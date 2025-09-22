2025-09-23 Tuesday

Jimmy Song Criticizes Bitcoin Core’s OP_Return Limit Removal Decision

TLDR Jimmy Song criticizes Bitcoin Core developers for removing the OP_Return limit. The decision has sparked significant backlash from the Bitcoin community and node runners. Song refers to the removal of the limit as a sign of “fiat” mentality within the community. Bitcoin Knots has gained popularity, now accounting for 20% of the network. Song [...] The post Jimmy Song Criticizes Bitcoin Core’s OP_Return Limit Removal Decision appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/22 06:36
U.S. deficit will top $2 trillion in FY 2025, even with record $350B in tariffs

The post U.S. deficit will top $2 trillion in FY 2025, even with record $350B in tariffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. deficit will pass $2 trillion this fiscal year, even though the government is pulling in $350 billion annually from tariffs. That number sounds huge, and it is, but it barely touches the mess. In August alone, the U.S. posted a $345 billion deficit, the biggest monthly shortfall so far this year. That same month, it also collected $31 billion in tariffs, a new all-time monthly record. But do the math. Tariffs covered less than 10% of the damage. This has been the trend for months. Every single one has brought in $300 billion-plus in new deficit spending. And we’re not slowing down. If this pace keeps up, the 2026 deficit could shoot past $2.7 trillion.  The government is clearly earning more on trade, but it’s still spending way more than it’s taking in. Tariffs are at record levels, but they’re not even close to filling the gap. Tariffs surge to 90-year highs but can’t fix the numbers The annual tariff revenue, now sitting at $350 billion, has gone up 355% since last year. That puts it at 18% of household income taxes, a level not seen in over eight decades. Before 2025, this share averaged just 4%. It never crossed 10%, not even during Donald Trump’s first trade war in office. And now? This is the highest effective tariff rate the country has seen since 1935, sitting at 17.3%. Even though people keep hearing about “trade deals,” the tariffs haven’t gone anywhere. The U.S.-China tariffs have been paused since May 12, but the White House is pushing for a 90-day extension of the agreement. These changes haven’t stopped the money from pouring in. Still, they haven’t done a thing to slow the deficit. Despite all this, markets seem unfazed. The S&P 500 has climbed $16 trillion in value…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 06:22
Dogecoin Price Prediction: As the DOGE ETF Launches, DOGE Tipped To Hit $0.50 Along With LBRETT

DOGE ETF launch fuels price predictions of $0.50, but Layer Brett’s $0.0058 presale and 660% APY staking make it a stronger 150x upside play for 2025.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/22 06:20
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Is SHIB About to See Its Biggest Rally Since 2021, or Is This $0.035 Crypto a Better Bet for 2025?

The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Is SHIB About to See Its Biggest Rally Since 2021, or Is This $0.035 Crypto a Better Bet for 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is showing strong performance signals once more as traders debate whether the token can get ready for its biggest rally since 2021. With token burns and community power on the table, SHIB has the potential to make the headlines of the 2025 bull run. But whereas SHIB relies disproportionately on hype cycles, a different project, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is quietly garnering investors’ attention with a utility-based model. Still available in presale for just $0.035, MUTM’s lending-and-borrowing protocol makes it a DeFi player with much more long-term potential than meme-based tokens. For some, the real question isn’t whether SHIB pumps, but whether MUTM is the wiser wager for huge returns in 2025. Shiba Inu Price Prediction Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently trading at $0.00001316 as of today, with recent price action having it hit resistance at $0.00001400 levels, and strong support coming in at $0.00001290-$0.00001310. Social media sentiment and token burns in the recent few days have stoked whispers that SHIB is about to make a major move, perhaps replaying past swings in its history.  Yet, the high volatility that comes with meme-based tokens means the gains can arrive suddenly and withdraw just as rapidly if volume dries up or if sentiment in wider markets turns risk-negative. In contrast to SHIB’s speculative dynamics, investors regard new Mutuum Finance, as having better prospects for lasting growth in 2025. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Rise Mutuum Finance is now at stage six of its presale standing at $0.035 following its 16.17% increase from the previous stage. The market is witnessing record-breaking demand for the project where more than 16,450 investors have subscribed and crossed $16.05 million raised. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has also introduced a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program for the platform’s security. The bugs have been categorized on four levels namely,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 06:19
By The Numbers: Browns 13, Packers 10

The post By The Numbers: Browns 13, Packers 10 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur fell to the Cleveland Browns Sunday as an 8.0 point favorite. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. The Green Bay Packers found a way to snare defeat from the jaws of victory Sunday, losing a 10-0 lead in the final 3:38 and dropping a 13-10 decision to Cleveland. Here’s a look at the game ‘By the Numbers.’ 1 — Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love threw one interception — his first in the regular season since Nov. 17, 2024. Love also picked a terrible time for that costly mistake. Grant Deplit intercepted Love on a third down late in the game and returned the pick 25 yards to Green Bay’s 4-yard line. One play later, Cleveland rookie running back Quinshon Judkins had a 1-yard TD run to tie the game, 10-10. “So they were playing man coverage, and the guy Delpit did a hell of a job,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “He passed off Tuck to the inside backer and he fell off in the window. That’s a bad play call. We shouldn’t have called that play. That’s on me.” 2 — Green Bay defensive end Rashan Gary had both of the Packers’ sacks. Gary now has a sack in five straight regular season games and leads Green Bay with 4.5 sacks this season. 2 — Green Bay coach Matt LaFleur won his second straight challenge, this one after catching Cleveland with 12 men on the field. Prior to that, LaFleur had won just two of his previous 15 challenges. 4 — Green Bay first round rookie wide receiver Matthew Golden had four catches for 52 yards. Golden had just two receptions for 16 yards in the first two games of the year. 5 — Green Bay’s offensive line was dreadful…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 06:16
Fiji Reaffirms Crypto Ban, Citing Risks to Security and Economy

