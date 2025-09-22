2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Japanese Firm Makes Massive 5,419 BTC Acquisition

Japanese Firm Makes Massive 5,419 BTC Acquisition

The post Japanese Firm Makes Massive 5,419 BTC Acquisition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet Bitcoin Purchase: Japanese Firm Makes Massive 5,419 BTC Acquisition Skip to content Home Crypto News Metaplanet Bitcoin Purchase: Japanese Firm Makes Massive 5,419 BTC Acquisition Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/metaplanet-bitcoin-purchase-elevates/
Bitcoin
BTC$111,987.59-2.21%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017158-1.18%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 11:35
Kongsi
Metaplanet increases Bitcoin holdings by 5,419 BTC to total 25,555 BTC

Metaplanet increases Bitcoin holdings by 5,419 BTC to total 25,555 BTC

The post Metaplanet increases Bitcoin holdings by 5,419 BTC to total 25,555 BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Metaplanet, a Japanese public company, bought 5,419 more BTC, raising total holdings to 25,555 BTC. At Bitcoin’s current price, Metaplanet’s BTC is worth around $2.9 billion. Metaplanet, a Japanese publicly traded technology and investment company, increased its Bitcoin holdings by 5,419 BTC today, bringing its total to 25,555 BTC. The acquisition reflects the company’s aggressive Bitcoin accumulation strategy throughout 2025, as it follows the model pioneered by Strategy, which holds 638,985 BTC. At current market prices of around $114,433 per Bitcoin, Metaplanet’s holdings are valued at around $2.9 billion. The purchase aligns with a broader trend of corporate Bitcoin adoption, particularly among Asian firms seeking to diversify reserves amid economic uncertainty. Institutional investors have collectively purchased over 1 million BTC since 2020. Bitcoin has experienced significant volatility in 2025, with the rally supported by factors including U.S. regulatory environment under the Trump administration. Metaplanet has indicated plans to acquire 30,000 Bitcoin by year-end, treating the digital asset as an inflation hedge and core treasury holding. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/metaplanet-increases-bitcoin-holdings-5419-btc-total-25555-btc/
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 11:32
Kongsi
Tether’s Bitcoin Mining Halted in Uruguay Due to Unpaid Electricity

Tether’s Bitcoin Mining Halted in Uruguay Due to Unpaid Electricity

The post Tether’s Bitcoin Mining Halted in Uruguay Due to Unpaid Electricity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether halts Bitcoin mining in Uruguay due to $5 million unpaid electricity bills; pivots to renewable energy mining in Brazil amid regulatory changes. Tether, a well-known stablecoin company, recently faced a big problem in Uruguay. The state-owned electric company of the country, UTE, disconnected the power supply to two mining facilities of Bitcoin belonging to Tether. This was as a result of Tether failing to pay electricity bills that ran to approximately 5 million dollars. Tether’s Two Mining Projects Face Suspension Amid Huge Energy Debt UTE interrupted the supply of electricity on July 25. Sources say that Tether owed an almost 5 million in outstanding power usage. This caused their mining sites to be suspended, which plays a crucial role in their cryptocurrency activities. Related Reading: Tether Mints $1 Billion USDT on Ethereum After Fed Rate Cut | Live Bitcoin News Before the closure Tether was negotiating with UTE. The company had an interest in a new mining plant and had bid millions of dollars to open it. They also demanded a reduced rate of electricity to assist in mitigating expenses. In May, Tether began defaulting on their current bills despite these negotiations. The arrears were extremely large. The monthly electricity bill of Tether was approximately two million dollars. UTE was forced to cut power when their debt was more than the guarantee amount. It owes one project in Flores and the other in Florida, 95million dollars and 87million dollars respectively. Its total debt is approximately 4.8 million without fines. In June, UTE president Andrea Cabrera signed a memorandum of understanding with Tether. Under this agreement, Tether was obligated to keep up with payments and commitments. Nonetheless, the power cut had to happen, as Tether did not pay. Paolo Ardoin, the technology manager of Tether, commended the electricity system in…
1
1$0.015219+70.40%
CreatorBid
BID$0.08201-12.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08383-5.11%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 11:01
Kongsi
Crypto.com Addresses Secret User Data Leak Rumors

Crypto.com Addresses Secret User Data Leak Rumors

Crypto exchange Crypto.com has denied allegations that it concealed the details of a 2023 data breach from regulators or the public. The company maintains it acted swiftly to address the incident, which involved a targeted phishing campaign aimed at one of its employees. According to a Bloomberg report published Friday, Noah Urban, affiliated with the [...]
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017158-1.18%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05806-6.09%
Kongsi
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/22 10:44
Kongsi
Huajian Digital Soars with RWA Asset Initiatives

