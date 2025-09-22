Bursa MEXC
SEC Task Force Examines DeFi Lending Rules in Meeting With Crypto Firm
The post SEC Task Force Examines DeFi Lending Rules in Meeting With Crypto Firm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DeFi lending landed back on the SEC’s agenda as regulators met with industry players to examine token classification, smart contracts, and paths toward compliant crypto loans. SEC Crypto Task Force Discusses DeFi Lending Regulation The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Crypto Task Force continues to meet with industry participants, as reflected in a memorandum […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/sec-task-force-examines-defi-lending-rules-in-meeting-with-crypto-firm/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 06:44
Crypto Custodian Aims for Historic Step Into Federal Reserve System
The post Crypto Custodian Aims for Historic Step Into Federal Reserve System appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech 22 September 2025 | 01:30 Anchorage Digital is making a bold bid to move deeper into the U.S. financial system by seeking direct access to the Federal Reserve’s payment rails. The company, best known as the first crypto-native bank with a federal charter, filed its application for a Fed Master Account at the end of August. Such an account would allow Anchorage to settle transactions directly with the central bank — the same privilege enjoyed by America’s largest commercial lenders. Wire transfers, check clearing, and ACH payments could all run through the Fed without intermediaries, potentially transforming Anchorage from a specialist custodian into a full-service financial bridge between crypto and traditional banking. The timing of the application is notable. In Washington, lawmakers are advancing the GENIUS Act, a stablecoin bill that would harden oversight of digital asset firms. For Anchorage, winning Fed approval would not only strengthen its position under that new framework but also set a precedent for other crypto institutions trying to break into the banking mainstream. Anchorage’s path hasn’t been smooth. After securing its national trust bank charter from the OCC in 2021, it faced regulatory pushback over anti-money laundering shortcomings. A consent order was imposed the following year, only lifted in August after the firm demonstrated major compliance upgrades. Chief executive Nathan McCauley framed the resolution as proof that digital asset banks can operate to the same standards as traditional ones under federal supervision. Other firms are circling the same goal. Ripple, Circle, Paxos, WisdomTree, and Standard Custody have all pursued federal banking licenses or direct settlement accounts. But the odds remain long: under the Fed’s current three-tier system, crypto-related applicants sit in the lowest category, making approvals rare. Still, Anchorage’s move shows how aggressively digital asset firms are pushing to be treated as peers…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 06:31
‘The world is becoming Internet-First’ — Venture Capitalist
The post ‘The world is becoming Internet-First’ — Venture Capitalist appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The traditional economy is being phased out in advanced countries that are transitioning to an internet-first economy dominated by the tech industry and digital platforms, according to Balaji Srinivasan, a former executive at crypto exchange Coinbase and the author of “The Network State.” “The legacy economy is being sunset in favor of the Internet economy,” Srinivasan said in an X post on Saturday. He shared a chart showing the price divergence between the “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks, which are enjoying meteoric growth, and the remainder of companies in the S&P 500 index, which have remained fairly flat since 2005. Magnificent Seven tech stock performance versus the remaining 493 companies in the S&P 500 index. Source: Balaji Srinivasan The S&P 500, a core economic benchmark, is a weighted stock market index of the 500 biggest companies by market capitalization listed on the US stock market. Srinivasan said: “Since the 2008 financial crisis, every transaction and every communication has moved online. But, we are still at the foot of the mountain. The next step is internet economies, communities, cities, and presidencies. The world is becoming