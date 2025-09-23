2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Janet Yellen Conducts Interviews for Federal Reserve Positions

Janet Yellen Conducts Interviews for Federal Reserve Positions

The post Janet Yellen Conducts Interviews for Federal Reserve Positions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Yellen interviews Federal Reserve candidates, impacting global markets and crypto. Market volatility highlights leadership anticipation effects on assets. Leadership outcomes affect US monetary policy and macro risks. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen plans to interview Federal Reserve candidates this week following the end of the FOMC blackout period, aiming to review 10 of 11 candidates. The selection impacts U.S. monetary policy, influencing risk conditions in global markets, with potential volatility in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum as policy shifts are anticipated. Yellen’s Interviews and Market Repercussions Janet Yellen’s interviews with Federal Reserve candidates mark a significant procedural step post-FOMC blackout. Yellen’s remarks emphasize her preference for the Treasury role, enjoying presidential support. “I like my current position,” she said, and referenced President Trump’s support for her Treasury work. Source Highlighted candidates include current Fed governors and key economic advisors. Actions taken involve scheduled meetings and public statements, setting the stage for potential policy impacts. Changes ensue as financial markets anticipate future leadership directions. Yellen’s leadership approach at the Treasury may shape expectations differently from a Fed perspective. Immediate implications include adjusting interest rate expectations among traders and investors. Crypto markets observe Federal Reserve dynamics closely, linking governance shifts with macroeconomic strategies. Market reactions vary, with on-chain data indicating fluctuating crypto asset prices. Statements from Yellen suggest a commitment to maintaining fiscal policies favorable to broader economic stability. Industry insiders remain vigilant, recognizing leadership changes may sway crypto volatility, with substantial turnover in DeFi platforms. Historical Trends and Crypto Market Dynamics Did you know? Leadership transitions at the Federal Reserve have historically led to increased market volatility and shifts in interest rate policies, influencing both traditional assets and cryptocurrencies significantly. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) stands at $112,103.02, with a market cap of formatNumber(2233549556159, 2), representing 57.86% market dominance.…
Union
U$0.010721-20.45%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.581-7.99%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,164.31-2.03%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 08:39
Kongsi
First XRP and DOGE ETFs Face Market Test After Strong Debuts

First XRP and DOGE ETFs Face Market Test After Strong Debuts

The post First XRP and DOGE ETFs Face Market Test After Strong Debuts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: DOJE and XRPR spot ETFs of DOGE and XRP launched Sept. 18 with $37.7M and $17M first-day volumes, respectively. Grayscale’s GDLC basket ETF recorded $22 million in debut volume on Sept. 19, following approval of its generic listing. Market downturn with $1.7B liquidations on Sept. 22 will test institutional appetite for altcoin ETF exposure. Three major altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) launched last week with strong debuts, but their ability to maintain momentum faced an immediate test as crypto markets entered a sharp downturn. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved generic listing standards for crypto ETFs on Sept. 17, clearing regulatory hurdles that had blocked over 100 pending filings. This framework enabled the Sept. 19 launch of Grayscale’s diversified Digital Large Cap Fund ETF (GDLC), following the launch of the first DOGE spot ETF (DOJE) and XRP spot ETF (XRPR) in the US under the 33 Act. Record-Breaking Launch Volumes Signal Strong Initial Demand Bloomberg senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas reported that XRPR captured $37.7 million in first-day trading volume, surpassing all other 2025 ETF launches in terms of volume. The performance edged out the Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (IVES) for the year’s strongest debut. DOJE recorded $17 million in opening-day volume, placing it among the top five ETF launches of 2025 out of 710 total debuts. Balchunas noted the volumes represented exceptional performance compared to typical ETF launches, which average less than $1 million in first-day trading. GDLC posted $22 million in debut volume with 381,298 shares changing hands during its Sept. 19 launch on NYSE Arca. The basket ETF provides exposure to five major digital assets: 72% Bitcoin, 17% Ethereum, 6% XRP, 4% Solana, and 1% Cardano, managing over $931 million in total assets. The strong initial performance continued into the second day of…
1
1$0.014586+58.57%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004547-8.93%
Capverse
CAP$0.14044-3.06%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 08:09
Kongsi
Trump Links Tylenol Usage While Pregnant To Autism: Here’s What to Know