The post Fiji Reaffirms Crypto Ban, Citing Risks to Security and Economy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fiji renews crypto ban to protect national security and economy, citing risks of money laundering, terrorism funding, and lack of regulatory resources. Fiji, a tropical island nation in the South Pacific, is famous for its beautiful beaches, clear waters, and friendly tourism industry. However, as the country persists in receiving international tourists, it is also not accommodating of cryptocurrencies. Fiji National Anti-Money Laundering Council recently retracted a ban on all virtual asset service providers (VASPs), such as crypto exchanges and other businesses in this area, recently. Fiji Flags Crypto as Threat to National Security As per the local news, the Council is extremely concerned with the threats cryptocurrencies may pose to the financial system and national security of Fiji. Chairperson Selina Kuruleca described how the digital assets grow fast as they allow abuse. She cautioned that virtual currencies will be easily laundered and used to fund terrorism and even illicit arms initiatives. Related Reading: Biggest Crypto Laundering Case Hits Taiwan, 14 Charged | Live Bitcoin News Consequently, the Council feels that the best option in the protection of Fiji is to have VASPs banned. According to Kuruleca, fast international payments using cryptocurrencies can be performed anonymously, which is why they are appealing to criminals and extremist organizations. She proceeded to say that Fiji does not have the resources and infrastructure required to effectively regulate the crypto industry. Moreover, the decision is in line with those provided by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), a global organization that establishes international guidelines in stopping money laundering and terrorist financing. The Fiji government is opting to abide by FATF provisions in order to ensure the credibility and security of the financial system in Fiji. Moreover, the Council pointed out that the ban does not aim at shutting out all innovation. According to Kuruleca,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 06:02
BlockDAG, PEPE, Avalanche, and Solana

The post BlockDAG, PEPE, Avalanche, and Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 22 September 2025 | 01:00 Discover the top crypto projects of 2025. Explore BlockDAG, PEPE, Avalanche, and Solana, and see why BlockDAG is leading with record growth and adoption. Crypto markets never sit still, and the projects pushing forward today are setting the tone for tomorrow’s gains. With thousands of tokens competing for attention, only a handful manage to show the right mix of adoption, technology, and community energy. The difference between the projects that fade away and the ones that go global often comes down to real delivery and clear growth. This list highlights top crypto projects currently standing out for their speed of execution, cultural pull, and ability to attract both retail and institutional interest. BlockDAG leads the charge, followed by PEPE, Avalanche, and Solana. Each has its own angle, but one theme is clear: timing matters, and these are the projects getting it right now. 1. BlockDAG: Awakening Testnet Launch Drops On Sep 25 BlockDAG has already locked in its status as one of the top crypto projects of 2025. With over 312,000 coin holders and nearly $410 million raised in presale, it is growing at a rate the market hasn’t seen in years. Nearly 20,000 X-Series miners have already been sold, and over 3 million people are mining through the X1 mobile app. That level of adoption before the mainnet even goes live shows why holders are moving quickly and why the project feels less like a gamble and more like a prepared launchpad. The upcoming Awakening Testnet rollout on September 25 is the centerpiece of this phase. This live prequel is not just a technical trial; it is a functioning environment where miners, explorers, vesting contracts, and account abstraction are already in action. It demonstrates that the chain can handle load, scale under…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 06:01
4 Top Crypto Projects You’ll Wish You Joined Sooner: BlockDAG, PEPE, Avalanche, and Solana!

Crypto markets never sit still, and the projects pushing forward today are setting the tone for tomorrow’s gains. With thousands […] The post 4 Top Crypto Projects You’ll Wish You Joined Sooner: BlockDAG, PEPE, Avalanche, and Solana! appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/22 06:00
Coinbase Pushes the Boundaries of Financial Services

Coinbase, under the leadership of CEO Brian Armstrong, is taking bold steps to go beyond its core business of cryptocurrency trading, with ambitions to evolve into a comprehensive financial service provider. The company aims to develop a diverse platform with integrated financial services, in a bid to redefine consumer interactions with financial systems.Continue Reading:Coinbase Pushes the Boundaries of Financial Services
Coinstats2025/09/22 05:44
How to Handle Migrations in Express Using Sequelize

This tutorial explains how to implement database migration in your Express and Postgres application. You will learn how to create migration files, commit changes from the migration files to the database, and revert changes made to the Database. You'll also learn to populate your database with test or dummy data.
Hackernoon2025/09/22 00:12
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges

XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.