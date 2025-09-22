2025-09-23 Tuesday

Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin: “These Could Become the Foundation of ETH”

Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin: “These Could Become the Foundation of ETH”

The post Ethereum Founder Vitalik Buterin: “These Could Become the Foundation of ETH” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum (ETH) co-founder Vitalik Buterin said that “low-risk DeFi” applications could become a cornerstone of the Ethereum ecosystem. He said this could play a similar role to Google’s search engine, which is its primary source of revenue. Buterin noted that DeFi protocols have become more secure in recent years, establishing a stable core, and that low-risk DeFi (payments, savings, synthetic assets, collateralized lending), in particular, can sustainably support Ethereum. According to Buterin, this space could evolve into innovative solutions like reputation-based lending, prediction markets, and “flatcoins” that could increase global financial inclusion. Buterin said one of the biggest tensions within the Ethereum community is the gap between applications that “economically sustain the ecosystem” and those that “serve the philosophical and cultural goals of ETH.” He explained that NFTs, memecoins, and highly speculative DeFi platforms provide short-term revenue, but in the long term, Ethereum needs sustainable core applications for a $500 billion economy. “It is possible to have low-risk DeFi for Ethereum like Google has search,” Buterin said, adding that applications in this area both contribute economically and are compatible with ETH’s vision of “global, transparent, and permissionless financial access.” Buterin also highlighted the increasing risks in the traditional financial system and argued that a maturing DeFi ecosystem could become as stable as, or even more stable than, traditional finance in the long run, thanks to transparency and automation. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/ethereum-founder-vitalik-buterin-these-could-become-the-foundation-of-eth/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 03:29
New Crypto Projects Emerge as Europe Blocks Big Tech from FiDA

New Crypto Projects Emerge as Europe Blocks Big Tech from FiDA

The post New Crypto Projects Emerge as Europe Blocks Big Tech from FiDA appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 21 September 2025 | 22:17 New crypto projects rise as Europe blocks Big Tech from FiDA, opening fresh opportunities in wallets, content, and payments. When Europe moves to block Big Tech firms like Meta, Apple, Google, and Amazon from accessing the Financial Data Access (FiDA) framework, it shakes up more than just bank-tech relationships.  It opens doors for smaller crypto and fintech projects to grab the spotlight.  Projects that offer wallet services, DeFi, new crypto tools, or presale tokens may suddenly seem like more attractive alternatives, especially for users worried about privacy, data sovereignty, and innovation.  In this new playing field, new crypto projects with strong tokenomics and community trust could benefit big time. What’s FiDA & Why Big Tech Is Getting Barred FiDA is a proposed EU system that would allow licensed third-party providers to access customer data from banks and insurance firms.  The goal was to enable services like tailor-made financial advice, new apps, tools that help people manage spending, savings, etc.  But financial institutions and regulators have pushed back, saying that letting Big Tech in risks consumer data safety, digital dominance, and unfair competitive advantage.  According to the European Commission’s official proposal and analysis by industry experts, the framework is being designed with an explicit focus on sovereignty and fair competition, not Big Tech dominance.  Alt text: FiDA blocking Big Tech post on X.  Germany has explicitly pushed to exclude Big Tech to protect digital sovereignty. As negotiators close in on final legal text, Big Tech is on track to lose access under FiDA.   1. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – The Utility Token Set to Thrive Beyond Big Tech With the EU preparing to lock Big Tech out of FiDA, attention is turning toward tokens that put control back in the hands of users.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 03:19
Crypto.com Reveals Hidden User Data Breach

