Kaia, LINE NEXT unveil stablecoin super-app for Asia

The post Kaia, LINE NEXT unveil stablecoin super-app for Asia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kaia and LINE NEXT are rolling out  a stablecoin super-app designed to unify Asia’s fragmented markets through LINE Messenger. Summary Kaia and LINE NEXT announced plans to launch Project Unify at KBW 2025. The stablecoin super-app embeds payments, remittances, and DeFi in LINE. It targets line messenger’s nearly 200M users, supporting multiple Asian fiat-pegged stablecoins. Kaia and LINE NEXT are preparing to launch a stablecoin super-app that will provide millions of users in Asia with access to decentralized finance, remittances, and payments. On Sept. 22, during Korea Blockchain Week in Seoul, Kaia announced Project Unify. The company describes it as a “universally compliant” platform that integrates stablecoin payments, yields, on/off-ramps, and access to more than 100 decentralized apps directly into LINE Messenger, which has almost 200 million monthly active users. Stablecoin orchestration for Asia LINE’s Finschia and Kakao’s Klaytn merged to form Kaia in 2024, which bills itself as Asia’s “stablecoin orchestration layer.” With support for USD, JPY, KRW, THB, IDR, PHP, MYR, and SGD at launch, Project Unify will bring together the region’s fragmented stablecoin markets. 🚨 Just in: at our Stable Gathering, @seo_sangmin unveiled Kaia’s stablecoin strategy: Stablecoin Orchestration Layer — the Kaia ecosystem for stablecoin issuance, circulation, and utilizationProject Unify — Asia’s stablecoin superapp by Kaia and LINE NEXTK-STAR — the KRW… pic.twitter.com/zTGKBfsk9P — Kaia (@KaiaChain) September 22, 2025 The platform offers tools to developers and issuers through a dedicated Unify SDK, with a focus on regulatory compliance, especially in South Korea. Kaia’s recent KRW stablecoin trademark filings signal the rollout of a won-pegged asset to anchor the ecosystem. LINE Messenger as the distribution layer Boasting nearly 200 million monthly active users across Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia, LINE Messenger provides the scale Kaia and LINE NEXT need to drive adoption. The app will allow users to…
2025/09/22 11:26
Jesse Lingard Joins High Performance Day On Sept. 25

The post Jesse Lingard Joins High Performance Day On Sept. 25 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unmissable SOON KBW Side Event: Jesse Lingard Joins High Performance Day On Sept. 25 Skip to content Home Crypto News Unmissable SOON KBW Side Event: Jesse Lingard Joins High Performance Day on Sept. 25 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/soon-kbw-side-event-lingard/
2025/09/22 11:20
The Revolutionary Web3 Stablecoin Super-App Set To Transform Digital Finance

The post The Revolutionary Web3 Stablecoin Super-App Set To Transform Digital Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unify: The Revolutionary Web3 Stablecoin Super-App Set To Transform Digital Finance Skip to content Home Crypto News Unify: The Revolutionary Web3 Stablecoin Super-App Set to Transform Digital Finance Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/unify-web3-stablecoin-super-app/
2025/09/22 11:17
From SHIB’S Viral Breakout to MAGAX’s 8,880% Promise: The New Meme-to-Earn Wave

