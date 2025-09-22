2025-09-23 Tuesday

3 Best Coins to Turn $880 into $44,000 if You Missed the Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Opportunity

3 Best Coins to Turn $880 into $44,000 if You Missed the Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Opportunity

The post 3 Best Coins to Turn $880 into $44,000 if You Missed the Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post 3 Best Coins to Turn $880 into $44,000 if You Missed the Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Opportunity appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News This bull run of 2021-2023 revealed that early betting in tokens such as Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) would result in massive gains. With the crypto markets revitalized, investors are seeking the promising wave of projects that can bring them a financial increase. Here are three coins that could transform $880 into $44,000, and one in particular that may outpace even the giants. VeChain (VET): Real-World Utility Meets Web3 Scalability VeChain has always been known as a blockchain that can be used in the real world, and its newest project, the VeFounder Program, could boost adoption even more. VeChain is closing the gap between early-stage experimentation and large-scale utility by giving builders ready-made decentralized apps (dApps) that have been proven to work. With support from the big company BCG, the program already has projects that deal with important issues that affect everyone, like sustainability, nutrition, and food waste. With over 4 million existing dApp users, VeChain provides founders a launchpad that bypasses the early adoption hurdles most projects face. Participants gain complete operational control once they hit 100,000 users, along with $B3TR rewards and long-term upside. This “ready-to-scale” approach positions VeChain not just as another Layer 1, but as a foundation for real-world Web3 businesses. For investors, that’s a rare combination of proven infrastructure and growth potential. Floki (FLOKI): From Meme to Metaverse Challenger Floki is working hard to shed its “just a meme coin” image, and the upcoming Valhalla play-to-earn tournament is a bold step in that direction. The event is set for September and has doubled its prize pool to $150,000. There will be 64 winners, and the top player will get…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 12:37
Giggle Academy’s Remarkable $1 Million Memecoin Donation Success

Giggle Academy's Remarkable $1 Million Memecoin Donation Success

The post Giggle Academy’s Remarkable $1 Million Memecoin Donation Success appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Giggle Academy’s Remarkable $1 Million Memecoin Donation Success Skip to content Home Crypto News Giggle Academy’s Remarkable $1 Million Memecoin Donation Success Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/giggle-academy-memecoin-donations/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 12:32
China’s Impersonation Hack Strikes At The Heart Of How Washington Works

China's Impersonation Hack Strikes At The Heart Of How Washington Works

The post China’s Impersonation Hack Strikes At The Heart Of How Washington Works appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. John Moolenaar, chairman of the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party, speaks at the Hill & Valley Forum 2025 at the U.S. Capitol Visitor Center. Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Earlier this month, the bipartisan House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party disclosed that hackers linked to Beijing tried to impersonate its chairman, Representative John Moolenaar (R-Michigan). Using his name and title, the attackers sent emails circulating draft American sanctions legislation to various stakeholders: prominent Washington law firms, business and trade associations, think tanks and at least one foreign government. The language of the proposed legislation was real. But the hackers were trying to get into the targets’ computer systems. Investigators believe the campaign began earlier in the summer. One so-called “lure” sent this past July contained malware attributed to APT41, a prolific Chinese espionage group known for mixing state-directed intelligence operations with criminal activity. Significant Timing The timing of the phishing campaign is significant. The July message coincided with highly sensitive negotiations between Washington and Beijing over the future of the bilateral trade relationship. The talks had a loaded agenda: U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods, Beijing’s countermeasures and the wider strategic contest over global technology access and supply chains. Senior American officials were weighing whether to escalate restrictions on Chinese semiconductors and cloud services while also exploring limited tariff relief to ease pressure on American importers. The obvious objective of the phishing campaign was the collection of insight into America’s negotiating positions. It’s unclear whether the effort succeeded in breaching accounts or exfiltrating data. The Select Committee has not indicated that congressional systems were compromised. Despite the absence of any confirmation of a successful intrusion, the scope, timing and intent of the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 12:27
Strategic $4.6M Move Set To Boost Token Value

