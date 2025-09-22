2025-09-23 Tuesday

How RL Environments Are Revolutionizing AI Training In Silicon Valley

How RL Environments Are Revolutionizing AI Training In Silicon Valley

The post How RL Environments Are Revolutionizing AI Training In Silicon Valley appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI Agents’ Breakthrough: How RL Environments Are Revolutionizing AI Training In Silicon Valley Skip to content Home AI News AI Agents’ Breakthrough: How RL Environments are Revolutionizing AI Training in Silicon Valley Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ai-agents-rl-environments-training/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 03:42
Solana Dips Under $240; Doge Army Awakens; Lyno AI Declared the Best Presale Opportunity of 2025

Solana Dips Under $240; Doge Army Awakens; Lyno AI Declared the Best Presale Opportunity of 2025

The post Solana Dips Under $240; Doge Army Awakens; Lyno AI Declared the Best Presale Opportunity of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana falls below 240 in market volatility, indicating the possibility of a recovery as traders track the important support levels and ETF approvals. The Doge Army of Dogecoin is experiencing a new wave of momentum due to strategic staking initiatives driving the community. Meanwhile, the Lyno AI becomes the best presale chance of 2025, and major investors are interested, even when the market plummets. Solana Strategic Support Spurs Rebound Optimism. Solana has dropped to around less than 240 but strong at 218 where it is poised to rebound at around 250-260. The approval of ETFs and the capability of Solana to reach 100,000 transactions per second (TPS) contribute to the idea that the network can be scaled. These fundamentals and institutional interest mean that market watchers expect an average price spike to $482 in Q4. Doge Army Activates Game-Changing ETF Launch. The Doge Army is given a second wind with the Doge coin rocketing 5% higher to $0.28, and the Doge Army cheers. The new ETFs, which appeared on September 18, enhance visibility and innovative staking versions that invest proceeds into charities. Community engagement with more than 600 million DOGE of staking debt in place provides a social impact paired with monetary benefit, revitalizing investors. Lyno AI: The Presale That Everybody Watches in 2025. Lyno AI is proclaimed the best presale of 2025, and now in their Early Bird stage at 0.05 per token with 643,939 tokens sold and 32,196 dollars raised. The price will be increased to 0.055 and ultimately 0.10. Supported by AI-based cross-chain arbitrage searching across 15 blockchains, Lyno facilitates risk-assessed and autonomic trading outside standard boundaries. Raoul Pal, who coined the Solana shoot in 2024, projects 2,100% upside, through the exclusive technology of a neural net arbitrage Lyno. The presale purchasers who spend over 100 enter…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 03:33
Don’t Miss MAGAX Presale: 10x Gains Ahead!

Don’t Miss MAGAX Presale: 10x Gains Ahead!

Meme coins often rise on hype alone, but Moonshot MAGAX is setting itself apart with real innovation. By fusing a viral internet culture and a unique Meme-to-Earn model, this AI meme token gives both creators and investors a reason to stay engaged. With its presale already surpassing initial projections, analysts believe early buyers could see […] The post Don’t Miss MAGAX Presale: 10x Gains Ahead! appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/22 03:30
Perfect 100% Scored TV Show Returns With $100 Million Fifth Season

Perfect 100% Scored TV Show Returns With $100 Million Fifth Season

The post Perfect 100% Scored TV Show Returns With $100 Million Fifth Season appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ‘Slow Horses’ is back for a fifth season Apple TV Sustained success is the holy grail for streaming shows. Maintaining interest becomes increasingly challenging with each season as some viewers tire of the subject whilst others object to changes designed to attract new audiences. One studio seems to have found the magic formula. Next week the fifth season of British spy thriller Slow Horses debuts on Apple TV+ and has big boots to fill. The show about failed MI5 agents has an all-star cast led by Kristin Scott Thomas, Gary Oldman, Jonathan Pryce and Hugo Weaving. Its title is a play on the show’s fictional central London location of Slough House, a dumping ground for espionage rejects who are forced to endure a life of drudgery but end up getting drawn into crucial cases. When the first season debuted in 2022 it became an overnight success with critics and audiences alike. The former rated it 95% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes with the latter giving it 88%. Both praised the show for being the antithesis of James Bond with a distinct lack of glitz, glamour and refinement. Testimony to this, Rotten Tomatoes’ critical consensus says that “Slow Horses refreshes the espionage genre by letting its band of snoops be bumbling, with Gary Oldman giving a masterclass in frumpy authority.” The format keeps audiences guessing and combines it with the tension common to spy stories. It set the scene for a series of shows and there was no shortage of source material as Slow Horses is based on a series of 14 books written by British author Mick Herron. Against the odds interest didn’t wane and critics gave season two a perfect score of 100% when it debuted in December 2022. By then, Apple knew it had a hot property on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 03:22
BTC, ETH, and DOGE holders seek stable income channels, and IOTA Miner becomes a new option