Crypto.com Reveals Hidden User Data Breach

The post Crypto.com Reveals Hidden User Data Breach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to a Bloomberg investigation, Crypto.com, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, reportedly suffered a security breach it never disclosed. The report linked the incident to Scattered Spider, a hacking group that often targets companies with social engineering tactics. The group comprises mainly teenagers who specialize in tricking employees into handing over their credentials. Sponsored Sponsored According to Bloomberg, the attackers posed as IT staff and persuaded unnamed Crypto.com employees to surrender login credentials. Once inside, they attempted to escalate their access by targeting senior staff accounts. Crypto.com told Bloomberg that the attack affected only “a very small number of individuals” and emphasized that customer funds remained untouched. The firm has yet to provide additional information about the incident as of press time. Meanwhile, security experts argue that the exchange’s decision not to disclose the breach undermines confidence in its security practices. They argue that its failure to share details about the incident leaves its users uncertain about the extent of the exposure and vulnerable to possible follow-up attacks. This concern is significant because Coinbase previously suffered a similar breach that exposed its customers to more than $300 million yearly losses. On-chain investigator ZachXBT accused Crypto.com of deliberately covering up the breach. He also stressed that this was not the first time the platform had been linked to undisclosed security lapses Sponsored Sponsored His comments echo wider industry frustration about exchanges that quietly downplay breaches to protect their reputations. Meanwhile, the incident has also reignited criticism of the industry’s reliance on Know Your Customer (KYC) systems. Pseudonymous security researcher Pcaversaccio reacted sharply to the issues, arguing that KYC requirements create massive data honeypots for hackers. “You can change a password easily, but _not_ your passport and they f#cking know it well. We’re basically the collateral in their surveillance racket,”…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 03:09
Here Is What Vitalik Buterin Thinks Will Secure Ethereum’s Future

Here Is What Vitalik Buterin Thinks Will Secure Ethereum’s Future

The post Here Is What Vitalik Buterin Thinks Will Secure Ethereum’s Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum 21 September 2025 | 22:03 Ethereum’s economic future may depend less on hype-driven tokens and more on the quiet strength of low-risk decentralized finance, according to co-founder Vitalik Buterin. Rather than treating NFTs, memecoins, or speculative trading as the lifeblood of the ecosystem, Buterin envisions a model where lending markets and stablecoin protocols provide the steady income needed to support the network. In his view, Ethereum could emulate the way Google relies on search advertising to fund everything else — with one crucial difference: decentralization allows Ethereum to avoid the ethical trade-offs of Big Tech. Buterin argued that Ethereum has long struggled with a contradiction. The projects that embody the network’s culture and ideals rarely produce meaningful revenue, while those that generate fees often carry the stigma of speculation. Low-risk DeFi, he said, offers a path to bridge that divide — reliable enough to serve as Ethereum’s financial backbone while leaving room for experimental, socially valuable applications to thrive without pressure to monetize aggressively. He pointed to stablecoin lending platforms like Aave, where returns on assets such as USDT and USDC hover around 5%, as examples of how “boring but dependable” protocols can deliver sustainable results. By anchoring itself in this kind of infrastructure, Ethereum could achieve financial resilience without compromising on principle. The remarks come as Ethereum DeFi regains momentum. Total value locked recently broke past $100 billion for the first time since early 2022, helped along by regulatory clarity in the United States. A recent survey suggested that nearly half of Americans would consider using DeFi if stronger legal protections were in place, reflecting a potential wave of adoption on the horizon. Buterin also floated additional ideas that go beyond dollar-pegged stablecoins. He expressed interest in “flatcoins,” which would track consumer price indices, and assets tied to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 03:07
Watchdog Accuses Trump’s Crypto Venture Of Selling Tokens To North Korea, Iran

Watchdog Accuses Trump’s Crypto Venture Of Selling Tokens To North Korea, Iran

The post Watchdog Accuses Trump’s Crypto Venture Of Selling Tokens To North Korea, Iran appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Watchdog Accuses Trump’s Crypto Venture Of Selling Tokens To North Korea, Iran | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Christian, a journalist and editor with leadership roles in Philippine and Canadian media, is fueled by his love for writing and cryptocurrency. Off-screen, he’s a cook and cinephile who’s constantly intrigued by the size of the universe. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/watchdog-accuses-trumps-crypto-venture-of-selling-tokens-to-north-korea-iran/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 03:05
Ethereum’s next era? Low-risk DeFi is like Google: Buterin

