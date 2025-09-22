2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
K-pop IP Tokenization Revolutionizes Music Investment With Aria’s Astounding $101M Milestone

K-pop IP Tokenization Revolutionizes Music Investment With Aria’s Astounding $101M Milestone

The post K-pop IP Tokenization Revolutionizes Music Investment With Aria’s Astounding $101M Milestone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. K-pop IP Tokenization Revolutionizes Music Investment With Aria’s Astounding $101M Milestone Skip to content Home Crypto News K-pop IP Tokenization Revolutionizes Music Investment with Aria’s Astounding $101M Milestone Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/k-pop-ip-tokenization-aria/
Sidekick
K$0.1791+2.93%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017159-1.17%
Zypher Network
POP$0.00842-4.03%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 11:44
Kongsi
Kaia, LINE NEXT unveil stablecoin super-app for Asia

Kaia, LINE NEXT unveil stablecoin super-app for Asia

The post Kaia, LINE NEXT unveil stablecoin super-app for Asia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kaia and LINE NEXT are rolling out  a stablecoin super-app designed to unify Asia’s fragmented markets through LINE Messenger. Summary Kaia and LINE NEXT announced plans to launch Project Unify at KBW 2025. The stablecoin super-app embeds payments, remittances, and DeFi in LINE. It targets line messenger’s nearly 200M users, supporting multiple Asian fiat-pegged stablecoins. Kaia and LINE NEXT are preparing to launch a stablecoin super-app that will provide millions of users in Asia with access to decentralized finance, remittances, and payments. On Sept. 22, during Korea Blockchain Week in Seoul, Kaia announced Project Unify. The company describes it as a “universally compliant” platform that integrates stablecoin payments, yields, on/off-ramps, and access to more than 100 decentralized apps directly into LINE Messenger, which has almost 200 million monthly active users. Stablecoin orchestration for Asia LINE’s Finschia and Kakao’s Klaytn merged to form Kaia in 2024, which bills itself as Asia’s “stablecoin orchestration layer.” With support for USD, JPY, KRW, THB, IDR, PHP, MYR, and SGD at launch, Project Unify will bring together the region’s fragmented stablecoin markets. 🚨 Just in: at our Stable Gathering, @seo_sangmin unveiled Kaia’s stablecoin strategy: Stablecoin Orchestration Layer — the Kaia ecosystem for stablecoin issuance, circulation, and utilizationProject Unify — Asia’s stablecoin superapp by Kaia and LINE NEXTK-STAR — the KRW… pic.twitter.com/zTGKBfsk9P — Kaia (@KaiaChain) September 22, 2025 The platform offers tools to developers and issuers through a dedicated Unify SDK, with a focus on regulatory compliance, especially in South Korea. Kaia’s recent KRW stablecoin trademark filings signal the rollout of a won-pegged asset to anchor the ecosystem. LINE Messenger as the distribution layer Boasting nearly 200 million monthly active users across Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia, LINE Messenger provides the scale Kaia and LINE NEXT need to drive adoption. The app will allow users to…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08383-5.11%
Kaia
KAIA$0.14795-6.44%
FORM
FORM$1.1891-16.25%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 11:26
Kongsi
Kaia, LINE NEXT unveil stablecoin super-app for Asia at KBW 2025

Kaia, LINE NEXT unveil stablecoin super-app for Asia at KBW 2025

Kaia and LINE NEXT are rolling out  a stablecoin super-app designed to unify Asia’s fragmented markets through LINE Messenger. Kaia and LINE NEXT are preparing to launch a stablecoin super-app that will provide millions of users in Asia with access…
Kaia
KAIA$0.14795-6.44%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.0000351-17.79%
RWAX
APP$0.002273-6.57%
Kongsi
Crypto.news2025/09/22 11:24
Kongsi
For Good’ To Be Released This Week

