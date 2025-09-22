2025-09-23 Tuesday

Coinbase Faces Customer Fury — Exec Promises To Do Better

Coinbase has faced weeks of anger from users who say the exchange is slow to respond when they need help. Reports have revealed that frustration grew even louder after a major data breach exposed sensitive details of more than 69,000 customers. Now, the company is promising to change how it handles support. Related Reading: NBA […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/22 07:00
Asia-Pacific Crypto Trading Volume Skyrockets 70% In A Year

Asia-Pacific Crypto Trading Volume Skyrockets 70% In A Year

The post Asia-Pacific Crypto Trading Volume Skyrockets 70% In A Year appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Phenomenal Surge: Asia-Pacific Crypto Trading Volume Skyrockets 70% In A Year Skip to content Home Crypto News Phenomenal Surge: Asia-Pacific Crypto Trading Volume Skyrockets 70% in a Year Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/asia-pacific-crypto-trading-volume/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 06:57
Jimmy Song: Why Fiat Arguments About OP_RETURN Must End

Jimmy Song: Why Fiat Arguments About OP_RETURN Must End

Jimmy Song, a notable Bitcoin developer and industry advocate, has criticized the decision by Bitcoin Core developers to remove the OP_Return data size limit in the upcoming Bitcoin Core 30 upgrade. He denounces this move as reflective of a “fiat” mentality, implying a departure from Bitcoin’s core principles of decentralization and security. Song pointed out [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/22 06:40
Indiana Fever Take Semi-Final Game One Over Aces & MVP A’ja Wilson

Indiana Fever Take Semi-Final Game One Over Aces & MVP A’ja Wilson

The post Indiana Fever Take Semi-Final Game One Over Aces & MVP A’ja Wilson appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 18: The Indiana Fever celebrate their 87-85 win in game three of the first round of WNBA Playoffs between the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream at Gateway Center Arena on September 18, 2025 in College Park, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images In the opening game of the WNBA Semi-Finals, the Indiana Fever were led by guard Kelsey Mitchell with 34 points as they torched the Aces 89-73 on the road. The key of the game seemed to be the pace of play and the disruptive, aggressive defense for the Fever. According to Aces head coach Becky Hammon, the Fever “won in all three categories. They played with a greater sense of urgency and we couldn’t catch up to their pace.” The Fever ran the floor and scored at will on drives to the basket as well as shot 50% from the field and 31% from beyond the arc. Additionally, the Fever shot 94% from the charity stripe compared to 83% from Las Vegas. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 21: Kelsey Mitchell #0 of the Indiana Fever drives against A’ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces in the fourth quarter of Game One of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs semifinals at Michelob ULTRA Arena on September 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images) Getty Images The Fever also won the battle on the boards (35 to 33), moved…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 06:25
Watch Out: Large Token Unlocking Events in 26 Altcoins This Week – Here’s the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List

Watch Out: Large Token Unlocking Events in 26 Altcoins This Week – Here’s the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List

The cryptocurrency market will witness a significant number of token unlocks across numerous altcoins this week. Here's the list. Continue Reading: Watch Out: Large Token Unlocking Events in 26 Altcoins This Week – Here’s the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List
Coinstats2025/09/22 05:38
Solana koers houdt double bottom vast: volgt test van $255 tot $270?

Solana koers houdt double bottom vast: volgt test van $255 tot $270?

