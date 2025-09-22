Bursa MEXC
/
Berita Kripto
/
2025-09-23 Tuesday
Berita Kripto
Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Trump and Musk Reconcile at Charlie Kirk Memorial
The post Trump and Musk Reconcile at Charlie Kirk Memorial appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Event rekindles past associations between Trump and Musk with political implications. High-profile gathering indicates reconciliation. No immediate crypto market impact observed post-event. Donald Trump and Elon Musk attended Charlie Kirk’s memorial in September 2025, shaking hands and exchanging brief words in New York City. Their public reconciliation could influence crypto markets, given Musk’s impact on digital asset prices and Trump’s historical role in crypto policy. Trump-Musk Reconciliation: High-Profile Memorial Meeting Donald Trump and Elon Musk attended the Charlie Kirk memorial service, where they sat together. The event was notable for their public appearance and reconciliation after a split in June. Attendees included prominent political figures such as Vice President JD Vance. The reunion signals a turning point in the relationship between Trump and Musk. Their prior disagreements had led to market speculation. This public interaction could influence perceptions of both leaders in the political and business arenas. Crypto Market Unmoved as DOGE Trades at $0.26 Did you know? Charlie Kirk played a pivotal role in bridging divides between influential figures, showcasing the power of diplomacy in politically-charged environments. According to CoinMarketCap, Dogecoin (DOGE) trades at $0.26, with a market cap of 39.45 billion USD, representing 0.98% market dominance. Its trading volume is 1.75 billion USD, with price changes of -2.25% in 24 hours and 58.66% over 90 days. Dogecoin(DOGE), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 23:35 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap The Coincu research team suggests that the Musk-Trump interaction could set a precedence for other high-profile collaborations. These relationships can shape both the financial and technological landscapes, specifically influencing markets sensitive to Musk’s statements, as seen with Dogecoin in the past. DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own…
1
$0.014506
+59.88%
CITY
$0.9507
-4.60%
TRUMP
$7.57
-8.08%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 07:42
Kongsi
Arthur Hayes’ $5.1M HYPE Token Sale Unveiled
The post Arthur Hayes’ $5.1M HYPE Token Sale Unveiled appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shocking Profit: Arthur Hayes’ $5.1M HYPE Token Sale Unveiled Skip to content Home Crypto News Shocking Profit: Arthur Hayes’ $5.1M HYPE Token Sale Unveiled Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/arthur-hayes-hype-sale/
HYPE
$46.13
-7.64%
TOKEN
$0.01189
-7.10%
COM
$0.017166
-1.23%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 07:30
Kongsi
The Crucial Breakthrough Point Analysts Are Watching
The post The Crucial Breakthrough Point Analysts Are Watching appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin $117K Resistance: The Crucial Breakthrough Point Analysts Are Watching Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin $117K Resistance: The Crucial Breakthrough Point Analysts Are Watching Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-117k-resistance-break/
COM
$0.017166
-1.23%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 07:27
Kongsi
OpenAI will release new computationally intensive features, some of which will be limited to Pro users
PANews reported on September 22nd that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced the launch of several new compute-intensive products in the coming weeks. Due to cost constraints, some features will initially be available only to Pro subscribers, and some new products will incur an additional fee. Altman stated that the company's goal is to continue significantly reducing the cost of its AI services and expanding their accessibility, while also exploring new applications that can be achieved with high computing power.
PRO
$0.8603
-0.45%
AI
$0.1228
-11.14%
Kongsi
PANews
2025/09/22 07:24
Kongsi
Las Vegas Aces A’ja Wilson Sets New Standard, Wins Fourth MVP
The post Las Vegas Aces A’ja Wilson Sets New Standard, Wins Fourth MVP appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces smiles during a news conference after receiving the 2025 WNBA MVP award before Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals between the Aces and the Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) Getty Images A’ja Wilson was announced the WNBA’s 2025 Kia Most Valuable Player on Sunday, September 21. This is the fourth time that Wilson has won the prestigious award in her eight seasons of play in the league. Additionally, Wilson added the 2025 Co-Defensive Player of the Year award to her resume, her third win in four years. Wilson is the first four-time MVP, besting three-time winners Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Lauren Jackson. She also joined the elite company of NBA basketball greats LeBron James (four times in 22 seasons) and Wilt Chamberlain (four times in 14 seasons). Wilson was clearly emotional as she won the award, as wiped back tears, but smiled ear to ear. She said pointing to the trophy, “This, it has my name on it and it’s going to be that, but this one is all of us, y’all (talking to her teammates, coaches, organization staff, and family which included boyfriend Bam Abedayo). There is no that (trophy) without each and last one of you guys. I just want to thank y’all so much for putting up with me for one, but also never losing yourselves in this process. We have been through it, but we never lost hope and belief in each other and that’s…
PHOTO
$0.9501
-6.31%
PLAY
$0.03923
-6.30%
GAME
$29.2527
-8.32%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 07:16
Kongsi
What Bitcoin (BTC) Price Needs to Make It to $350,000?