BTC, ETH, and DOGE holders seek stable income channels, and IOTA Miner becomes a new option

The post BTC, ETH, and DOGE holders seek stable income channels, and IOTA Miner becomes a new option appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Amid recent market volatility, the price performance of major cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, and DOGE, continues to capture the attention of holders. Bitcoin has fluctuated above $115,000, Ethereum has remained stable in the $4,500 range, and Dogecoin has maintained active trading volume around $0.26. As the market gradually recovers, more and more holders are beginning to consider a key question: Besides price appreciation, what other ways can digital assets generate sustainable returns? One answer lies in cloud mining. Compared to traditional hardware mining, cloud mining eliminates the need to purchase expensive equipment or incur high electricity costs. Instead, users can mine major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin by leasing computing power from professional platforms, earning daily dividends. Among them, the UK-based IOTA Miner, which operates in compliance with regulations, has attracted widespread attention around the world. The platform focuses on low barriers to entry, green energy, and compliance and security. It allows users to directly participate in cloud mining with mainstream assets such as BTC, ETH, and DOGE, earning stable passive income amidst market uncertainty. Data shows that some have achieved substantial daily fixed returns through IOTA Miner contracts, maintaining stable performance in both bull and volatile markets. IOTA Miner Registration Steps Advertisement &nbsp 1. Quick Registration Sign up in just a minute and receive a $15 newbie bonus to start earning immediately. 2. Link Your Wallet and Select Your Currency Link your wallet and select a major cryptocurrency (such as BTC, ETH, or XRP) to activate your cloud mining…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 03:20
Performance Through the Lens of Money Supply

Performance Through the Lens of Money Supply

The post Performance Through the Lens of Money Supply appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold has been one of the strongest performing assets in 2025, rising 38% year to date, outpacing bitcoin23% advance. It’s no secret, though, that bitcoin has done wildly better than gold (and pretty much everything else) over its short lifespan. A check of the two popular inflation-resistant assets against a broad measure of U.S. money supply (known as M2) yields further insight about their performances. Adjusted for M2 growth, gold — despite its recent strong run — remains below its 2011 peak and roughly the same level as it was in 1975. The all-time high for gold against M2 occurred in 1980. Bitcoin tells a different story. Each bull cycle has seen BTC hit a record versus M2, including last month when bitcoin touched both an absolute all-time high as well as a new high relative to money supply. Bitcoin relative to M2 money supply (TradingView) This contrast could highlight the different roles of the two assets. Gold continues to serve as a long-standing hedge and a stabilizer in portfolios, while bitcoin’s behavior shows how new forms of money can respond differently to an era of rapid monetary expansion. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/21/gold-vs-bitcoin-performance-through-the-lens-of-money-supply
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 03:17
Infinity Castle,’ What Big Anime Movie Is Coming To Theaters?

Infinity Castle,’ What Big Anime Movie Is Coming To Theaters?

The post Infinity Castle,’ What Big Anime Movie Is Coming To Theaters? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle” partial poster. Crunchyroll/Sony Pictures Entertainment How soon with the next big anime movie come to theaters following the blockuster performance of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle? Fans won’t have to wait long. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, also known as Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle, opened at No. 1 in North American theaters the weekend of Sept. 12-14 with $70.6 million in ticket sales from 3,315 venues. In the film’s second weekend frame, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s domestic distributor, Crunchyroll/Sony Pictures Entertainment, is projecting it will earn $17.3 million from 3,342 locations to boost the film’s North American box office tally to $104.7 million to date. ForbesWhen Is ‘Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’ Coming To Streaming?By Tim Lammers Coupled with the film’s international take of nearly $450.3 million, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has earned $555 million at the worldwide box office to date. Directed by Haruo Sotozaki and Hikaru Kondô, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is the first in a trilogy, but before the second chapter is released, Crunchyroll/Sony has another anime feature, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, coming to theaters. Partial movie poster for “Chainsaw Man The Movie – Reze Arc.” Crunchyroll/Sony Pictures Entertainment When Will ‘Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc’ Be Released? Directed by Tatsuya Yoshihara, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc will be released in theaters on Oct. 25. Also distributed by Crunchyroll/Sony Pictures Entertainment, the official summary for Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc reads, “For the first time, Chainsaw Man slashes his way onto the big screen in an epic, action-fueled adventure that continues the hugely popular anime series. Denji worked as a Devil Hunter for the yakuza, trying to pay off the debt he inherited from his parents, until the yakuza betrayed him and had him…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 03:16
Argentine central bank intervenes as peso hits record lows

