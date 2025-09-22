Bursa MEXC
The real unlock for the AI marketplace is agent-to-agent | Opinion
For the industry to fully unlock agent-to-agent marketplaces, it needs to start building the right infrastructure to support this shift
REAL
$0.05943
-3.75%
AI
$0.1232
-10.85%
Crypto.news
2025/09/22 04:25
Aster Token Skyrockets 7,000% Amid CZ Endorsement and Manipulation Claims
The post Aster Token Skyrockets 7,000% Amid CZ Endorsement and Manipulation Claims appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ASTER’s dramatic price action since listing has sparked allegations of market manipulation. The controversy is fueled by claims that only six wallets control over 96% of the token’s supply. Allegations of Market Manipulation and Supply Control Aster, the decentralized exchange (DEX) known for its high-frequency perpetuals trading, has found itself at the center of a […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/aster-token-skyrockets-7000-amid-cz-endorsement-and-manipulation-claims/
SIX
$0.02053
-5.91%
TOKEN
$0.01189
-7.10%
ASTER
$1.6036
+4.51%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 04:20
Evenepoel, Reusser Open World Road Championships With Time Trial Wins
The post Evenepoel, Reusser Open World Road Championships With Time Trial Wins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Belgian Remco Evenepoel celebrates and shows the number of his victories, three on a row, on the podium of the Men Elite Individual Time Trial race (40,8km) at the cycling road world championships, in Kigali, Rwanda, Sunday 21 September 2025. The 2025 UCI Road World Championships take place from 21 to 28 September in Kigali, Rwanda. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by DIRK WAEM/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images) BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images Remco Evenepoel won his third-straight individual time trial at the 2025 UCI World Road Cycling Championships in Kigali, Rwanda, while Marlen Reusser won the first world title of her career in the women’s event. Evenepoel made a statement with his race, finishing the rolling 40.6-kilometer circuit in 49 minutes and 46 seconds. He was the only rider to crack the 50-minute mark, beating Australia’s Jay Vine by one minute and 14 seconds. Belgium put two riders on the podium, as Evenepoel’s teammate Ilan van Wilder put in the performance of his life to take bronze in his first time racing an individual time trial on the World Championship stage. The women’s race was a 31.2-kilometer route that was similarly difficult up-and-down to the men’s edition. A three-time European time trial champion, Reusser claimed her first rainbow jersey by finishing in 43 minutes and nine seconds, winning by 51.89 seconds. Behind her, Dutch teammates Anna van der Breggen and Demi Vollering took silver and bronze. Evenepoel Catches Pogačar In Closing Kilometers KIGALI, RWANDA – SEPTEMBER 21: Remco Evenepoel of Team Belgium competes during 98th UCI Cycling World Championships Kigali 2025 – Men Elite Individual Time Trial a 40.6km race from Kigali to Kigali on September 21, 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images) Getty Images…
PHOTO
$0.9501
-6.31%
VINE
$0.05748
-15.65%
COM
$0.017159
-1.27%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 04:16
Bitcoin Eyes New Heights Amid Market Tensions
The post Bitcoin Eyes New Heights Amid Market Tensions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency arena is witnessing a whirlwind of activities as Bitcoin projects towards a remarkable $115,500 by the imminent daily and weekly candle closes. Aster Coin has emerged as a significant player in the altcoin sector this past week, garnering considerable interest due to an effective and strategic marketing effort by CZ. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Eyes New Heights Amid Market Tensions Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-eyes-new-heights-amid-market-tensions
ALTCOIN
$0.0004548
-8.93%
ASTER
$1.6036
+4.51%
COM
$0.017159
-1.27%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 04:14
BlockDAG Deploys 20K Miners, BFX Aims for $0.05, Lyno AI Moves to Phase 2!