Internet-First.” The Magnificent Seven includes consumer tech giants Apple and Microsoft, online marketplace Amazon, the parent company of Google, social media and augmented reality company Meta Platforms, high-performance computer chip manufacturer Nvidia, and electric car maker Tesla. Technology and internet stocks dominate the US stock market. Source: TradingView Srinivasan popularized the concept of Network States, distributed online communities that he said will one day supplant traditional nation-states. These network states will require internet-native money in the form of cryptocurrencies and represent a pivotal shift in the human story, much like the shift from agrarian to manufacturing economies during the Industrial Revolution. Related: Crypto isn’t Web 3.0, it’s Capitalism 2.0 — Crypto exec Out with the old and…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 05:35
Top Crypto to Invest in 2025: Litecoin Price Battles $120 While BlockchainFX Presale Emerges as the Best Crypto Presale
Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/top-crypto-to-invest-in-2025-litecoin-price-battles-120-while-blockchainfx-presale-emerges-as-the-best-crypto-presale/
Coinstats
2025/09/22 05:30
Best Altcoins To Buy Now Include AVAX, ADA And Presales
The post Best Altcoins To Buy Now Include AVAX, ADA And Presales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market continues to show pockets of resilience even in the face of broader volatility. One of the week’s standout performers is Avalanche (AVAX), which rallied almost 19.7% in September 2025, defying the overall downtrend. The surge was driven by ETF optimism, new treasury announcements, and favorable macroeconomic signals. Alongside Avalanche, Cardano (ADA) is back in focus with technical patterns hinting at a breakout, while early-stage presales such as MAGACOIN FINANCE are emerging as hidden gems for investors seeking fresh opportunities. Avalanche Rallies 19% on ETF Buzz and Treasury Plans Avalanche has been the star of the week, rising by nearly 20% while the rest of the market remained cautious. The key trigger was Bitwise’s filing for a Spot Avalanche ETF with the SEC, which immediately widened institutional interest. ETF filings often signal the next stage of mainstream adoption, giving both retail and institutional investors easier access to tokens through regulated channels. In addition to the ETF filing, Avalanche announced the creation of two treasuries designed to raise as much as $1 billion to purchase AVAX. If successful, these treasuries would provide strong buying pressure while reinforcing confidence among large-scale investors. The rally also coincided with the U.S. Federal Reserve’s 25 basis point interest rate cut. Lower rates generally encourage risk-taking behaviour in markets, and crypto often benefits from these liquidity-driven shifts. Despite concerns about profit-taking, Avalanche’s September performance remains one of the strongest across the altcoin landscape. ADA Price Predictions: Bulls Eye $1.02 and Beyond Cardano is navigating a crucial technical setup. After turning down from the resistance line of its symmetrical triangle, ADA signaled that sellers are actively defending higher levels. However, if the price rebounds from the 20-day EMA at $0.87, it could confirm buying on dips, paving the way for a breakout. A successful break…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 05:29
Ronin Drives Web3 Growth $4.5M RON Buyback Through Ronin Treasury
Ronin has announced a $4.5M RON buyback as converting $ETH and $USDC reserves to boost its token, treasury strength, and Web3 growth at the global level.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 05:15
Some Altcoins See Trading Volume Boom in South Korea – One Reaches Billion-Dollar Volume
In South Korea, where the cryptocurrency community is dense, some altcoins have seen a notable increase in trading volume. Continue Reading: Some Altcoins See Trading Volume Boom in South Korea – One Reaches Billion-Dollar Volume
Coinstats
2025/09/22 04:49
The Next 100x Crypto Presale? BlockchainFX Surges With $7.7M and 90% APY as Maxi Doge and Mutuum Finance Rise
Can the best crypto presale 2025 deliver another crypto millionaire story like Ethereum at $1 or Solana at $2? The buzz around BlockchainFX ($BFX) suggests it could. With over $7.6M already raised, daily crypto passive income rewards, and a confirmed $0.05 launch price, BlockchainFX is racing ahead as the top 100x crypto presale in 2025.
