2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Pepe Coin Price Prediction: Can PEPE Break Resistance and Rally 100% as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Targets 3,500% Gains Backed by DeFi Utility?

Pepe Coin Price Prediction: Can PEPE Break Resistance and Rally 100% as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Targets 3,500% Gains Backed by DeFi Utility?

The post Pepe Coin Price Prediction: Can PEPE Break Resistance and Rally 100% as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Targets 3,500% Gains Backed by DeFi Utility? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pepe Coin (PEPE) is once again nudging important resistance levels, with the bulls considering the potential for a 100% rally in case momentum continues. Although PEPE’s community strength and meme power can fuel short-term appreciation, long-term outlook is tied to speculative cycles. On the other hand, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is drawing attention because of its fundamentals.  MUTM is built around a two-way lending-and-borrowing protocol which brings DeFi utility to the table. Mutuum Finance can be bought at the cost of $0.035 in presale stage 6. The protocol has seen over $16.05 million raised in funds as well as over 16,450 holders. MUTM is ready to provide returns of up to 3,500%, an infinitely more appealing bet for investors seeking sustainable upside in 2025. PEPE Coin Meets Resistance While Mood Remains Muted PEPE is currently priced at $0.00001086, with resistance forming around $0.00001120–$0.00001140 and support around $0.00001050–$0.00001070. Volume has been good, showing interest but not strong enough to overcome resistance convincingly.  Price action is generally highly co-related with meme-coin sentiment and social sentiment, which can create very steep upticks and downticks. In contrast to the unstable dynamics of PEPE, Mutuum Finance is seen by some investors as having more robust structural potential for yields in current market conditions. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Soars in Presale Mutuum Finance is currently in stage six of presale at $0.035 after a 16.17% increase from the previous stage. The project is seeing enormous demand in the market with over 16,450 investors who have registered and invested over $16.05 million. Mutuum Finance has launched a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program for the security of the platform recently. The bugs have been classified on four levels with the designations critical, major, minor, and low. Mutuum Finance has strong controls of security over whatever is collateralized so that user…
SIX
SIX$0.02043-6.41%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08372-5.09%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001716-4.66%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 09:15
Kongsi
DeFi Lending Protocols Achieve Record Milestone $8.64 Billion in Active Loans; Contributed by Moonwell, Maple Finance, Ether.Fi, Curve.Fi, Jupiter, & Others

DeFi Lending Protocols Achieve Record Milestone $8.64 Billion in Active Loans; Contributed by Moonwell, Maple Finance, Ether.Fi, Curve.Fi, Jupiter, & Others

The increase in on-chain active loans shows a growing number of customers embracing DeFi and also highlights top lending protocols shaping the landscape.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001716-4.66%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/22 09:15
Kongsi
Thrilling Index Hits 70, Unlocking New Crypto Opportunities

Thrilling Index Hits 70, Unlocking New Crypto Opportunities

The post Thrilling Index Hits 70, Unlocking New Crypto Opportunities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin Season: Thrilling Index Hits 70, Unlocking New Crypto Opportunities Skip to content Home Crypto News Altcoin Season: Thrilling Index Hits 70, Unlocking New Crypto Opportunities Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/altcoin-season-index-70/
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004547-8.95%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.105-2.12%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017158-1.28%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 09:14
Kongsi
Crypto’s Next Big Story: Credit Markets About to Go Parabolic, Expert Says

Crypto’s Next Big Story: Credit Markets About to Go Parabolic, Expert Says

The post Crypto’s Next Big Story: Credit Markets About to Go Parabolic, Expert Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto lending and borrowing are primed to ignite explosive growth, unlocking trillions in untapped capital and transforming global markets forever. Crypto Credit Markets Set to Explode With Tokenized Lending Boom Bitwise Asset Management chief executive officer Hunter Horsley shared on social media platform X on Sept. 18 that lending and credit will soon become central […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/cryptos-next-big-story-credit-markets-about-to-go-parabolic-expert-says/
Boom
BOOM$0.007693-10.58%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017158-1.28%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000977-7.65%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 09:13
Kongsi
The State Council Information Office will hold a press conference at 15:00 today, with officials from the People's Bank of China and the China Securities Regulatory Commission attending.