Ethereum’s next era? Low-risk DeFi is like Google: Buterin

The post Ethereum’s next era? Low-risk DeFi is like Google: Buterin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin sees low-risk DeFi as the platform’s core economic driver, likening its role to search advertising for Google. Summary Vitalik Buterin says low-risk DeFi could become Ethereum’s key economic backbone. He compares it to how Google’s ad revenue sustains its growth and global dominance. Buterin stresses secure apps like lending, savings, and payments as ETH’s foundation. DeFi maturation creates sustainable Ethereum revenue model In a recent blog post, Buterin argued that basic financial services like payments, savings, and collateralized lending can bridge the gap between profitable applications and Ethereum’s (ETH) founding values. Buterin noted that DeFi protocols have matured substantially, with a stable core of applications proving remarkably strong over time. He stated that low-risk DeFi provides irreplaceable value and also remains culturally aligned with Ethereum’s decentralized goals. The shift toward low-risk DeFi shows the overall changes in protocol security and risk management. Buterin pointed to data showing DeFi losses increasingly concentrated at experimental edges of the ecosystem. He also added that core applications show growing stability and user trust. Unlike earlier DeFi waves driven by unsustainable yield farming incentives, current low-risk applications focus on fundamental financial needs. These include stablecoin deposits earning competitive rates on platforms like Aave, synthetic asset exposure, and fully collateralized lending markets that serve real economic demand. Buterin argued that crypto’s advantage lies not in creating artificially high yields, but in making existing global economic opportunities accessible without traditional finance barriers. Buterin describes several potential paths for low-risk DeFi Buterin described several potential paths for low-risk DeFi that could expand its impact and economic value. These include reputation-based undercollateralized lending once mature onchain activity creates reliable identity and credit scoring mechanisms. Prediction markets could integrate with traditional DeFi for hedging strategies that allow users to offset portfolio risks through betting against correlated…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 02:45
DeepSnitch AI Presale Outperforms DAT Boom

DeepSnitch AI Presale Outperforms DAT Boom

The post DeepSnitch AI Presale Outperforms DAT Boom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Helius, a company that is acquiring Solana coins and storing them as a “treasury”, has announced an impressive raise of $500 million. After the announcement, its stock rose more than 200%.  This shows a growing appetite for what are known as digital asset treasuries (DAT). These vehicles accumulate tokens such as Solana, Ethereum, and Bitcoin while generating yields through mechanisms like staking and decentralized finance. As institutions build war chests, retail investors are asking a different question: what are the best cheap cryptos to buy now? For those looking for alternatives to main coins like SOL and ETH, the answer may lie in earlier-stage opportunities.  DeepSnitch AI, an AI-powered presale token, is surging as one of the most interesting ones. What it offers is so attractive that some see it as one of the best AI tools of the decade. That makes it one of the best cheap crypto to buy now that could 100x.  Institutional investors are building war chests with DATs The Helius raise comes on the heels of a broader wave of so-called Digital Asset Treasuries. Forward Industries, another major entrant, reportedly bought $1.65 billion worth of SOL in just a week. These treasuries follow strategies similar to the ones used by firms, but instead of amassing cash, they store crypto. And the amounts they are raising keep increasing. These large firms hold crypto to take advantage of increasing adoption and prices. But as institutions amass billions, ordinary traders feel distant. How can smaller investors with a few hundred dollars make a significant profit? There are two strategies for buying cheap crypto. One is to “buy the dip” in coins that already have a track record. The other is to look at presales, where valuations are at their lowest, and the upside can be exponential. The best…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 02:44
China Launches New Stablecoin Amid Global Digital Currency Race

China Launches New Stablecoin Amid Global Digital Currency Race

The push for greater stability and international utility in cryptocurrency markets has led to the launch of the first regulated stablecoins tied to national fiat currencies designed specifically for cross-border transactions. This week, AnchorX introduced its AxCNH stablecoin, pegged to the Chinese yuan (CNH), at the Belt and Road Summit in Hong Kong. The stablecoin [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/22 02:38
Zephyr Network Unveils Alaya AI Social Quests to Power Up Mining 2.0

Zephyr Network Unveils Alaya AI Social Quests to Power Up Mining 2.0

Zypher Network debuts Alaya AI Social Quests to enhance Mining 2.0 with gamified rewards, Proof-of-Personhood, and AI-powered community engagement.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/22 02:30
Data Shows Coinbase Tops $347B in Bitcoin With Over 3M BTC Under Custody

Data Shows Coinbase Tops $347B in Bitcoin With Over 3M BTC Under Custody

The post Data Shows Coinbase Tops $347B in Bitcoin With Over 3M BTC Under Custody appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to timechainindex.com stats, Coinbase now custodies 3,002,996 bitcoin—valued around $347 billion—up from 2,919,643 BTC 57 days ago, a net gain of 83,353 BTC since July 26. Under Management: Coinbase Adds 83,353 BTC Since July 26, Pushing Stack to $347B Data collected from timechainindex.com and compared to a report published 57 days ago, exchange-traded funds […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/data-shows-coinbase-tops-347b-in-bitcoin-with-over-3m-btc-under-custody/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 02:23
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges

XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.