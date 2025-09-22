2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
DOGE, SHIB, MAGAX: 2025’s 100x Meme Picks

DOGE, SHIB, MAGAX: 2025’s 100x Meme Picks

The post DOGE, SHIB, MAGAX: 2025’s 100x Meme Picks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite being prominent players, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to fall short in their recent performances. The DOGE token slides behind despite its recent hype. SHIB is also experiencing a similar trajectory.  Meanwhile, an emerging meme coin named Moonshot MAGAX is quietly building momentum with its viral presale and AI-powered ecosystem. Let’s see if it could make it among 2025’s 100x meme picks.  Dogecoin Falls Behind Despite ETF Launch Dogecoin (DOGE) has long been a crypto giant in the meme coin sector. However, now its hype seems to be fading. Recently, the DOGE token made multiple attempts to cross $0.30 due to the speculation around its first ETF launch.  However, even after its ETF launch, Dogecoin failed to maintain a stable upward momentum. On-chain data also revealed shrinking whale demand as institutional investors are looking for strong growth instead of mere hype.  DOGE Technical Outlook At the time of writing, Dogecoin is trading at around $0.26, marking a massive 8% drop from its recent gains. Although the DOGE ETF launch provides strength, the stiff resistance around $0.30 seems to be cooling off the momentum. Source: CoinMarketCap Even though Dogecoin experienced an over 100x surge in its 2021 rally, considering the current scenarios, this type of surge is not likely to happen any time soon.  Hence, in the case of short-term gains, Dogecoin lags behind MAGAX, an emerging meme coin that is speculated to deliver 100x returns in 2025.  SHIB’s Current Struggles Just like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu also experienced an above 100x rally in 2021, which happened due to an overall surge in meme coin demand.  Source: CoinMarketCap However, at the time of writing, Shiba Inu is trading at around $0.000012, which indicates that the token is struggling to hold ground. The sudden fluctuations around SHIB are moving investors’ focus to…
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001202-3.68%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$46.13-7.64%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23114-15.47%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 07:32
Kongsi
Crypto Bulls vs. Bears: What to Expect in the Last Months of 2025

Crypto Bulls vs. Bears: What to Expect in the Last Months of 2025

The post Crypto Bulls vs. Bears: What to Expect in the Last Months of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Cryptocurrency market is heading into the end part of 2025 and the bulls versus the bears debate has never been louder. On the one hand, optimists think that the stage is being set to historically rally as Bitcoin prices consolidate around all-time highs and ETFs inject billions into the industry. Skeptics on the other hand, cite decelerating adoption trends in some networks and predict future volatility as global markets are still fragile. In the middle of this debate, analysts see MAGACOIN FINANCE as the number one presale of the year. BTC Bulls Make Their Case Crypto bulls argue that the ingredients for another leg up are already here. Bitcoin ETFs are also experiencing institutional inflows, which assist in keeping BTC price above $117,000 even in times of macroeconomic uncertainty. Ether ETFs are also growing, leading to exposure and increased trust in the second biggest crypto. Historically, capital rotation into altcoins is driven by strong ETF inflows, and this initiates altcoin season. Bulls think this will occur in late 2025, which will establish a foundation to see projects such as Solana, XRP and Cardano take big steps. This rotation has produced some of the highest returns in the last few cycles to investors who have entered early.. Bears Highlight Warning Signs Conversely, bears caution that euphoria may end up being too soon. Already, some altcoins are experiencing decreased activity, while whale cashing out in tokens such as XRP and BNB is an indicator that profit-taking can begin to pick up. According to the onchain data, the number of daily active addresses is decreasing in some ecosystems, which begs the question whether the number of users is keeping up with the expectations of the market. As the world recession worry increases, bears are confident that risk assets such as crypto will…
Binance Coin
BNB$977.85-5.69%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,048.28-2.11%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004755-4.49%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 07:22
Kongsi
7 Best Crypto to Invest: One Presale is Breaking Records

