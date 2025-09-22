2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
ETF Inflows Could Push Bitcoin to $150,000 by December—And Fuel Explosive Growth in the Meme Presale

ETF Inflows Could Push Bitcoin to $150,000 by December—And Fuel Explosive Growth in the Meme Presale

With Bitcoin ETF inflows spiking and rate-cut expectations growing, analysts see BTC potentially hitting $150,000 by December. MAGAX Stage 2 presale offers retail investors an early shot at big upside.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,174.14-2.02%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03193-3.88%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00565-3.08%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter2025/09/22 04:15
Kongsi
Lyno AI Bets on Arbitrage, BlockchainFX Pushes Scalability, BlockDAG Deploys Global Miner Economy! Which Crypto Should You Buy Now?

Lyno AI Bets on Arbitrage, BlockchainFX Pushes Scalability, BlockDAG Deploys Global Miner Economy! Which Crypto Should You Buy Now?

Many investors looking at BlockchainFX (BFX) see the familiar challenge: plenty of pitch about utility, but still no live infrastructure […] The post Lyno AI Bets on Arbitrage, BlockchainFX Pushes Scalability, BlockDAG Deploys Global Miner Economy! Which Crypto Should You Buy Now? appeared first on Coindoo.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1235-10.70%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01933-0.87%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00539+1.69%
Kongsi
Coindoo2025/09/22 04:00
Kongsi
Crypto.com’s Alleged Security Breach Sparks Debate Over Transparency

Crypto.com’s Alleged Security Breach Sparks Debate Over Transparency

TLDR Crypto.com reportedly suffered a security breach that it did not disclose to the public. The breach was linked to the Scattered Spider hacking group, known for using social engineering tactics. Crypto.com confirmed that the attack affected only a small number of employees and that customer funds remained safe. Security experts criticized Crypto.com for not [...] The post Crypto.com’s Alleged Security Breach Sparks Debate Over Transparency appeared first on CoinCentral.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017168-1.21%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.3768-7.60%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.05806-6.08%
Kongsi
Coincentral2025/09/22 03:46
Kongsi
Ozak AI Token Hits $0.012, Delivering 1,100% Returns for Early Investors

Ozak AI Token Hits $0.012, Delivering 1,100% Returns for Early Investors

The post Ozak AI Token Hits $0.012, Delivering 1,100% Returns for Early Investors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Phase 6 of the Ozak AI presale has now begun, fixing the token price at $0.012 and delivering 1,100% returns for early investors. Over 903 million tokens have been sold till now and they have raised more than $3.2 million in contributions. The milestone of $0.012 during Phase 6 is the key issue of the roadmap of the project, as the next step is to increase the price to $0.014. To the participants, Phase 6 is momentum and demonstration that the presale is attaining its objectives. Phase 6 at $0.012 Confirms Investor Gains Phase 6 onset emphasizes the fact that Ozak AI has been increasing in size since its introduction, and its token is currently at $0.012. Early buyers who entered at initial levels are already enjoying 1,100% returns. This profile of the returns emphasizes the importance of Phase 6. Ozak AI has pegged its presale to a systematic framework and each stage is worth more because those who invest early receive compensation. Phase 6 is also focused on accessibility, and the minimum contribution requirement is $100. In the meantime, the presale design is moving towards the target price of $1. The entry at $0.012 ensures Phase 6 is not just another stage but the bridge between early returns and upcoming growth. 1,100% Returns Showcase Ozak AI Utility 1,100% returns in Phase 6 are a demonstration of the Ozak AI utility. The platform offers real-time predictive analytics through its Ozak Stream Network, secured data handling with Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), and storage through Ozak Data Vaults. Customizable prediction agents allow users to design AI-driven models, making advanced analytics available to all participants. This and Phase 6 demonstrate how the value of the OZ token goes up as it is adopted. The token is used to perform transactions, customize prediction…
1
1$0.014586+58.57%
RealLink
REAL$0.05946-3.70%
Streamflow
STREAM$0.05689-2.36%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 03:39
Kongsi
Crypto market’s weekly winners and losers – ASTER, DEXE, FARTCOIN, SPX

Crypto market’s weekly winners and losers – ASTER, DEXE, FARTCOIN, SPX

Here’s a look at how some of your selected altcoins held up following a big macro week.
SPX6900
SPX$1.0387-5.30%
Aster
ASTER$1.6068+5.07%
FARTCOIN
FARTCOIN$0.6107-10.93%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 03:00
Kongsi
Want to Profit from Crypto? MoonBull Launches $15,000 Crypto Giveaway Amid Dogecoin and Pepe Rally

Want to Profit from Crypto? MoonBull Launches $15,000 Crypto Giveaway Amid Dogecoin and Pepe Rally

Have you ever kicked yourself for missing out on a meme coin moonshot? The crypto world is full of stories about traders who spotted Dogecoin or Pepe early and saw their portfolios balloon like a bull charging across the field. Now, the buzz is shifting again, and many wonder if MoonBull could be the next […]
Wink
LIKE$0.00827+4.18%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001897-13.45%
Everscale
EVER$0.01691-11.09%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 02:15
Kongsi
First Chinese CNH stablecoin debuts as global race heats up

First Chinese CNH stablecoin debuts as global race heats up

Governments around the world are exploring and launching stablecoins to remain competitive against dollar-pegged digital fiat tokens. The first regulated stablecoin tied to the international version of the Chinese yuan (CNH) meant for foreign exchange markets, and a South Korean won (KRW) stablecoin launched this week as the global stablecoin race heats up.Financial technology company AnchorX debuted its AxCNH yuan-pegged stablecoin on Wednesday at the Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong, according to Reuters, following a regulatory pivot in China embracing stablecoins for international markets.The stablecoin is meant to facilitate cross-border transactions with countries in the Belt and Road initiative, an infrastructure project building physical roads linking China to the Middle East and Europe, and establishing maritime trade routes with other regions.Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.08376-5.22%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23125-15.74%
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000152-6.17%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 02:11
Kongsi
Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse Says XRP Could Make the List of U.S. Government Asset Stockpile

Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse Says XRP Could Make the List of U.S. Government Asset Stockpile

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has expressed confidence that XRP will be included in the U.S. government’s upcoming digital asset stockpile.
Union
U$0.010721-20.45%
XRP
XRP$2.845-1.92%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 01:55
Kongsi
ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active

ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active

Following the rise in popularity of the decentralized cryptocurrency exchange Aster, there is activity among whales of rival altcoins. Continue Reading: ASTER is on the Crypto Market’s Spotlight: Huge Whales Are Very Active
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011067+0.96%
Aster
ASTER$1.6068+5.07%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 01:55
Kongsi
Chat Control: A European Law That Could Explode Web3 Usage

Chat Control: A European Law That Could Explode Web3 Usage

Chat Control wants to scan your messages "to protect." Result? Berlin hesitates, Brussels is confused, and Web3 grabs the popcorn: when Big Brother inspires decentralization. L’article Chat Control: A European Law That Could Explode Web3 Usage est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Solchat
CHAT$0.2575-4.27%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/22 01:47
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges

XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.