The post BlockDAG Deploys 20K Miners, BFX Aims for $0.05, Lyno AI Moves to Phase 2! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 21 September 2025 | 23:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s hardware miner economy outshines BlockchainFX and Lyno AI. See how the nearly $410M presale sets it apart in 2025! Many investors looking at BlockchainFX (BFX) see the familiar challenge: plenty of pitch about utility, but still no live infrastructure to prove staying power. With Lyno AI (LYNO), the story feels similar, presale momentum and AI-driven talk are there, yet execution is still mostly on paper. So the question is simple: why settle for projects still waiting to deliver when another option is already running in the real world? That option is BlockDAG, the project making history in the best crypto presales of 2025. Thousands of its X10, X30, and X100 miners have been shipped in over 130 countries, and will soon be operating through the Awakening Testnet on September 25! No other presale coin has ever had real hardware mining live before its listing. The FOMO is real because this isn’t a promise for later; it’s happening right now. BlockDAG: Real Hardware Mining Before Launch! BlockDAG is proving what sets it apart: real hardware mining that’s live even before its official listing. Thousands of X10, X30, and X100 miners are being shipped to more than 130 countries and will be actively syncing with the Awakening Testnet through the Stratum protocol on September 25. This is not a simulation or a placeholder. These devices will be plugged in, running, and validating transactions. No other presale has ever achieved this, which makes BlockDAG’s position unique and far more convincing than projects still stuck in theory. The connection between hardware miners and the blockchain is a critical step that investors usually expect only after launch. Here, it is already happening. That means when the mainnet goes live, the network will not be starting…
T
$0.01542
-3.74%
REAL
$0.05943
-3.75%
MORE
$0.08367
-5.26%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 04:01
He Lost Half His Portfolio: Renowned Analyst Announces His Recovery Has Begun, Names 8 Altcoins
The post He Lost Half His Portfolio: Renowned Analyst Announces His Recovery Has Begun, Names 8 Altcoins appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe shared his latest strategies and market expectations regarding his altcoin portfolio. Poppe noted that he saw strong returns on his portfolio last week, but that the total is still down approximately 35%. Despite this, the analyst argued that the markets are “in the process of bottoming out,” adding that there is significant upside potential in altcoins. According to Poppe, some projects are among the pioneers of this process. According to the analyst, PEAQ continues its upward trend, W has begun to gain momentum, and REZ and AEVO stand out as the next candidates. Furthermore, large-cap coins are showing signs of recovery, supporting increased portfolio returns. The analyst claimed there are strong technical signals, particularly for W. Poppe, arguing that key resistance levels have been breached, plans to sell gradually between the $0.16-$0.18 and $0.20-$0.22 ranges, depending on the nature of the price movement. He noted that the cash generated from this could be channeled into coins that haven’t yet gained traction, such as projects like OP, TIA, or REZ. Poppe also stated that he expects market volatility to increase, and therefore aims to establish a small cash position. He added that this strategy will create buying opportunities during pullbacks and allow for more efficient profit-taking. Finally, the analyst highlighted new narratives in the market. He noted that HYPE and ASTER are particularly prominent among decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges, and that he plans to invest more in this area if the DePIN ecosystem revives. Poppe reiterated that altcoin markets are emerging from their depressive phase and have strong upside potential in the coming period. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/he-lost-half-his-portfolio-renowned-analyst-announces-his-recovery-has-begun-names-8-altcoins/
T
$0.01542
-3.74%
W
$0.10018
-6.93%
HYPE
$46.34
-7.30%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 03:47
Bitcoin Beats Gold in Financial Gains
In a rapidly shifting economic environment, the debate over traditional versus digital assets continues to captivate the financial world. Gold has leapt by 38% this year, underscoring its position as a steadfast traditional investment.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Beats Gold in Financial Gains
GAINS
$0.02347
-4.94%
Coinstats
2025/09/22 03:29
Low-risk DeFi, not memecoins, can best sustain Ethereum’s economy, co-founder Vitalik Buterin says
Low-risk DeFi can do for Ethereum what Google's advertising revenue does for that company: subsidize more interesting but less profitable applications.
MORE
$0.08367
-5.26%
DEFI
$0.001714
-4.98%
NOT
$0.001638
-6.61%
Coinstats
2025/09/22 03:28
Ethereum Kurucusu Vitalik Buterin: “Bu Uygulamalar, ETH’nin Temel Yapı Taşı Haline Gelebilir”
Ethereum (ETH) kurucu ortağı Vitalik Buterin, “düşük riskli DeFi” uygulamalarının Ethereum ekosisteminin temel yapı taşı haline gelebileceğini söyledi. Buterin’e göre bu durum, Google’ın temel gelir kaynağı olan arama motoruna benzer bir rol üstlenebilir. Buterin, DeFi protokollerinin son yıllarda daha güvenli hale geldiğini, stabil bir çekirdek oluşturduğunu ve özellikle düşük riskli DeFi’nin (ödemeler, tasarruf, sentetik varlıklar, […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
DEFI
$0.001714
-4.98%
COM
$0.017159
-1.27%
ETH
$4,166.17
-3.07%
Coinstats
2025/09/22 03:20
Whales Reap Over $6.7M from ASTER Surge
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/whales-profit-aster-surge-leverage/
ASTER
$1.6036
+4.51%
COM
$0.017159
-1.27%
Coinstats
2025/09/22 03:09
