2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
3 Best Coins to Turn $880 into $44,000 if You Missed the Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Opportunity

3 Best Coins to Turn $880 into $44,000 if You Missed the Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Opportunity

The post 3 Best Coins to Turn $880 into $44,000 if You Missed the Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post 3 Best Coins to Turn $880 into $44,000 if You Missed the Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Opportunity appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News This bull run of 2021-2023 revealed that early betting in tokens such as Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) would result in massive gains. With the crypto markets revitalized, investors are seeking the promising wave of projects that can bring them a financial increase. Here are three coins that could transform $880 into $44,000, and one in particular that may outpace even the giants. VeChain (VET): Real-World Utility Meets Web3 Scalability VeChain has always been known as a blockchain that can be used in the real world, and its newest project, the VeFounder Program, could boost adoption even more. VeChain is closing the gap between early-stage experimentation and large-scale utility by giving builders ready-made decentralized apps (dApps) that have been proven to work. With support from the big company BCG, the program already has projects that deal with important issues that affect everyone, like sustainability, nutrition, and food waste. With over 4 million existing dApp users, VeChain provides founders a launchpad that bypasses the early adoption hurdles most projects face. Participants gain complete operational control once they hit 100,000 users, along with $B3TR rewards and long-term upside. This “ready-to-scale” approach positions VeChain not just as another Layer 1, but as a foundation for real-world Web3 businesses. For investors, that’s a rare combination of proven infrastructure and growth potential. Floki (FLOKI): From Meme to Metaverse Challenger Floki is working hard to shed its “just a meme coin” image, and the upcoming Valhalla play-to-earn tournament is a bold step in that direction. The event is set for September and has doubled its prize pool to $150,000. There will be 64 winners, and the top player will get…
1
1$0.015219+70.40%
Solana
SOL$214.32-7.58%
RealLink
REAL$0.05927-4.10%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 12:37
Kongsi
Giggle Academy’s Remarkable $1 Million Memecoin Donation Success

Giggle Academy’s Remarkable $1 Million Memecoin Donation Success

The post Giggle Academy’s Remarkable $1 Million Memecoin Donation Success appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Giggle Academy’s Remarkable $1 Million Memecoin Donation Success Skip to content Home Crypto News Giggle Academy’s Remarkable $1 Million Memecoin Donation Success Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/giggle-academy-memecoin-donations/
1
1$0.015219+70.40%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001441-13.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017158-1.18%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 12:32
Kongsi
A whale in a certain band purchased another 10,000 ETH at a price of $4,365

A whale in a certain band purchased another 10,000 ETH at a price of $4,365

PANews reported on September 22nd that according to Ember, a whale / institutional investor who profited $ 76.05 million from ETH swing trading bought 16,569 ETH ( 74.29 million USD) at $ 4,484 the day before yesterday. They then bought another 10,000 ETH today at $ 4,365 . This included transferring $ 43.654 million in USDC to Wintermute and withdrawing the ETH five minutes ago.
USDCoin
USDC$0.999-0.03%
Ethereum
ETH$4,159.95-3.25%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/22 11:38
Kongsi
Hyperliquid Launches STBL Margin Trading Function

Hyperliquid Launches STBL Margin Trading Function

PANews reported on September 22 that the Hyperliquid platform announced that it has launched the STBL leverage trading function. Users can conduct long or short operations on STBL with up to 3x leverage according to community suggestions.
STBL
STBL$0.33729-13.51%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/22 11:29
Kongsi
Layer-1 Comparison And Best Crypto To Buy Today

Layer-1 Comparison And Best Crypto To Buy Today

The post Layer-1 Comparison And Best Crypto To Buy Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum and Solana are still at the forefront of discussions within this blockchain sector. Consequently, these Layer-1 blockchain solutions are on track to become the best-performing crypto assets of 2025. Moreover, due to their institutional and retail adoption, they are worthy of investors’ attention. Following these two Layer-1 giants, MAGACOIN FINANCE has emerged as a breakout altcoin. It combines scarcity with community-driven growth and a Hashex-audited smart contract attracting investors. According to the latest market updates, ETH continues to draw in institutional inflows in large part due to ETF anticipation and significant network adoption across DeFi and enterprise applications. Meanwhile, Solana is witnessing significant whale accumulation and developer activity, indicating confidence in its capacity to accommodate large-end applications and scalable decentralized developments. The rivalry of Ethereum vs Solana is creating a conducive environment for investors assessing Layer-1 fundamentals and emerging altcoins with breakout potential. Ethereum Market Overview Ethereum has strong technical fundamentals and will continue to dominate with adoption. Price pullbacks now tend to halt near $4,400–$4,500 with resistance forming around $4,600–$4,800. ETF-related inflows are adding to liquidity and strengthening institutional investor confidence. Through increasing smart contract adoption and Layer-2 scaling solutions, Ethereum’s ecosystem has become attractive to retail traders. Long-term holders may appreciate ETH as it continues to prove itself as a digital asset with strong store-of-value potential. Solana Market Overview Solana is still seeing advantages from its low fees, fast processing speeds and expanding developer ecosystem. The price currently finds short-term support around $230–$240, with resistance appearing in the $250–$260 range. If adoption continues and whales accumulate, further upside could emerge. Many analysts feel Solana possesses qualities that make it a strong Layer-1 competitor, especially in applications where DeFi and NFTs are concerned. Since these qualities have become widely known, more institutions have started to notice the blockchain.…
NEAR
NEAR$2.898-2.81%
1
1$0.015219+70.40%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08383-5.11%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 11:07
Kongsi
Metaplanet once again increases its holdings by 5,419 Bitcoins