Coinstats
2025/09/22 04:30
Ethereum koers kan volgens Coinbase-analisten naar $5.500 vanwege belangrijk signaal
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord Ethereum heeft sinds augustus een stevige correctie doorgemaakt. Na de all-time high rond $4.950 viel de Ethereum koers terug richting $4.500. Toch zien analisten van Coinbase in dit prijsniveau vooral een kans. Volgens hun modellen en marktdata ligt ETH in een zone waar dip-kopers voordeel kunnen halen. Kan de Ethereum koers hierdoor binnenkort verder stijgen? Ethereum koers krijgt steun uit optiesmarkt Uit de optiesmarkt komt een signaal dat het huidige niveau gunstig kan zijn. Bij de korte looptijden is er nog wat vraag naar putopties, wat betekent dat sommige traders bescherming zoeken. Op langere looptijden, zoals zes maanden, daalt die vraag juist. Dat laat zien dat beleggers minder behoefte hebben aan bescherming tegen een daling op middellange termijn. De zogeheten 25 Delta Skew voor zes maanden is aan het afnemen. Dit cijfer vergelijkt de prijs van putopties met callopties. Hoe lager dit cijfer, hoe minder de markt bereid is extra te betalen voor bescherming tegen een daling. Dat wijst erop dat beleggers op middellange termijn eerder neutraal tot licht positief zijn. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading Ethereum koers kan volgens Coinbase-analisten naar $5.500 vanwege belangrijk signaal document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Sterk speculatief belang in futuresmarkt Ook de futuresmarkt laat interessante signalen zien. Het open interest van ETH futures ligt rond $30 miljard, een all-time high. Dat betekent dat er meer openstaande contracten zijn dan ooit. Tegelijkertijd zijn de funding rates positief. Dit toont aan dat er een voorkeur is voor longposities, dus posities die inspelen op stijgende prijzen. Volgens Coinbase-analist David Duong versterkt deze combinatie de kans op trendvoortzetting. Tegelijk waarschuwt hij dat een negatieve gebeurtenis in de markt dan sneller tot liquidaties kan leiden, omdat veel traders met leverage werken. Het verschil met eerdere pieken is dat de funding rates nu lager liggen dan de 0,04 tot 0,06 die de markt in 2024 en 2025 bij lokale toppen liet zien. Dat betekent dat de markt nog niet oververhit is. Waardering blijft onder eerdere pieken Een andere belangrijke graadmeter is de MVRV Z-score. Deze indicator vergelijkt de marktwaarde met de gerealiseerde waarde van ETH. Bij eerdere pieken in de cyclus lag dit cijfer vaak tussen 4 en 7. Nu staat het rond 2. Daarmee suggereert de indicator dat de Ethereum koers nog niet in de buurt zit van overwaardering. Bovendien speelt het bredere macroklimaat mee. De recente renteverlaging van de Federal Reserve met 25 basispunten stimuleert de interesse in risicovolle activa. Dat kan extra liquiditeit richting Ethereum en andere tokens brengen. Compressiezone kan richting Ethereum koers bepalen Technisch gezien beweegt de Ethereum koers al weken in een strakke band tussen $4.000 en $5.000. Zulke compressiezones bouwen vaak spanning op. Een uitbraak boven de bovengrens kan een nieuwe rally brengen. In dat scenario noemen sommige analisten niveaus rond $5.500 als logisch vervolgpunt. Toch zijn er ook risico’s. Er staat een grote hoeveelheid ETH klaar die kan worden vrijgemaakt uit staking. Als een aanzienlijk deel daarvan richting beurzen gaat, kan dat extra verkoopdruk geven. Wordt dit ETH echter opnieuw gestaked of door institutionele partijen opgenomen, dan blijft de impact waarschijnlijk beperkt. Wat gaat ETH doen? De data uit de optiesmarkt, futuresmarkt en waarderingsmodellen wijzen op een gunstige situatie. Er is veel speculatief belang, maar zonder tekenen van oververhitting. Lange termijn indicatoren staan neutraal tot licht positief. De compressiezone rond $4.000 tot $5.000 kan de basis vormen voor een beweging richting hogere niveaus, terwijl de MVRV Z-score nog voldoende ruimte laat voor groei. De grootste onzekerheid ligt bij de vrijgave van gestakete ETH. Hoe dit kapitaal zich in de markt verspreidt, bepaalt in sterke mate of de huidige consolidatie een opstap wordt naar een nieuwe stijging of dat de Ethereum koers tijdelijk onder druk komt. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Ethereum koers kan volgens Coinbase-analisten naar $5.500 vanwege belangrijk signaal is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/09/22 04:16
Ethereum: 3 key factors signaling ETH’s road ahead
Ethereum whales hold firmly, but retail continues to sell.
Coinstats
2025/09/22 04:00
