Korea’s Pivotal RWA And Stablecoin Summit 2025

The post Korea’s Pivotal RWA And Stablecoin Summit 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unlocking The Future: Korea’s Pivotal RWA And Stablecoin Summit 2025 Skip to content Home Crypto News Unlocking the Future: Korea’s Pivotal RWA and Stablecoin Summit 2025 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/korea-rwa-stablecoin-summit/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 10:44
Cryptocurrency markets fell across the board today, with the Meme sector leading the decline, down nearly 6%.

PANews reported on September 22nd, according to SoSoValue, that crypto markets saw declines of 2% to 6% across all sectors today. The Meme sector saw the largest drop, reaching 5.93%, with Pump.fun (PUMP) down 10.16% and BUILDon (B) down 16.07%. BTC fell 0.77%, falling below $115,000, while ETH dropped 2.96%, falling below $4,400. The PayFi sector fell 1.84%, with Trust Wallet (TWT) plummeting 15.48%. The CeFi sector fell 2.25%, with Hyperliquid (HYPE) plummeting 7.35%. The Layer 1 sector fell 2.28%, with SOL and BNB down 2.75% and 3.03%, respectively. The DeFi sector fell 2.30%, but WLFI and ASTER bucked the trend, rising 3.77% and 17.19%. The Layer 2 sector fell 4.91%, with MOVE and MERL bucking the trend, rising 5.04% and 34.85%, respectively.
PANews2025/09/22 10:35
GENIUS Act Sparks Rise in Stablecoin Adoption, EY Survey

GENIUS Act drives stablecoin adoption in U.S. firms, boosting faster, cheaper cross-border payments and fueling confidence in digital financial instruments. The adoption of stablecoins among U.S. companies is accelerating, driven by new regulatory clarity and rising interest in faster, cheaper cross-border payments. This new momentum is reflected in a recent survey by EY-Parthenon in June […] The post GENIUS Act Sparks Rise in Stablecoin Adoption, EY Survey appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/22 10:30
Gitcoin was widely disseminated through fake phishing announcements using the GitHub notification system

PANews reported on September 22nd that, according to 0xkatz.era, a fake phishing announcement appeared on Gitcoin . The attackers used GitHub's native notification system to spam a large number of users. Affected users found that the page was no longer accessible when they clicked on the relevant organization link. Some users have reported the account and related issues to GitHub , reminding the community to be vigilant and prevent phishing risks.
PANews2025/09/22 10:18
Uniswap Founder Sparks Debate Over Governance Token Model

The post Uniswap Founder Sparks Debate Over Governance Token Model appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: There is an ongoing debate about the value of Uniswap’s governance token. Jeff Dorman criticizes UNI’s lack of a revenue-sharing model. Community reactions are mixed, with implications for the token’s market dynamics. Arca’s Chief Investment Officer, Jeff Dorman, criticized UNI’s token model on Twitter, addressing Uniswap founder Hayden Adams, and called for adoption of revenue-sharing or buyback strategies. This critique highlights governance token challenges amid regulatory uncertainties, potentially affecting UNI’s market sentiment and prompting discussions on protocol revenue models in decentralized finance. Uniswap Community Divided Over Governance Token Future Hayden Adams, founder of Uniswap, engaged in a public exchange with Arca’s Jeff Dorman on X. Dorman challenged UNI’s lack of a revenue-sharing model, deeming the token “meaningless” without monetary incentives. The critique targets governance token efficacy in DeFi’s growing regulatory landscape. The conversation reflects heightened scrutiny around governance models, urging entities like Uniswap to consider revenue distribution or token buybacks for value retention. Dorman’s remarks have drawn industry attention, though no official changes in Uniswap’s structure have occurred. Responses from the Uniswap community and key industry figures vary, with Adams defending the existing token structure. Such debates can influence public perception and token market dynamics, although UNI’s immediate market metrics remain stable. Historical Context, Price Data, and Expert Insights Did you know? Amid similar debates, Sushiswap faced critique and eventually implemented a fee-sharing model, influencing DeFi governance paradigms. According to CoinMarketCap, UNI’s price is $8.80 with a market cap of approximately $5.54 billion. UNI has seen a 24-hour trading volume increase of 35.64%, despite experiencing a price drop of 4.05% in the same period. Over 90 days, UNI rose 28.41%, yet faces pressure with a circulating supply of 630.33 million. Uniswap(UNI), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 02:06 UTC on September 22, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 10:11
Bloomberg: Crypto.com had not disclosed a data breach involving a small amount of user information

