Nvidia is now worth more than India, amid its stock’s plunge

Nvidia is now officially worth more than India. The U.S. chip giant hit a $4.33 trillion market cap, overtaking India's entire economy, which sits at $4.19 trillion, according to data from Yahoo Finance and IMF. That number comes just as India posted a stronger-than-expected 7.8% GDP growth for the quarter ending in June. Even with that, India's nominal GDP, not adjusted for inflation, fell to 8.8%, down from 10.8% the previous quarter. Manufacturing rose 7.7%, services hit 9.3%, and construction added 7.6%. Doesn't matter. Nvidia, a single company, is now more "valuable" on paper than all of that. It became the first company ever to cross $4 trillion in value, powered by the explosion in artificial intelligence. Over the last decade, Nvidia went from a gaming graphics chip maker to the core supplier of AI hardware. Nvidia vs. India Every major AI platform, from chatbots to enterprise tools, runs on its chips. That shift didn't happen by accident. It came from years of product development and market control. But instead of letting it keep running, Donald Trump's administration has started interfering. Trump steers Nvidia into Intel deal While Jensen Huang, Nvidia's chief executive, was in the UK taking part in Trump's state visit last week, the company quietly confirmed it's putting $5 billion into Intel. That deal caught eyes, especially since the U.S. government bought 10% of Intel just a month ago. None of that feels coincidental. The pressure is obvious. Jensen didn't just wake up and decide to support a company that's lost its tech lead and bled market share for years. Intel's stock did bounce 20% on the news, but before that, it had been on a long decline. Now, the top chip company on earth is being roped into helping a weaker competitor, backed by the government. That's…