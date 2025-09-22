2025-09-23 Tuesday

Litecoin Price Battles $120 While BlockchainFX Presale Emerges as the Best Crypto Presale

The post Litecoin Price Battles $120 While BlockchainFX Presale Emerges as the Best Crypto Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Every bull cycle leaves behind missed chances. Bitcoin at $1. Ethereum at $10. Litecoin under $5. Those early buyers turned into crypto millionaire stories, while others are still chasing the next 100x crypto. The question now is simple: which new crypto presale 2025 offers that same life-changing chance? The answer many are watching is BlockchainFX (BFX). Already live with real adoption and passive income rewards, BFX is being called the best crypto presale to buy now. It combines utility, explosive presale growth, and strong long-term projections, making it the top 100x crypto presale in 2025. 👉 Secure your second chance today with BlockchainFX and use BLOCK30 to get 30% bonus tokens before the next price jump. Why BlockchainFX ($BFX) Is the Next Crypto to Explode BlockchainFX is not just another presale—it’s already running as a super app. With over 10,000 daily users trading crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities, it’s generating real revenue. BFX token holders earn up to 70% of fees redistributed daily in USDT, translating into 4–7% daily returns and up to 90% APY. The presale began at $0.01. It’s now at $0.024, and the confirmed launch price is $0.05. More than $7.7M has been raised from 10,200+ buyers. Forecasts project $0.10–$0.25 post-launch, with long-term targets of $1+ as adoption expands. For perspective: A $1,000 entry today with BLOCK30 gets 30% more tokens. At launch, that’s nearly 2x locked in. At $0.25, you’re looking at 10x ROI. At $1, that’s 40x returns—a true millionaire-making presale. Add to this the $500,000 giveaway and confirmed exchange listings, and BlockchainFX stands out as the best crypto presale projects 2025. 👉 Don’t wait—join the top presale crypto now before the next price increase. Litecoin (LTC) Price News: What Are You Missing Out On? Litecoin, often called Bitcoin’s silver, shows how powerful early entry…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 05:30
Best Crypto Investing Hacks that Every Beginner Should Know

The post Best Crypto Investing Hacks that Every Beginner Should Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market is rapidly changing, and newcomers in the market often make the mistake of following general advice that does not equip them to succeed. It is a good idea to employ strategies that are not obvious in order to safeguard yourself and maximize gains. In 2025, market experts see MAGACOIN FINANCE as the number one pick for smart investors, with its presale already raising over $15 million. But while MAGACOIN FINANCE captures attention, new investors also need less-talked-about methods that can make a real difference in how they manage their portfolios. Track Token Unlock Schedules The Supply of unlocked tokens, is one of the underrated factors that tend to crash the price of tokens. Once a large quantity of locked tokens is released into the market, it will flood the market and push prices down. Beginners must continually look at the vesting schedule of a project so that they do not purchase immediately before a giant unlock. Tools like TokenUnlocks or project whitepapers usually reveal these timelines. Follow Exchange Reserve Data A rising amount of coins held on exchanges usually signals that investors are preparing to sell, while falling reserves suggest accumulation and scarcity. Beginners can track exchange reserves through on-chain data platforms like Glassnode or CryptoQuant. This gives a clearer picture of supply pressure than just watching price charts. Look for Whales, not Just Headlines Smart money often moves quietly before the news breaks. Following whale wallets, beginners will be in a position to identify the build-up patterns within projects even before the hype sets in. For example, the flow of whales into presale tokens such as MAGACOIN FINANCE was noted by analysts recently, which was an early indicator of confidence. On-chain activity indicates more than most of the chatter on social media. Pay Attention to Presale…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 05:22
Best Crypto Presale: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $14M

The post Best Crypto Presale: MAGACOIN FINANCE Hits $14M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto presale market is heating up as investors look beyond established names like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Increasingly, the spotlight is shifting toward presale projects that combine viral narratives with proven blockchain infrastructure. Among these, MAGACOIN FINANCE has emerged as one of the best crypto presales of 2025, already surpassing $14 million in funding as the investor count climbs steadily. With over 13,500 participants worldwide, MAGACOIN FINANCE is capturing serious momentum that has put it on every crypto presale watchlist this September. What Is the MAGACOIN FINANCE Coin? MAGACOIN FINANCE is designed with a structured presale model, clear tokenomics, and a unique political theme that resonates widely. The project leverages solid smart contract infrastructure, giving it security, wallet compatibility, and smooth integration across DeFi platforms. This combination of strong fundamentals and viral branding has made it one of the most closely watched new crypto coins to invest in this year. Analysts highlight that its appeal goes beyond speculation, with real community traction acting as a key driver for growth. Presale Structure and Tokenomics The MAGACOIN FINANCE presale is structured in stages, with token prices increasing incrementally as each round sells out. Presale rounds: Each stage raises the entry price, rewarding early adopters Token allocation: A large portion dedicated to community building and exchange liquidity This structured presale model mirrors successful launches of the past, tying value growth to both inflows and community expansion. It has quickly established MAGACOIN FINANCE as a top presale crypto with potential in 2025. Growing Investor Interest With more than $14M raised and 13,500+ investors already onboard, MAGACOIN FINANCE has moved from being just another presale to a serious contender among new altcoins. Investors are not only attracted by the transparent tokenomics but also by the political narrative that makes the brand instantly recognizable and shareable…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 05:14
Investor Who Accurately Called Shiba Inu, Solana, and Dogecoin Tops in 2021 Expects a 12,400% Run from This Crypto