Huajian Digital Soars with RWA Asset Initiatives

The post Huajian Digital Soars with RWA Asset Initiatives appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Huajian Digital renames and expands with new RWA projects. Market value jumped from HK$3B to HK$17B. EU roadmap for digital euro issuance by 2028. Huajian Digital Industry Group’s market value soared by HK$14 billion in two months after finalizing the Nanjing ETHK Building, a groundbreaking R&D center for digitizing real-world assets. This surge underscores both an innovative step in medical asset tokenization and a significant boost in Huajian’s global market presence, revolutionizing how real-world assets are managed digitally. Huajian Digital’s HK$14 Billion Market Surge Huajian Medical, now Huajian Digital Industry Group, has progressed swiftly in real-world asset digitization. The deployment of RWA digital assets has propelled its market value, notably through strategic moves like acquiring a controlling interest in Guofu Quantum and partnering with Renhe Pharmaceutical for a U.S. OTC drug RWA exchange. This shift signifies substantial changes in healthcare asset management and tokenization, with a considerable increase in Huajian’s market capitalization from HK$3 billion to HK$17 billion. These actions highlight an alignment with the company’s objectives to modernize medical asset circulation via blockchain technology. “Huajian’s leap in market capitalization from HK$3 billion to HK$17 billion in just two months is indicative of the rising demand for real-world asset tokenization initiatives,” say Market Analysts. Ethereum Shows Long-term Gains Amidst RWA Expansions Did you know? Huajian’s market surge has contributed to the global RWA TVL growth, marking a major milestone in medtech asset tokenization within Asia, a scale rarely seen in such verticals. Ethereum’s price data from CoinMarketCap as of September 22, 2025, reveals a market cap of $518.19 billion with a -4.16% price dip over 24 hours, showing long-term gains at 78.89% in three months, and significant trading volumes reflecting Ethereum’s key role in crypto finance. Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 02:35 UTC on September 22,…
DAR Open Network
D$0.0302-9.85%
Union
U$0.010383-21.03%
RealLink
REAL$0.05928-4.09%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 10:41
Kongsi
0G Labs' mainnet "Aristotle" officially launched

0G Labs' mainnet "Aristotle" officially launched

PANews reported on September 22nd that AI blockchain platform 0G Labs announced the official launch of its mainnet, " Aristotle. " Officials stated that the 0G mainnet supports 11,000 transactions per second ( TPS ) and is supported by leading RPC infrastructure providers such as QuickNode , ThirdWeb , and Ankr.
0G
0G$6.106+714.13%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1228-11.01%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/22 10:27
Kongsi
CZ's Giggle Academy raised over $1 million in 9 hours, most of which came from GIGGLE token transaction taxes

CZ's Giggle Academy raised over $1 million in 9 hours, most of which came from GIGGLE token transaction taxes

PANews reported on September 22nd that, according to Cointelegraph, Giggle Academy, founded by CZ (Changpeng Zhao), raised over $1 million within nine hours of opening to public donations. GiggleFund responded that the majority of the funds came from a 5% transaction tax generated by $20 million in $GIGGLE token trading volume.
1
1$0.015219+70.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0119-6.88%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05806-6.09%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/22 10:25
Kongsi
China’s Car, America’s Currency (USDT) — Why Stablecoins Keep the Dollar in the Driver’s Seat

China’s Car, America’s Currency (USDT) — Why Stablecoins Keep the Dollar in the Driver’s Seat

The post China’s Car, America’s Currency (USDT) — Why Stablecoins Keep the Dollar in the Driver’s Seat appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Good Morning, Asia. Here’s what’s making news in the markets: Welcome to Asia Morning Briefing, a daily summary of top stories during U.S. hours and an overview of market moves and analysis. For a detailed overview of U.S. markets, see CoinDesk’s Crypto Daybook Americas. On the streets of Bolivia, an advertisement for a bright green BYD Dolphin Mini is plastered across a billboard. Toyota, BYD, Yamaha accepting USDT in Bolivia “Tu vehiculo en dolares digital” USDT is the digital dollar for hundreds of millions in the emerging markets.Ubiquity. pic.twitter.com/0X0SH3USXX — Paolo Ardoino 🤖 (@paoloardoino) September 21, 2025 The irony is hard to miss: a Chinese electric vehicle, the symbol of Beijing’s export strength in the world’s emerging markets, is moving off lots in a BRICS country, but it is paid for in USDT – which is backed by the very treasuries China is dumping. China has spent years pushing de-dollarization in Latin America, framing it as South–South solidarity and economic independence from Washington. Bolivia now settles about 10% of its trade in yuan, Brazil has renewed a RMB 190 billion ($26 billion) swap line, and Argentina taps renminbi liquidity to avoid default. Yet the reality is different for retail consumers. China still wins on exports, but loses influence over the unit of account. This creates a strange situation where Chinese goods fuel dollar (USDT) demand rather than RMB demand. For merchants, dealers, and consumers in inflation-strapped or capital-controlled economies, USDT offers stability, speed, and liquidity that the yuan still cannot match. After all, the yuan, like many of the world’s currencies, isn’t designed to be used offshore. It’s antithetical to the People’s Bank of China’s monetary policy. China’s exports dominate Latin American markets, soy, lithium, buses, and EVs, but as the advertisement shows, it fuels demand for USDT, not RMB.…
Threshold
T$0.0154-3.81%
Union
U$0.010383-21.03%
CAR
CAR$0.008227-10.55%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 10:22
Kongsi
LINE NEXT, Kaia Unify Stablecoin Super-App