The post What Bitcoin (BTC) Price Needs to Make It to $350,000? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An analyst predicted that Bitcoin (BTC) price could reach $350,000. This would happen if the cryptocurrency captured just 30% of the Gold market share. This prediction follows another forecast made earlier this month. At that time, a different analyst said Bitcoin could climb higher over the next year. The reason, they explained, is that Bitcoin has often risen after gold reached record highs. $350,000 Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction if it Achieves… The Bitcoin Therapist highlighted an important comparison between gold and Bitcoin. Gold had a market capitalization of nearly $24 trillion. In contrast, Bitcoin’s market cap stood at about $2.4 trillion. This meant gold was valued at more than ten times the worth of Bitcoin. The post suggested that if Bitcoin were revalued to just 30% of gold’s market value, its price could have reached approximately $350,000 per coin. One of the respondents on the tweet, Lynxx pointed out that Bitcoin was still valued at under 10% of gold’s market cap. He argued that even a conservative adjustment could have justified Bitcoin rising to $350,000 or more. Meanwhile, Bitpulse took a historical angle. He noted that gold had thousands of years to build its reputation as a store of value. However, he emphasized that Bitcoin, as a superior digital version of gold, could have been on the verge of its own historic breakout. Gold’s market cap is nearly $24 trillion dollars. Bitcoin’s market cap is only $2.4 trillion. Gold is being valued at over 10x more. If Bitcoin is revalued in the next year to even 30% of gold’s value we’re looking at approx $350,000 per coin. pic.twitter.com/7uJDcvl5y5 — The ₿itcoin Therapist (@TheBTCTherapist) September 20, 2025 Bitcoin Price Tends to Trade in Sync with Gold Just recently, gold price reached a new historic record, climbing above $3,500 per ounce. Meanwhile,…
BTC
$112,048.28
-2.11%
MORE
$0.08367
-5.26%
CAP
$0.14002
-3.35%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 07:13
Kongsi
DOT, ADA, LINK And MAGACOIN FINANCE
The post DOT, ADA, LINK And MAGACOIN FINANCE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The price of Bitcoin remains steady at $115,000 as investors during this consolidation period evaluate their investment choices. The long-term outlook for BTC appears favorable yet experts suggest alternative cryptocurrencies known as altcoins for investors seeking higher returns. This week, names like Polkadot (DOT), Cardano (ADA), Chainlink (LINK), and MAGACOIN FINANCE are topping analyst shortlists of the best altcoins to buy now. Polkadot Eyes Fresh Upside After DAO Vote Polkadot (DOT) continues to benefit from the momentum of its recent DAO decision to cap supply at 2.1 billion. The modification, according to analysts, enhances DOT’s fundamental value through a better definition of its token economic system. The market shows positive signs which leads many analysts to predict that DOT will reach $5 if the current market environment continues to support it. The price of DOT maintains support at $4.60, with buyers continuing to purchase the asset whenever it reaches this point. If it can close above $4.90, analysts expect a push toward the key resistance at $5.20. The market needs to break above this level to create conditions for additional price appreciation. Cardano Gains Analyst Confidence The ADA token price has started to rise because of increasing development work and staking participation. The recent price stability of ADA, according to analysts, has brought confidence to investors who maintain their holdings in the long term. The coin remains close to vital price levels, with market experts expecting ADA to reach $1 as altcoin market demand increases in the next period. The ADA price remains in a consolidation phase below the $0.88 resistance level, which has previously blocked price increases. Support is firm around $0.82, and traders suggest that a clean break above $0.88 could open a path to $0.95 and beyond. Chainlink Maintains Role as Market Oracle Chainlink (LINK) continues to…
1
$0.014506
+59.88%
BTC
$112,048.28
-2.11%
RISE
$0.011067
+0.96%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 07:11
Kongsi
Web3 games that families can enjoy together
