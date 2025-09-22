2025-09-23 Tuesday

Yuan Stablecoin Unveils Revolutionary Potential For Global Cross-Border Trade

The post Yuan Stablecoin Unveils Revolutionary Potential For Global Cross-Border Trade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Yuan Stablecoin Unveils Revolutionary Potential For Global Cross-Border Trade Skip to content Home Crypto News Yuan Stablecoin Unveils Revolutionary Potential for Global Cross-Border Trade Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/yuan-stablecoin-cross-border-trade/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 06:42
As The DOGE ETF Launches, DOGE Tipped To Hit $0.50 Along With LBRETT

The post As The DOGE ETF Launches, DOGE Tipped To Hit $0.50 Along With LBRETT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With the DOJE ETF now live, Dogecoin is riding a wave of renewed legitimacy and institutional interest. Recent analysis indicates that the new ETF and rising trading volumes have propelled Dogecoin past resistance zones.  Meanwhile, Layer Brett (LBRETT) is gaining buzz as a high-potential presale play. As both meme coins benefit from growing capital inflows and community momentum, many analysts believe $DOGE could reach $0.50 while $LBRETT delivers even larger returns. Dogecoin price prediction: DOGE faces short-term pressure but ETF approval signals long-term strength The Dogecoin price has slipped by 8.33% this week, dropping to $0.26. Market watcher Rai highlighted that the charts reflect ongoing selling pressure, with multiple rejections at resistance levels and only weak attempts by buyers to regain momentum. The dip comes despite a strong rally earlier this month, when Dogecoin surged 42% following the approval of the REX-Osprey ETF—the first Dogecoin-focused ETF to be launched in the United States. Source The approval sparked fresh institutional interest, bringing Dogecoin back into the mainstream spotlight. Project founder Billy Markus described the ETF as a pivotal step that proves Dogecoin can stand alongside leading cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum in terms of recognition. The move also cemented Dogecoin’s relevance in the meme coin sector, reinforcing its position among the best-known and most widely traded tokens. Layer Brett: The Meme Coin Powering Toward Explosive 2025 Gains Layer Brett ($LBRETT) is quickly establishing itself as one of the most exciting tokens in the market, with a presale entry point of just $0.0058.  What sets it apart is its meme culture appeal and its powerful Ethereum Layer 2 foundation. This gives the project lightning-fast transaction speeds, extremely low fees, and scalability that an older meme coin like Dogecoin has struggled to achieve. Investors are also eyeing its incredible staking rewards, with annual…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 06:35
ZOOZ Power Secures $180M to Launch Bitcoin Reserve Strategy

The post ZOOZ Power Secures $180M to Launch Bitcoin Reserve Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ZOOZ Power raises $180M to launch Bitcoin reserve strategy, driving stock up 250%, reflecting growing corporate crypto adoption trend. ZOOZ Power has made headlines by securing a $180 million private investment in public equity (PIPE) to launch a new Bitcoin reserve strategy. This aggressive action is one of the trends of a company adopting Bitcoin (BTC) as a major asset within its corporate treasury. The announcement had the effect of increasing ZOOZ Power’s stock price by 250 percent over a span of 48 hours. Bitcoin Adoption Spurs Massive Stock Market Reactions This drastic rise in share price is indicative of the extent to which the market is reacting to the use of Bitcoin-based treasury strategies. As an investor, BTC is regarded not only as a digital currency but also as a store of value, also known as digital gold. Besides the fact that Bitcoin is becoming more popular as a hedge in the time of inflation and market uncertainty, Bitcoin is also increasing in popularity as a hedge. Related Reading: Crypto Executives Advocate for U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation | Live Bitcoin News Additionally, the company is not the only one that is benefiting as a result of this trend among the ZOOZ Power. Similar Bitcoin strategies also resulted in an increase of 800% in the stock of Metaplanet earlier in the year. Similarly, Forward Industries saw its own 180 percent spike when it announced its own crypto treasury plans. In most instances, firms whose cash reserves are huge in comparison to their market value are recording huge returns. Such companies are particularly attractive to investors when they transfer some of the reserves to Bitcoin. In many instances, the market responds 10 times to such announcements of stock, as compared to the price of Bitcoin itself. This is an indication…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 06:32
Dogecoin ETF Volume Soars, SHIB and LBRETT See Whale Buying Frenzy – Is Meme Season Making A Comeback?

The meme season is making a thunderous return. Traders are now eyeing the leading meme coins. A recent surge in trading volume for the new Dogecoin ETF has validated the asset class, bringing institutional money to the table. Simultaneously, a whale buying frenzy has swept up major tokens like Shiba Inu and the promising new [...] The post Dogecoin ETF Volume Soars, SHIB and LBRETT See Whale Buying Frenzy – Is Meme Season Making A Comeback? appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/22 06:30
U.S. deficit tops $2T as record tariffs barely dent the gap

The U.S. deficit will pass $2 trillion this fiscal year, even though the government is pulling in $350 billion annually from tariffs. That number sounds huge, and it is, but it barely touches the mess. In August alone, the U.S. posted a $345 billion deficit, the biggest monthly shortfall so far this year. That same […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 06:01
XRP to Reach Supply Ceiling Before Bitcoin, Says WisdomTree Report