Metaplanet once again increases its holdings by 5,419 Bitcoins

PANews reported on September 22 that Japanese listed company Metaplanet Inc. announced today that it has increased its holdings by another 5,419 bitcoins ( BTC ), bringing the company's total bitcoin holdings to 25,555 .
Bitcoin
BTC$111,967.06-2.23%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/22 11:06
Kongsi
Crypto.com CEO: Any claim that security incidents have not been reported or disclosed is unfounded

Crypto.com CEO: Any claim that security incidents have not been reported or disclosed is unfounded

PANews reported on September 22nd that Crypto.com CEO Kris Marzsalek tweeted in response to recent rumors of an undisclosed security incident . Crypto.com stated that it had disclosed the 2023 employee phishing incident in its NMLS data security incident notification and supplemental reports to relevant regulators. Officials stated that the incident was contained within hours, with no impact on customer funds. Only a small number of user information was compromised, and system security continues to improve.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017158-1.18%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001635-6.83%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/22 11:05
Kongsi
Unlocking the Future: Korea’s Pivotal RWA and Stablecoin Summit 2025

Unlocking the Future: Korea’s Pivotal RWA and Stablecoin Summit 2025

BitcoinWorld Unlocking the Future: Korea’s Pivotal RWA and Stablecoin Summit 2025 Are you ready to explore the next frontier of decentralized finance? The digital asset world is buzzing with anticipation for the upcoming RWA and Stablecoin Summit in Korea, an event set to redefine our understanding of real-world assets and stablecoins in the Web3 era. This pivotal gathering promises to bring together the brightest minds to chart the future course of crypto and traditional finance convergence. What is the Korea RWA and Stablecoin Summit All About? Undefined Labs, a prominent Web3 accelerator, in collaboration with INFCL, is proud to announce the Korea RWA and Stablecoin Summit 2025. Scheduled for September 25th, this significant event will dive deep into the evolving landscape of real-world assets (RWAs) and the crucial role stablecoins play within the expansive Web3 environment. Attendees can expect comprehensive discussions that demystify these complex topics. The summit aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the innovative world of blockchain. It will explore how RWAs can be tokenized, bringing illiquid assets onto the blockchain, and how stablecoins provide the necessary stability and utility for these groundbreaking financial instruments. Expect to gain clarity on their practical applications and future potential. Who’s Powering This Groundbreaking RWA and Stablecoin Summit? The caliber of participants and sponsors truly highlights the importance of this upcoming RWA and Stablecoin Summit. Over 20 leading financial institutions and Web3 industry pioneers are confirmed to share their invaluable insights, offering a diverse range of perspectives on the sector’s trajectory. The event boasts an impressive list of sponsors, underscoring strong industry backing: Mellow Finance: A key player in decentralized finance. Canton Network: Advancing enterprise blockchain solutions. Securitize: A leader in digital asset securities. RedStone: Innovating data oracles for Web3. Solv Protocol: Focused on financial NFTs and tokenized assets. Bluefin: Driving the next generation of DeFi. Movement: Pioneering new blockchain ecosystems. Huma Finance: Bridging credit to Web3. Plume Network: Building a compliant RWA ecosystem. Esteemed participants, including World Liberty Financial and the Ethereum Foundation, will also be in attendance, contributing to what promises to be a rich exchange of ideas. This gathering represents a unique opportunity to network with thought leaders and understand the forces shaping the future of finance. Why Does the RWA and Stablecoin Summit Matter Now More Than Ever? The convergence of real-world assets and stablecoins is not just a trend; it’s a fundamental shift in how we perceive and interact with value. This RWA and Stablecoin Summit comes at a crucial time when global financial systems are exploring the efficiencies and transparency offered by blockchain technology. Understanding these developments is vital for anyone in finance or Web3. Real-world assets, such as real estate, commodities, or even intellectual property, are being tokenized, making them more accessible and liquid. Stablecoins, on the other hand, provide the essential stability in a volatile crypto market, enabling seamless transactions and serving as a reliable medium of exchange for these tokenized assets. Together, they form a powerful combination that could unlock unprecedented economic opportunities. The summit will address both the immense benefits and the inherent challenges. Discussions will cover regulatory frameworks, technological advancements, and the potential for broader institutional adoption. Participants will gain actionable insights into how these innovations can be leveraged responsibly and