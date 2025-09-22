2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
UNI Gears Up for Next Bull Run After Surging 100% to $9.19

UNI Gears Up for Next Bull Run After Surging 100% to $9.19

Uniswap has already doubled from its bottom and is now consolidating strongly around $9.19, showing resilience as one of DeFi’s core engines.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001714-4.98%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4025-7.38%
UNISWAP
UNI$8.085-6.92%
Kongsi
Brave Newcoin2025/09/22 05:24
Kongsi
Vietnam’s bank account purge is the best publicity for Bitcoin

Vietnam’s bank account purge is the best publicity for Bitcoin

The post Vietnam’s bank account purge is the best publicity for Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. If you’ve been following the latest news from 1984, you’ll know that Vietnam has permanently closed over 86 million bank accounts. For a country with an estimated 200 million bank accounts, that’s around 43% being frozen or deleted to “prevent fraud and cybercrime.” The account closures follow sweeping new regulations requiring users’ biometric authentication, and provide Bitcoin with one of the best free publicity campaigns to date. 86 million bank accounts: Vietnam’s biometric turn According to Vietnam News and statements by the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), commercial banks began deleting more than 86 million bank accounts at the start of September 2025. Officials state the purge targets accounts that have either not been verified with biometrics or have been flagged as long inactive. The move is billed as a measure to prevent fraud, cybercrime, and money laundering. 113 million of the country’s estimated 200 million accounts survived the verification sweep, with around 86 million bank accounts being deemed as inactive. Biometric checks, including face scans, are now mandatory not only for account registration but for certain online transactions. Foreign residents have been among the hardest hit due to in-person requirements and limited avenues for remote compliance. When banks freeze your account Vietnam’s overnight account closures are not an isolated event. Over recent years, governments and banks worldwide have frozen millions of customers’ funds, citing fraud, sanctions, or regulatory mandates. In 2022, depositors in several rural banks in China found their funds frozen without warning, sparking public protests and outrage when withdrawals of life savings were blocked due to alleged fraud or mismanagement. In the United States, law enforcement and banks regularly freeze or seize funds during investigations, with civil asset forfeiture impacting citizens who have not been convicted of a crime. Individuals in the United Kingdom fare even worse…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08367-5.26%
Movement
MOVE$0.113-8.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017159-1.27%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 05:03
Kongsi
Here are the Bitcoin Price Levels to Watch Next

Here are the Bitcoin Price Levels to Watch Next

The post Here are the Bitcoin Price Levels to Watch Next appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key points: Key Bitcoin price levels above and below spot price are here as BTC is about to start a new week. A quiet weekend is slated to give way to volatility as fresh macro catalysts appear. A “busy week” will see the release of the Federal Reserve’s favorite US inflation gauge. Bitcoin (BTC) kept traders guessing into Sunday’s weekly close as analysis focused on the final resistance before all-time highs. BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView BTC price wedged between crunch levels Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD hovering below $116,000. This meant that the price remained wedged between support and resistance at $114,000 and $117,200, respectively. As Cointelegraph reported, both levels were on the radar throughout last week as price reacted to US macroeconomic volatility triggers. “The retest of $114k (black) into support continues to be successful but there is resistance at ~$117.2k (blue),” popular trader and analyst Rekt Capital summarized while uploading a corresponding chart to X on the day. “This makes for a range-bound construction and we’ll soon find out how weak or strong a resistance $117.2k really is.” BTC/USD one-week chart. Source: Rekt Capital/X Fellow trader Daan Crypto Trades had an expanded view, focusing on $112,000 and $118,000 for market cues. “Very little happening indeed. It’s now the 4th weekend in a row where we have seen little volatility and likely no gap being created,” he acknowledged, referring to weekend “gaps” in CME Group’s Bitcoin futures market.  “We’ll see where this wants to go next week. Main short term levels for me to watch are $112K & $118K.” BTC/USDT 15-minute chart. Source: Daan Crypto Trades/X Crypto investor and entrepreneur Ted Pillows agreed on the lack of movement on BTC/USD. “It has been consolidating around the $116,000 level for some time now,” part of…
Bitcoin
BTC$112,127.72-2.04%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.335-6.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017159-1.27%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 04:59
Kongsi
Nvidia is now worth more than India, amid its stock’s plunge

Nvidia is now worth more than India, amid its stock’s plunge

The post Nvidia is now worth more than India, amid its stock’s plunge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nvidia is now officially worth more than India. The U.S. chip giant hit a $4.33 trillion market cap, overtaking India’s entire economy, which sits at $4.19 trillion, according to data from Yahoo Finance and IMF. That number comes just as India posted a stronger-than-expected 7.8% GDP growth for the quarter ending in June. Even with that, India’s nominal GDP, not adjusted for inflation, fell to 8.8%, down from 10.8% the previous quarter. Manufacturing rose 7.7%, services hit 9.3%, and construction added 7.6%. Doesn’t matter. Nvidia, a single company, is now more “valuable” on paper than all of that. It became the first company ever to cross $4 trillion in value, powered by the explosion in artificial intelligence. Over the last decade, Nvidia went from a gaming graphics chip maker to the core supplier of AI hardware. Nvidia vs. India Every major AI platform, from chatbots to enterprise tools, runs on its chips. That shift didn’t happen by accident. It came from years of product development and market control. But instead of letting it keep running, Donald Trump’s administration has started interfering. Trump steers Nvidia into Intel deal While Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s chief executive, was in the UK taking part in Trump’s state visit last week, the company quietly confirmed it’s putting $5 billion into Intel. That deal caught eyes, especially since the U.S. government bought 10% of Intel just a month ago. None of that feels coincidental. The pressure is obvious. Jensen didn’t just wake up and decide to support a company that’s lost its tech lead and bled market share for years. Intel’s stock did bounce 20% on the news, but before that, it had been on a long decline. Now, the top chip company on earth is being roped into helping a weaker competitor, backed by the government. That’s…
Threshold
T$0.01542-3.74%
Union
U$0.010605-19.77%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.579-7.97%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 04:55
Kongsi
Toyota, BYD, Yamaha now accept USDT payments in Bolivia

