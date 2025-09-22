Bursa MEXC
Over $300 Million Wiped Out In An Hour
The post Over $300 Million Wiped Out In An Hour appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive Crypto Futures Liquidation: Over $300 Million Wiped Out In An Hour Skip to content Home Crypto News Massive Crypto Futures Liquidation: Over $300 Million Wiped Out in an Hour Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-futures-liquidation-impact-15/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 09:20
BullZilla, Ethereum, and Chainlink Lead the Charge
The post BullZilla, Ethereum, and Chainlink Lead the Charge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 22 September 2025 | 04:15 Discover why BullZilla, Ethereum, and Chainlink are dominating conversations about the top new crypto coins to invest in for 2025. Explore BullZilla’s dynamic presale, Ethereum’s major upgrades, and Chainlink’s expanding oracle network in this in-depth market analysis. The cryptocurrency market in late 2025 is surging with innovation, giving investors a fresh lineup of opportunities. Among the top new crypto coins to invest in, three projects stand out for their mix of strong fundamentals and exciting growth potential: BullZilla, Ethereum, and Chainlink. Each represents a different layer of the crypto ecosystem, from meme-coin buzz and high-octane presales to smart-contract infrastructure and real-world data solutions This diversity is precisely what makes the current market compelling. On one side, presale giants like Bull Zilla promise rapid price appreciation driven by scarcity and community hype. Ethereum continues to dominate decentralized finance with constant upgrades that maintain its relevance. Meanwhile, Chainlink provides the indispensable data connections that power thousands of decentralized applications. Together, they paint a complete picture of how investors can balance high-risk speculation with established utility. For anyone mapping out a portfolio of the top new crypto coins to invest in, understanding these three players is essential. Below, we examine what sets each apart, their latest developments, and why they deserve attention in 2025 and beyond. Ethereum: Proven Powerhouse with Constant Upgrades While BullZilla captures presale excitement, Ethereum remains an undisputed leader among the top new cryptocurrencies to invest in due to its continuous technological evolution. The 2025 implementation of proto-danksharding and additional scaling upgrades has significantly lowered transaction costs and boosted network capacity. These improvements keep Ethereum at the center of decentralized finance, NFTs, and countless other applications. Investors value Ethereum as the blue-chip cornerstone of crypto portfolios. Its transition to full proof-of-stake not only…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 09:18
BullZilla Presale Stage 3D Powers Ahead with Ethereum and Chainlink Among Top New Crypto Coins to Invest in
Explore BullZilla’s dynamic presale, Ethereum’s major upgrades, and Chainlink’s expanding oracle network in this in-depth market analysis. The cryptocurrency market […] The post BullZilla Presale Stage 3D Powers Ahead with Ethereum and Chainlink Among Top New Crypto Coins to Invest in appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/22 09:15
$183 Million Vanishes In An Hour
The post $183 Million Vanishes In An Hour appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Massive Crypto Futures Liquidation: $183 Million Vanishes In An Hour Skip to content Home Crypto News Massive Crypto Futures Liquidation: $183 Million Vanishes in an Hour Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/massive-crypto-futures-liquidation-2/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 09:05
Do You Know That Scamcoin Launches to Tell the Truth Every Other Project Avoids?
The post Do You Know That Scamcoin Launches to Tell the Truth Every Other Project Avoids? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In an industry obsessed with buzzwords like “decentralized,” “game-changing,” and “AI-integrated,” crypto has become something of a theatrical performance. Projects rarely do what they say, yet they still attract hype with flashy trailers and speculative tweets. Investors know the game. Roadmaps rarely matter. Whitepapers are often unread. And more often than not, the promise of utility is little more than a smoke screen. But every so often, something breaks the cycle by not playing the game at all. Scamcoin does precisely that. Rather than build expectations it cannot meet, Scamcoin enters the market with crypto’s most brutally honest value proposition. It does not try to sound important. It does not pitch a future. It simply calls itself what so many tokens turn out to be: a scam. And that honesty has become its most valuable asset. Scamcoin Has Officially Gone Live with No Promises and Full Transparency Scamcoin is the first project bold enough to admit what every other project tries to hide. It does not pretend to be building something revolutionary. It has no plans to disrupt finance. It offers no DeFi toolkits, staking dashboard, or app, and is currently in beta. It does not even hint that those things might arrive later. The token launched this month on Solana. There was no presale, early investors, or team allocations. The tokens, totaling exactly 999,955,056 $SCAM, are already in circulation. There is no lockup schedule, and no central wallet is waiting to slowly dump. The project is fully decentralized by design and completely public from day one. Scamcoin is already trading on the top Solana decentralized exchanges and is visible on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko. It is not coming soon; it is not building toward something. It is already here. It exists as an idea, a meme, and a mirror. By…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 09:02
An address sold 3,000 ETH on the chain 8 hours ago
PANews reported on September 22nd that, according to Aiyi , the address 0xB04…D6ECB sold 3,000 ETH on-chain, cashing out approximately $ 13.14 million at an average price of $ 4,382 . The address currently holds 9,804.32 ETH , worth approximately $ 42.57 million, and has engaged in frequent ETH swing trading over the past two months.
PANews
2025/09/22 08:57
What’s Behind The Shocking Plunge Below $115,000?
The post What’s Behind The Shocking Plunge Below $115,000? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Price Drop: What’s Behind The Shocking Plunge Below $115,000? Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin Price Drop: What’s Behind the Shocking Plunge Below $115,000? Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-price-drop-analysis-33/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 08:56
Huajian Medical, which has deployed RWA digital assets, saw its market value surge by HK$14 billion in two months.
PANews reported on September 22nd, according to 21CBR , that Huajian Medical announced the completion of the Nanjing ETHK Building, positioning itself as the world's first dedicated R&D base for digital real-world assets ( RWAs ). Since July , Huajian Medical has acquired a controlling stake in Guofu Quantum and established an innovative drug intellectual property tokenization fund, increasing its market capitalization from HK$ 3 billion to HK$ 17 billion. The company has been renamed "Huajian Digital Industry Group" and is collaborating with Renhe Pharmaceutical to establish an OTC drug RWA exchange in the United States, promoting the digitization and on-chain circulation of medical assets.
PANews
2025/09/22 08:49
XRPINU: The New Dogecoin Competitor Merging the Stability of XRP With the Playfulness of the Meme World
A hot new XRP-inspired memecoin, XRPINU, is turning heads with its fast-growing community and a presale on fire.
Coinstats
2025/09/22 08:30
Ethena at a crossroads: Will ENA fall from $0.60 or climb above it?
ENA has printed a potential structure shift pattern but on-chain activity showed strength.
Coinstats
2025/09/22 08:00
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount
The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.
North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto
Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges
XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.