The post Investor Who Accurately Called Shiba Inu, Solana, and Dogecoin Tops in 2021 Expects a 12,400% Run from This Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An investor known for correctly timing the tops of Shiba Inu, Solana, and Dogecoin during the 2021 bull cycle is now eyeing a 12,400% potential gain in Little Pepe ($LILPEPE). The projection is based on the current presale pricing of $0.0022 and a projected market valuation exceeding $1 billion. If Little Pepe hits this market cap, early participants could see 124x returns in the portfolios. With over $25.79 million already raised and increasing demand at each level of the ongoing presale, Little Pepe is positioning itself as a breakout chance before more shooting is seen. Among many contenders, Little Pepe has emerged as the leading pick based on real blockchain fundamentals. $25.7 Million Raised as Little Pepe Enters Final of Stage 13 The ongoing $LILPEPE presale has advanced to Stage 13, priced at $0.0022 per token. A total of 15,893,469,664 tokens have already been sold out of the allocated 17,250,000,000 till this stage. The presale has now raised $25.79 million of its $28.77 million cap. The next price surge will occur at Stage 14, where the token will be available at $0.0023. Since launching on June 10 at a base price of $0.0010, the project has recorded consistent price growth across all 13 stages, with early backers now observing gains of over 120%. Built on an Ethereum-Compatible Layer 2 with Real Utility Little Pepe is not a normal meme coin in the market. The project takes all its functions on a Layer 2 Ethereum-compatible blockchain designed for quick and affordable transaction fees. The token system includes staking rewards, DAO voting, and a meme launchpad, with future upgrades pointing toward NFTs and cross-chain compatibility. Trading Little Pepe comes with zero tax, and investors are protected by sniper bot mitigation to avoid any manipulation or pump and dump schemes. The project is…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 05:04
Crypto Regulation Hits Partisan Roadblock in the Senate

The post Crypto Regulation Hits Partisan Roadblock in the Senate appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Regulations 22 September 2025 | 00:00 The battle over how Washington will regulate cryptocurrency markets is heating up, with Senate Democrats pressing Republicans to let them co-write a sweeping industry bill rather than simply reacting to a GOP-led draft. At the center of the dispute is the Clarity Act, a Republican proposal already through the House and now under review in the Senate. While Republicans push to keep the drafting process in their hands, a coalition of twelve Democrats — including Kirsten Gillibrand, Cory Booker, Ruben Gallego, and Mark Warner — is insisting that such legislation must be built jointly from the ground up. Earlier this year, that same group introduced its own seven-point vision for crypto oversight, signaling it does not want to play a backseat role. Democrats argue that the Agriculture Committee, which oversees the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, should have a stronger hand in shaping the rules. Their aides say the party is unwilling to accept a process where Republicans write the bill and Democrats only mark it up afterward. So far, Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee have left the door open to delay the timeline until late October, but they have not committed to giving Democrats equal authorship. The most recent Republican draft calls for the SEC and CFTC to establish a joint body aimed at harmonizing digital asset regulation, a nod to years of turf battles between the two agencies. Democrats, by contrast, want the CFTC to take primary responsibility for non-security tokens while giving the SEC clearer authority when digital assets meet the definition of securities. They also propose ethics restrictions that would prevent lawmakers or their families from launching crypto projects while holding office — a measure aimed squarely at President Donald Trump, whose fortune has swelled during his time in the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 05:01
China Sentences Four in Crypto Money Laundering Case

The post China Sentences Four in Crypto Money Laundering Case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Four convicted in China for laundered RMB 789,000 via crypto. Sentenced to one to two years imprisonment. Intensified focus on AML in crypto transactions. The People’s Court of Longjing City, Jilin Province, China tried and sentenced four defendants for laundering RMB 789,000 through gold purchases and unlicensed cryptocurrency platforms. This case underscores China’s robust anti-money laundering stance, targeting crypto-related crimes, potentially influencing global regulatory practices and cryptocurrency market dynamics. China’s Landmark Conviction: Four Jailed for Crypto Laundering Four individuals were recently convicted by the Longjing Municipal People’s Court for concealing fraud proceeds. The defendants purchased gold, cashed it out, and used illegal crypto platforms to launder the fraud proceeds. The total amount involved in the transactions surpassed RMB 789,000, with confirmed fraud-linked funds exceeding RMB 452,000. This legal action highlights China’s reinforced efforts to combat cryptocurrency-related crimes. The sentencing includes imprisonment of up to two years and fines up to RMB 20,000, reflecting strict enforcement measures. The case sets a significant milestone, as China’s revised Anti-Money Laundering law now explicitly targets cryptocurrency transactions as predicate offenses. In the words of the Jilin Provincial High People’s Court Official Statement, “Four defendants received 1-2 year sentences for using gold purchases and unregulated crypto platforms to launder RMB 452,000 confirmed as fraudulent proceeds…” There has been no official response from major crypto industry personalities or community developers concerning this case. However, the Higher People’s Court of Jilin Province emphasized the importance of such rulings in their official statement, noting the reliance on blockchain forensics to trace funds. Crypto Regulations in China: Historical Context and Expert Insights Did you know? China’s strict stance against crypto-related money laundering has led to its first major judicial action under the revised 2025 AML law, drawing international attention to its approach on blockchain forensics. As of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 04:45
Here’s What You Need to Keep an Eye On in Altcoins in the New Week

