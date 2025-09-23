Bursa MEXC
HBAR Experiences Sharp Decline Amid High Volume Selling Pressure
The post HBAR Experiences Sharp Decline Amid High Volume Selling Pressure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HBAR experienced a sharp downturn over a 23-hour trading window between September 21 and 22, as the token tumbled from $0.24 to $0.22. The 6.29% decline was accompanied by a dramatic expansion in volatility, with trading ranges reaching 9.7%—well above monthly averages. Market pressure intensified as institutional sellers drove prices lower, establishing firm resistance around the $0.235–$0.24 zone and triggering a wave of liquidations. The most pronounced selling pressure arrived at midnight on September 22, when volumes surged to 137.11 million, nearly triple the daily baseline. This spike marked the peak of the selloff as market sentiment soured across crypto assets, amplifying HBAR’s decline. At the trough, the token hovered around $0.22, signaling potential capitulation among short-term holders. Yet, the session ended with a notable rebound. In the final hour of trading, bulls regained momentum, pushing HBAR from $0.2197 to $0.2222. A breakout above the $0.22 threshold was fueled by an exceptional 6.21 million in volume within minutes, sparking a short-lived rally toward session highs near $0.2225. The recovery underscored the token’s liquidity-driven dynamics, though volumes collapsed to zero in the final three minutes, suggesting a temporary equilibrium. HBAR’s volatile session highlights the crypto market’s heightened sensitivity to institutional flows and sentiment-driven reversals. The combination of sharp declines, outsized volume spikes, and a late-stage rebound illustrates the rapid shifts in liquidity that define digital asset markets—underscoring how quickly bearish pressure can give way to opportunistic buying. HBAR/USD (TradingView) Key Technical Indicators Price tumbles 6% from $0.24 to $0.22 over 23-hour period from 21 September 15:00 to 22 September 14:00. Volume explodes to 137.11 million at 22 September 00:00—nearly triple daily average baseline. Bears establish strong resistance at $0.24 level where price reverses sharply on heavy selling. Bulls mount 1% recovery rally in final 60 minutes from 22 September 13:09 to…
Why Cardano Could Outpace Rivals in the Years Ahead
The post Why Cardano Could Outpace Rivals in the Years Ahead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano enthusiast highlights eUTXO accounting model as key differentiator System combines Bitcoin’s security features with smart contract capabilities Creator positions Cardano as balancing proven reliability with future potential Cardano content creator David has outlined why he believes the blockchain will outperform competitors in coming years, focusing on its Extended Unspent Transaction Output (eUTXO) accounting system as a fundamental advantage. In a recent social media post, David argued that this ledger architecture positions Cardano uniquely within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. David explained that Bitcoin utilizes the standard UTXO model, which records wallet balances as collections of unspent outputs that can be utilized in future transactions. This system has proven its security and reliability over Bitcoin’s operational history, establishing a foundation for digital asset management. eUTXO Combines Security with Smart Contract Functionality According to David’s analysis, Cardano’s eUTXO model maintains Bitcoin’s security characteristics while adding smart contract support for decentralized finance applications. This combination allows Cardano to process secure transactions while enabling complex programmable functionality that Bitcoin cannot natively support. The content creator characterized this hybrid approach as advantageous compared to what he described as more complex and less secure ledger models employed by competing blockchains. David suggested that combining established security frameworks with practical utility creates conditions favorable for mainstream adoption. David positioned Cardano as the optimal choice for users seeking “a blockchain that balances proven reliability with future potential,” emphasizing the network’s technological approach over alternatives that prioritize either security or functionality exclusively. Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has previously acknowledged that the network lost ground to competitors like Solana due to early difficulties in decentralized application deployment. However, Hoskinson maintains confidence that Cardano will eventually surpass rivals including Ethereum through technological advancement. The Cardano founder has made ambitious claims about challenging Bitcoin’s market position, citing upcoming developments in Bitcoin DeFi integration…
Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Tuesday, September 23rd
The post Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Tuesday, September 23rd appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Happy autumn, Pipsqueaks! Summer has been vanquished. Fall is here. The days are getting shorter and it’s cooling down dramatically, though that’s been helped by a lot of much-needed rain up here in the desert mountains. I’m not complaining! We have some Pips puzzles to solve, so let’s get right to it! Looking for Monday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are: = All pips must equal one another in this group. ≠ All pips must not equal one another in this group. > The pip in this tile (or tiles) must be greater than the…
Crypto Market Heats Up: Analysts Tip One Hidden Coin to Outperform Ethereum With 800% Gains