The State Council Information Office will hold a press conference at 15:00 today, with officials from the People's Bank of China and the China Securities Regulatory Commission attending.

PANews reported on September 22 that the State Council Information Office will hold a series of thematic press conferences on "High-quality Completion of the 14th Five-Year Plan" at 3 pm on September 22, 2025 (Monday). Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People's Bank of China, Li Yunze, Director of the Financial Regulatory Administration, Wu Qing, Chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, and Zhu Hexin, Deputy Governor of the People's Bank of China and Director of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, will introduce the achievements of financial industry development during the 14th Five-Year Plan period and answer questions from reporters.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01685-11.36%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08791-8.49%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/22 08:45
Kongsi
Digital Asset Treasury Raises $20 Billion, Focus Shifts

Digital Asset Treasury Raises $20 Billion, Focus Shifts

The post Digital Asset Treasury Raises $20 Billion, Focus Shifts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: DAT raises $20B in 2023, evolving market focus. Institutional focus on execution, M&A heightens. Crypto startup funding faces crowding-out impact. Digital Asset Treasury has secured over $20 billion in funding this year, indicating a strategic shift in the cryptocurrency sector. Institutional investors focus on mergers and acquisitions, impacting traditional crypto startups with constrained funding and smaller upcoming projects. $20B Treasury Inflows Spur Strategic Market Shifts The Digital Asset Treasury has accrued over $20 billion this year, significantly impacting the landscape. Institutional investors are steering attention from high-value premiums to execution, mergers, and acquisition strategies. These activities are reshaping conventional crypto startup financing, noted ChainCatcher, with major players adopting refined approaches. This strategic pivot is causing immediate effects. Traditional crypto startup financing is increasingly crowded out, as revealed by industry sources. Further project launches are anticipated early next year, though their scales are predicted to be smaller, highlighting a shift towards tactical capital allocation. Reactions within the cryptocurrency community echo these changes. Joseph Chalom expressed his enduring belief in Ethereum’s long-term potential, noting, “My focus has always been on building a bridge between traditional finance and digital assets while upholding my principles and raising industry standards… I chose to return because of my firm belief in the long-term opportunities of Ethereum.” Additionally, key executives like Weng Xiaoqi have voiced pivotal sentiments about the Digital Assets industry. Institutional KOLs, including Liang Xinjun’s appointment at Yunfeng Financial, have underscored this trajectory towards execution and substantial capital-horizontal integrations in Asian markets. Historical Patterns Echo as Ethereum Faces Volatility Did you know? In past crypto cycles, 2021 and 2017 notably, rounds exceeding $500 million peaked as sectors saturated. Currently, funding strategies are realigning to focus on high-market-cap assets, showcasing cyclical financial shifts. Data from CoinMarketCap shows Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,377.29, with…
MemeCore
M$2.57608+4.69%
Echo
ECHO$0.03759-2.46%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.05839-18.31%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 08:41
Kongsi
World Builds Proof of Human for the Internet’s Future of Trust

