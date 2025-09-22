Bursa MEXC
/
Berita Kripto
/
2025-09-23 Tuesday
Berita Kripto
Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Top Q4 Crypto Picks: Solana, Dogecoin, the Meme Dog Challenger, and the AI-Powered Presale Gem
Q4 top crypto picks include SOL, DOGE, and SHIB — but MAGAX presale offers exponential upside with AI, scarcity, and audit backing.
SOL
$214.35
-7.57%
SHIB
$0.00001202
-3.68%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 08:45
Kongsi
What Crypto Investors Need To Know This Week
The post What Crypto Investors Need To Know This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial Financial Market Events: What Crypto Investors Need To Know This Week Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial Financial Market Events: What Crypto Investors Need to Know This Week Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crucial-financial-market-events/
COM
$0.017166
-1.23%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 08:44
Kongsi
Crypto Fear & Greed Index Plunges To 45, What It Means For You
The post Crypto Fear & Greed Index Plunges To 45, What It Means For You appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent Alert: Crypto Fear & Greed Index Plunges To 45, What It Means For You Skip to content Home Crypto News Urgent Alert: Crypto Fear & Greed Index Plunges to 45, What It Means For You Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-fear-greed-index-plunges-2/
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 08:26
Kongsi
DeFi TVL Surpasses to $544B as Tether and Circle Lead the Rally
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) TVL hits $544B with Tether and Circle leading the rally, while Aave holds steady and Lido, EigenLayer are facing sharp declines.
DEFI
$0.001715
-4.93%
AAVE
$266.28
-6.11%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 08:15
Kongsi
Nasdaq-Listed Cannabis Firm Makes Bold Pivot Into Blockchain and AI
The post Nasdaq-Listed Cannabis Firm Makes Bold Pivot Into Blockchain and AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain 22 September 2025 | 03:00 A cannabis company is turning into a crypto-AI player – and Wall Street is taking notice. Flora Growth, which trades on Nasdaq under the ticker FLGC, has unveiled a $401 million financing deal that will transform its balance sheet and brand, making it the first publicly traded firm to hold Zero Gravity’s 0G token. The company plans to adopt the new name ZeroStack after the deal closes later this month. Investors appear enthusiastic: Flora’s shares spiked nearly 70% in after-hours trading on the news, a sharp reversal from the stock’s 32% slide this year. What makes the agreement unusual is its structure. Only $35 million is cash; the rest comes in digital assets = primarily 0G tokens valued at $3 each. If those valuations hold, Zero Gravity’s forthcoming blockchain would launch with a fully diluted value of around $3 billion, putting it in the same league as projects like Pudgy Penguins or Trump-backed World Liberty Financial. Backing Flora’s leap is a roster of well-known investors. DeFi Development Corp., the Solana-focused treasury group, is leading the placement along with Hexstone Capital and Carlsberg SE Asia, joined by Dao5, Dispersion Capital, Abstract Ventures, Salt, and Blockchain Builders Fund. DeFi Development’s Parker White stressed the firm didn’t liquidate any of its $480 million in SOL holdings to fund the deal, instead layering 0G exposure on top of its existing Solana position. For Zero Gravity Labs, the partnership adds another stamp of legitimacy ahead of its token airdrop and exchange debut. The project has already attracted $75 million in seed money and locked in a $250 million token purchase agreement from the 0G Foundation. Its aim: build a decentralized operating system that can train large AI models across distributed networks. In testnet, the team claims it successfully trained…
T
$0.01539
-3.93%
WHITE
$0.0003509
-8.30%
SOL
$214.35
-7.57%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 08:04
Kongsi
Tim Draper Projects Bitcoin and Blockchain to Lead Next Era of Global Finance
The post Tim Draper Projects Bitcoin and Blockchain to Lead Next Era of Global Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is barreling toward global financial dominance as blockchain becomes vital to national defense, with Tim Draper warning governments to act fast or fall behind. Tim Draper: Bitcoin and Blockchain Will Define Future of Money and National Stability The convergence of cryptocurrency, national security, and law enforcement has emerged as a pressing topic as governments […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/tim-draper-projects-bitcoin-and-blockchain-to-lead-next-era-of-global-finance/
COM
$0.017166
-1.23%
ACT
$0.03297
-11.46%
ERA
$0.5896
-15.80%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 07:53
Kongsi
Musk responds to appearing with Trump: "It's for Charlie"
PANews reported on September 22nd that Trump and Musk attended a memorial service for Charlie Kirk on the 21st local time. Musk sat next to Trump during the event, and the two briefly exchanged words and shook hands. After Musk left his seat, Trump patted Musk on the back. It's worth noting that Kirk had worked hard to reconcile the two after their public split in June. Musk posted a picture of himself talking with US President Trump on the social media platform "X" and said: "For Charlie." Earlier media videos showed that Trump and Musk attended an event to commemorate Charlie Kirk together, during which the two sides had a brief exchange and shook hands.
TRUMP
$7.57
-8.08%
PUBLIC
$0.05804
-6.12%
JUNE
$0.0915
+19.45%
Kongsi
PANews
2025/09/22 07:14
Kongsi
The probability of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates by 25 basis points in October is 91.1%.
PANews reported on September 22nd that according to CME's "Fed Watch," the probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in October is 8.1%, and the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut is 91.9%. The probability of the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged in December is 1%, the probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut is 18.5%, and the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point rate cut is 80.5%.
1
$0.014506
+59.88%
Kongsi
PANews
2025/09/22 07:09
Kongsi
Worldcoin (WLD) Weekly Chart Indicates a Big Swing Could Be Coming If This Happens
Worldcoin is catching traders’ eyes as it trades around $1.48 and sets up for what could be a big move. A detailed thread from crypto analyst Vertix on X(Formerly Twitter) warns that WLD $3 billion market cap is overshadowed by a much larger $14.7 billion fully diluted valuation (FDV). The post calls this gap “the
WLD
$1.341
-4.21%
1
$0.014506
+59.88%
CAP
$0.14002
-3.35%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/22 07:00
Kongsi
Jimmy Song slams Bitcoin Core devs for 'fiat' mentality on OP_Return
Song accused BTC Core developers of defecting and failing to address widespread community concerns about non-monetary data on the ledger. Jimmy Song, a Bitcoin (BTC) developer and advocate, slammed the decision by Bitcoin Core developers to remove the OP_Return limit for non-monetary data embedded on the Bitcoin blockchain in the upcoming Bitcoin Core 30 upgrade, calling it “fiat” mentality.Song accused the Core developers of deflecting user concerns about removing the OP_Return limit, which is currently 80 bytes in size, and ignoring the significant pushback from the Bitcoin community and node runners. He also said:You can argue whether that's something desirable or not, but saying you can't define it is a stalling tactic meant to avoid the real argument about actual impact — particularly, the long-term impact of this change,” Song continued.Read more
T
$0.01539
-3.93%
REAL
$0.05934
-3.88%
CHANGE
$0.00174104
-2.45%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/22 06:03
Kongsi
Berita Sohor Kini
Lagi
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount
The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.
North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto
Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges
XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.