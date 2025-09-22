Bursa MEXC
Tether CEO: USDT Powers Payments for Millions in Emerging Markets
The post Tether CEO: USDT Powers Payments for Millions in Emerging Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USDT use surges in Bolivia amid inflation, enabling payments, remittances, and crypto growth after regulatory reforms and El Salvador talks. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino recently spoke about the growing role of USDT in emerging markets. He said that companies such as Toyota and BYD as well as Yamaha have accepted USDT for purchasing a car in Bolivia. This allows people to spend in “digital dollars” which protects them from local currency issues. Bolivia’s Central Bank Reports 630% Crypto Payment Surge Bolivia has made this possible by removing its ban on crypto in June 2024. This brand-new law permitted banks and companies to work with digital assets. As a result, the usage of crypto was rapidly growing across the country. At the same time Bolivia’s economy is in trouble. Inflation reached 25% in 2025. There is also a serious shortage of US dollars. Because of this, many people began to use USDT to prevent financial losses due to the declining boliviano. Related Reading: Tether Mints $1 Billion USDT on Ethereum After Fed Rate Cut | Live Bitcoin News Moreover, the growth of crypto payments has been fast. The Central Bank accounted for $430 million in transactions between June 2024 and June 2025. This was an increase of 630% from the previous year. In June of 2025 alone, $294 million was transferred via crypto payments. By mid-2025, daily USDT payments amounted to $600,000. Former Central Bank President Jose Gabriel Espinoza said this took place due to growing economic pressure. Many businesses opted to use USDT to reduce their risks and attract customers from other countries. Additionally, USDT is now accepted for more than just car sales. Small cafes and large stores currently accept USDT. You can even see signs that say “Aceptamos USDT” in restaurants, gift shops and tour companies. This reveals…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 05:44
Tron’s Sunperp Debuts as Perp DEX Competition Intensifies
The post Tron’s Sunperp Debuts as Perp DEX Competition Intensifies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tron’s latest entrant in decentralized derivatives, Sunperp, has opened for traders, adding a new venue to a field crowded by perp players like Hyperliquid, Avantis, Aster, Dydx, GMX, and Jupiter. Sunperp Opens on Tron; Traders Eye Fees, Slippage, and Funding Positioned as a perpetuals-focused decentralized exchange (DEX) on Tron, Sunperp outlines design choices aimed at […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/trons-sunperp-debuts-as-perp-dex-competition-intensifies/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 05:41
Trump and Musk shake hands at Charlie Kirk memorial with thousands in attendance
TLDR Donald Trump and Elon Musk were seen together at Charlie Kirk’s memorial. Over 63,000 people attended Charlie Kirk’s memorial in Glendale, Arizona. Kirk’s death sparked national debate on free speech and conservative activism. Key political figures, including Trump and Musk, spoke at the emotional event. President Donald Trump and Elon Musk were seen shaking [...] The post Trump and Musk shake hands at Charlie Kirk memorial with thousands in attendance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/22 05:37
Petition Demanding Jimmy Kimmel’s Return Surges Past 150,000 Signatures
The post Petition Demanding Jimmy Kimmel’s Return Surges Past 150,000 Signatures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MAY 02: Jimmy Kimmel attends the 28th Annual UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation’s “Taste For A Cure” event at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on May 02, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation) Getty Images for UCLA Jonsson Cancer Center Foundation A petition campaign from MoveOn is seeing a surge in sign-ups in response to ABC’s suspension of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. In fact, within just 24 hours of launching, the petition drew more than 100,000 signatures from supporters demanding that ABC and Disney reinstate Kimmel — putting it in striking distance of being MoveOn’s fastest-growing petition of 2025 (as of Sunday afternoon, the petition had garnered around 154,000 signatures). The effort comes after ABC abruptly pulled Jimmy Kimmel Live! off the air last week following threats from the Trump administration. Kimmel drew that ire after criticizing conservatives’ response to the murder of activist Charlie Kirk, leading ABC to abruptly bench him and leave the future of both the host and his show in limbo. MoveOn Jimmy Kimmel petition goes viral With Kimmel now at the epicenter over a larger debate over free speech, MoveOn also decided to roll out an even more visible form of protest over the weekend in addition to launching the petition. It came in the form of a mobile billboard truck, which circled several Los Angeles landmarks over the weekend including the El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard as well as Disney’s Glendale offices. Among the messages it displayed: “We’re with Jimmy and free speech.” “We’re with Jimmy” Jimmy Kimmel mobile billboard in Los Angeles. MoveOn MoveOn, for its part, says the campaign is about more than one TV host. In a statement, spokesperson Britt Jacovich described Kimmel’s suspension as…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 05:31
No Longer Part Of Walgreens, VillageMD Sells 32 Clinics To Texas Startup