World Builds Proof of Human for the Internet’s Future of Trust

The post World Builds Proof of Human for the Internet’s Future of Trust appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As AI accelerates, distinguishing humans from bots has become one of the internet’s most pressing challenges. World (formerly Worldcoin) is developing World ID, a proof-of-human protocol for global scale and privacy. The network already counts more than 16 million verified humans. More than 1,500 Orbs now operate across 23 countries. In APAC, verifications surpassed 100,000 in both Japan and Singapore. South Korea crossed 10,000 in just three weeks of April 2025. Against this backdrop, BeInCrypto interviewed Adrian, Chief Architect and CISO at Tools for Humanity (TFH). Adrian scaled Android at Google from a handful of devices to billions and later led security at Atlassian. At TFH, he oversees architecture and security, focusing on enabling trust and privacy as World expands and decentralizes. This feature examines three threads: why proof of human is becoming essential infrastructure in the AI era, how WLD and corporate adoption fit into the network’s economics, and why Asia is both a growth engine and a regulatory frontline. Why now — and what if not? Sponsored Sponsored Why do the mid-2020s mark the key moment to launch proof of human Bots already flooding social media? Wikipedia struggles with AI scraping. Reddit shows AI-made comments beating human ones. Ad models tied to human attention are breaking down. Without World, do we risk a future where humans and AI cannot be told apart — and if so, what role must PoP play? “The founding team saw those exact things. They saw the rapid rate at which artificial intelligence was advancing and projected that in the not-too-distant future — which is now today — AI would be much more capable. If anything, I would guess they underestimated AI’s capability. Proof of human will become essential infrastructure. Success means reaching billions of people, with proof of human that is accurate, reliable,…
Worldcoin
WLD$1.341-4.35%
1
1$0.014506+60.07%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004755-4.47%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 08:20
Kongsi
EU Compromise on Digital Euro Roadmap Finalized

EU Compromise on Digital Euro Roadmap Finalized

The post EU Compromise on Digital Euro Roadmap Finalized appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: The EU has finalized a roadmap for the digital euro rollout. Legislation is set for 2028 implementation pending approvals. Could reduce reliance on US payment systems. On September 22, EU finance ministers and the European Central Bank reached a consensus on the digital euro’s issuance roadmap, slated for potential rollout by 2028. This initiative aims to strengthen European payment sovereignty, potentially impacting EUR stablecoin markets, amidst no immediate changes for established cryptocurrencies like BTC and ETH. EU and ECB Finalize 2028 Digital Euro Launch Plan EU finance ministers and the European Central Bank have established a roadmap empowering finance ministers with control over the digital euro’s issuance and holding limits. The agreement targets a reduction in reliance on the US payment system while enhancing European financial sovereignty. This legislative process is likely to culminate by 2028, contingent upon approval from the European Parliament and Council. With the digital euro, the EU anticipates strengthening its position in global finance. The inclusion of finance ministers as key decision-makers underscores the region’s commitment to a unified approach in managing digital currency. The planned deployment marks a shift in policy toward modernizing payment infrastructures and boosting financial resilience. Reactions from markets and key leaders remain conservative as immediate effects on cryptocurrencies or EU stablecoin ecosystems are minimal. ECB officials underscore the cooperative work ahead to ensure a secure and efficient roll-out, emphasizing the importance of privacy and user protection. ECU’s Vision on Digital Currency Strategy and Insights Did you know? China’s e-CNY launch, a similar initiative, impacted local payment systems but did not significantly affect crypto market valuations. Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,452.76, reflecting a 0.68% decrease over the past 24 hours. Reporting a market cap of $537.47 billion, ETH’s dominance in the crypto market is recorded at 13.38%, according to…
Bitcoin
BTC$112,026.07-2.15%
Capverse
CAP$0.14002-3.35%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017158-1.28%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 08:09
Kongsi
Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Lose Even More at $2? Bitcoin Price Fading at $115,745, Ethereum (ETH) Can Hit $5,000 in Blink

Crypto Market Prediction: XRP to Lose Even More at $2? Bitcoin Price Fading at $115,745, Ethereum (ETH) Can Hit $5,000 in Blink

Market is in correction mode with potential for losing even more unless Ethereum drags everything forward
Mode Network
MODE$0.001395-7.92%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08372-5.09%
XRP
XRP$2.8408-2.03%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 08:01
Kongsi
SpacePay’s Crypto Presale Breaks $1.3 Million – Here’s Why Investors Are Excited

SpacePay’s Crypto Presale Breaks $1.3 Million – Here’s Why Investors Are Excited

SpacePay's presale has raised over $1.3 million as investors back the London startup that enables crypto payments through existing card machines without new hardware costs.
1
1$0.014506+60.07%
SphereX
HERE$0.000209+5.02%
Startup
STARTUP$0.00608-14.12%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 08:00
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges

XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.