The post From SHIB’S Viral Breakout to MAGAX’s 8,880% Promise: The New Meme-to-Earn Wave  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SHIB created legends. Analysts now whisper about another presale with explosive potential. Crypto investors love a comeback story. Every cycle brings new contenders, but only a handful ever reach legendary status. With Shiba Inu’s historic surge still fresh in memory, whispers are growing about a new meme-to-earn presale that blends culture with AI utility — and could, according to some projections, chart its own multi-thousand-percent run.  The combination of meme culture and AI-driven mechanics has caught the attention of retail traders who are hungry for the next high-risk, high-reward play. For many, the allure isn’t just the numbers, but the chance to catch a trend before it becomes mainstream. Shiba Inu’s Legendary Rise At its ATH, Shiba Inu delivered 80,000,000% ROI. That single story cemented memecoins as one of crypto’s most lucrative (and unpredictable) plays.  Shiba Inu’s rise was meteoric: in less than 12 months, it surged from obscurity to a market cap of over $40 billion at its peak. Its “SHIB Army” dominated X trends, fueled by community energy and mainstream coverage on outlets like Bloomberg and CNBC. But volatility was just as sharp, and today SHIB’s market cap sits closer to $7.7 billion — a reminder of the risks latecomers faced. SHIB still holds over 1.3 million wallets as of September 2025, keeping it ranked among the top 20 tokens — proof that community-driven tokens can endure beyond their hype cycle. Memecoins still trade on that same blend of euphoria and risk, which is why comparisons to SHIB and DOGE matter when looking at MAGAX’s Presale Stage 2, where early entry could prove just as critical. MAGAX’s 8,880% Projection: Why Stage 2 Is the Critical Window Analysts point to a presale aiming for near 9,000% upside. MAGAX’s Whitepaper outlines how viral adoption and presale-to-listing mechanics could fuel gains…
2025/09/22 11:13
Cryptocurrency Market Faces $60 Billion Decline Amid Regulatory Moves

The post Cryptocurrency Market Faces $60 Billion Decline Amid Regulatory Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Cryptocurrency faces $60 billion market cap decrease; Asia-Pacific trading surges. USDT reaches $172 billion, surpassing previous records. U.S. Treasury advances stablecoin regulations under the GENIUS Act. The total cryptocurrency market value has dropped by $60 billion since the rate cut, while Asia-Pacific trading surged 69%, reaching $2.36 trillion over the past year. U.S. Treasury’s new stablecoin regulation under the GENIUS Act highlights growing institutional focus, as USDT’s market cap hits a record $172 billion. Cryptocurrency Market Faces $60 Billion Decline Amid Regulatory Moves Major shifts have occurred in the cryptocurrency market following an interest rate cut, resulting in a $60 billion decrease in market capitalization. This development, combined with a surge in Asia-Pacific trading volume, highlights the market’s volatility. The decline underscores the impact of the U.S. Treasury’s action towards stablecoin regulation under the GENIUS Act, aiming to bring more oversight. This regulatory shift represents a critical junction for the stablecoin market and broader crypto landscape. Market and industry leaders have noted the implications of these changes. Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, remarked, “The market value of USDT has reached a new historic high, now exceeding $172 billion.” These market dynamics suggest complex adjustments for cryptocurrencies in the coming months. GENIUS Act and Market Adaptation by Developers Did you know? The recent $60 billion drop in cryptocurrency market value mirrors past downturns seen after regulatory announcements, emphasizing the market’s sensitivity to governmental policy changes. Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,300.71, with a market cap of $519.11 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $28.79 billion, a change of -4.02% within the day according to CoinMarketCap. Over the last 90 days, ETH has grown by 79.50%, indicating substantial recent gains amidst broader volatility. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:05 UTC on September 22, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu…
2025/09/22 11:11
Michael Saylor Teases Another Bitcoin Buy As MSTR Stock Dips to Five-Month Lows

