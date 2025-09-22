New Crypto Projects Emerge as Europe Blocks Big Tech from FiDA
The post New Crypto Projects Emerge as Europe Blocks Big Tech from FiDA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 21 September 2025 | 22:17 New crypto projects rise as Europe blocks Big Tech from FiDA, opening fresh opportunities in wallets, content, and payments. When Europe moves to block Big Tech firms like Meta, Apple, Google, and Amazon from accessing the Financial Data Access (FiDA) framework, it shakes up more than just bank-tech relationships. It opens doors for smaller crypto and fintech projects to grab the spotlight. Projects that offer wallet services, DeFi, new crypto tools, or presale tokens may suddenly seem like more attractive alternatives, especially for users worried about privacy, data sovereignty, and innovation. In this new playing field, new crypto projects with strong tokenomics and community trust could benefit big time. What’s FiDA & Why Big Tech Is Getting Barred FiDA is a proposed EU system that would allow licensed third-party providers to access customer data from banks and insurance firms. The goal was to enable services like tailor-made financial advice, new apps, tools that help people manage spending, savings, etc. But financial institutions and regulators have pushed back, saying that letting Big Tech in risks consumer data safety, digital dominance, and unfair competitive advantage. According to the European Commission’s official proposal and analysis by industry experts, the framework is being designed with an explicit focus on sovereignty and fair competition, not Big Tech dominance. Alt text: FiDA blocking Big Tech post on X. Germany has explicitly pushed to exclude Big Tech to protect digital sovereignty. As negotiators close in on final legal text, Big Tech is on track to lose access under FiDA. 1. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – The Utility Token Set to Thrive Beyond Big Tech With the EU preparing to lock Big Tech out of FiDA, attention is turning toward tokens that put control back in the hands of users.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 03:19