Las Vegas Aces A’ja Wilson Sets New Standard, Wins Fourth MVP

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces smiles during a news conference after receiving the 2025 WNBA MVP award before Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals between the Aces and the Indiana Fever at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) Getty Images A'ja Wilson was announced the WNBA's 2025 Kia Most Valuable Player on Sunday, September 21. This is the fourth time that Wilson has won the prestigious award in her eight seasons of play in the league. Additionally, Wilson added the 2025 Co-Defensive Player of the Year award to her resume, her third win in four years. Wilson is the first four-time MVP, besting three-time winners Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Lauren Jackson. She also joined the elite company of NBA basketball greats LeBron James (four times in 22 seasons) and Wilt Chamberlain (four times in 14 seasons). Wilson was clearly emotional as she won the award, as wiped back tears, but smiled ear to ear. She said pointing to the trophy, "This, it has my name on it and it's going to be that, but this one is all of us, y'all (talking to her teammates, coaches, organization staff, and family which included boyfriend Bam Abedayo). There is no that (trophy) without each and last one of you guys. I just want to thank y'all so much for putting up with me for one, but also never losing yourselves in this process. We have been through it, but we never lost hope and belief in each other and that's…