Trump Links Tylenol Usage While Pregnant To Autism: Here’s What to Know

The post Trump Links Tylenol Usage While Pregnant To Autism: Here’s What to Know appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump issued a strongly-worded warning to Americans Monday to avoid Tylenol during pregnancy, alleging increased risk for children developing autism—despite lacking definitive scientific evidence that’s true and going against several health agencies concluding otherwise. The Trump administration will reportedly tie acetaminophen use during pregnancy to an increased risk for autism. Getty Images Key Facts Trump tied the use of acetaminophen—the active ingredient in Tylenol and other painkillers—during pregnancy to increased risk for autism. “Fight like hell not to take it,” President Donald Trump said about Tylenol usage while pregnant, adding “don’t take it” before also suggesting children should not use the pain reliever. The president also suggested breaking up vaccine appointments for children into multiple years “because it’s too much liquid, too many different things are going into that baby at too big a number, the size of this thing, when you look at it, it’s like 80 different vaccines.” When asked about studies that have found Tylenol can be safely taken while pregnant, Trump said, “That’s establishment stuff.” Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. also suggested that leucovorin, a folinic acid, might be effective at treating autism in children, saying his department identified an “exciting therapy that may benefit large numbers of children who suffer from autism.” What Is Luecovorin? Leucovorin is typically used to mitigate the side effects from certain cancer drugs, according to the Mayo Clinic, and is also used to treat some types of anemia and, alongside other drugs, colon cancer. Pregnant women are frequently encouraged to take folic acid in supplements, according to the CDC, to help neural tube development. Folinic acids like leucovorin are not quite the same thing, according to the National Institutes of Health—folic acids are synthesized and not found in nature, while folinic acid does occur in nature.…
SynFutures
F$0.014301-18.03%
Threshold
T$0.01542-3.80%
STUFF.io
STUFF$0.00422-0.93%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 08:03
Kongsi
Bitcoin ETF Surge Prompts Warning From $20B Asset Manager

Bitcoin ETF Surge Prompts Warning From $20B Asset Manager

The post Bitcoin ETF Surge Prompts Warning From $20B Asset Manager appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 23 September 2025 | 03:00 South African asset manager Sygnia Ltd., which oversees around $20 billion, is riding the wave of interest in digital assets – but its leadership is warning investors not to get carried away. Speaking to Bloomberg, CEO Magda Wierzycka acknowledged the strong inflows into Sygnia’s recently launched Bitcoin ETF, yet stressed that the fund should not be treated as a core holding. She advised that crypto exposure remain limited to no more than 5% of discretionary or retirement portfolios, emphasizing that the messaging around such products must be realistic. Balancing Growth and Risk Wierzycka argued that while Bitcoin has potential as a long-term investment, its volatility makes it dangerous for households in developing economies. In markets like South Africa, where average incomes are far lower than in wealthier countries, she warned that sudden price swings could “wipe out life savings” if investors allocate too aggressively. Her comments highlight the delicate balance asset managers face: encouraging adoption of innovative products while shielding clients from extreme downside risk. More ETFs on the Horizon Despite its cautious tone, Sygnia is not turning away from the sector. The firm is preparing to file for additional crypto ETFs on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, pending regulatory clearance. That move underscores the rising appetite for regulated exposure to digital assets among South African investors. A Rapidly Growing Market South Africa is emerging as one of Africa’s most active crypto hubs. Local exchanges are proliferating, adoption among businesses and individuals is accelerating, and forecasts suggest that over 10% of the population will be engaged with crypto by 2025. Unlike some governments that have restricted or banned digital assets, South African regulators are integrating them into the financial system by classifying them as financial products. For Wierzycka, the message remains consistent: innovation is welcome,…
GET
GET$0.00621-2.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08376-5.22%
Movement
MOVE$0.1132-8.04%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 08:00
Kongsi
Cryptocurrency Price Predictions for BTC, ETH and Memes

