Wall Street sticks with mid-curve Treasuries as Fed path stays murky

Wall Street sticks with mid-curve Treasuries as Fed path stays murky

The post Wall Street sticks with mid-curve Treasuries as Fed path stays murky appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Wall Street traders are not changing their minds. At BlackRock, PGIM, and Morgan Stanley, bond managers are still buying mid-curve Treasuries even as the Federal Reserve’s plan gets harder to read. They’re betting on the same trade that worked all year—sticking to bonds maturing in about five years. These are the bonds giving solid returns while being less sensitive to sudden shifts in interest rates. The Fed’s first rate cut in nine months came on Wednesday. Chair Jerome Powell said it was “a risk management cut,” adding that more changes would depend on what happens in upcoming meetings. This message caused yields to go up across the board and killed hopes for a faster pace of cuts. Some traders who were hoping for a bigger move started closing positions. But many others stayed right where they were. The ones in the middle of the curve didn’t move at all. BlackRock and PGIM target the belly for carry and cushion BlackRock’s deputy chief investment officer for global fixed income, Russell Brownback, said the focus is still on the five-year part of the curve. “The belly is the sweet spot,” he said. It’s been one of the best performers this year. A Bloomberg index tracking 5- to 7-year Treasuries shows a return of 7%, better than the broader bond market’s 5.4% gain. Greg Peters, co-chief investment officer at PGIM Fixed Income, explained why. These mid-curve Treasuries pay enough interest to make money even when using borrowed funds. That’s called positive carry. And as the bonds get closer to maturity, their value goes up. “Positive carry and roll: it’s the bond investor’s dream,” he said. The Fed’s decision came as signs of economic weakness kept building. Job growth slowed down in recent months, and companies are still reacting to President Donald Trump’s ongoing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 10:30
New Tasting Table In Baja California Highlights A Regional Farm-To-Table Legacy

New Tasting Table In Baja California Highlights A Regional Farm-To-Table Legacy

The post New Tasting Table In Baja California Highlights A Regional Farm-To-Table Legacy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tasting Table preparations at Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas. Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas In Baja California, Mexico, cooler breezes are finally coming, bringing new bounty to a region renowned for its flavorful, fresh ingredients and the farm-to-table culinary movement they nourish. With the seasonal change comes a new dining experience at Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas, one of the region’s most refined resorts: a new Tasting Table event making art out of the fruits of the land. Bringing together chefs representing each of the resort’s twelve dining destinations, the property’s first-ever Tasting Table was journey around the world and back again. Still, its roots in the immense richness of this regional culinary legacy made it a cohesive dining experience that strikes at the heart of what makes Baja California such a special destination for foodies. Located in the chef’s gardens, Zest is the smallest restaurant in Baja, with a single table for up to 12 guests. Four Seasons Resort Los Cabos at Costa Palmas On The East Cape Along the tranquil shores of the Sea of Cortez, Four Seasons Los Cabos at Costa Palmas sits in an area that feels set apart and serene, mercifully removed from the characteristic craziness of Los Cabos. It debuted in 2019 on the East Cape along lovely, less-crowded beaches (swimmable, a rare Los Cabos amenity for those in the know), and is home to a spacious spa and wellness center, a championship golf course, a private marina and much more. With twelve different dining destinations—”thirteen when you include in-room dining,” notes the property’s Executive Chef Paolo Della Corte—cuisine has always been at the heart of what it means to visit the property. “Many guests don’t have the opportunity to try everything we offer during…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 10:24
Twitter Sensation Michael Kim Wins The Open De France