Toyota, BYD, Yamaha now accept USDT payments in Bolivia

Auto industry leaders Toyota, BYD, and Yamaha have begun accepting USDT payments in Bolivia. Stablecoin adoption is on the rise in the country as Bolivians look for cover from the stalling economy. Tether’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino, shared an update on September 21, 2025, that major automotive brands Toyota, BYD, and Yamaha have begun accepting its […]
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011067+0.96%
Major
MAJOR$0.13225-15.21%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00539+1.31%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 04:50
Kongsi
Biggest bitcoin fraud trial could redefine crypto justice in the UK

Biggest bitcoin fraud trial could redefine crypto justice in the UK

The post Biggest bitcoin fraud trial could redefine crypto justice in the UK appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A high-stakes criminal trial that could shape how British courts handle cryptocurrency-related crime compensation is set to open in London on September 29. The defendant, Chinese national Zhimin Qian, is accused of masterminding a cross-border investment fraud whose proceeds were converted into Bitcoin, now valued at about $7 billion. Prosecutors say Qian ran a scheme in China that drew in nearly 130,000 people. Investigators allege she directed operations through Tianjin Lantian Gerui Electronic Technology Co., and, between 2014 and 2017, promoted a Ponzi-style product that promised eye-catching returns of 100% to 300%. The plan unraveled in 2017 after China put in place a nationwide ban on crypto, and authorities say Qian fled to the UK that year and moved the scheme’s proceeds into Bitcoin. Qian now faces her own criminal case in the UK. But legal specialists warn that the international character of the alleged wrongdoing may complicate efforts to secure a conviction. “The cross-border nature makes the prosecution of Qian an uphill struggle for UK prosecutors,” said Yuhua Yang, a partner at London-based Thornhill Legal. Yang noted that the alleged fraud unfolded in China, with no UK companies or entities involved and no assets passing through British financial institutions. “From the criminal perspective, the burden of proof rests on the prosecution for English proceedings,” she said as mentioned in a Decrypt’s report. “It can be challenging for the UK authorities to collect evidence from China, such as victim statements, financial records and company documents of Lantian Gerui, to prove the Bitcoins were derived from fraudulent fundraising in China.” UK Prosecutors target crypto possession in Qian Case The CPS has not charged Qian with fraud or money laundering. Instead, prosecutors say she unlawfully held and moved cryptocurrency, and that she acquired, used, or possessed criminal property. Some lawyers say this…
CROSS
CROSS$0.23125-15.43%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017159-1.27%
Succinct
PROVE$0.7738-11.52%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 04:46
Kongsi
Nvidia is now worth $4.33 trillion, overtaking India’s $4.19 trillion economy

Nvidia is now worth $4.33 trillion, overtaking India’s $4.19 trillion economy

Nvidia is now officially worth more than India. The U.S. chip giant hit a $4.33 trillion market cap, overtaking India’s entire economy, which sits at $4.19 trillion, according to data from Yahoo Finance and IMF. That number comes just as India posted a stronger-than-expected 7.8% GDP growth for the quarter ending in June. Even with […]
Union
U$0.010605-19.77%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08367-5.26%
Capverse
CAP$0.14015-3.26%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 04:40
Kongsi
List of Altcoins Most Searched for in Recent Hours Published – Lots of Surprises

List of Altcoins Most Searched for in Recent Hours Published – Lots of Surprises

A list of the most searched altcoins has been published on the cryptocurrency tracking platform CoinGecko in recent hours. Continue Reading: List of Altcoins Most Searched for in Recent Hours Published – Lots of Surprises
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 04:33
Kongsi
UK Prosecutors target crypto possession in Qian Case

UK Prosecutors target crypto possession in Qian Case

A high-stakes criminal trial that could shape how British courts handle cryptocurrency-related crime compensation is set to open in London on September 29. The defendant, Chinese national Zhimin Qian, is accused of masterminding a cross-border investment fraud whose proceeds were converted into Bitcoin, now valued at about $7 billion. Prosecutors say Qian ran a scheme […]
CROSS
CROSS$0.23125-15.43%
Rank
RAN$0.001074+0.18%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.7208-19.01%
Kongsi
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 04:30
Kongsi
Traditional economies are being 'sunset,' in favor of the internet — VC

Traditional economies are being 'sunset,' in favor of the internet — VC

Blockchain, artificial intelligence, and online platforms are the future of commerce as the world moves to an internet-first economy. The traditional economy is being phased out in advanced countries that are transitioning to an internet-first economy dominated by the tech industry and digital platforms, according to Balaji Srinivasan, a former executive at crypto exchange Coinbase and the author of “The Network State.” “The legacy economy is being sunset in favor of the Internet economy,” Srinivasan said in an X post on Saturday.He shared a chart showing the price divergence between the “Magnificent Seven” tech stocks, which are enjoying meteoric growth, and the remainder of companies in the S&P 500 index, which have remained fairly flat since 2005. Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.08367-5.26%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.104-2.04%
VinuChain
VC$0.00326-3.55%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 04:14
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges

XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.