Cryptocurrency analyst The DeFi Investor shared what altcoin followers should definitely follow closely in the new week. Continue Reading: Here’s What You Need to Keep an Eye On in Altcoins in the New Week
Coinstats2025/09/22 04:09
Avalanche (AVAX) Price Sets Up for a Rally – Here’s What the Charts Reveal

AVAX is setting up for what could be its next big move. Avalanche price is trading around $32.94, and traders are watching key levels after a sharp shakeout in leverage.  Prominent analyst James Easton shared on X(Formerly Twitter) that “the big move for $AVAX is still to come,” pointing to $27.00 as an area where
Coinstats2025/09/22 04:00
DOGE Price Could Jump 45% in September, But Ozak AI Presale Shows 100x Upside Opportunity

The post DOGE Price Could Jump 45% in September, But Ozak AI Presale Shows 100x Upside Opportunity appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin continues to demonstrate strong potential for growth in the near future. With a possible 45% increase by September 2025, DOGE remains a popular option for investors. However, the Ozak AI presale presents an even bigger opportunity, with the potential for up to 100x returns. The presale has already raised over $3.3 million, making it one of the most anticipated crypto events. Dogecoin’s Short-Term Potential Dogecoin currently trades at around $0.2732. It maintains a market capitalization of $41.27 billion. The price is expected to stay above $0.24 in the short term, which could allow it to reach $0.28–$0.30 by September 2025. The launch of the Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF on September 18, 2025, has brought more institutional attention to Dogecoin, boosting its demand. However, if the price falls below $0.24, there is a risk of further declines to $0.20. However, DOGE could reach $0.50–$0.56 by the end of September 2025. This could provide investors with an upside of 45%. The ongoing positive momentum in the crypto market supports this forecast. Ozak AI Presale: A Big Opportunity While Dogecoin offers short-term gains, Ozak AI presents a more promising long-term investment. The Ozak AI presale has sold over 909 million $OZ tokens and raised $3.3 million. At the current phase 6, the price of the token is $0.012. The next phase will see the price increase to $0.014. Early investors have reaped up to 100x returns, with the potential for even greater profits as the presale progresses. Ozak AI merges AI and blockchain to deliver real-time market forecasts and predictive signals. The platform has partnered with Pyth Network to offer real-time financial data. It has also collaborated with Dex3 to enhance liquidity and improve the trading experience. The partnerships enhance the value proposition of the platform to make it an attractive investment opportunity.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 03:48
Japanese Automobile Giants Give Massive Boost To USDT

The post Japanese Automobile Giants Give Massive Boost To USDT appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether’s USDT has surged to a market capitalization of $172.279 billion, according to DefiLlama data, further cementing its position as the world’s largest stablecoin. The milestone comes as Japanese carmakers Toyota and Yamaha, alongside China’s BYD, began accepting USDT payments in Bolivia. USDT Adoption Accelerates in Bolivia Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino highlighted the development, framing it as a turning point for mainstream stablecoin adoption. Sponsored Sponsored Toyota, BYD, Yamaha accepting USDT in Bolivia “Tu vehiculo en dolares digital” USDT is the digital dollar for hundreds of millions in the emerging markets.Ubiquity. pic.twitter.com/0X0SH3USXX — Paolo Ardoino 🤖 (@paoloardoino) September 21, 2025 Ardoino positioned USDT as the digital dollar for hundreds of millions in the emerging markets, highlighting the currency’s growing ubiquity beyond crypto-native circles. He also acknowledged the surge in USDT market cap, with data on DefiLlama corroborating the outlook and showing that Tether accounts for 58.8% of total stablecoin market value. Tether (USDT) Market Cap. Source: DefiLlama The timing is significant, coming only months after Bolivia’s central bank (BCB) recently reported that crypto transactions in the country soared to $430 million in the 12 months since lifting its blanket ban on digital assets in 2024. “In one year, operations in virtual assets grew by more than % and reached $430 million,” the BCB shared in a June post. That figure represents a 630% year-over-year (YoY) surge, with the first half of 2025 alone recording $294 million in crypto payments, up from $46.5 million a year earlier. This is a jump of more than 530%. The BCB sees crypto as an enabler to foreign currency transactions, including remittances, small purchases, and payments. Sponsored Sponsored The country’s growing adoption comes as digital assets benefit micro and small business owners across various sectors, with new developments stretching perks to the automobile industry. Bolivian…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 03:45