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Solana heeft de afgelopen dagen meerdere sterke stijgingen laten zien na de vorming van een double bottom patroon. Twee rallies van respectievelijk ruim 20% en 14% brachten de Solana koers richting de zone van $240. Op dit niveau bleef de koopdruk hoog, ondanks dat rond $250 flinke liquidaties plaatsvonden ter waarde van ongeveer $37 miljoen. Kan de Solana koers hiermee verder richting $270 bewegen? Solana koers valt onder steun van $247 Het dubbele bodempatroon dat in de grafiek zichtbaar werd, markeerde een belangrijk omslagpunt. Vanuit die structuur ontstond eerst een sprong van meer dan 20% en kort daarna nog een rally van ongeveer 14%. Deze bewegingen duwden de Solana koers tot net onder de $250, waar weerstand zichtbaar werd. Echter is de token vandaag wel teruggevallen onder de steun van $247 tot $248. Onder $240 blijft er nog steun aanwezig. $SOL showed strength after a double bottom and steady pullback, leading to sharp rallies of over 20% and 14%.$SOL pushed the price toward $249.60 before slight resistance kicked in. Now SOL is holding around $247–248, signaling buyers still have momentum to potentially extend. pic.twitter.com/rcm3HgmCvv — BitGuru (@bitgu_ru) September 19, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading Solana koers houdt double bottom vast: volgt test van $255 tot $270? document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Technische verschuiving boven $250 De doorbraak van $250 zorgde voor een duidelijke verandering in de marktstructuur. Op dat moment werden shortposities ter waarde van ongeveer $37 miljoen geliquideerd. Zulke liquidaties ontstaan wanneer handelaren met leverage tegen de trend inzetten en hun posities gedwongen worden gesloten. Volgens marktdata kan een blijvende candle boven dit niveau de weg openen naar hogere doelen tussen $255 en $270. Deze niveaus gelden nu als logische vervolgstappen zolang het ondersteuningsgebied intact blijft. Het feit dat de koers kortstondig boven $250 kwam en daarna slechts beperkt corrigeerde, versterkt dit beeld. $SOL The price is still working through this correction. As long as the $235 level holds the blue scenario has a chance. In this scenario wave 4 bottomed this week. In the white scenario wave 4 could still extend, and $229 and $223 are the next support levels to watch. pic.twitter.com/OSWT459Bea — More Crypto Online (@Morecryptoonl) September 20, 2025 Institutionele vraag ondersteunt het prijspunt Naast technische patronen speelt ook institutionele vraag een rol. Steeds meer bedrijfs­treasuries voegen Solana toe naast andere grote tokens zoals Bitcoin en Ethereum. Deze aankopen zorgen voor extra stabiliteit en verklaren waarom de koers in de buurt van $250 kon blijven, zelfs met winstnemingen en druk vanuit shortposities. Marktdata laat zien dat de voornaamste weerstand nu ligt tussen $250 en $255. Aan de onderkant ligt directe steun bij $230 tot $235. Zolang deze zone niet breekt, blijft de opwaartse structuur geldig. Institutionele instroom biedt daarbij een vangnet dat de kans op verdere stijging richting $265 tot $270 vergroot. Analyse van het double bottom patroon Het dubbele bodempatroon dat de basis vormde voor de recente opleving is een klassieke technische formatie. Het signaal ontstaat wanneer de koers twee keer rond hetzelfde niveau een bodem vindt en daarna met kracht omhoog beweegt. In het geval van Solana werden beide bodems opgevolgd door een sterke impuls, wat bevestigt dat kopers in deze regio actief waren. Het vervolg liet zien dat niet alleen speculatieve handelaren instapten. Ook spotkopers en grotere partijen bleven actief, wat de kracht van de stijging verder ondersteunde. Dit geeft aan dat het patroon niet enkel een korte opleving was maar een fundament voor bredere marktsteun. Focus op mogelijke voortzetting richting $270 De huidige situatie wijst op een markt die technisch gezien sterker oogt dan enkele weken geleden. Het vasthouden van de zone rond $247 tot $248 blijft het belangrijkste punt van aandacht. Indien dit gebied standhoudt, zijn doelen tussen $255 en $270 goed onderbouwd. De combinatie van institutionele aankopen, het dubbele bodempatroon en de liquidaties boven $250 maakt duidelijk dat Solana zich in een fase van sterke steun bevindt. Voorlopig draait alles om het verdedigen van het huidige prijsgebied, dat fungeert als springplank voor een mogelijke volgende beweging omhoog. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Solana koers houdt double bottom vast: volgt test van $255 tot $270? is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/22 05:16
Powell says young Americans face toughest job market in years