Cryptocurrency Price Predictions for BTC, ETH and Memes

The post Cryptocurrency Price Predictions for BTC, ETH and Memes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto prices extended their weekend slide into Monday, triggering a sharp pullback across the market. The Bitcoin price fell to $112,000, while altcoins are faring much worse. In particular, Solana meme coins and Ethereum ecosystem tokens are in the deep red.  Some investors are trying to catch the knife, a phenomenon described as buying into steep declines in hopes of a quick rebound, often before the market has truly bottomed.  However, this could be a risky strategy. History shows that markets in freefall often overshoot to the downside, leaving dip buyers exposed to deeper losses before any recovery takes hold. Instead, investors should wait for successful retests of key support levels before buying.  Cryptocurrency Price Predictions: Here’s When To Buy The Dip? The crypto bull market isn’t over. However, sidelined investors should wait for clear buying signals to avoid falling prey to bull traps and dead cat bounces.  Bitcoin Price Prediction The Bitcoin price fell to $112,000 on Monday. The best-case scenario for the bulls is if it manages to secure a daily close above the $113,400 resistance, which was its previous breakout level.  This would allow traders to open a leveraged long position, targeting the $114,000 and $118,000 price levels. If these resistances are also broken, a new all-time high could be next.  $Btc still holding the deviation! If it holds here, we’re still in a good spot! Taking another bet, buying in parts https://t.co/EcVxFbsK9z pic.twitter.com/0ydsfmLMJQ — Digital Nomad Woman (@taqwaayub) September 22, 2025 In the worst-case scenario, BTC could fall to its 50-week Exponential Moving Average, which is currently at ~$97,000. However, this would be an excellent dip-buying opportunity for spot buyers, seeing as experts still remain confident that Bitcoin will hit $150,000 this year.  Ethereum Price Prediction Ethereum led Monday’s liquidation cascade, contributing to over $500 million…
Threshold
T$0.01542-3.80%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,164.31-2.03%
Simons Cat
CAT$0.000007042-11.07%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:59
Kongsi
The No. 1 IPA In America Just Went Mobile—Meet The Juice Force Tanker

The No. 1 IPA In America Just Went Mobile—Meet The Juice Force Tanker

The post The No. 1 IPA In America Just Went Mobile—Meet The Juice Force Tanker appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A 21-foot beer can is about to become the most unmissable thing on the highway. Voodoo Ranger turned its Juice Force IPA into a rolling tanker, and it’s touring football games, festivals, and tailgates across the Southwest this fall. Spot the oversized tallboy, scan the QR code plastered on its side, and you’ll get $5 toward your next Juice Force. A giant beer gauge even tracks how much is left in the tank, pouring down until it’s empty. Voodoo Ranger turned Juice Force IPA into a 21-foot tanker, and it’s rolling into tailgates across Colorado, Texas, and Arizona. New Belgium Why Voodoo Ranger built a tanker Juice Force isn’t just another IPA; it’s the beer that fans are crushing at parties, bar crawls, and yes, stadium parking lots. The hazy, fruit-punchy IPA packs 9.5% ABV but drinks smooth enough to fuel its rocket-ship growth. Right now, more than a third of all craft singles sold in convenience stores come from Voodoo Ranger, and every 1.3 seconds, someone in the U.S. cracks one open. Voodoo Ranger itself has gone from a three-beer lineup in 2017 to more than 20 releases today, including Imperial IPA, Juicy Haze, Tropic Force, and even Hardcharged Tea. While much of the craft beer world is slowing, Voodoo has kept climbing by leaning into wild stunts, a skeleton mascot with attitude, and beers built for fun over fuss. Where the Juice Force Tanker is headed The tanker tour started in Los Angeles in September and is now rolling into its final stops: Front Range, Colo.: Sept. 24–30 Dallas–Fort Worth: Oct. 3–6 Austin: Oct. 9–12 Phoenix: Oct. 15–18 You can check the full schedule at emptythetanker.com or follow along on Voodoo Ranger’s Instagram, where fans are already posting clips of the tanker pulling into parking lots and tailgates.…
1
1$0.014586+58.57%
Threshold
T$0.01542-3.80%
Union
U$0.010721-20.45%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/23 07:45
Kongsi
Nvidia plans to invest $100 billion in OpenAI, with an initial investment of $10 billion

Nvidia plans to invest $100 billion in OpenAI, with an initial investment of $10 billion