PANews reported on September 22nd that, according to a Bloomberg report, a Scattered Spider special revealed that Noah claimed he and his accomplices had accessed Crypto.com employee accounts and used UPS systems to collect personal data from potential victims. Crypto.com claimed that only a "very small number of individuals" were affected and no customer funds were compromised. UPS stated that the issue was fixed in 2023. This incident had not been previously disclosed.
PANews2025/09/22 10:09
Kaia and LINE NEXT to Launch Compliant Stablecoin Super App on LINE Messenger

PANews reported on September 22nd, according to Decrypt , that Kaia and LINE NEXT announced the launch of Project Unify, a stablecoin super app within LINE Messenger , reaching nearly 200 million users in Asia. The app, which will be tested this year, will integrate payments, remittances, stablecoin earnings, and over 100 decentralized applications. It plans to support regional stablecoins such as the Japanese yen, Korean won, Thai baht, Indonesian rupiah, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit, Singapore dollar, and US dollar. The project's progress is hampered by regulatory uncertainty in South Korea.
PANews2025/09/22 10:05
MAGACOIN FINANCE Presale Surpasses $14M as Analysts Compare Growth to Early SHIB ICOs

MAGACOIN FINANCE presale tops $14M as analysts draw parallels to Shiba Inu early ICO days. Investors rush in before listings. Bonus code PATRIOT50X active.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/22 10:00
‘These Fiat Arguments Regarding OP_RETURN Need to Go’ — Jimmy Song

The post ‘These Fiat Arguments Regarding OP_RETURN Need to Go’ — Jimmy Song appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jimmy Song, a Bitcoin (BTC) developer and advocate, slammed the decision by Bitcoin Core developers to remove the OP_Return limit for non-monetary data embedded on the Bitcoin blockchain in the upcoming Bitcoin Core 30 upgrade, calling it “fiat” mentality. Song accused the Core developers of deflecting user concerns about removing the OP_Return limit, which is currently 80 bytes in size, and ignoring the significant pushback from the Bitcoin community and node runners. He also said: “The idea that spam is difficult to define, and because of this ambiguity, we shouldn’t be making any distinctions at all in the software, is a time-wasting argument from fiat politics where you pretend not to know the obvious, so the actual debate can never get off the ground — the non-monetary uses of Bitcoin are spam. You can argue whether that’s something desirable or not, but saying you can’t define it is a stalling tactic meant to avoid the real argument about actual impact — particularly, the long-term impact of this change,” Song continued. The pull request for removing the OP_Return limit was highly unpopular with the Bitcoin community, but was pushed through regardless. Source: GitHub The OP_Return debate has raged on for nearly six months, and is reminiscent of the Bitcoin block size wars that took place between 2015 and 2017, which eventually resulted in a hard fork of the Bitcoin protocol that spawned Bitcoin Cash (BCH), leading some in the Bitcoin community to speculate if the OP_Return wars will result in a similar split. Related: Taproot creators didn’t foresee its ‘trolling value’ — Bitcoin dev Node runners vote with their feet in historic exodus to Bitcoin Knots The decision by Bitcoin Core devs to unilaterally blow open the OP_Return data limit has left the Bitcoin community divided and driven record numbers of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 09:54
Massive Crypto Futures Liquidation: $183 Million Vanishes in an Hour

