000041-6.81%
Kongsi
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/23 06:56
Kongsi
AI-Powered Crypto Platform UXLink Loses $11.3M to Security Breach

AI-Powered Crypto Platform UXLink Loses $11.3M to Security Breach

UXLink, an AI-powered Web3 social platform, was hit with a massive attack on Monday, resulting in a loss of approximately $11.3 million. Upon obtaining the stolen funds, the hacker has converted and cashed out the proceeds to various centralized and decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges. Following the hack, the UXLink team took the issue to their official X social media platform, alerting users to the latest development and promising to transparently update the public on different steps taken to recover the stolen funds.  Urgent Security Notice We have identified a security breach involving our multi-signature wallet, resulting in a significant amount of cryptocurrency being illicitly transferred to both CEXs and DEXs. Our team is working around the clock with both internal and external security… — UXLINK (@UXLINKofficial) September 22, 2025 Data from CoinMarketCap revealed that after the incident, the UXLINK token experienced a 58% decline from $0.3 to $0.13 at the time of writing, as investors withdrew funds for safety. Consequently, its market capitalization has also reduced to $63.6 million.  Over $11.3M Disappears Providing more details on the exploit, on-chain security firm CyversAlerts revealed that the exploiter processed the hack with an ETH address. First, the bad actor executed a delegateCall, removed the admin role, and called “addOwnerWithThreshold.” Thus, gaining access to move funds out of UXLink’s multi-signature wallet. This hacker scooped up approximately $4 million in USDT, $500,000 in USDC, 3.7 WBTC worth over $418,000, and 25 ETH, valued at around $104,000. Following the act, the exploiter swapped all USDC and USDT proceeds to DAI on the Ethereum network. While on Arbitrum, the bad actor swapped USDT to ETH and bridged all the stolen funds to the Ethereum Network. The hacker continued the act, moving 10 million UXLINK tokens, valued at approximately $3 million, to another wallet within a few minutes for further swapping. UXLink Responds to Attack As revealed in the project’s X announcement, its security team has been working tirelessly to identify the cause of the exploit and control the situation before the bad actor causes more harm.  The team has also contacted major cryptocurrency exchanges to swiftly freeze suspicious deposits from the UXLink project, aiming to curtail the further movement of the stolen funds. They have also involved legal authorities to expedite the process of recovering the stolen funds or apprehending the perpetrator.   The post AI-Powered Crypto Platform UXLink Loses $11.3M to Security Breach appeared first on Cointab.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08416-4.77%
USDCoin
USDC$0.999-0.03%
Movement
MOVE$0.113-8.35%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/23 06:37
Kongsi
Q4 Crypto Predictions: Experts Rank BlockchainFX the Best Presale to Buy Now Over Snorter Token and Pudgy Pandas

Q4 Crypto Predictions: Experts Rank BlockchainFX the Best Presale to Buy Now Over Snorter Token and Pudgy Pandas

Momentum is building as Q4 2025 kicks off, and investors are laser-focused on three names making headlines: BlockchainFX, Snorter Token, and Pudgy Pandas. While each brings something new to the table, experts are unanimous in their conclusion: BlockchainFX is leading the pack and widely regarded as the best presale to buy now. The reason for
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0119-6.88%
HashPack
PACK$0.01651-4.06%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0054+1.50%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/23 06:30
Kongsi
Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

With the sheer volume of options in today’s market, choosing the best crypto to buy and hold right now can be overwhelming.Concerns over persistent inflation, shifting U.S. policies, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty have tempered market expansion this year. Still, Bitcoin recently broke new ground, climbing to a record high of $124,128 last month.Investor appetite isn’t […] The post Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster appeared first on Cryptonews.
Threshold
T$0.01539-3.81%
Union
U$0.010381-20.63%
XRP
XRP$2.8374-2.23%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/23 06:30
Kongsi
CleanSpark Shares Rise After Getting $100M Bitcoin-Backed Credit From Coinbase Prime

CleanSpark Shares Rise After Getting $100M Bitcoin-Backed Credit From Coinbase Prime

Bitcoin mining company CleanSpark (CLSK) has secured a new $100 million credit facility with Coinbase Prime, giving it access to fresh capital without selling its bitcoin holdings or raising equity.The shares rose nearly 6% in post-market trading, after the announcement on Monday. The mining company will use the proceeds for strategic capital expenditures, including expanding CleanSpark’s energy portfolio, scaling its bitcoin mining operations, and investing in high-performance computing (HPC) capabilities, the company said in a press release. Rather than selling bitcoin to raise cash or selling additional shares of the firm—a move that can dilute the current shareholders—CleanSpark is using the asset as collateral to keep growing while holding on to what it mines. "Delivering accretive growth using non-dilutive financing is at the core of CleanSpark's capital strategy," said Gary A. Vecchiarelli, CleanSpark's CFO. "Our 'Infrastructure First' strategy has been proven historically and will further enhance shareholder value as we expand into more diversified compute opportunities."The new raise comes after recent leadership changes hinted at the miner going beyond just mining bitcoin and diversifying into other revenue opportunities. The focus on HPC isn't surprising, as more and more bitcoin miners are pivoting into hosting machines that cater to HPC and artificial intelligence computing, which requires a tremendous amount of energy, in their data centers. Read more: GPU Gold Rush: Why Bitcoin Miners Are Powering AI’s Expansion
Threshold
T$0.01539-3.81%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011067+0.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08416-4.77%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/23 06:04
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges

XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.