effectively. Charting the Course: Actionable Insights from the RWA and Stablecoin Summit Attending the Korea RWA and Stablecoin Summit 2025 offers more than just information; it provides a roadmap for future engagement in the Web3 space. The insights shared by industry leaders will cover practical applications and strategic considerations for integrating RWAs and stablecoins into existing and new financial models. Key takeaways are expected to include: Best practices for RWA tokenization and management. Strategies for leveraging stablecoins in cross-border payments and DeFi. Updates on regulatory landscapes and compliance challenges. Networking opportunities with potential partners and investors. Understanding the economic impact of tokenized assets on traditional markets. This summit is designed to equip attendees with the knowledge and connections needed to thrive in this rapidly evolving financial ecosystem. It’s an essential event for anyone looking to stay ahead of the curve in Web3 innovation. The Korea RWA and Stablecoin Summit 2025 stands as a beacon for the future of finance, bringing together visionaries to dissect and shape the trajectory of real-world assets and stablecoins. This collaborative effort by Undefined Labs and INFCL, backed by an impressive roster of sponsors and participants, promises to deliver invaluable insights. Mark your calendars for September 25th, as this summit is poised to be a landmark event, driving forward the conversation on how blockchain technology can revolutionize our financial world. Don’t miss this chance to be part of the unfolding revolution. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the Korea RWA & Stablecoin Summit 2025? The Korea RWA & Stablecoin Summit 2025 is a significant event hosted by Web3 accelerator Undefined Labs and INFCL. It will focus on real-world assets (RWAs) and stablecoins, exploring their nature and role within the Web3 environment. 2. Who is organizing the RWA & Stablecoin Summit? The summit is being organized by Web3 accelerator Undefined Labs in partnership with INFCL. 3. What key topics will be covered at the summit? The summit will cover topics including the fundamental nature of real-world assets (RWAs), their tokenization, and the critical role stablecoins play in facilitating transactions and stability within the Web3 ecosystem. 4. Which organizations are sponsoring and participating in the event? Sponsors include Mellow Finance, Canton Network, Securitize, RedStone, Solv Protocol, Bluefin, Movement, Huma Finance, and Plume Network. Participants will include World Liberty Financial and the Ethereum Foundation, among others. 5. Why are real-world assets (RWAs) and stablecoins important for Web3? RWAs bring tangible, often illiquid assets onto the blockchain, increasing their accessibility and liquidity. Stablecoins provide essential price stability in the volatile crypto market, making them ideal for transactions involving tokenized RWAs and broader DeFi applications. Was this article insightful? If you’re as excited as we are about the future of finance and the groundbreaking discussions at the Korea RWA and Stablecoin Summit, then share this article with your network! Help us spread the word about these crucial developments in real-world assets and stablecoins by sharing on Twitter, LinkedIn, or your preferred social platform. Let’s collectively foster a deeper understanding of Web3’s potential! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the future of institutional adoption. This post Unlocking the Future: Korea’s Pivotal RWA and Stablecoin Summit 2025 first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.015219+70.40%
Threshold
T$0.0154-3.81%
RealLink
REAL$0.05927-4.10%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 10:40
Kongsi
Global Bitcoin Ponzi Scheme Leaves Investors Facing $63M in Losses

Global Bitcoin Ponzi Scheme Leaves Investors Facing $63M in Losses

A $200 million crypto Ponzi scheme has unraveled, exposing a vast global fraud that lured 90,000 investors with fake returns and funded outrageous luxury spending. CEO Pleads Guilty in $200M Global Crypto Ponzi Scheme The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announced on Sept. 17 that the chief executive of a global bitcoin investment venture has […]
Union
U$0.010379-21.06%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00006169-0.59%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 10:30
Kongsi
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Dive As Crypto Enters 'Fear' Zone: Analyst Says BTC 'Always Follows' Gold As Precious Metal Charts New Highs

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Dive As Crypto Enters 'Fear' Zone: Analyst Says BTC 'Always Follows' Gold As Precious Metal Charts New Highs

Leading cryptocurrencies fell alongside stock futures on Sunday, as investors digested the Federal Reserve’s 25-basis-point rate cut.read more
Bitcoin
BTC$111,967.06-2.23%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08383-5.11%
XRP
XRP$2.839-2.13%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 09:53
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges

XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.