Strategic $4.6M Move Set To Boost Token Value

The post Strategic $4.6M Move Set To Boost Token Value appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ronin RON Buyback: Strategic $4.6M Move Set To Boost Token Value Skip to content Home Crypto News Ronin RON Buyback: Strategic $4.6M Move Set to Boost Token Value Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ronin-ron-buyback-boost/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 12:26
Urgent Warning As Investors Eye Cautious End

Urgent Warning As Investors Eye Cautious End

The post Urgent Warning As Investors Eye Cautious End appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BTC Bull Run: Urgent Warning As Investors Eye Cautious End Skip to content Home Crypto News BTC Bull Run: Urgent Warning as Investors Eye Cautious End Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/btc-bull-run-caution/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 11:56
A whale in a certain band purchased another 10,000 ETH at a price of $4,365

A whale in a certain band purchased another 10,000 ETH at a price of $4,365

PANews reported on September 22nd that according to Ember, a whale / institutional investor who profited $ 76.05 million from ETH swing trading bought 16,569 ETH ( 74.29 million USD) at $ 4,484 the day before yesterday. They then bought another 10,000 ETH today at $ 4,365 . This included transferring $ 43.654 million in USDC to Wintermute and withdrawing the ETH five minutes ago.
PANews2025/09/22 11:38
Hyperliquid Launches STBL Margin Trading Function

Hyperliquid Launches STBL Margin Trading Function

PANews reported on September 22 that the Hyperliquid platform announced that it has launched the STBL leverage trading function. Users can conduct long or short operations on STBL with up to 3x leverage according to community suggestions.
PANews2025/09/22 11:29
Toyota, Yamaha and BYD Drive Crypto Adoption in Bolivia with Tether Payments

Toyota, Yamaha and BYD Drive Crypto Adoption in Bolivia with Tether Payments

Bolivia has taken another bold step into the world of digital finance as global automotive giants Toyota and Yamaha, along with BYD, now accept Tether (USDT) for vehicle purchases. The move comes as the country faces a historic shortage of U.S. dollar reserves, forcing both businesses and consumers to explore stablecoin alternatives. Tether CEO Paolo […]
Coinstats2025/09/22 11:25
Unmissable SOON KBW Side Event: Jesse Lingard Joins High Performance Day on Sept. 25

Unmissable SOON KBW Side Event: Jesse Lingard Joins High Performance Day on Sept. 25

