2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Japan's 2-year government bond yield rose to 0.915%, the highest level since 2008

Japan's 2-year government bond yield rose to 0.915%, the highest level since 2008

PANews reported on September 22 that Japan's 2-year government bond yield rose to 0.915%, the highest level since June 2008.
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1592-2.86%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02618-8.36%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0915+19.45%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/22 08:43
Kongsi
Why Crypto Can’t Wait for Perfect Regulation to Thrive

Why Crypto Can’t Wait for Perfect Regulation to Thrive

The Intersection of Reality and Regulation in Crypto There’s a sense of familiarity in today’s crypto landscape. Terms like real-world assets (RWAs), tokenized funds, and onchain treasuries have been circulating for years. Back in 2022, projections by consulting firm BCG suggested the total value of tokenized assets could reach $16 trillion by 2030. Meanwhile, the [...]
Threshold
T$0.01541-3.80%
RealLink
REAL$0.05933-3.95%
Wink
LIKE$0.008279+4.20%
Kongsi
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/22 08:41
Kongsi
Trump Vows To Award Medal Of Freedom

Trump Vows To Award Medal Of Freedom

The post Trump Vows To Award Medal Of Freedom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump said he would award Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously as he eulogized the late activist at a memorial Sunday, following speeches from Kirk’s wife Erika and many members of the Trump administration to tens of thousands of supporters. President Donald Trump stands with Erika Kirk, Charlie Kirk’s widow, at his memorial service in Arizona. AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Trump echoed earlier speakers, calling Kirk an “evangelist for American liberty” and a “martyr now for American freedom” as he spoke of Kirk’s childhood before detouring briefly to preview a forthcoming announcement on autism at the White House this week. Towards the end, of his remarks, Trump turned his attention to the left, who he has frequently blamed for after Kirk’s murder: “There is one part of the political community that believes they have the monopoly on truth, goodness, and virtue, and concludes they have also a monopoly on power thought and speech—well, that’s not happening anymore.” Trump said he was planning to award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom in a ceremony at the White House, and called Kirk’s widow Erika back to the stage after finishing his speech. The speech concluded a five-hour-plus memorial service attended by tens of thousands of mourners who filled State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals, wearing red, white, and blue clothing and singing along to Christian rock and hymns as the memorial service began Sunday afternoon. Among the more fiery speeches were Stephen Miller, who talked about fighting “enemies” and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who last week said his department would deny visas to those celebrating Kirk’s death, according to CNN. HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. noted that Jesus Christ died at age 33 and “changed the trajectory of history,” and…
Harvest Finance
FARM$26.81-0.59%
SynFutures
F$0.014265-18.30%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003509-8.69%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 08:30
Kongsi
An address converts half of its APX to ASTER and deploys an APX/ASTER liquidity pool on PancakeSwap

An address converts half of its APX to ASTER and deploys an APX/ASTER liquidity pool on PancakeSwap

PANews reported on September 22nd that according to Yu Jin, an address purchased 2.87 million APX tokens for 184,000 USDC at the end of November last year , at a price of approximately $0.064 per token . Three hours ago, the address converted half of the APX tokens into ASTER and established an APX/ASTER liquidity pool on PancakeSwap. The APX/ASTER assets are currently valued at $4.13 million, a 22- fold increase in value.
USDCoin
USDC$0.999-0.03%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01189-7.03%
Aster
ASTER$1.5948+3.25%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/22 08:26
Kongsi
Today’s Wordle #1556 Hints And Answer For Monday, September 22nd

Today’s Wordle #1556 Hints And Answer For Monday, September 22nd

The post Today’s Wordle #1556 Hints And Answer For Monday, September 22nd appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images The final hours of summer are draining out of the year. At 11:19 am PST, Monday will become a day of autumn. Like Cinderella changing back to a scullery maid the moment the clock hits midnight. Pumpkins all around. Winter is coming. Depending on when you solve today’s Wordle, it will either be your last Wordle of summer or your first Wordle of fall. Either way, let’s get to it! Looking for Sunday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: SCARE (329 words remaining) The Hint: An archaic writing device. The Clue: This Wordle has a double letter. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Today’s Wordle Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here. My opening guess wasn’t very…
Threshold
T$0.01541-3.80%
SIX
SIX$0.02049-6.13%
Hyperbot
BOT$0.11121-31.22%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 08:24
Kongsi
TechnoRevenant allegedly withdrew all 2.39 million HYPE tokens from the main wallet, resulting in unrealized gains exceeding $90 million.