7 Best Crypto to Invest: One Presale is Breaking Records

The post 7 Best Crypto to Invest: One Presale is Breaking Records appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. What if the next great financial story isn’t written by Wall Street but by internet memes, culture, and digital tribes? Over the past few years, meme coins have transformed from playful jokes into market juggernauts, spawning billion-dollar valuations seemingly overnight. Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe all proved that when community conviction collides with scarcity, even the most satirical token can rewrite portfolios. The hunt is on again in 2025: which contender will rise as the best crypto to invest in this cycle? That’s where BullZilla enters, roaring into the scene with mechanics that dwarf ordinary meme launches. Built on Ethereum, BullZilla ($BZIL) fuses mythic lore with technical brilliance: a progressive price engine, a 24-stage mutation presale, live Roar Burns, staking through the HODL Furnace, and the Roarblood Vault referral system. The BullZilla Presale is live now, and the rules are simple: the price rises every 48 hours or instantly when $100K is raised. This scarcity mechanism turns every stage into a race, rewarding the earliest believers. For anyone asking what is the best crypto to invest, the answer is already roaring. BullZilla has taken its place at the center of Trending Meme Coins 2025. Join early for maximum perks. 1. BullZilla ($BZIL): The Beast Mutates Toward 100x Gains The Bull Zilla Presale is quickly emerging as the top meme coin presale to buy now, drawing massive attention from both retail investors and large holders. Currently in its 3rd Stage fittingly named “404: Whale Signal Detected” the token is priced at $0.00007241. Over $530,000 has been raised, more than 27 billion tokens have been sold, and the presale has attracted over 1,700 holders. The planned listing price of $0.00527 translates into a potential ROI of 7,179.94% for those entering now. Early participants from Stage 3C are already sitting on gains of…
1
1$0.014506+59.88%
Threshold
T$0.01539-3.93%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011067+0.96%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 07:20
Kongsi
$100,000 Renewals In, Lottery System On It’s Way Out?

$100,000 Renewals In, Lottery System On It’s Way Out?

The post $100,000 Renewals In, Lottery System On It’s Way Out? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Concept of H1b Visa for foreign workers showing wooden letters with US or United states flag as background getty The H1-B visa immigration program was born in 1990 and designed for highly-educated, high-skilled workers to enter, work and live in the United States. Today, it is being remade in ways that could permanently alter who gets to work in the United States and on what terms. On Friday, confusion over new visa rules came to light after a Presidential proclamation in the Oval Office left existing visa holders scrambled to re-enter the country at various airports before new fees and requirements took effect. At the center of the controversy is a staggering $100,000 fee that the administration added to the H-1B visa, and confusion around whether it was for new petitions or renewals. While that detail was ultimately cleared up by the United States press secretary on X, for many current H1-B holders, they weren’t sure if they needed to get back into the US before the 1,000% price increase kicked in. And if they were leaving the country, uncertainty arose about whether the holders would be allowed to return without any updated documents. Employment Authorization card on USA Flag surface. Close up view. Wide photo getty Each year, approximately 85,000 new applicants are awarded H-1B specialty occupation visas: 65,000 under the regular cap and an additional 20,000 for applicants with advanced U.S. degrees. In 2024 over 470,000 H-1B were processed before being entered into a lottery. The lottery is used to offer equal odds of approval for a new graduate entering the workforce as it would for a seasoned engineer commanding a six-figure salary. Looking ahead, that mechanism is looking to be replaced with a wage-based merit system. In a filing on July 17th, the US Department of Homeland…
1
1$0.014506+59.88%
B
B$0.38165-9.03%
Humanity
H$0.05681-3.18%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 07:19
Kongsi
Cardano (ADA) Targets $5, But This Coin Could Rise From Under $0.005 to $0.50 Before ADA Hits Its Goal

Cardano (ADA) Targets $5, But This Coin Could Rise From Under $0.005 to $0.50 Before ADA Hits Its Goal