The post Crypto Market Heats Up: Analysts Tip One Hidden Coin to Outperform Ethereum With 800% Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A crucial phase for the crypto market as institutional money and retail players exhibit strengthening momentum. Ethereum is still dominating discussions, especially with its importance to DeFi and NFTs, but analysts are starting to suggest the most explosive gains in 2025 are likely not from ETH. One ‘hidden coin’ getting a lot of attention for its security, scarcity and cultural relevance is MAGACOIN FINANCE. According to top predictions, this altcoin is set for 800% gains in the near future. Ethereum’s Market Context Ethereum has long been regarded as the standard for smart contract platforms. Thousands of decentralized applications run on it, with billions of dollars’ worth of total value locked, and it is the platform of choice for developers building on Web3. The sector’s undisputed leader, but faced with scaling hurdles, regulatory questions, and Layer-2 competition, growth rates are slowing down the ecosystem. As Ethereum is part of almost every crypto portfolio, it is normally not capable of achieving 10x or higher returns, given its market cap size. Investors looking for exponential growth are now focusing on low-cap tokens as they can grow faster from a low base. Here’s where MAGACOIN FINANCE comes into play as a favorite amongst analysts. Analyst Make Case for Fast Rising Altcoin MAGACOIN FINANCE has quickly established itself as a hidden gem by granting the kind of fundamentals the investors now require after years of speculative projects. Its unique ecosystem and double audited smart contracts means investors can trust that the token is genuine and has long-term viability. Furthermore MAGACOIN FINANCE is unique in its ownership structure. MAGACOIN FINANCE is not controlled by a VC, unlike other projects that are VC-dominated. This puts the community at the heart of the development process, leading to a more organic growth path. According to analysts, the model reflects…
XRP DeFi Expansion Advances With Tokenized Yield Product Offering up to 8%
The post XRP DeFi Expansion Advances With Tokenized Yield Product Offering up to 8% appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP is breaking new ground in decentralized finance as a cutting-edge yield-generating token product launches, unlocking massive utility for token holders. XRP Ecosystem Gains Momentum With Midas’ Launch of mXRP Token on Axelar XRP’s ecosystem is expanding into decentralized finance (DeFi) with the introduction of mXRP, a tokenized yield product targeting estimated annual returns of […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/xrp-defi-expansion-advances-with-tokenized-yield-product-offering-up-to-8/
AVAX Treasury Company AgriFORCE Changes Name to AVAX One
PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to CoinDesk, AgriFORCE announced its rebranding to AVAX One , aiming to raise $ 550 million and become the first Nasdaq-listed company dedicated solely to acquiring Avalanche ( AVAX ) tokens. Anthony Scaramucci, founder of SkyBridge Capital , will chair the company's strategic advisory board, while Matt Zhang, founder of Hivemind Capital , will serve as chairman of the board. The company aims to accumulate over $700 million in AVAX tokens while continuing to operate its existing energy infrastructure business.
SEI DeFi Ecosystem Grows 68% to $600M in TVL, Eyeing $0.50
The post SEI DeFi Ecosystem Grows 68% to $600M in TVL, Eyeing $0.50 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Sei’s DeFi TVL grew 68%, reaching $600M, highlighting strong market growth in Q2 2025. Price tested key support levels at $0.25–$0.27, with resistance between $0.35–$0.50. Despite price fluctuations, Sei maintains a market cap of $1.94 billion with strong trading volume. SEI DeFi Ecosystem Grows 68% to $600M in TVL, Eyeing $0.50 Resistance Sei Network has recently seen a notable increase in its DeFi ecosystem, reaching an all-time high in total value locked (TVL). According to reports, the platform’s TVL surpassed $600 million in Q2, reflecting robust growth in its decentralized finance space. This surge in TVL underscores Sei’s growing presence in the DeFi sector, positioning it as an emerging player in the blockchain space. Sei’s Price Action and Key Support Zones Sei’s price is hovering around $0.29, a critical zone for traders. Tanaka noted that this area has been tested enough times to give confidence. The price is currently near a key support level, which has been tested multiple times this year. Strong support levels are seen around $0.25 to $0.27, where Sei has previously bounced in 2025. If the price maintains above $0.27, the market structure could remain favorable for accumulation. Support Levels | Source: X However, losing the $0.27 level might push the price down to $0.20, making it essential for investors to monitor these levels closely. Immediate resistance is found between $0.35 and $0.38, with a stronger resistance zone around $0.50. Explosive Growth in DeFi TVL The latest reports reveal that Sei’s DeFi ecosystem grew by 68% during the second quarter. This growth has helped boost the platform’s total value, which is locked at over $600 million, marking a significant achievement for Sei in a competitive market. The rise in TVL indicates increasing trust in Sei’s decentralized finance offerings. The growing user base is a positive…
Fed’s Mester Advocates Caution as Inflation Persists
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/fed-mester-caution-inflation-concerns/
Tether denies reports it ditched $500M crypto project in Uruguay
Tether said reports that it has exited Uruguay “do not accurately reflect the situation” and the local mining operator is working with the government to “resolve friction.” Stablecoin issuer Tether has denied widespread local media reports that it is exiting Uruguay over a $4.8 million debt dispute with one of the country’s state-owned electricity entities.According to local news source Telemundo, Tether abandoned its crypto mining operations and future plans after the National Administration of Power Plants and Electric Transmissions (UTE) unplugged power at its facilities for failing to pay a $2 million electricity bill for May.It also reported that Tether also owed around $2.8 million for other local projects, bringing its total liabilities to roughly $4.8 million, excluding fines and surcharges, Telemundo said on Saturday, citing fellow local news outlet Busqueda, which first reported the news two days earlier.Read more
Nvidia Commits $100 Billion to OpenAI in Historic AI Infrastructure Deal—Stock Pops
Nvidia shifts from supplier to investor, deepening ties with OpenAI in a record-scale deal.