TechnoRevenant allegedly withdrew all 2.39 million HYPE tokens from the main wallet, resulting in unrealized gains exceeding $90 million.

PANews reported on September 22nd that Lookonchain reported on-chain data showing that a whale (suspected to be TechnoRevenant ) withdrew all 2.39 million HYPE tokens from the main wallet 0x316f…e678 early this morning, valued at approximately $ 122 million. The HYPE tokens were purchased nine months ago at a cost of approximately $ 12 per token, leaving unrealized gains exceeding $ 90 million.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.19-7.65%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01189-7.03%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02353-4.69%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/22 08:15
Kongsi
EU finance ministers and ECB reach compromise on digital euro issuance roadmap

EU finance ministers and ECB reach compromise on digital euro issuance roadmap

PANews reported on September 22nd that Reuters reported that EU finance ministers and the European Central Bank reached a compromise on a roadmap for the issuance of a digital euro, giving the finance ministers the power to determine issuance and holding limits. This move aims to reduce reliance on the US payment system and enhance European sovereignty. The digital euro legislation, pending approval by the European Parliament and the European Council, is expected to be officially launched around 2028 at the earliest.
Movement
MOVE$0.1128-8.44%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08793-8.47%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/22 07:58
Kongsi
Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal simultaneously recognized Palestine's statehood

Britain, Canada, Australia and Portugal simultaneously recognized Palestine's statehood

PANews reported on September 22 that the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and Portugal simultaneously recognized the status of the Palestinian state last Sunday. This action, which was driven by frustration with the Gaza war and aimed at promoting a two-state solution, triggered an angry response from Israel. The British decision, which is particularly symbolic given the UK's role in the creation of Israel after World War II, is expected to be followed by other countries including France at the UN General Assembly in New York this week.
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/22 07:49
Kongsi
Phenomenal Surge: Asia-Pacific Crypto Trading Volume Skyrockets 70% in a Year