For Good’ To Be Released This Week

The post For Good’ To Be Released This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Wicked: For Good” partial poster featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Universal Pictures The countdown to the release of Wicked: For Good, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, continues this week with the release of the final trailer to part two of the big-screen adaptation of the iconic 2003 Broadway musical. The first film, Wicked, debuted in theaters on Nov. 22, 2024. The movie musical — which stars Erivo as Elphaba, who is destined to become the Wicked Witch of the West and Grande as Glinda, the future Good Witch of the North — went on to earn $473.2 million domestically and nearly $282.3 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $755.5 million. ForbesPhotos: Broadway’s Original ‘Wicked’ Stars Then And NowBy Tim Lammers On top of the film’s financial success, Wicked went on to be nominated for 10 Oscars — including Best Picture, Best Actress for Erivo and Best Supporting Actress for Grande — and won two, for Best Production Design for Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales, as well as Best Costume Design for Paul Tazwell. Now, exactly two months before the release of Wicked: For Good in theaters on Nov. 21, Universal Pictures announced on Sunday that the studio is releasing the final trailer for the movie musical on Wednesday, Sept. 24. The film’s first trailer was released on June 4. Universal announced the pending release of the final trailer for Wicked: For Good on social media and in a teaser video on YouTube. The teaser did not indicate at what time on Wednesday the trailer would drop. Forbes‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Is New On Streaming This WeekBy Tim Lammers The 20-second teaser video, which is embedded below, shows Erivo’s Elphaba and Grande’s Glinda for about 10 seconds before revealing the release date of the final…
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017159-1.17%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.547-0.19%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 11:24
Kongsi
The Revolutionary Web3 Stablecoin Super-App Set To Transform Digital Finance

The Revolutionary Web3 Stablecoin Super-App Set To Transform Digital Finance

The post The Revolutionary Web3 Stablecoin Super-App Set To Transform Digital Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unify: The Revolutionary Web3 Stablecoin Super-App Set To Transform Digital Finance Skip to content Home Crypto News Unify: The Revolutionary Web3 Stablecoin Super-App Set to Transform Digital Finance Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/unify-web3-stablecoin-super-app/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017159-1.17%
RWAX
APP$0.002273-6.57%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 11:17
Kongsi
Cryptocurrency Market Faces $60 Billion Decline Amid Regulatory Moves

Cryptocurrency Market Faces $60 Billion Decline Amid Regulatory Moves

The post Cryptocurrency Market Faces $60 Billion Decline Amid Regulatory Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Cryptocurrency faces $60 billion market cap decrease; Asia-Pacific trading surges. USDT reaches $172 billion, surpassing previous records. U.S. Treasury advances stablecoin regulations under the GENIUS Act. The total cryptocurrency market value has dropped by $60 billion since the rate cut, while Asia-Pacific trading surged 69%, reaching $2.36 trillion over the past year. U.S. Treasury’s new stablecoin regulation under the GENIUS Act highlights growing institutional focus, as USDT’s market cap hits a record $172 billion. Cryptocurrency Market Faces $60 Billion Decline Amid Regulatory Moves Major shifts have occurred in the cryptocurrency market following an interest rate cut, resulting in a $60 billion decrease in market capitalization. This development, combined with a surge in Asia-Pacific trading volume, highlights the market’s volatility. The decline underscores the impact of the U.S. Treasury’s action towards stablecoin regulation under the GENIUS Act, aiming to bring more oversight. This regulatory shift represents a critical junction for the stablecoin market and broader crypto landscape. Market and industry leaders have noted the implications of these changes. Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, remarked, “The market value of USDT has reached a new historic high, now exceeding $172 billion.” These market dynamics suggest complex adjustments for cryptocurrencies in the coming months. GENIUS Act and Market Adaptation by Developers Did you know? The recent $60 billion drop in cryptocurrency market value mirrors past downturns seen after regulatory announcements, emphasizing the market’s sensitivity to governmental policy changes. Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,300.71, with a market cap of $519.11 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $28.79 billion, a change of -4.02% within the day according to CoinMarketCap. Over the last 90 days, ETH has grown by 79.50%, indicating substantial recent gains amidst broader volatility. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:05 UTC on September 22, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu…
Union
U$0.010379-21.06%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00174104-2.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08383-5.11%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 11:11
Kongsi
$103 Million Wiped Out In An Hour

$103 Million Wiped Out In An Hour

The post $103 Million Wiped Out In An Hour appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive Crypto Futures Liquidation: $103 Million Wiped Out In An Hour Skip to content Home Crypto News Massive Crypto Futures Liquidation: $103 Million Wiped Out in an Hour Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/massive-crypto-futures-liquidation-3/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017159-1.17%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 11:05
Kongsi
Wall Street firms like BlackRock and PGIM are sticking with mid-curve Treasuries