TLDR WisdomTree predicts XRP will experience a supply shock much sooner than Bitcoin due to its fast-approaching supply ceiling. XRP’s deflationary model, where transaction fees are burned, has already removed approximately 12 million XRP from circulation. Ripple releases up to 1 billion XRP monthly, but unused tokens are locked back into escrow contracts. Unlike Bitcoin, [...] The post XRP to Reach Supply Ceiling Before Bitcoin, Says WisdomTree Report appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/22 05:58
Bolivia’s Auto Industry Embraces USDT Payments, Tether CEO Reports

The post Bolivia’s Auto Industry Embraces USDT Payments, Tether CEO Reports appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TLDR Tether’s CEO Paolo Ardoino announced that Toyota, BYD, and Yamaha are now accepting USDT in Bolivia. Bolivia has seen a 630% increase in cryptocurrency transactions in the first half of 2025. The total value of cryptocurrency transactions in Bolivia reached $294 million during this period. Banco Bisa launched custodial services for USDT in October 2024, supporting the country’s digital currency adoption. Stablecoins like USDT and USDC account for over 90% of all exchange activity in Latin America. Tether’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino, announced that major auto brands Toyota, BYD, and Yamaha are now accepting USDT in Bolivia. This marks a significant step in the country’s growing adoption of digital currencies. Bolivians can now use the stablecoin for high-value transactions, such as purchasing vehicles. Increased Cryptocurrency Adoption in Bolivia Bolivia has witnessed a surge in cryptocurrency activity. The Central Bank of Bolivia reported a 630% increase in transactions in the first half of 2025. The total value of crypto transactions reached $294 million during this period. Toyota, BYD, Yamaha accepting USDT in Bolivia "Tu vehiculo en dolares digital" USDT is the digital dollar for hundreds of millions in the emerging markets.Ubiquity. pic.twitter.com/0X0SH3USXX — Paolo Ardoino (@paoloardoino) September 21, 2025 Tether’s integration into the Bolivian economy is part of this trend. The country’s digital currency adoption is skyrocketing. The use of USDT for car purchases provides consumers with an alternative to traditional payment methods. USDT Custodial Services and the Rise of Stablecoins Banco Bisa launched custodial services for USDT in October 2024. This move reflects Bolivia’s commitment to integrating digital currencies into its financial system. Tether’s stablecoin is becoming a reliable option for transactions in the country. Stablecoins, particularly USDT, have gained significant popularity in Latin America. As citizens seek protection from currency volatility, they are turning to digital assets. Data from…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 05:56
Previously unreported attack on Crypto.com leaked users’ personal data: Bloomberg

A teenage hacker and his accomplice gained access to a Crypto.com employee's account in a previously unreported breach.
Coinstats2025/09/22 05:35
Watch Out: Numerous Economic Developments and Altcoin Events in the New Week – Here’s the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List

The cryptocurrency market is preparing to welcome numerous economic developments and altcoin events in the new week. Continue Reading: Watch Out: Numerous Economic Developments and Altcoin Events in the New Week – Here’s the Day-by-Day, Hour-by-Hour List
Coinstats2025/09/22 05:21
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Cypherpunks Write Code: Zooko Wilcox Zcash (9/21/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 21, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Malta's Independence Day in 1964, U.S.A. Neutrality Acts in 1939, Belize Gained Full Independence in 1981, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Remote Work Reality Check: Malta, Madeira and the Canaries to Terraforming Mars Could Save Earth (or Doom Us All), let’s dive right in. Can You Spend Crypto Without Selling It? Inside The ether.fi Cash Card’s “Never Sell” Revolution By @ishanpandey [ 10 Min read ] In-depth review of the Ether.Fi Cash Card – a DeFi-driven Visa that lets you spend crypto without selling it. Read More. How Evergen Scaled Renewable Monitoring with TigerData (TimescaleDB) and Slashed Infrastructure Cost By @tigerdata [ 9 Min read ] How Evergen scaled renewable monitoring by moving from MongoDB to TigerData (TimescaleDB)—cutting infra use &gt;50%, speeding queries &lt;500 ms, centralizing data. Read More. From Postgres to ScyllaDB: How Coralogix Achieved 349x Faster Queries By @scylladb [ 8 Min read ] Coralogix boosted query speeds 349x by migrating from PostgreSQL to ScyllaDB, cutting latency from 30s to 86ms with smart data modeling. Read More. Remote Work Reality Check: Malta, Madeira and the Canaries By @socialdiscoverygroup [ 4 Min read ] Remote Work in Paradise? 4 Years, 3 Islands, 1 Honest Guide. Discover the real trade-offs of Malta, Madeira Canary Islands for digital nomads. Read More. Cypherpunks Write Code: Zooko Wilcox Zcash By @obyte [ 6 Min read ] Zooko Wilcox grew up coding and questioning systems, and that path led him to create the privacy coin Zcash. Lets see more of this story! Read More. Why a Decentralized Internet is Inevitable (or Not) by 2030 By @awesomemike [ 8 Min read ] Explore the arguments for and against a decentralized internet by 2030, examining technology, regulation, and societal impact shaping its future. Read More. Terraforming Mars Could Save Earth (or Doom Us All) By @kingdavvd [ 6 Min read ] Explore how space technology helps fight climate change, from satellites tracking emissions to innovations driving sustainability. Read More. Bitcoin Highs Bring Familiar Questions, but Discipline Outlasts Hype By @paulquickenden [ 3 Min read ] Bitcoin has hit a new high price - but is it the top? What could push it higher or lower? Heres a steady, hype-free take on reading the signals Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon2025/09/22 00:02
Berita Sohor Kini

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges

XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.