Powell says young Americans face toughest job market in years

Youth unemployment in the United States has climbed sharply in 2025. Economists and policy officials describe the pattern as a “no hire, no fire” phase, where companies mainly hold on to current staff, add few positions, and seldom cut jobs, rather than a sudden shock from artificial intelligence. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave that view public weight at his regular press conference after the Federal Open Market Committee meeting. He called it an “interesting labor market,” noting that “kids coming out of college and younger people, minorities, are having a hard time finding jobs.” He pointed to a low job-finding rate paired with a low redundancy rate, “you’ve got a low firing, low hiring environment”, which makes it tougher than usual for first-time jobseekers to get in the door. Deutsche Bank has dubbed recent months “the summer AI turned ugly,” and some studies link AI uptake to pressure on entry-level hiring. Powell, however, said AI “may be part of the story,” while arguing the main drivers are a cooler economy and tighter hiring plans. Economists at Goldman Sachs and UBS soon echoed that reading, concluding that this is not primarily an AI event, at least not yet. On Friday, UBS chief economist Paul Donovan released an analysis titled “The Kids Are Alright?”  As reported by Fortune, he argued that the U.S. spike in youth unemployment runs counter to trends abroad and cannot be laid solely at the feet of automation. Decline in job reallocation slows opportunities Goldman Sachs economist Pierfrancesco Mei wrote on Thursday that “finding a job takes longer in a low-turnover labor market.” He examined “job reallocation”, the creation and destruction of roles, and showed it has fallen since the late 1990s, though more gradually in recent years. Today, most movement is “churn,” or switching among existing jobs. Goldman reported that in 2025 churn sits well below its pre-pandemic pace across industries and states, and the drag “mostly fall[s] on younger workers.” In 2019, a young unemployed person in a low-churn state typically landed work in about 10 weeks; now it takes about 12 weeks on average. Donovan writes that “it might be tempting to blame technology,” since stories of machines replacing people are common. He concludes, in line with Goldman, that the U.S. pattern “more convincingly fits a broader hiring freeze narrative, affecting new entrants to the workforce.” Trade careers offer a safer path Donovan also argues this helps explain why less-educated young workers seem less exposed. Many high school dropouts secure full-time roles earlier, and a number likely did so before the 2025 slowdown set in. With college enrollment trending lower over time, more young people are opting for skilled trades. Some build blue-collar businesses earning six-figure incomes, while classmates take on student-loan debt. Past experience shows the risks for new graduates during “no fire, no hire” periods. In the Great Recession, when hiring stalled across entire sectors, those finishing college between 2007 and 2011 faced too few entry-level openings. A Stanford briefing found they earned less than cohorts graduating in normal times, and the gap lingered for 10–15 years. That history raises the stakes for Gen Z and for minority job seekers now. Economists warn about “scarring effects”, lasting hits to pay, the ability to buy a home, and wealth building. Starting out in a slump often means lower wages and a tougher climb. Powell, speaking Wednesday, also pointed to other forces weighing on labor supply, including stricter immigration policies, and said minorities are having a harder time finding work in the 2025 freeze. Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.
Coinstats2025/09/22 05:00
Analysts Say PancakeSwap (CAKE) Could Rally Soon – Here’s What the Charts Signal

Analysts Say PancakeSwap (CAKE) Could Rally Soon – Here’s What the Charts Signal

CAKE is getting new interest after a quick price jump and new chart signals. The token is trading near $2.92 after climbing more than 16% in just a few hours, according to a post from Crypto Kartha on X(Formerly Twitter).  Crypto Analyst Moe Trading also shared that CAKE price is now above its yearly open
Coinstats2025/09/22 05:00
The Tortoise and the Hare: An Unexpected Scheduling Race Between MILP and CP Solvers

The Tortoise and the Hare: An Unexpected Scheduling Race Between MILP and CP Solvers

This paper compares MILP and CP solvers on a new FJS scheduling problem, showing CP is faster and "warm starts" are vital for large instances.
Hackernoon2025/09/22 01:51
How to Implement Lazy Loading Images and Videos in JavaScript

How to Implement Lazy Loading Images and Videos in JavaScript

Lazy loading is a web optimization technique that delays the loading of non-critical resources until they are actually needed. Instead of loading all images and videos at once during the initial page load, lazy loading only fetches them when they appear in (or near) the user’s viewport.
Hackernoon2025/09/22 01:30