PANews reported on September 23rd that Bloomberg News reported that Nvidia will invest up to $ 100 billion in OpenAI to support next-generation AI data centers and related infrastructure. The two parties have signed a letter of intent, with an initial investment of $ 10 billion, followed by phased investments calculated based on the amount of 1 gigawatt deployed. The project plans to build data centers with at least 10 gigawatts of computing power, using advanced Nvidia chips. Nvidia will also acquire a stake in OpenAI .
1
1$0.014586+58.57%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1234-10.77%
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0.00043-6.52%
Kongsi
PANews2025/09/23 07:34
Kongsi
FTX Exec’s Plea Deal Takes Center Stage in Court Battle

FTX Exec’s Plea Deal Takes Center Stage in Court Battle

Nearly three years after the FTX exchange’s collapse, legal proceedings involving its former executives continue to unfold. This week, Michelle Bond, the wife of former FTX Digital Markets co-CEO Ryan Salame, is scheduled to appear for an evidentiary hearing in her ongoing criminal case at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New [...]
Union
U$0.010721-20.45%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1593-2.86%
Stage
STAGE$0.000041-6.81%
Kongsi
Crypto Breaking News2025/09/23 06:56
Kongsi
AI-Powered Crypto Platform UXLink Loses $11.3M to Security Breach

AI-Powered Crypto Platform UXLink Loses $11.3M to Security Breach

UXLink, an AI-powered Web3 social platform, was hit with a massive attack on Monday, resulting in a loss of approximately $11.3 million. Upon obtaining the stolen funds, the hacker has converted and cashed out the proceeds to various centralized and decentralized cryptocurrency exchanges. Following the hack, the UXLink team took the issue to their official X social media platform, alerting users to the latest development and promising to transparently update the public on different steps taken to recover the stolen funds.  Urgent Security Notice We have identified a security breach involving our multi-signature wallet, resulting in a significant amount of cryptocurrency being illicitly transferred to both CEXs and DEXs. Our team is working around the clock with both internal and external security… — UXLINK (@UXLINKofficial) September 22, 2025 Data from CoinMarketCap revealed that after the incident, the UXLINK token experienced a 58% decline from $0.3 to $0.13 at the time of writing, as investors withdrew funds for safety. Consequently, its market capitalization has also reduced to $63.6 million.  Over $11.3M Disappears Providing more details on the exploit, on-chain security firm CyversAlerts revealed that the exploiter processed the hack with an ETH address. First, the bad actor executed a delegateCall, removed the admin role, and called “addOwnerWithThreshold.” Thus, gaining access to move funds out of UXLink’s multi-signature wallet. This hacker scooped up approximately $4 million in USDT, $500,000 in USDC, 3.7 WBTC worth over $418,000, and 25 ETH, valued at around $104,000. Following the act, the exploiter swapped all USDC and USDT proceeds to DAI on the Ethereum network. While on Arbitrum, the bad actor swapped USDT to ETH and bridged all the stolen funds to the Ethereum Network. The hacker continued the act, moving 10 million UXLINK tokens, valued at approximately $3 million, to another wallet within a few minutes for further swapping. UXLink Responds to Attack As revealed in the project’s X announcement, its security team has been working tirelessly to identify the cause of the exploit and control the situation before the bad actor causes more harm.  The team has also contacted major cryptocurrency exchanges to swiftly freeze suspicious deposits from the UXLink project, aiming to curtail the further movement of the stolen funds. They have also involved legal authorities to expedite the process of recovering the stolen funds or apprehending the perpetrator.   The post AI-Powered Crypto Platform UXLink Loses $11.3M to Security Breach appeared first on Cointab.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08376-5.22%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9991-0.03%
Movement
MOVE$0.1132-8.04%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/23 06:37
Kongsi
Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster

With the sheer volume of options in today’s market, choosing the best crypto to buy and hold right now can be overwhelming.Concerns over persistent inflation, shifting U.S. policies, and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty have tempered market expansion this year. Still, Bitcoin recently broke new ground, climbing to a record high of $124,128 last month.Investor appetite isn’t […] The post Best Crypto to Buy 22 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Aster appeared first on Cryptonews.
Threshold
T$0.01542-3.80%
Union
U$0.010721-20.45%
XRP
XRP$2.8447-1.93%
Kongsi
Coinstats2025/09/23 06:30
Kongsi

Berita Sohor Kini

Lagi

Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges

XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.