Argentine central bank intervenes as peso hits record lows

The post Argentine central bank intervenes as peso hits record lows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Argentina has once again reached a breaking point, and the central bank has intervened to prop up a plunging peso despite new libertarian reforms. The crisis marks a sharp turn for those who briefly saw hope in President Javier Milei’s pro-market promises. Milei: the libertarian wave falters When Javier Milei assumed power, he made headlines for floating the peso and pledging to end Argentina’s monetary woes through radical economic liberty. Milei was even cheered by some Bitcoin advocates, who believed his ideals might mark a historic break from Argentina’s long pattern of inflation and monetary mismanagement. With his rhetorical attacks on central banks, Milei was a natural fit for those who see Bitcoin as the ultimate anti-inflationary tool. But hopes of stability have dissolved. As Bitcoin advocate, Austrian economist, and author of The Bitcoin Standard, Saifedean Ammous, commented: “The peso is down to 1510 per dollar, down from 900 on the black market or 300 official when Milei took power less than 2 years ago, in spite of central bank & government intervention with borrowed dollars. The ponzi is coming to an end.” This week, Argentina’s central bank was forced to spend nearly $1 billion in reserves, its largest intervention since 2019, to shore up the peso, which continues to depreciate despite efforts to keep it in line with IMF-agreed trading bands. The move comes after Milei’s government partially floated the currency back in April, only to see capital flight, legislative gridlock, and public anger escalate. Inflation, while down to 21% in August from higher peaks, remains one of the world’s worst. Argentina crisis dynamics Argentine assets have been hammered as parliament blocks key austerity and privatization measures, undermining Milei’s fiscal policy. The black-market peso crashed to historic lows, while reserves continue to bleed at an alarming rate, threatening the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 03:03
Investment Bank Jefferies’ Cryptocurrency Report: “What the Internet Was in 1996, Now…”

Investment Bank Jefferies’ Cryptocurrency Report: “What the Internet Was in 1996, Now…”

The post Investment Bank Jefferies’ Cryptocurrency Report: “What the Internet Was in 1996, Now…” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US-based investment bank Jefferies, in its report prepared for large institutional investors, likened the development stage of the cryptocurrency market to the internet era in 1996. The bank argued that the sector still has ample room for growth. Analysts say an excessive focus on Bitcoin prices could overlook the disruptive potential of blockchain technology across various sectors. Jefferies noted that some institutions have already begun investing in the space through exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and digital asset treasuries (DATs). The report recommends that investors focus on long-term benefits and selectivity of projects, similar to strategies used in the early internet era. Jefferies compared the crypto market to “1996,” recalling Wall Street’s state in the early years of the internet, and noted that a new wave of growth in crypto assets is still in its infancy. Jefferies’ proposed strategy is to analyze tokens like early-stage tech startups and prioritize “adoption, development, usage, and use cases” rather than the temporary revenue boosts of some blockchains. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/investment-bank-jefferies-cryptocurrency-report-what-the-internet-was-in-1996-now/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 02:53
Here’s the XRP Price If UK Parliament Declares Ripple Key to Global Payments

Here’s the XRP Price If UK Parliament Declares Ripple Key to Global Payments

Ripple’s XRP is trading around $3.00 today, but a new development out of the UK could change everything. According to a tweet from X Finance Bull, Ripple and its token XRP are now being discussed at the UK Parliament as critical infrastructure for global payments.  This isn’t just industry chatter anymore. Lawmakers are looking at
Coinstats2025/09/22 02:00