Twitter Sensation Michael Kim Wins The Open De France

The post Twitter Sensation Michael Kim Wins The Open De France appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 21: Michael Kim of the United States celebrates holing a par putt on the 18th green to set the clubhouse lead on day four of the FedEx Open de France 2025 at Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Breteche on September 21, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images) Getty Images PGA Tour member Michael Kim became the first American in 53 years to win the Open de France on the DP World Tour, capturing his second professional victory and his first since the 2018 John Deere Classic. He held off strong contenders including five-time major champion Brooks Koepka, rising star Min Woo Lee, and crowd favorite Jeong Weon Ko of France to secure the win. After birdies on 16 and 17, Kim faced a nervy finish at Le Golf National. Forced to get up and down from a greenside bunker, he rolled in a 16-foot par putt on the closing hole to post 16-under. “To be honest I felt like I hit a decent bunker shot,” Kim said. “That green slides away so much that I knew it was going to be quick, and it just didn’t run out as much as I thought.” The par save gave him the clubhouse lead and ultimately the trophy. Reflecting afterward, Kim added: “It feels amazing. I really wanted to put on a good showing here this week. I’m so happy and grateful to come out with a victory. I’ve had a really good year on the PGA Tour, and this feels like the perfect cherry on top. I hope to continue this throughout my career.” With 2025 shaping up as his best professional season, Kim is currently No. 64 in the Official World Golf Ranking, and is expected to rise substantially following his victory in France. Until this year’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 10:21
7 Best Cryptos To Watch In 2025 Set To Break Records – Here’s Why Traders Are Betting Big

7 Best Cryptos To Watch In 2025 Set To Break Records – Here's Why Traders Are Betting Big

As digital assets continue to evolve at lightning speed, identifying coins with solid fundamentals, innovative features, and strategic growth potential […] The post 7 Best Cryptos To Watch In 2025 Set To Break Records – Here’s Why Traders Are Betting Big appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/22 10:15
A whale bought 7.14 million ASTER tokens through two wallets, generating a $6 million profit.

A whale bought 7.14 million ASTER tokens through two wallets, generating a $6 million profit.

PANews reported on September 22 that according to Lookonchain , a whale purchased 7.14 million ASTER (about 10.5 million US dollars) through wallets 0x2204 and 0xAF37, first deposited 4.5 million US dollars in USDT into the Aster platform , and then withdrew 7.14 million ASTER . It currently holds about 6 million US dollars in unrealized profits .
PANews2025/09/22 09:29
China Interest Rates Remain Steady: Crucial Implications for Global Markets

China Interest Rates Remain Steady: Crucial Implications for Global Markets

BitcoinWorld China Interest Rates Remain Steady: Crucial Implications for Global Markets In a move that has captured the attention of financial markets worldwide, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) recently announced its decision to maintain China interest rates at their current levels. This stability in lending rates offers a fascinating lens through which to view the global economic landscape, especially for those tracking the dynamic cryptocurrency space. What’s the Latest on China Interest Rates? The People’s Bank of China confirmed it is holding its Loan Prime Rate (LPR) steady. This rate acts as the country’s de facto benchmark lending rate, influencing everything from mortgages to business loans across the nation. The one-year LPR remains at 3%. The five-year LPR, which is crucial for mortgage pricing, stays at 3.5%. This decision means that borrowing costs in China are not changing for now. It signals a cautious approach from the PBoC, prioritizing stability in a period of ongoing economic adjustments. Why Are China Interest Rates Holding Firm? Many analysts had anticipated this decision, given China’s current economic priorities. The central bank is navigating a complex environment, balancing growth targets with efforts to manage debt and stabilize key sectors, particularly the property market. By keeping China interest rates unchanged, the PBoC aims to: Support Economic Stability: Avoid adding new uncertainties to an economy that is still recovering and recalibrating. Manage Inflation Expectations: Prevent potential inflationary pressures or deflationary spirals that could arise from sudden rate changes. Provide Policy Flexibility: Preserve room for future policy adjustments should economic conditions shift significantly. This approach suggests a desire for controlled and sustainable growth rather than aggressive stimulus measures that might introduce new risks. How Do Stable China Interest Rates Impact Global Markets? China’s economy is a significant player on the global stage, and its financial policies inevitably ripple outwards. When China interest rates remain stable, it sends a clear message to international investors and other central banks. A steady rate environment in China can contribute to: Predictability: Global markets often appreciate predictability, which can reduce volatility in currency markets and commodity prices. Investor Confidence: For those investing in Chinese assets, stable rates suggest a more predictable economic outlook, potentially encouraging foreign direct investment. Influence on Other Economies: As a major trading partner, China’s economic health and policy decisions have an indirect impact on global demand and supply chains. However, some might argue that a lack of further easing could limit the upside potential for global growth if China’s domestic demand remains subdued. What Does This Mean for Cryptocurrency Investors? While the PBoC’s decision on China interest rates does not directly affect cryptocurrency markets, there are indirect implications worth considering. Global financial stability, or the lack thereof, often influences investor sentiment towards riskier assets like digital currencies. Here are some points for crypto investors to ponder: Risk Appetite: A stable Chinese economy might reduce overall global market volatility, potentially leading to a more measured approach to risk assets. Broader Economic Health: China’s economic trajectory affects global demand, which can indirectly influence the liquidity and capital flows within the broader financial ecosystem that includes crypto. Comparison to Western Policies: As Western central banks continue to grapple with inflation and potential rate hikes, China’s steady stance offers a contrasting policy narrative that could be relevant for diversified portfolios. It is always wise for crypto investors to monitor macroeconomic signals, as they often provide context for market movements, even if the connection isn’t always immediate or direct. The People’s Bank of China’s decision to hold its benchmark interest rates steady is a clear signal of its commitment to economic stability and a measured approach to monetary policy. This move, while seemingly domestic, carries crucial implications for global financial markets and offers a stable backdrop that cryptocurrency investors should observe. As the world continues to navigate complex economic currents, China’s steady hand on its interest rates will undoubtedly remain a key factor in the global financial narrative. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the Loan Prime Rate (LPR) in China? The LPR is China’s market-based reference rate for new bank loans and outstanding floating-rate loans. It is published monthly by the PBoC and serves as the benchmark for lending across the country. Why did the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) keep rates steady? The PBoC likely maintained stable China interest rates to support overall economic stability, manage inflation, and preserve policy flexibility amid ongoing domestic and global economic uncertainties. How do China’s interest rates affect global trade? Stable China interest rates can lead to a more predictable economic environment in China, which can positively impact global trade by providing stability for exporters and importers dealing with Chinese businesses. Will stable China interest rates impact the property market? By keeping the five-year LPR steady, which influences mortgage rates, the PBoC aims to provide stability to the property market without either stimulating excessive borrowing or causing further distress. What should cryptocurrency investors watch for next? Cryptocurrency investors should continue to monitor global macroeconomic indicators, including inflation data, central bank policies from major economies, and geopolitical developments, as these factors can influence overall market sentiment and risk appetite. Did you find this analysis helpful? Share this article with your network to keep others informed about the crucial developments in global finance and their potential ripple effects! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post China Interest Rates Remain Steady: Crucial Implications for Global Markets first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Coinstats2025/09/22 09:25
Federal Reserve October Rate Cut Likely, Crypto Markets React