The post Web3 games that families can enjoy together appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key highlights: My Neighbor Alice turns island building into a cooperative, NFT-powered experience for all ages. Pudgy Party delivers fast-paced action and customization through accessible gameplay and playful aesthetics. Pixels and Axie Infinity subtly introduce blockchain concepts while encouraging creativity and teamwork. Exploring digital ownership through family play The perception of gaming as a solitary activity is giving way to more social, collaborative formats—particularly in the emerging Web3 space. For families looking to introduce younger members to blockchain in a fun, approachable way, a new generation of games blends entertainment with light-touch education on topics like NFTs, wallets, and decentralized marketplaces. Four games stand out for offering accessible mechanics, gentle learning curves, and gameplay that appeals across generations. These titles serve as a welcoming entry point into Web3 without requiring prior crypto knowledge. But for those who are more involved in the cryptocurrencies centered around crypto gaming, we suggest you check out our blockchain gaming news section. My Neighbor Alice is a relaxed multiplayer builder game that draws clear inspiration from titles like Animal Crossing. Players create and customize virtual islands, trade items, and participate in seasonal activities. Built on the Chromia blockchain, it also introduces players to the concept of onchain ownership through tradable land plots and collectibles as NFTs. A browser-based format and real-time multiplayer mode make it well-suited for family play, with over 108,000 active users engaging in shared quests and creative building. They also have their own crypto: ALICE. Pudgy Party, launched by Mythical Games and starring the Pudgy Penguins IP, uses a light-hearted Battle Royale format to bring families together in competitive matches. Suitable for players of all skill levels, it features customizable characters and a bright, animated world. With support for up to 20 participants per match and over 500,000 downloads since launch, it’s…
FUN
$0.008619
-2.70%
MODE
$0.001395
-7.79%
REAL
$0.05934
-3.88%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 07:04
Kongsi
Hedera Price Maintains 0.24 Support While Setting Up for a Strong Upswing
The post Hedera Price Maintains 0.24 Support While Setting Up for a Strong Upswing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hedera’s native token is drawing attention as analyst STEPH IS CRYPTO compares its 2020–2021 breakout with the current 2024–2025 market structure. The earlier cycle saw HBAR surge from under $0.01 to over $0.50 after months of accumulation. Today, the token is consolidating between $0.03 and $0.10, which Steph says could precede another multi-month bull run. Currently, HBAR trades at $0.24 with a market capitalization of $10.22 billion and a daily volume of $170.1 million, according to CryptoPulse. Analysts note key levels at $0.24 support and $0.244 resistance, eyeing a dip near $0.223 before a rebound toward $0.28–$0.30. Historical Pattern Suggests a New Expansion Phase Analyst STEPH compares Hedera’s current chart structure with its breakout cycle from 2020 to 2021. During that earlier period, the altcoin traded below $0.01 before surging above $0.50 after an extended base-building phase. The rally produced multiple new highs until a broad crypto market correction in 2022 ended the upward move. HBARUSDT Chart | Source:x The 2024–2025 setup shows similar characteristics. The asset has remained in a range between $0.03 and $0.10 for several months, creating a foundation that resembles the earlier accumulation phase. According to the analyst, repeating this structure may prepare it for another strong upward phase if overall market conditions and adoption remain favorable. Current Trading Range and Technical Structure Market data shows Hedera trading near $0.24, with a 0.38% gain over the last 24 hours. The 24-hour chart records price movements between $0.239 and $0.244, reflecting moderate intraday volatility. Trading volume stands at $170.1 million, and the network maintains a market capitalization of $10.22 billion with a circulating supply of about 42.39 billion, keeping it among the top 25 digital assets. HBAR 24-Hr Chart | Source: BraveNewCoin The intraday pattern included an early push toward $0.244, a pullback to $0.241, and a…
NEAR
$2.901
-2.61%
1
$0.014506
+59.88%
ALTCOIN
$0.0004549
-8.91%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 07:02
Kongsi
BlockchainFX Presale Hits $7.7M — Forecasts Say 500x Upside Beats Tron and Solana
What if you’d had the chance to buy Solana at $1 or Tron before it became a payments giant? That kind of entry point is exactly what analysts say BlockchainFX (BFX) is offering right now — only at $0.024. With $7.7 million already raised and forecasts of 500x upside, BFX is shaping up as the
1
$0.014506
+59.88%
D
$0.0302
-9.79%
KIND
$0.002852
-35.51%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/22 06:29
Kongsi
Berita Sohor Kini
Lagi
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount
The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.
North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto
Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges
XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.