Phenomenal Surge: Asia-Pacific Crypto Trading Volume Skyrockets 70% in a Year

BitcoinWorld Phenomenal Surge: Asia-Pacific Crypto Trading Volume Skyrockets 70% in a Year The digital asset landscape is constantly evolving, and recent data from the Asia-Pacific region highlights an astonishing transformation. If you’ve been following the cryptocurrency market, you might have noticed increased activity, but the scale of growth in this region is truly remarkable. The Asia-Pacific crypto trading volume has seen a phenomenal surge, capturing the attention of investors and analysts worldwide. What’s Driving the Explosive Asia-Pacific Crypto Trading Volume? Over the past 12 months, the Asia-Pacific crypto trading volume experienced a staggering 69% increase, climbing from $1.4 trillion to an impressive $2.4 trillion. This significant jump was reported by Cointelegraph via X, indicating a robust and expanding interest in digital assets across the region. But what exactly is fueling this explosive growth? Several factors contribute to this rapid expansion: Growing Retail Adoption: A significant portion of the population in Asia-Pacific countries is increasingly embracing cryptocurrencies for various purposes, from investment to remittances. Evolving Regulatory Landscape: While still varied, some countries in the region are developing clearer regulatory frameworks, which can foster greater confidence among institutional and retail investors. Technological Innovation: The region is a hub for fintech innovation, with many startups and established companies exploring blockchain technology and digital asset solutions. Economic Factors: In some areas, traditional financial systems might be less accessible or efficient, making cryptocurrencies an attractive alternative for wealth storage and transfer. How Does This Growth Impact the Global Crypto Market? The substantial increase in Asia-Pacific crypto trading volume is not just a regional phenomenon; it has significant implications for the global cryptocurrency market. Asia-Pacific is home to a vast population and several rapidly developing economies, making its participation crucial for the overall health and direction of digital assets. Here’s why this matters globally: Increased Liquidity: Higher trading volumes contribute to greater market liquidity, making it easier for large trades to be executed without significantly impacting prices. Market Influence: The sheer scale of trading in Asia-Pacific means that trends and developments within the region can increasingly influence global crypto prices and sentiment. Innovation Hub: The region’s innovative approach to technology often sets precedents for how digital assets are adopted and integrated into financial systems worldwide. This surge underscores the increasing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology. It also highlights the growing economic power and digital savviness of consumers and investors in countries like South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and Australia, among others. Are There Challenges Amidst This Remarkable Growth? While the surge in Asia-Pacific crypto trading volume is largely positive, it’s essential to acknowledge potential challenges. The rapid expansion can also bring increased scrutiny and a need for careful navigation of regulatory complexities and market volatility. Key challenges include: Regulatory Divergence: Different countries within the Asia-Pacific region have varying stances on cryptocurrency regulation, which can create fragmented markets and compliance hurdles. Market Volatility: Despite growth, cryptocurrencies remain highly volatile assets. Significant price swings can impact investor confidence and market stability. Security Concerns: As trading volumes increase, so does the potential for cyber threats, scams, and hacks, necessitating robust security measures for exchanges and individual users. Education and Awareness: Ensuring that new participants are well-informed about the risks and benefits of crypto trading is crucial for sustainable growth. Addressing these challenges proactively will be vital for the continued healthy expansion of the digital asset market in the Asia-Pacific region. The Future Outlook for Asia-Pacific Crypto Trading Volume Looking ahead, the trajectory for Asia-Pacific crypto trading volume appears promising. The region’s dynamic economies, tech-savvy population, and evolving regulatory frameworks suggest that it will continue to be a powerhouse in the global crypto space. As more institutions and governments explore central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and blockchain applications, the foundation for digital asset integration becomes even stronger. This significant growth confirms that digital assets are no longer a niche interest but a fundamental part of the modern financial landscape. The Asia-Pacific region is not just participating; it’s leading the charge, shaping the future of finance with its remarkable adoption rates and innovation. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital assets institutional adoption. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the primary reason for the surge in Asia-Pacific crypto trading volume? The surge is primarily driven by a combination of increasing retail adoption, evolving regulatory clarity in some jurisdictions, significant technological innovation in fintech, and economic factors making digital assets an attractive alternative to traditional finance. 2. How does this regional growth affect the global cryptocurrency market? Increased trading volume in Asia-Pacific boosts global market liquidity, meaning larger trades can be executed more smoothly. The region’s trends also increasingly influence global crypto prices and overall market sentiment, making it a key player. 3. What are the main risks associated with this rapid growth? Key risks include regulatory divergence across different Asia-Pacific countries, inherent market volatility of cryptocurrencies, security concerns like cyber threats and scams, and the need for ongoing investor education to ensure informed participation. 4. Which countries are leading this growth in the Asia-Pacific region? While specific country data varies, nations like South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and Australia are often highlighted for their significant contributions to digital asset adoption and trading activity within the Asia-Pacific region. 5. Is this growth trend sustainable in the long term? The sustainability of this growth depends on continued regulatory development, technological advancements, and effective risk management. However, the underlying factors like increasing digital literacy and demand for alternative financial solutions suggest a strong potential for continued growth. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Help us spread awareness about the incredible growth and evolving landscape of Asia-Pacific crypto trading volume by sharing on your favorite social media platforms. This post Phenomenal Surge: Asia-Pacific Crypto Trading Volume Skyrockets 70% in a Year first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
1
1$0.014506+60.07%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01467-2.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08372-5.09%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 06:55
Kongsi
The Funding: DATs have raised $20 billion, but have they peaked? What’s next?

The Funding: DATs have raised $20 billion, but have they peaked? What’s next?

Over $20 billion has already poured into crypto treasury firms in 2025. Has funding peaked — or is more to come?
Moonveil
MORE$0.08372-5.09%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 06:47
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges

XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.