Wall Street firms like BlackRock and PGIM are sticking with mid-curve Treasuries

Wall Street traders are not changing their minds. At BlackRock, PGIM, and Morgan Stanley, bond managers are still buying mid-curve Treasuries even as the Federal Reserve’s plan gets harder to read. They’re betting on the same trade that worked all year—sticking to bonds maturing in about five years. These are the bonds giving solid returns while being less sensitive to sudden shifts in interest rates. The Fed’s first rate cut in nine months came on Wednesday. Chair Jerome Powell said it was “a risk management cut,” adding that more changes would depend on what happens in upcoming meetings. This message caused yields to go up across the board and killed hopes for a faster pace of cuts. Some traders who were hoping for a bigger move started closing positions. But many others stayed right where they were. The ones in the middle of the curve didn’t move at all. BlackRock and PGIM target the belly for carry and cushion BlackRock’s deputy chief investment officer for global fixed income, Russell Brownback, said the focus is still on the five-year part of the curve. “The belly is the sweet spot,” he said. It’s been one of the best performers this year. A Bloomberg index tracking 5- to 7-year Treasuries shows a return of 7%, better than the broader bond market’s 5.4% gain. Greg Peters, co-chief investment officer at PGIM Fixed Income, explained why. These mid-curve Treasuries pay enough interest to make money even when using borrowed funds. That’s called positive carry. And as the bonds get closer to maturity, their value goes up. “Positive carry and roll: it’s the bond investor’s dream,” he said. The Fed’s decision came as signs of economic weakness kept building. Job growth slowed down in recent months, and companies are still reacting to President Donald Trump’s ongoing trade war. At the same time, his tariff increases risk pushing prices even higher. Inflation is already stuck above the Fed’s 2% target. That’s why Powell said future decisions would be made “meeting by meeting.” Nothing is guaranteed anymore, and everyone knows it. Mid-curve bonds hold ground while short bets unwind Christian Hoffmann, a portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management, said the market doesn’t know how to read the Fed anymore. “It’s increasingly difficult to draw a straight line from the evolution of the data to the Fed’s reaction,” he said. He expects lower rates long term, but he’s also prepared for more confusion in the near term. The Fed’s own projections show possible quarter-point cuts over the next two meetings. But after that, only tiny changes are expected in 2026 and 2027. Traders in the futures market are betting on more. The disconnect is already affecting trades. At Natixis, the strategy team shut down their long two-year Treasuries position right after Powell’s press conference. Andrew Szczurowski, who runs the $12 billion Eaton Vance Strategic Income Fund at Morgan Stanley, thinks the market is closer to reality than the Fed’s guesses. His fund returned 9.5% this year, beating 98% of peers. He believes the Fed will try to protect jobs by keeping rates low. That would help Treasuries rise further. “You missed some of the rally, but there’s still upside,” he told his clients. “It’s a bond picker’s market.” If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.
NEAR
NEAR$2.899-2.78%
Threshold
T$0.01539-3.87%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.575-8.07%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 10:15
Kongsi
Didn’t Ride Dogwifhat? MoonBull Whitelist Offers Early Access to the Best Upcoming Crypto for 2025

Didn’t Ride Dogwifhat? MoonBull Whitelist Offers Early Access to the Best Upcoming Crypto for 2025

How many times have investors looked back at a chart and thought, “If only I had bought earlier”? In crypto, that feeling of missing out on life-changing gains is all too common. Every bull run brings a few projects that turn peanuts into fortunes, and the difference often comes down to whether someone spotted the […]
Threshold
T$0.01539-3.87%
holoride
RIDE$0.000888-7.50%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.0000343-2.27%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 10:15
Kongsi
Kaia and LINE Next to Launch Asia's ‘Universally Compliant’ Stablecoin Super-App

Kaia and LINE Next to Launch Asia's ‘Universally Compliant’ Stablecoin Super-App

The project embeds remittances, payments, and DeFi in LINE Messenger as Kaia looks to support multiple Asian currencies.
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013835+0.79%
Kaia
KAIA$0.14795-6.44%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001716-5.19%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 10:01
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges

XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.