The post Michael Saylor Teases Another Bitcoin Buy As MSTR Stock Dips to Five-Month Lows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy, remains committed to aggressive Bitcoin acquisitions despite market skepticism. In a recent interview, he hinted at further purchases and accused short sellers of amplifying negative sentiment through bot attacks. Saylor Hints at More Bitcoin Buys Despite MSTR Stock Dip In the conventional Sunday Post on X, Michael Saylor has hinted that his Strategy will continue to purchase Bitcoin. This comes as the company navigates online criticism and market volatility. In an interview with podcaster Natalie Brunell, Saylor shared his conviction that Bitcoin is a valuable long-term investment, despite recent fluctuations. MicroStrategy’s (MSTR) stock recently hit a five-month low of $323 per share, down by 16%. In the meantime, Bitcoin experienced only an 8% decline from its peak.  Source: Google; MSTR Stock Price-September 22nd, 2025 Despite these market dips, Saylor emphasized that the company’s Bitcoin strategy is the best path forward. According to Saylor, the continuous Bitcoin acquisition is central to Strategy’s business model, and he expressed confidence in the asset over time. His remarks show Strategy’s undeterred ambition to stack more BTC during market dips. Strategy Continues Its Bitcoin Acquisition, Now Holding 638,985 BTC Under Saylor’s leadership, Strategy has become a major player in corporate Bitcoin ownership. The company has spent $47 billion on Bitcoin at an average price of $73,913 per BTC. It purchases the asset in bulk, often during price dips. The latest Strategy Bitcoin acquisitions include 1,955 BTC for $217.4 million at an average price of $114,562 per Bitcoin and 525 BTC for $60.2 million at $111,196 per Bitcoin. As of now, Strategy holds a total of 638,985 BTC worth $73.95 billion.  Although Bitcoin’s price briefly peaked at $113,000 before dipping back below $108,000, Saylor remains undeterred. He continues the company’s strategy of acquiring Bitcoin at advantageous prices. MicroStrategy’s position now…
2025/09/22 11:10
Asia tackles wallet fraud; Egypt boosts digital finance

The post Asia tackles wallet fraud; Egypt boosts digital finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Finance > Asia tackles wallet fraud; Egypt boosts digital finance Three of Asia’s leading payment service providers have forged a partnership to improve the protection of digital wallets amid a surge of payment fraud by bad actors in the region. The alliance, dubbed Digital Wallet Guardian Partnership, comprises Singapore-based Ant International, AlipayHK, and Malaysia-based TNG eWallet. The collaboration between these three payment behemoths will leverage EasySafePay 360, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered account protection solution. EasySafePay 360, the first phase of the partnership, will provide digital wallet service providers in the region with a plug-and-play solution to prevent account takeover by bad actors. The solution leans on an automated approval system for user verification that offers high accuracy without compromising efficiency. Furthermore, users of the EasySafePay 360 solution will have access to a money-back guarantee as an added layer of protection. Ant International disclosed that it will provide full compensation on all authorized transactions, demonstrating its faith in EasySafePay 360’s capabilities. Digital wallet service providers keen on integrating EasySafePay 360 into their operations can access customizable tools to smooth the process. After integrating the solution, consumers can make payments without being redirected to a separate browser or mobile application for payment confirmation. The trio disclosed that seamlessly eliminating the redirection requirement has the potential to improve merchant conversion rates by 10%. To achieve its objectives, the trio will also use emerging technologies, knowledge-sharing, collaboration, and stakeholder engagement. “We safeguard our 4.5 million active users with 24/ AI monitoring, customizable protections, and regular anti-fraud tips,” said AlipayHK CEO Venetia Lee. “By advancing our multi-layered security and working with partners on risk management, we’re committed to making digital payments in Hong Kong both secure and convenient.” Leading the way with digital payments Given Asia’s standing as the fastest-growing region…
2025/09/22 11:02
0G Labs Mainnet Unleashes Revolutionary AI-Powered Layer 1 Network

The post 0G Labs Mainnet Unleashes Revolutionary AI-Powered Layer 1 Network appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. 0G Labs Mainnet Unleashes Revolutionary AI-Powered Layer 1 Network Skip to content Home Crypto News 0G Labs Mainnet Unleashes Revolutionary AI-Powered Layer 1 Network Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/0g-labs-mainnet-launch/
2025/09/22 10:47
Didn’t Ride Dogwifhat? MoonBull Whitelist Offers Early Access to the Best Upcoming Crypto for 2025

How many times have investors looked back at a chart and thought, “If only I had bought earlier”? In crypto, that feeling of missing out on life-changing gains is all too common. Every bull run brings a few projects that turn peanuts into fortunes, and the difference often comes down to whether someone spotted the […]
2025/09/22 10:15
Kaia and LINE Next to Launch Asia's ‘Universally Compliant’ Stablecoin Super-App

The project embeds remittances, payments, and DeFi in LINE Messenger as Kaia looks to support multiple Asian currencies.
2025/09/22 10:01
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges

XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.