Federal Reserve October Rate Cut Likely, Crypto Markets React

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/fed-rate-cut-crypto-impact-5/
Coinstats2025/09/22 09:10
Toyota, Yamaha, BYD accept Tether in Bolivia as USD reserves shrink

Toyota, Yamaha, BYD accept Tether in Bolivia as USD reserves shrink

Tether is now being accepted for payments at Toyota, Yamaha and BYD in Bolivia as businesses increasingly turn to stablecoins to navigate the country’s US dollar shortage. Three major international vehicle manufacturers have started accepting a Tether in Bolivia to navigate its collapsing US dollar reserves, marking a major step in the Latin American country’s crypto adoption.Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino shared that Toyota, Yamaha, and BYD are taking Tether (USDT) for payment on Sunday, while crypto security firm BitGo confirmed the first Toyota was purchased in Bolivia with USDT on Saturday.Pictures shared by Ardoino show a dealership displaying signs that advertise USDT as an “easy, fast, and safe” payment option for car purchases. Read more
Coinstats2025/09/22 09:09
In the past hour, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was about 310 million US dollars, of which 305 million were long orders.

In the past hour, the total contract liquidation of the entire network was about 310 million US dollars, of which 305 million were long orders.

PANews reported on September 22 that Coinglass data showed that in the past hour, the cryptocurrency market's entire network contract liquidation was US$310 million, of which short positions were liquidated for US$5.32 million and long positions were liquidated for US$310 million; the total amount of ETH liquidation was US$113 million, and the total amount of BTC liquidation was US$50.1445 million.
PANews2025/09/22 09:01
Top Crypto to Invest In After Missing Hedera’s ICO Gains – BlockchainFX Presale Could Be the Next Crypto to Explode

Top Crypto to Invest In After Missing Hedera's ICO Gains – BlockchainFX Presale Could Be the Next Crypto to Explode

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/top-crypto-to-invest-in-after-missing-hederas-ico-gains-blockchainfx-presale-could-be-the-next-crypto-to-explode/
Coinstats2025/09/22 07:45
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges

XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.