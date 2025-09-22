Bursa MEXC
/
Berita Kripto
/
2025-09-23 Tuesday
Berita Kripto
Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
ETF Inflows Could Push Bitcoin to $150,000 by December—And Fuel Explosive Growth in the Meme Presale
With Bitcoin ETF inflows spiking and rate-cut expectations growing, analysts see BTC potentially hitting $150,000 by December. MAGAX Stage 2 presale offers retail investors an early shot at big upside.
BTC
$112,174.14
-2.02%
PUSH
$0.03193
-3.88%
FUEL
$0.00565
-3.08%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 04:15
Kongsi
Lyno AI Bets on Arbitrage, BlockchainFX Pushes Scalability, BlockDAG Deploys Global Miner Economy! Which Crypto Should You Buy Now?
Many investors looking at BlockchainFX (BFX) see the familiar challenge: plenty of pitch about utility, but still no live infrastructure […] The post Lyno AI Bets on Arbitrage, BlockchainFX Pushes Scalability, BlockDAG Deploys Global Miner Economy! Which Crypto Should You Buy Now? appeared first on Coindoo.
AI
$0.1235
-10.70%
LIVE
$0.01933
-0.87%
NOW
$0.00539
+1.69%
Kongsi
Coindoo
2025/09/22 04:00
Kongsi
Crypto.com’s Alleged Security Breach Sparks Debate Over Transparency
TLDR Crypto.com reportedly suffered a security breach that it did not disclose to the public. The breach was linked to the Scattered Spider hacking group, known for using social engineering tactics. Crypto.com confirmed that the attack affected only a small number of employees and that customer funds remained safe. Security experts criticized Crypto.com for not [...] The post Crypto.com’s Alleged Security Breach Sparks Debate Over Transparency appeared first on CoinCentral.
COM
$0.017168
-1.21%
SAFE
$0.3768
-7.60%
PUBLIC
$0.05806
-6.08%
Kongsi
Coincentral
2025/09/22 03:46
Kongsi
Ozak AI Token Hits $0.012, Delivering 1,100% Returns for Early Investors
The post Ozak AI Token Hits $0.012, Delivering 1,100% Returns for Early Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Phase 6 of the Ozak AI presale has now begun, fixing the token price at $0.012 and delivering 1,100% returns for early investors. Over 903 million tokens have been sold till now and they have raised more than $3.2 million in contributions. The milestone of $0.012 during Phase 6 is the key issue of the roadmap of the project, as the next step is to increase the price to $0.014. To the participants, Phase 6 is momentum and demonstration that the presale is attaining its objectives. Phase 6 at $0.012 Confirms Investor Gains Phase 6 onset emphasizes the fact that Ozak AI has been increasing in size since its introduction, and its token is currently at $0.012. Early buyers who entered at initial levels are already enjoying 1,100% returns. This profile of the returns emphasizes the importance of Phase 6. Ozak AI has pegged its presale to a systematic framework and each stage is worth more because those who invest early receive compensation. Phase 6 is also focused on accessibility, and the minimum contribution requirement is $100. In the meantime, the presale design is moving towards the target price of $1. The entry at $0.012 ensures Phase 6 is not just another stage but the bridge between early returns and upcoming growth. 1,100% Returns Showcase Ozak AI Utility 1,100% returns in Phase 6 are a demonstration of the Ozak AI utility. The platform offers real-time predictive analytics through its Ozak Stream Network, secured data handling with Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), and storage through Ozak Data Vaults. Customizable prediction agents allow users to design AI-driven models, making advanced analytics available to all participants. This and Phase 6 demonstrate how the value of the OZ token goes up as it is adopted. The token is used to perform transactions, customize prediction…
1
$0.014586
+58.57%
REAL
$0.05946
-3.70%
STREAM
$0.05689
-2.36%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 03:39
Kongsi
Crypto market’s weekly winners and losers – ASTER, DEXE, FARTCOIN, SPX
Here’s a look at how some of your selected altcoins held up following a big macro week.
SPX
$1.0387
-5.30%
ASTER
$1.6068
+5.07%
FARTCOIN
$0.6107
-10.93%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/22 03:00
Kongsi
Want to Profit from Crypto? MoonBull Launches $15,000 Crypto Giveaway Amid Dogecoin and Pepe Rally
Have you ever kicked yourself for missing out on a meme coin moonshot? The crypto world is full of stories about traders who spotted Dogecoin or Pepe early and saw their portfolios balloon like a bull charging across the field. Now, the buzz is shifting again, and many wonder if MoonBull could be the next […]
LIKE
$0.00827
+4.18%
BULL
$0.001897
-13.45%
EVER
$0.01691
-11.09%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/22 02:15
Kongsi
First Chinese CNH stablecoin debuts as global race heats up
Governments around the world are exploring and launching stablecoins to remain competitive against dollar-pegged digital fiat tokens. The first regulated stablecoin tied to the international version of the Chinese yuan (CNH) meant for foreign exchange markets, and a South Korean won (KRW) stablecoin launched this week as the global stablecoin race heats up.Financial technology company AnchorX debuted its AxCNH yuan-pegged stablecoin on Wednesday at the Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong, according to Reuters, following a regulatory pivot in China embracing stablecoins for international markets.The stablecoin is meant to facilitate cross-border transactions with countries in the Belt and Road initiative, an infrastructure project building physical roads linking China to the Middle East and Europe, and establishing maritime trade routes with other regions.Read more
MORE
$0.08376
-5.22%
CROSS
$0.23125
-15.74%
SUMMIT
$0.0000152
-6.17%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/22 02:11
Kongsi
Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse Says XRP Could Make the List of U.S. Government Asset Stockpile
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has expressed confidence that XRP will be included in the U.S. government’s upcoming digital asset stockpile.
U
$0.010721
-20.45%
XRP
$2.845
-1.92%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/22 01:55
Kongsi
ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active
Following the rise in popularity of the decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Aster, there is activity among whales of rival altcoins. Continue Reading: ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active
RISE
$0.011067
+0.96%
ASTER
$1.6068
+5.07%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/22 01:55
Kongsi
Chat Control: A European Law That Could Explode Web3 Usage
Chat Control wants to scan your messages "to protect." Result? Berlin hesitates, Brussels is confused, and Web3 grabs the popcorn: when Big Brother inspires decentralization. L’article Chat Control: A European Law That Could Explode Web3 Usage est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
CHAT
$0.2575
-4.27%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/22 01:47
Kongsi
Berita Sohor Kini
Lagi
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount
The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.
North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto
Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges
XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.