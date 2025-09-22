2025-09-23 Tuesday

K-pop IP Tokenization Revolutionizes Music Investment With Aria’s Astounding $101M Milestone

The post K-pop IP Tokenization Revolutionizes Music Investment With Aria’s Astounding $101M Milestone appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. K-pop IP Tokenization Revolutionizes Music Investment With Aria’s Astounding $101M Milestone Skip to content Home Crypto News K-pop IP Tokenization Revolutionizes Music Investment with Aria’s Astounding $101M Milestone Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/k-pop-ip-tokenization-aria/
Kaia, LINE NEXT unveil stablecoin super-app for Asia at KBW 2025

Kaia and LINE NEXT are rolling out  a stablecoin super-app designed to unify Asia’s fragmented markets through LINE Messenger. Kaia and LINE NEXT are preparing to launch a stablecoin super-app that will provide millions of users in Asia with access…
For Good’ To Be Released This Week

The post For Good’ To Be Released This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Wicked: For Good” partial poster featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Universal Pictures The countdown to the release of Wicked: For Good, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, continues this week with the release of the final trailer to part two of the big-screen adaptation of the iconic 2003 Broadway musical. The first film, Wicked, debuted in theaters on Nov. 22, 2024. The movie musical — which stars Erivo as Elphaba, who is destined to become the Wicked Witch of the West and Grande as Glinda, the future Good Witch of the North — went on to earn $473.2 million domestically and nearly $282.3 million internationally for a worldwide box office tally of $755.5 million. ForbesPhotos: Broadway’s Original ‘Wicked’ Stars Then And NowBy Tim Lammers On top of the film’s financial success, Wicked went on to be nominated for 10 Oscars — including Best Picture, Best Actress for Erivo and Best Supporting Actress for Grande — and won two, for Best Production Design for Nathan Crowley and Lee Sandales, as well as Best Costume Design for Paul Tazwell. Now, exactly two months before the release of Wicked: For Good in theaters on Nov. 21, Universal Pictures announced on Sunday that the studio is releasing the final trailer for the movie musical on Wednesday, Sept. 24. The film’s first trailer was released on June 4. Universal announced the pending release of the final trailer for Wicked: For Good on social media and in a teaser video on YouTube. The teaser did not indicate at what time on Wednesday the trailer would drop. Forbes‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ Is New On Streaming This WeekBy Tim Lammers The 20-second teaser video, which is embedded below, shows Erivo’s Elphaba and Grande’s Glinda for about 10 seconds before revealing the release date of the final…
Ethereum spot ETFs saw net inflows of $557 million last week

PANews reported on September 22nd that according to SoSoValue, Ethereum spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $557 million from September 15th to 19th (EST). Of this total, BlackRock ETHA saw a net inflow of $513 million, bringing its total net inflow to $13.4 billion; Grayscale ETH saw a net inflow of $17.99 million, bringing its total net inflow to $1.44 billion. VanEck ETHV saw a net outflow of $8.16 million, bringing its total net inflow to $189 million. As of now, the total net asset value of Ethereum spot ETFs is $29.64 billion, representing 5.51% of Ethereum's total market capitalization, with a cumulative net inflow of $13.92 billion.
$103 Million Wiped Out In An Hour

The post $103 Million Wiped Out In An Hour appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive Crypto Futures Liquidation: $103 Million Wiped Out In An Hour Skip to content Home Crypto News Massive Crypto Futures Liquidation: $103 Million Wiped Out in an Hour Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/massive-crypto-futures-liquidation-3/
Ethereum vs Solana: Which Layer-1 Dominates in 2025? Analysts List Best Crypto to Buy Today

Analysts compare Ethereum and Solana in 2025, highlighting which Layer-1 dominates and the best crypto to buy today. Fast-rising crypto project draws attention as a breakout altcoin for the bull-run.
Crypto.com says report of undisclosed user data leak ‘unfounded’