BitcoinWorld Unmissable SOON KBW Side Event: Jesse Lingard Joins High Performance Day on Sept. 25 Are you ready for an electrifying fusion of blockchain innovation and sports stardom? Get set for the SOON KBW side event, “High Performance Day,” where the high-performance SVM rollup SOON is bringing together industry leaders, investors, and none other than FC Seoul’s football sensation, Jesse Lingard! This unique gathering promises to be a highlight of Korea Blockchain Week 2025, offering unparalleled insights and networking opportunities. What Makes the SOON KBW Side Event So Special? The crypto world is buzzing about SOON’s upcoming “High Performance Day,” scheduled for 7:00 a.m. UTC on September 25th. This isn’t just another industry meetup; it’s a meticulously planned SOON KBW side event designed to showcase cutting-edge blockchain technology and foster robust community engagement. SOON, known for its high-performance SVM rollup, is at the forefront of scaling solutions for decentralized applications. But what exactly is an SVM rollup? Simply put, it’s a sophisticated technology that helps blockchain networks process transactions much faster and more efficiently. It’s like building an express lane for data, ensuring that your decentralized applications run smoothly without congestion. This technological prowess makes SOON a significant player in the evolving Web3 landscape. Attendees at this exclusive gathering will include a mix of influential figures: Project Officials: The minds behind SOON and other innovative blockchain ventures. Investors: Key players looking for the next big opportunity in Web3. Influencers: Voices shaping public opinion and driving adoption in the crypto space. The agenda is packed with engaging sessions, including dynamic panel discussions and ample networking opportunities, ensuring every participant gains valuable knowledge and connections. Why is Jesse Lingard Attending the SOON KBW Side Event? The excitement surrounding the SOON KBW side event reaches a new level with the special guest appearance of celebrated footballer Jesse Lingard. Currently playing for FC Seoul, Lingard’s involvement bridges the gap between the traditional world of sports and the rapidly expanding universe of Web3. His presence signals a growing trend of mainstream figures recognizing the potential and importance of blockchain technology. During the event, Lingard will participate in a captivating fireside chat. This segment offers a rare chance to hear his perspectives on innovation, fan engagement, and perhaps even his thoughts on how blockchain could revolutionize sports. His unique viewpoint is expected to draw a diverse audience, including sports enthusiasts curious about crypto and blockchain natives eager to see cross-industry collaboration. This collaboration highlights how blockchain is no longer confined to tech circles. It’s attracting attention from various sectors, demonstrating its broad applicability and transformative power. Lingard’s participation at the SOON KBW side event is a testament to this expanding influence. Engaging the Korean Community: A Strategic Move for SOON SOON has made it clear that this “High Performance Day” is more than just an event; it’s a pivotal part of its strategic initiative to deepen its roots in the South Korean market. The country is a hotbed of technological adoption and innovation, making it a crucial region for blockchain development. SOON aims to strengthen its communication and build a robust relationship with the local community through this SOON KBW side event and related activities. Ahead of the main event, SOON is actively engaging with the public through various outreach programs: Subway Advertisements: Reaching a broad audience in one of Seoul’s busiest transit systems. Free Coffee Truck: Offering a welcoming gesture and direct interaction with the public. KBW Booth: Providing a dedicated space at Korea Blockchain Week for attendees to learn more about SOON and its technology. These efforts underscore SOON’s commitment to accessibility and fostering a strong, informed local user base. It’s about more than just technology; it’s about building trust and community. Conclusion: Don’t Miss Out on This High-Performance Day! The upcoming SOON KBW side event, ‘High Performance Day,’ is shaping up to be an unmissable occasion for anyone interested in the future of blockchain, particularly high-performance SVM rollups. With a star guest like Jesse Lingard, insightful discussions, and a clear focus on community engagement in South Korea, SOON is poised to make a significant impact. This event represents a crucial step for SOON in expanding its global presence and reinforcing its commitment to innovation and user-centric development. Be sure to mark your calendars for September 25th and prepare for a day filled with groundbreaking ideas and exciting connections. Frequently Asked Questions about the SOON KBW Side Event What is SOON?SOON is a high-performance SVM (Solana Virtual Machine) rollup, designed to significantly enhance the speed and efficiency of blockchain transactions and decentralized applications. What is Korea Blockchain Week (KBW)?KBW is one of Asia’s most prominent blockchain events, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts to discuss the latest trends and developments in the blockchain space. Why is Jesse Lingard involved in the SOON KBW side event?Jesse Lingard, a professional footballer for FC Seoul, is joining as a special guest to bridge the gap between traditional sports and Web3, offering unique insights and broadening the event’s appeal. How can the public engage with SOON before the event?SOON is running subway advertisements, offering free coffee from a coffee truck, and hosting a booth at KBW to interact directly with the South Korean community. What is the main goal of SOON’s “High Performance Day” event?The event aims to strengthen SOON’s presence in the South Korean market, foster communication with the local community, and showcase the capabilities of its high-performance SVM rollup. Did you find this article insightful? Share the excitement of the upcoming SOON KBW side event with your network! Let your friends and colleagues know about this unique opportunity to delve into high-performance blockchain technology and witness the convergence of sports and Web3. Your shares help us spread the word about vital developments in the crypto space. To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping the crypto market’s institutional adoption. This post Unmissable SOON KBW Side Event: Jesse Lingard Joins High Performance Day on Sept. 25 first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/22 11:20
Metaplanet once again increases its holdings by 5,419 Bitcoins

Metaplanet once again increases its holdings by 5,419 Bitcoins

PANews reported on September 22 that Japanese listed company Metaplanet Inc. announced today that it has increased its holdings by another 5,419 bitcoins ( BTC ), bringing the company's total bitcoin holdings to 25,555 .
PANews2025/09/22 11:06