The post No Longer Part Of Walgreens, VillageMD Sells 32 Clinics To Texas Startup appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With Walgreens no longer pursuing a primary care strategy under its new owner, VillageMD is looking for new buyers for potentially hundreds of doctor practices and outpatient clinics across the country. VillageMD confirmed this week it has sold for an undisclosed sum more than 32 primary care practices to Harbor Health, a fast-growing startup that operates medical care providers and health insurance plans in Texas. Walgreens Boots Alliance VillageMD, amid a breakup and sale of its primary care businesses, has sold for an undisclosed sum 32 primary care clinics to Harbor Health, a fast-growing startup that operates medical care providers and health insurance plans. VillageMD, which was sold last month to private equity firm Sycamore Partners in the $10 billion takeover of Walgreens, has hundreds of physician practices, outpatient health centers, urgent care sites and clinics adjacent to Walgreens stores to sell under new ownership. In Harbor Health, VillageMD’s practices in Texas will have a home under a three-year-old company drawing several new investors to a model executives say they eventually plan to expand outside of the state to both provide and pay for medical care services. “Our vision is to be the best ‘pay-vider’ in Texas, and this significant acquisition allows us to see that vision more clearly, essentially overnight,” Harbor Health co-founder and chief executive officer Tony Miller said. “With a broader statewide presence, we are now positioned to serve up to 14 million Texans with care and coverage, up from 1.6 million currently. For us, that means more consumers and employers across the state can save money and receive high-quality care.” Harbor Health says the acquisition has “nearly quadrupled” its “clinical presence, growing from 11 to 43 total clinics and adding more than 80 clinicians to its team of physicians and advanced practice providers,” the Austin, Texas-based…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 05:25
The Good, Bad And A Lot Of Ugly From The Green Bay Packers’ Loss To The Cleveland Browns
The post The Good, Bad And A Lot Of Ugly From The Green Bay Packers’ Loss To The Cleveland Browns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love (10) and the Packers suffered a horrendous 13-10 loss to Cleveland Sunday. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers left tackle Rasheed Walker said: “I think we can go undefeated, honestly.” It’s amazing how fast things can change in the National Football League. Green Bay had one of its worst performances of the Matt LaFleur-era Sunday and suffered a shocking 13-10 loss to Cleveland. Browns kicker Andre Szmyt drilled a 55-yard field goal as time expired to lift Cleveland to victory. Just seconds earlier, Cleveland blocked a 43-yard field goal attempt by Brandon McManus that would have given the Packers the lead. Green Bay fell to 2-1, while the Browns improved to 1-2. Here’s the ‘Good, Bad and Ugly’ from Green Bay’s win, beginning with the UGLY. THE UGLY NO PROTECTION: Green Bay’s offensive line was atrocious, and quarterback Jordan Love was sacked five times and pressured several more. Right tackle Zach Tom, who was listed as questionable with an oblique injury, lasted just one play. Left guard Aaron Banks suffered a groin injury and didn’t play in the second half. Jordan Morgan stepped in at right tackle for Tom in the first half and was dreadful. Morgan had two false start penalties and gave up a sack before halftime. When Banks couldn’t go in the second half, Morgan went to left guard and immediately had another false start penalty. Rookie second round draft pick Anthony Belton went to right tackle in the second half, and struggled, as well. On Green Bay’s first series, Belton gave up a sack to defensive end Maliek Collins. Things got even more dicey when left tackle Rasheed Walker left for a handful of plays because his helmet needed to be repaired. When…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 05:19
Amended S-1 Filed to Convert Dogecoin Trust into GDOG ETF
The post Amended S-1 Filed to Convert Dogecoin Trust into GDOG ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale Seeks Big Breakthrough: Amended S-1 Filed to Convert Dogecoin Trust into GDOG ETF Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/grayscale-seeks-big-breakthrough-amended-s-1-filed-to-convert-dogecoin-trust-into-gdog-etf/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 05:11
Tether’s CEO reports Bolivian auto dealers now accept USDT
The post Tether’s CEO reports Bolivian auto dealers now accept USDT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Auto industry leaders Toyota, BYD, and Yamaha have begun accepting USDT payments in Bolivia. Stablecoin adoption is on the rise in the country as Bolivians look for cover from the stalling economy. Tether’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino, shared an update on September 21, 2025, that major automotive brands Toyota, BYD, and Yamaha have begun accepting its USDT stablecoin as payment in Bolivia. Bolivia embraces stablecoin payments Bolivia has been ramping up efforts to integrate digital currencies into its economy. In June 2025, Bolivia’s Central Bank reported a 630% increase in cryptocurrency transactions, totaling $294M in the first half of the year. The integration of USDT payments by Toyota, BYD, and Yamaha offers Bolivian consumers an alternative to the traditional payment methods, particularly for high-value transactions such as vehicle purchases. The slogan “Tu vehículo en dólares digital” which translates as “Your vehicle in digital dollars” was written in a photo Tether’s CEO Paolo Ardoino posted to his X account, which is a mantra backing the strong pivot towards digital currency adoption. Banco Bisa reportedly launched custodial services for USDT in October 2024. Stablecoins have gained popularity in other Latin American countries as citizens look for cover from local currency volatility. Per Dune Analytics’ records from July, dollar-backed USDT and USDC accounted for more than 90% of all exchange activity. See also MKR holders rush to swap to new Sky Protocol tokens ahead of penalties The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them. Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/bolivian-auto-dealers-now-accept-usdt/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 05:07
XRP At The Core Of Trillions In Banking Future
The post XRP At The Core Of Trillions In Banking Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 05:02
Avalanche Rallies 19% This Week — Best Altcoins to Buy Include AVAX, ADA and Early-Stage Presales
Avalanche surged 19% this week on ETF buzz and treasury plans. Analysts highlight AVAX, ADA, and an early-stage presale gem as the top altcoins to consider for investment.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 05:00
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount
