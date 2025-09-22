Bursa MEXC
/
Berita Kripto
/
2025-09-23 Tuesday
Berita Kripto
Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Litecoin ETF Rumors, Ripple Labs Expansion, and Lyno AI Presale Called the “Ethereum Moment” of 2025
The post Litecoin ETF Rumors, Ripple Labs Expansion, and Lyno AI Presale Called the “Ethereum Moment” of 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Litecoin ETF Rumors, Ripple Labs Expansion, and Lyno AI Presale Called the Ethereum Moment of 2025 a turning point in crypto markets. In September 2025, approvals to Litecoin ETFs are approaching 90 percent, Ripple Labs is growing at an aggressive pace, and Lyno AI presale is attracting the serious interest of investors. These changes are an indication of significant changes that have far-reaching consequences. Why Litecoin ETF Could Trigger a Surge Litecoin (LTC) is on a momentum as ETF rumors rise to an optimistic peak, with Bloomberg recording 90% approval odds by October. This news has seen LTC prices increase by 11 percent to $123 due to its commodity status and treasury allocations of 100 million. The ETF will open up the door to new liquidity and institutional interest therefore offering early investors massive upside potential. Ripple Labs Generates Market Confidence. Since April 2025, Ripple Labs has surged ahead after acquiring Hidden Road, which was then valued at 1.25b. Daily XRP transactions are up to 2 million, with prices soaring to $3, meaning that Ripple is growing beyond legal wins to an application scale. This growth increases trust and emphasizes the importance of XRP as a large participant. Lyno AI Presale: The “Ethereum Moment” Unfolds The Lyno AI presale, being the Etherem Moment of 2025, represents a $32,196 increase in the Early Bird round. There are 643,939 tokens sold at 0.05 a token, but the next price will be 0.055. Lyno AI proposes AI-based cross-chain arbitrage available to retail traders, as opposed to institution-only Ethereum designs. Analysts predict possible 1700 percent returns, which are based on high-speed trades, multi-blockchain connections, and governance engagement. At the moment, early investors may join and even receive a chance to win a part of 100K tokens shared between 10 winners in a Lyno AI…
1
$0.014586
+58.57%
RISE
$0.011067
+0.96%
TRUST
$0.0004757
-4.63%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 03:36
Kongsi
China’s CNH Stablecoin Debuts, Boosting Digital Yuan’s Global Influence
TLDR AnchorX launched the AxCNH, the first stablecoin tied to the international Chinese yuan (CNH). The AxCNH stablecoin debuted at the Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong, signaling China’s push into digital currencies. AxCNH is designed to facilitate cross-border transactions, especially within countries participating in the Belt and Road Initiative. The AxCNH stablecoin is [...] The post China’s CNH Stablecoin Debuts, Boosting Digital Yuan’s Global Influence appeared first on CoinCentral.
CROSS
$0.23178
-15.54%
SUMMIT
$0.0000152
-6.17%
PUSH
$0.03193
-3.88%
Kongsi
Coincentral
2025/09/22 03:34
Kongsi
Sunday Metrics: VFX Token vs ETH, SOL, ADA, LINK
The post Sunday Metrics: VFX Token vs ETH, SOL, ADA, LINK appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 21 September 2025 | 22:21 While traders obsess over Bitcoin at $115,000 and Ethereum at $4,600, the real story lies in metrics nobody tracks. A deep Sunday analysis of VFX Token against BTC, ETH, SOL, ADA, LINK, and other top 10 cryptos reveals why institutional money quietly accumulates the $6 million underdog over $4 trillion in established giants. The Revenue-to-Market Cap Ratio Nobody Discusses Here’s the metric that changes everything: actual revenue per dollar of market cap. VFX Token generates $225,000 monthly ($2.7 million annually) with a $6 million valuation. That’s $0.45 revenue per dollar of market cap. Now compare: Bitcoin ($2.3T cap): $0 operational revenue – purely speculative asset Ethereum ($550B cap): ~$2B annual fees = $0.0036 per dollar Solana ($110B cap at $238): ~$50M annual fees = $0.0004 per dollar Cardano ($31B cap at $0.88): Minimal revenue despite $31 billion valuation Chainlink ($15B cap at $23): Oracle fees ~$100M annually = $0.006 per dollar VFX Token generates 125x more revenue per market cap dollar than Ethereum and 1,125x more than Solana. This isn’t theoretical – it’s happening today through Vortex FX’s licensed trading operations. The “Live Product Score” – VFX Dominates Sunday’s research reveals a shocking truth about the top 10: most have limited real-world utility. Here’s the Live Product Score (products actually working today): VFX Token: 5/5 MetaTrader 5 terminals: ✓ Live Visa/Mastercard integration: ✓ Processing Trading operations: ✓ 1,500 daily lots Staking rewards: ✓ 67.7% APY funded Licensed broker: ✓ $40M AUM managed Top 10 Comparison: Bitcoin: 1/5 (only transfers) Ethereum: 2/5 (smart contracts, some DeFi) BNB ($1,050): 3/5 (exchange, some utilities) Solana: 2/5 (fast transfers, some DeFi) XRP ($2.98): 2/5 (payments, limited adoption) Cardano: 1/5 (mostly promises) LINK: 2/5 (oracle feeds) The Institutional Readiness Index Here’s what nobody measures: which cryptos can institutions…
1
$0.014586
+58.57%
T
$0.01543
-3.74%
SOL
$214.76
-7.50%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 03:25
Kongsi
FTX Recovery Trust to Release $1.6B in September Payout — Creditors Edge Closer to $16.5B Total
The long, messy saga of FTX’s bankruptcy is inching forward again. The FTX Recovery Trust, tasked with untangling Sam Bankman-Fried’s collapsed empire, has announced its third distribution: roughly $1.6 billion will be released to creditors on September 30, with funds expected to hit accounts within three business days.
1
$0.014586
+58.57%
TRUST
$0.0004757
-4.63%
EDGE
$0.31929
-5.28%
Kongsi
Brave Newcoin
2025/09/22 03:23
Kongsi
Sunday Metrics: VFX Token vs ETH, SOL, ADA, LINK – The Numbers Nobody’s Watching
A deep Sunday analysis of VFX Token against BTC, ETH, SOL, ADA, LINK, and other top 10 cryptos reveals why […] The post Sunday Metrics: VFX Token vs ETH, SOL, ADA, LINK – The Numbers Nobody’s Watching appeared first on Coindoo.
SOL
$214.76
-7.50%
BTC
$112,174.04
-2.02%
DEEP
$0.113358
-9.10%
Kongsi
Coindoo
2025/09/22 03:21
Kongsi
New Crypto Projects Rise as Europe Bars Big Tech from FiDA
When Europe moves to block Big Tech firms like Meta, Apple, Google, and Amazon from accessing the Financial Data Access […] The post New Crypto Projects Rise as Europe Bars Big Tech from FiDA appeared first on Coindoo.
RISE
$0.011067
+0.96%
LIKE
$0.008274
+4.23%
FIDA
$0.08002
-7.68%
Kongsi
Coindoo
2025/09/22 03:17
Kongsi
Yakovenko: Quantum Computers Could Break Bitcoin Security in 5 Years
TLDR Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko warns that quantum computers could break Bitcoin’s security in five years. Yakovenko highlights the vulnerability of Bitcoin’s cryptography to Shor’s algorithm used by quantum computers. The Bitcoin network could be exposed due to its reliance on Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm (ECDSA). Approximately 25-30% of Bitcoin, including Satoshi Nakamoto’s early [...] The post Yakovenko: Quantum Computers Could Break Bitcoin Security in 5 Years appeared first on CoinCentral.
QUANTUM
$0.002965
-5.15%
Kongsi
Coincentral
2025/09/22 03:12
Kongsi
From $0.024 to $5 Plus Daily Payouts: BlockchainFX Dominates Solana and Dogecoin in 2025
Crypto investors are chasing more than headlines — they want opportunities that can multiply wealth. With Bitcoin consolidating and Ethereum battling for market share, the altcoin arena is where the most dramatic moves are forming. While Solana and Dogecoin are household names with massive communities, neither offers the explosive upside or daily payout mechanics that
MORE
$0.08376
-5.22%
ALTCOIN
$0.0004549
-8.89%
ARENA
$0.010581
+19.41%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/22 02:30
Kongsi
Werkvisum Verenigde Staten wordt $100.000 voor nieuwkomers
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De Verenigde Staten voeren een eenmalige bijdrage van $100.000 in voor nieuwe H1B-visumaanvragen. Voor buitenlandse crypto-ontwikkelaars is dat een flinke klap, die de innovatiekracht van de Amerikaanse blockchainsector flink kan aantasten. Wat verandert er aan het Amerikaanse werkvisumbeleid? De Amerikaanse overheid voert een ingrijpende hervorming van het H1B-visumbeleid door. De aanvraagkosten voor nieuwe visums schieten omhoog van zo’n $1.500 naar een eenmalige bijdrage van maar liefst $100.000. Let wel: dit geldt alleen voor eerste aanvragen; verlengingen blijven buiten schot. De gedachte erachter? Meer kansen voor binnenlands talent. Tegelijkertijd wordt er een alternatief gepresenteerd. Wie zich permanent wil vestigen in de VS, kan kiezen voor een ‘gold card’, mits je een miljoen dollar meebrengt. President Trump has increased the HB1 visa fee to $100,000, which will affect India the most. pic.twitter.com/DSDVvtkeEv — Muhammad Sheikh (@s4iqbal) September 21, 2025 Hoe crypto-bedrijven geraakt worden door de nieuwe regels In de Web3-wereld van de Verenigde Staten speelt internationaal talent een sleutelrol. Ontwikkelaars uit landen als India, China en Oost-Europa vormen het hart van veel Amerikaanse cryptobedrijven. Bedrijven als Coinbase en Consensys zijn stevig afhankelijk van het H1B-visum om dat talent binnen te halen. Door de kostenstijging wordt het voor veel bedrijven ineens een stuk lastiger om buitenlands talent binnen te halen. Vooral kleinere startups, die toch al werken met krappe budgetten, voelen de pijn. Waar andere landen versoepelen om Web3-talent aan te trekken, zet de VS de poort op een kier. Reacties en verschuivingen in de crypto-industrie In de sector groeit de bezorgdheid. Sommige bedrijven onderzoeken of ze hun personeelsbeleid moeten aanpassen: remote werken krijgt hernieuwde aandacht, terwijl anderen uitwijken naar buitenlandse vestigingen zoals Toronto of Lissabon. Voor grote partijen zijn de nieuwe kosten misschien nog te behappen, maar voor kleine blockchainbedrijven en DAOs vormen ze een stevige drempel. Het risico bestaat dat Amerika terrein verliest aan landen die wél inzetten op beter toegankelijk talent. Microsoft advisory for HB1 visa Here key notes: ———- New US travel restriction for #H1B holders: From Sept 21, 2025, re-entry allowed only with $100,000 extra payment on petition. ⚠️ If you’re in the U.S. → Stay. ⚠️ If you’re outside → Return before deadline.… pic.twitter.com/v8iZvZsNIr — TWIST✍ (@itsMGAzam) September 20, 2025 Crypto-talent onder druk: tijd voor nieuw beleid? De recente visumaanpassing laat haarscherp zien hoe afhankelijk de crypto-industrie is van internationale kenniswerkers. In een sector die draait om samenwerking zonder grenzen, kunnen visumregels het verschil maken tussen succes en stilstand. Als de VS haar rol als innovatieleider wil behouden, zal het migratiebeleid beter moeten aansluiten op de realiteit van een geglobaliseerde techsector. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Werkvisum Verenigde Staten wordt $100.000 voor nieuwkomers is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
1
$0.014586
+58.57%
U
$0.010721
-20.45%
TRUMP
$7.576
-8.05%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/22 02:16
Kongsi
Prediction Markets and DAOs Are Cousins, Says Syndicate Co-Founder
Syndicate itself has transitioned away from DAOs, but a co-founder sees echoes of them evident in prediction markets.
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/22 02:08
Kongsi
Berita Sohor Kini
Lagi
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount
The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.
North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto
Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges
XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.