Crypto.com CEO Kris Marszalek says the exchange had disclosed a 2023 security breach to regulators, and accusations suggesting otherwise were “misinformation.” Crypto exchange Crypto.com has denied that it kept a 2023 data leak of user details a secret from authorities. Bloomberg reported on Friday that Noah Urban, a member of the hacking group Scattered Spider, said the group had phished their way into gaining access to a Crypto.com employee’s account sometime before early 2023, which exposed the personal information of some users. Blockchain investigator ZachXBT then claimed on X that Crypto.com “covered up a breach that impacted the personal information of your users,” adding that Crypto.com had been “breached several times.”Read more
Wall Street firms like BlackRock and PGIM are sticking with mid-curve Treasuries

Wall Street traders are not changing their minds. At BlackRock, PGIM, and Morgan Stanley, bond managers are still buying mid-curve Treasuries even as the Federal Reserve’s plan gets harder to read. They’re betting on the same trade that worked all year—sticking to bonds maturing in about five years. These are the bonds giving solid returns while being less sensitive to sudden shifts in interest rates. The Fed’s first rate cut in nine months came on Wednesday. Chair Jerome Powell said it was “a risk management cut,” adding that more changes would depend on what happens in upcoming meetings. This message caused yields to go up across the board and killed hopes for a faster pace of cuts. Some traders who were hoping for a bigger move started closing positions. But many others stayed right where they were. The ones in the middle of the curve didn’t move at all. BlackRock and PGIM target the belly for carry and cushion BlackRock’s deputy chief investment officer for global fixed income, Russell Brownback, said the focus is still on the five-year part of the curve. “The belly is the sweet spot,” he said. It’s been one of the best performers this year. A Bloomberg index tracking 5- to 7-year Treasuries shows a return of 7%, better than the broader bond market’s 5.4% gain. Greg Peters, co-chief investment officer at PGIM Fixed Income, explained why. These mid-curve Treasuries pay enough interest to make money even when using borrowed funds. That’s called positive carry. And as the bonds get closer to maturity, their value goes up. “Positive carry and roll: it’s the bond investor’s dream,” he said. The Fed’s decision came as signs of economic weakness kept building. Job growth slowed down in recent months, and companies are still reacting to President Donald Trump’s ongoing trade war. At the same time, his tariff increases risk pushing prices even higher. Inflation is already stuck above the Fed’s 2% target. That’s why Powell said future decisions would be made “meeting by meeting.” Nothing is guaranteed anymore, and everyone knows it. Mid-curve bonds hold ground while short bets unwind Christian Hoffmann, a portfolio manager at Thornburg Investment Management, said the market doesn’t know how to read the Fed anymore. “It’s increasingly difficult to draw a straight line from the evolution of the data to the Fed’s reaction,” he said. He expects lower rates long term, but he’s also prepared for more confusion in the near term. The Fed’s own projections show possible quarter-point cuts over the next two meetings. But after that, only tiny changes are expected in 2026 and 2027. Traders in the futures market are betting on more. The disconnect is already affecting trades. At Natixis, the strategy team shut down their long two-year Treasuries position right after Powell’s press conference. Andrew Szczurowski, who runs the $12 billion Eaton Vance Strategic Income Fund at Morgan Stanley, thinks the market is closer to reality than the Fed’s guesses. His fund returned 9.5% this year, beating 98% of peers. He believes the Fed will try to protect jobs by keeping rates low. That would help Treasuries rise further. “You missed some of the rally, but there’s still upside,” he told his clients. “It’s a bond picker’s market.” If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.
Didn’t Ride Dogwifhat? MoonBull Whitelist Offers Early Access to the Best Upcoming Crypto for 2025

How many times have investors looked back at a chart and thought, “If only I had bought earlier”? In crypto, that feeling of missing out on life-changing gains is all too common. Every bull run brings a few projects that turn peanuts into fortunes, and the difference often comes down to whether someone spotted the […]
Kaia and LINE Next to Launch Asia's ‘Universally Compliant’ Stablecoin Super-App

The project embeds remittances, payments, and DeFi in LINE Messenger as Kaia looks to support multiple Asian currencies.