BitcoinWorld Massive Crypto Futures Liquidation: $183 Million Vanishes in an Hour The cryptocurrency market recently witnessed a dramatic event, with a staggering $183 million worth of crypto futures liquidation occurring in just a single hour. This sudden downturn caught many traders off guard, highlighting the inherent volatility of digital asset markets. Over the past 24 hours, the total liquidated value soared to an astonishing $390 million, leaving a significant impact on trading positions across major exchanges. What exactly does this mean for traders and the broader market? What Exactly is Crypto Futures Liquidation? For those new to futures trading, understanding crypto futures liquidation is crucial. Essentially, it happens when a trader’s leveraged position is forcibly closed by an exchange. This occurs because the trader no longer has sufficient margin to cover potential losses. When market prices move sharply against a trader’s position, their margin balance can fall below the maintenance margin level. To prevent further losses and maintain market stability, the exchange automatically liquidates the position. Imagine you are trading with borrowed funds, also known as leverage. While leverage can amplify profits, it also significantly magnifies potential losses. If the market shifts unfavorably, even slightly, your initial capital (margin) might not be enough to sustain the position. Leverage Amplifies Risk: Using leverage means you’re trading with more capital than you actually own, increasing both potential gains and losses. Margin Call Precursor: Before liquidation, traders might face a margin call, requesting additional funds. Failure to meet this often leads to forced closure. Market Volatility is Key: The highly volatile nature of cryptocurrencies means prices can swing dramatically in short periods, making futures positions particularly susceptible to liquidation. Why Did Such a Massive Liquidation Event Occur? The recent $183 million crypto futures liquidation didn’t happen in a vacuum. Such large-scale events are typically triggered by a confluence of factors, often beginning with a significant price movement in a major cryptocurrency like Bitcoin or Ethereum. A sudden dip or surge can cascade through the market, especially when many traders hold highly leveraged positions in the same direction. Several elements contribute to these sudden market shifts and subsequent liquidations. Understanding these can provide valuable insights into market dynamics and help traders prepare for future volatility. Sudden Price Swings: A rapid, unexpected price drop or pump can quickly erode a trader’s margin, especially for highly leveraged positions. Over-Leveraged Positions: Many traders might have been overly optimistic or aggressive with their leverage, making their positions fragile and vulnerable to even small price movements. Market Sentiment Shift: Negative news, regulatory concerns, or broader economic trends can quickly shift market sentiment, leading to widespread selling pressure and price depreciation. Stop-Loss Hunting: Sometimes, large market players might strategically push prices to trigger stop-loss orders and liquidations, creating further downward (or upward) momentum. How Can Traders Navigate the Risks of Crypto Futures Liquidation? While the recent crypto futures liquidation event serves as a stark reminder of market risks, traders can adopt several strategies to protect themselves. Prudent risk management is not just a recommendation; it is an absolute necessity in futures trading. Protecting your capital should always be your top priority. Here are some actionable insights to help you navigate these turbulent waters: Manage Leverage Wisely: Avoid excessively high leverage. Start with lower leverage ratios until you gain sufficient experience and confidence in your trading strategy. Implement Stop-Loss Orders: Always set stop-loss orders to automatically close your position if the price moves beyond a predetermined threshold. This limits potential losses and prevents catastrophic outcomes. Diversify Your Portfolio: Do not put all your capital into one trade or one asset. Diversification across different assets and strategies can help spread risk and reduce exposure. Monitor Market News: Stay informed about global economic news, regulatory updates, and cryptocurrency-specific developments that could impact prices. Knowledge is power in volatile markets. Understand Margin Requirements: Always be aware of your initial and maintenance margin requirements. Keep sufficient funds in your account to avoid margin calls and potential liquidation. Practice Emotional Discipline: Avoid impulsive decisions driven by fear or greed. Stick to your trading plan and pre-defined risk parameters, even when the market is chaotic. The recent $183 million crypto futures liquidation underscores the dynamic and often unpredictable nature of the cryptocurrency market. While futures trading offers exciting opportunities for profit, it comes with significant risks, particularly due to leverage and market volatility. By understanding the mechanics of liquidation and implementing robust risk management strategies, traders can better navigate these turbulent waters. Stay informed, trade responsibly, and prioritize the preservation of your capital to ensure long-term success in the crypto space. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is crypto futures liquidation? Crypto futures liquidation occurs when an exchange forcibly closes a trader’s leveraged position because their margin balance has fallen below the required maintenance level, typically due to adverse price movements against their trade. 2. Why did $183 million worth of futures get liquidated recently? This massive liquidation was likely triggered by significant and rapid price movements in major cryptocurrencies, combined with a high number of traders holding overly leveraged positions that could not withstand the sudden market shift. 3. How can I avoid liquidation in futures trading? To avoid liquidation, traders should use lower leverage, always set stop-loss orders, maintain sufficient margin, diversify their portfolio, and stay informed about market news to make prudent trading decisions. 4. Is crypto futures trading too risky? Crypto futures trading is inherently risky due to market volatility and the use of leverage. However, with proper risk management, education, and emotional discipline, traders can mitigate some of these risks. 5. What role does leverage play in liquidation? Leverage significantly amplifies both potential profits and losses. While it allows traders to control larger positions with less capital, it also makes positions more susceptible to liquidation if market prices move unfavorably, as the margin required to maintain the position becomes insufficient more quickly. If you found this article insightful and believe it can help other traders understand the complexities of crypto futures liquidation, please consider sharing it on your social media platforms. Your support helps us continue providing valuable market insights and educational content to the crypto community! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Massive Crypto Futures Liquidation: $183 Million Vanishes in an Hour first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/22 09:00