LINE NEXT, Kaia Unify Stablecoin Super-App

The post LINE NEXT, Kaia Unify Stablecoin Super-App appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LINE NEXT and the Kaia DLT Foundation announced plans to launch Project Unify, a stablecoin-powered Web3 super-app that will enter beta later this year. The platform will debut as a Kaia-powered standalone service and as a Mini Dapp within LINE Messenger. One hub will combine stablecoin yield, payments, remittances, on/off-ramps, decentralized finance, and consumer Web3 applications. Unify Puts Payments First as Asia’s Stablecoin Race Intensifies Sponsored Sponsored The rollout highlights a broader shift: digital finance is moving into platforms consumers already use daily. Rather than pushing another wallet download, LINE NEXT and Kaia embed Unify inside LINE Messenger, one of Asia’s most widely used apps. “We have seen both the needs and the potential of stablecoins. We plan to lead the expansion of Asia’s stablecoin ecosystem by introducing a super-app that anyone can use easily and safely.”— Youngsu Ko, CEO, LINE NEXT Unify will include real-time “Easy Saver” rewards, letting users deposit stablecoins and earn instant yield. A Unify Visa card promises up to 5% payback. Stablecoin payments will work at online and offline merchants worldwide. Peer-to-peer transfers can be made through LINE messages in less than a minute. The service expands access points. Its broad on/off-ramp coverage aims to simplify moving between fiat and stablecoins, which is a persistent hurdle for users. Beyond payments, Unify will offer more than 100 Web3 apps, including DeFi, NFTs, and games, with added rewards for engagement. LINE NEXT and Kaia tested this model in January 2025 by launching Mini Dapps on LINE Messenger. They explain that the rollout drew over 130 million new registered users. With LINE’s 194 million monthly active users in Japan, Taiwan, and Thailand, Unify seeks to turn that traction into a complete consumer platform. Regional Stablecoin Integration and SDK Expansion Unify aggregates regional stablecoins into one framework. It will…
RealLink
REAL$0.05928-4.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08383-5.11%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4125-3.12%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 10:20
Kongsi
MAGACOIN Presale Hits $14M | Shiba Inu SHIB ICO Comparison

MAGACOIN Presale Hits $14M | Shiba Inu SHIB ICO Comparison

The post MAGACOIN Presale Hits $14M | Shiba Inu SHIB ICO Comparison appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The presale of MAGACOIN FINANCE has now crossed $14 million, sparking comparisons with the early days of Shiba Inu. Analysts argue that just as SHIB’s initial momentum led to historic highs, MAGACOIN FINANCE could follow a similar trajectory, with hourly price increases and growing whale activity making it a hot topic. MAGACOIN Presale Frenzy Crosses $14 Million Momentum around MAGACOIN FINANCE has reached a tipping point. With over thousands investors already on board, the altcoin is outpacing expectations. It has seen investment of over $14 million amid the ongoing rush. Unlike many projects that dip after an initial wave, MAGACOIN has shown a one-way climb, fueling urgency among traders. The presale structure adds further fuel. Early buyers gain the advantage of an increasing price model, where tokens get more expensive as each stage passes. With whales already positioning ahead of exchange listings, retail investors are rushing to secure allocations before liquidity events drive valuations higher. For many, this is being labeled the best crypto to buy in 2025 as the window to catch it early narrows. Lessons From Shiba Inu ICO Days The comparison to Shiba Inu (SHIB) comes from history. When SHIB launched in mid-2020, its creator Ryoshi sent 505 trillion SHIB tokens — nearly half the supply — to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin. Buterin’s later decisions shaped SHIB’s story. He donated over 50 trillion SHIB (worth $1 billion) to India’s COVID-19 relief fund and burned 410 trillion SHIB tokens (valued at $6 billion at the time) by sending them to a dead address. This event created scarcity and helped push SHIB to its record high within months. Analysts now note that MAGACOIN FINANCE, with its fair launch and zero VC involvement, may be entering its own pivotal phase — echoing how SHIB went from obscurity to one of…
1
1$0.015219+70.40%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001203-3.60%
GET
GET$0.00621-2.00%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 10:07
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges

XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.