The post Cardano (ADA) Targets $5, But This Coin Could Rise From Under $0.005 to $0.50 Before ADA Hits Its Goal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano has long been one of crypto’s most resilient projects. Its supporters have often considered the $5 mark a realistic long-term goal, but reaching that target could take years of steady adoption. On the other hand, Little Pepe is already making waves during its presale, and it can move from $0.0022 to $0.50 before ADA finally touches $5. Early buyers have already secured 120% gains, and investors entering stage 13 can still look forward to another 36.36% upside before launch. Cardano (ADA): Building Slowly Toward $5 Cardano, also known as ADA, carries the tagline of being a research-driven blockchain. At the time of writing, the price of ADA is trading around $0.91 according to CoinMarketCap. For ADA to hit $5, several conditions must align. The ecosystem needs significant growth in decentralized finance, wider usage of its smart contracts, and stronger adoption by businesses and governments. Current upgrades like Hydra are meant to boost scalability, which would be crucial if ADA is to compete with Ethereum and Solana. The challenge remains that ADA has a lot of competition, and while the fundamentals are solid, the path to $5 is likely to be gradual rather than explosive. ADA price chart | Source: CoinMarketCap Little Pepe (LILPEPE): The Meme Coin With Utility While ADA takes the slow and steady route, Little Pepe is racing ahead with its presale. Known as the fun but functional meme coin, LILPEPE is positioning itself as more than just another community token. At the time of writing, the presale is in stage 13 with tokens priced at $0.0022 after recently jumping from $0.0021. The presale has already raised over $25.5 million, with more than 15.7 billion tokens sold out of the planned 17.25 billion for this stage. Little Pepe is not just a meme coin. It runs on…
Waves
WAVES$0.9989-4.96%
FUNToken
FUN$0.008619-2.70%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011067+0.96%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 07:01
Kongsi
Bitcoin Consolidates While Analysts Look Elsewhere

Bitcoin Consolidates While Analysts Look Elsewhere

Bitcoin steady at $115K as analysts highlight DOT, ADA, LINK, and MAGACOIN FINANCE among the best altcoins to buy right now.
Chainlink
LINK$21.38-3.56%
Polkadot
DOT$3.991-3.55%
Cardano
ADA$0.8152-4.56%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/22 07:00
Kongsi
EU Finance Ministers Set Roadmap for Digital Euro Amid Ongoing Debates

EU Finance Ministers Set Roadmap for Digital Euro Amid Ongoing Debates

TLDR EU finance ministers have moved closer to reaching a consensus on the digital euro’s framework The digital euro will operate alongside commercial bank money, providing a secure payment system for consumers and businesses. Finance ministers have agreed to give EU officials a say in the issuance of the digital euro and the amount each [...] The post EU Finance Ministers Set Roadmap for Digital Euro Amid Ongoing Debates appeared first on Blockonomi.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.08793-8.53%
Kongsi
Blockonomi2025/09/22 06:58
Kongsi
South Korean Crypto Reports Skyrocket In 2025

South Korean Crypto Reports Skyrocket In 2025

The post South Korean Crypto Reports Skyrocket In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alarming Surge: South Korean Crypto Reports Skyrocket In 2025 Skip to content Home Crypto News Alarming Surge: South Korean Crypto Reports Skyrocket in 2025 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/south-korean-crypto-reports-surge/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017166-1.23%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 06:48
Kongsi
Alarming Surge: South Korean Crypto Reports Skyrocket in 2025

