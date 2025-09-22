Perfect 100% Scored TV Show Returns With $100 Million Fifth Season

'Slow Horses' is back for a fifth season Apple TV Sustained success is the holy grail for streaming shows. Maintaining interest becomes increasingly challenging with each season as some viewers tire of the subject whilst others object to changes designed to attract new audiences. One studio seems to have found the magic formula. Next week the fifth season of British spy thriller Slow Horses debuts on Apple TV+ and has big boots to fill. The show about failed MI5 agents has an all-star cast led by Kristin Scott Thomas, Gary Oldman, Jonathan Pryce and Hugo Weaving. Its title is a play on the show's fictional central London location of Slough House, a dumping ground for espionage rejects who are forced to endure a life of drudgery but end up getting drawn into crucial cases. When the first season debuted in 2022 it became an overnight success with critics and audiences alike. The former rated it 95% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes with the latter giving it 88%. Both praised the show for being the antithesis of James Bond with a distinct lack of glitz, glamour and refinement. Testimony to this, Rotten Tomatoes' critical consensus says that "Slow Horses refreshes the espionage genre by letting its band of snoops be bumbling, with Gary Oldman giving a masterclass in frumpy authority." The format keeps audiences guessing and combines it with the tension common to spy stories. It set the scene for a series of shows and there was no shortage of source material as Slow Horses is based on a series of 14 books written by British author Mick Herron. Against the odds interest didn't wane and critics gave season two a perfect score of 100% when it debuted in December 2022. By then, Apple knew it had a hot property on…