Alarming Surge: South Korean Crypto Reports Skyrocket in 2025

BitcoinWorld Alarming Surge: South Korean Crypto Reports Skyrocket in 2025 A striking development has unfolded in the world of virtual assets, particularly concerning South Korean crypto reports. The number of suspected illegal transactions involving digital currencies in South Korea has seen an unprecedented surge this year, signaling a critical moment for the nation’s financial integrity. This dramatic rise in suspicious activity, including potential money laundering and unlicensed remittances, highlights growing concerns within the burgeoning crypto sector. What’s Behind the Surge in South Korean Crypto Reports? The latest figures from South Korea’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) paint a stark picture. Between January and August alone, virtual asset service providers (VASPs) filed an astounding 36,684 Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs). To put this into perspective, this eight-month total has already surpassed the combined 35,734 reports filed over the entire previous two years. This data, revealed by Democratic Party lawmaker Jin Sung-joon, underscores a significant shift in the detection and reporting of illicit crypto activities. Unprecedented Volume: More STRs filed in eight months than in the preceding 24 months. Growing Scrutiny: Increased awareness and reporting by VASPs. Potential Risks: Indicates a heightened risk of financial crimes within the crypto ecosystem. This surge in South Korean crypto reports suggests a dual reality: an increase in actual illicit activity, coupled with more robust reporting mechanisms. Regulators and financial institutions are becoming more vigilant, leading to better identification of questionable transactions. Understanding Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) and Their Impact What exactly constitutes a Suspicious Transaction Report? STRs are crucial tools in combating financial crime. They are filed by financial institutions, including crypto service providers, when they detect transactions that appear unusual or potentially linked to illegal activities like money laundering, terrorist financing, or fraud. The significant rise in these South Korean crypto reports has several implications: Regulatory Pressure: Authorities are intensifying their efforts to monitor and regulate the virtual asset space. Enhanced Compliance: VASPs are likely improving their internal compliance systems to identify and report suspicious patterns. Investor Confidence: While alarming, these reports can ultimately lead to a more secure and trustworthy crypto environment, fostering long-term investor confidence. The data points to a maturing regulatory landscape where transparency is becoming paramount. It’s a challenging but necessary step towards integrating crypto assets into the mainstream financial system responsibly. Navigating the Regulatory Landscape: Challenges and Insights The sheer volume of South Korean crypto reports presents both challenges and opportunities. For regulators, the challenge lies in effectively investigating and prosecuting the sheer number of reported cases. For VASPs, it means continuously upgrading their compliance frameworks to meet evolving standards without stifling innovation. Key insights from this trend include: Technological Advancements: The need for advanced AI and machine learning tools to detect complex money laundering schemes. International Cooperation: Illicit crypto transactions often cross borders, necessitating greater collaboration between international financial intelligence units. Public Awareness: Educating users about the risks of illicit crypto activities and promoting responsible usage. These reports are not just numbers; they represent ongoing efforts to clean up the crypto space. They highlight the persistent battle against those who exploit the anonymity and speed of digital assets for nefarious purposes. The vigilance shown in these South Korean crypto reports is a testament to the nation’s commitment to financial integrity. The Road Ahead for South Korean Crypto Reports The trend of increasing South Korean crypto reports is likely to continue as the virtual asset market expands and regulatory frameworks become more sophisticated. This proactive approach by South Korean authorities and VASPs is crucial for establishing a safer and more legitimate digital economy. While the numbers may seem daunting, they ultimately contribute to a healthier ecosystem where legitimate innovation can thrive, and illicit activities are systematically rooted out. This commitment to transparency and stringent oversight will undoubtedly shape the future of cryptocurrency adoption and regulation, not just in South Korea, but potentially serving as a model for other nations grappling with similar challenges. Frequently Asked Questions About South Korean Crypto Reports Q1: What are Suspicious Transaction Reports (STRs) in the context of crypto? A1: STRs are reports filed by virtual asset service providers (VASPs) to financial intelligence units when they identify transactions that appear unusual or potentially linked to illegal activities like money laundering, terrorist financing, or fraud. Q2: Why have South Korean crypto reports surged so dramatically? A2: The surge is attributed to a combination of factors, including a potential increase in actual illicit crypto activities and enhanced vigilance and improved compliance reporting mechanisms by VASPs and financial authorities in South Korea. Q3: What are the implications of these increased reports for crypto users in South Korea? A3: While indicating heightened risks, these reports also signal a push towards a more regulated and secure crypto environment. This could lead to increased investor confidence in the long run, but also means stricter scrutiny of transactions. Q4: How does South Korea combat crypto-related money laundering? A4: South Korea combats crypto money laundering through robust regulatory frameworks, mandating STRs from VASPs, increasing financial intelligence unit oversight, and promoting international cooperation to track cross-border illicit transactions. Q5: Will this trend impact the future of cryptocurrency adoption in South Korea? A5: This trend is likely to foster a more mature and legitimate crypto market in South Korea. While it may introduce stricter compliance, it aims to create a safer ecosystem, potentially encouraging broader and more responsible adoption in the long term. The rise in suspicious crypto reports in South Korea is a significant development for the global virtual asset landscape. What are your thoughts on these trends? Share this article on social media to spark a conversation about the future of crypto regulation and security! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping virtual assets institutional adoption. This post Alarming Surge: South Korean Crypto Reports Skyrocket in 2025 first appeared on BitcoinWorld.
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01467-2.39%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011067+0.96%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08367-5.26%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 06:45
Kongsi
EU finance ministers set roadmap to launch digital euro, though issuance could take years: Reuters

EU finance ministers set roadmap to launch digital euro, though issuance could take years: Reuters

The digital euro has been a hotly contested proposition, with some EU member states concerned about its effects on financial privacy.
Overtake
TAKE$0.17996-5.89%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 06:34
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges

XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.