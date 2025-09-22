Bursa MEXC
Russia Moves to Regulate Stablecoins and Crypto Securities: What’s Next?
Russia Moves to Regulate Stablecoins and Crypto Securities: What's Next?

TLDR Russia is planning to introduce regulations for stablecoins and crypto securities by the end of the year. The Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank of Russia are leading the efforts to establish new rules. Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov emphasized the need for regulations that align with global standards.
Coincentral
2025/09/22 02:36
Phillies' Nick Castellanos Must Stop Complaining With Red October Around The Corner
Nick Castellanos has gone to the media to complain about manager Rob Thomson's communication skills. Yeah, Casty still isn't happy. Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos took some shots at his manager Rob Thomson on Friday night while chatting with the media. No biggie, right? Disgruntled players air beefs all the time. But it's the timing of said shot that makes for bad optics. The Phillies are gelling right now — winning 12 of 16 — and they don't need any bad juju disrupting their "what a gift" vibes. And they're also on the cusp of entering Red October when petty beefs should vanish for the greater good of the team. The greater good, of course, is getting to the World Series and winning it. And nothing else should matter, but apparently not for Castellanos, who felt compelled to moan about his playing-time reduction. His ill-timed criticism of his manager on Friday night also came after he launched his 250th career home run in a win against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Shouldn't he be celebrating the victory? Nope. Instead, he tossed a grenade on Thomson's communication skills after getting asked about the challenges of his reduced role. "I don't really talk to Rob all that often," he told the media. "I play whenever he tells me to play, and then I sit whenever he tells me to sit. Communication over the years has been questionable, at least in my experience. But also, I grew up communicating with somebody like my father which was really blunt and consistent."
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 02:16
Old-school tech stocks lead S&P 500 as AI demand fuels shock rally
Old-school hardware firms are dominating the S&P 500 in 2025, and it's not the companies anyone expected. Seagate, Western Digital, and Micron—all born before smartphones were even a thing—are suddenly Wall Street's favorite bets. Seagate's up 156% this year. Western Digital has gained 137%. Micron's jumped 93% after logging twelve straight days of wins. The reason? Not AI headlines, but the cold, boring reality behind them: all that artificial intelligence hype needs physical infrastructure to exist. According to data from Bloomberg, investors have shifted fast into these names, betting on demand for hardware as Big Tech pours cash into building AI systems. What's fueling this? Three years after ChatGPT kicked off the AI craze, giants like Microsoft and Alphabet are still shoveling tens of billions into chips, data centers, power, and networking gear to train and run their AI models. This has turned Nvidia and TSMC into trillion-dollar monsters. But now, the cash is flowing into more basic tech like hard drives and memory chips. Seagate and Western Digital make those clunky old things that used to weigh more than your car. Now they're essential for training massive language models that need mountains of data to even start working. Wall Street floods cash into hardware stocks Seagate's hard drives—yes, those—go back to the 1950s, when five megabytes needed 2,000 pounds of metal. Today, two terabytes fit in your palm. That's the kind of storage AI eats daily. Western Digital is riding the same wave. Then there's Micron. The Idaho-based memory chipmaker's DRAM products are now a backbone for AI computing. But retail investors aren't exactly drooling. "I can hear people's eyes glaze over when I talk about them on the phone," said Kim Forrest, founder of Bokeh Capital Partners, who owns Micron. "They want to talk about flying cars and…"
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 02:01
Biller Genie CEO eyes blockchain-powered invoicing
Biller Genie CEO Thomas Aronica views cryptocurrency as an inevitable evolution of financial rails that his company will eventually need to support. While the B2B SaaS platform has yet to integrate crypto, Aronica told me in a recent Q&A that stablecoins like USDC could soon enable real-time settlements for payroll, commissions, and supplier payments. Longer term, he envisions blockchain reshaping invoicing itself by replacing, say, email trails with distributed ledgers that give every party instant visibility—a shift he believes will arrive as adoption and regulation catch up to the technology's potential. The following interview has been edited for clarity. What impact has cryptocurrency had on Biller Genie? Aronica: We've explored integrations and there's definitely a path forward. In the future, we'll likely support real-time crypto payments with settlement to fiat. Starting with something like USDC, which continues to grow in adoption, opens opportunities not just for buyer–supplier payments, but also for things like commissions and payroll to be remitted in crypto. Beyond payments, I think blockchain itself has enormous potential. If you separate crypto as a payment rail from blockchain as a technology, you can imagine a world where all invoices live on a blockchain. Instead of emailing PDFs back and forth and worrying about version control, everyone would share the same distributed ledger with real-time visibility. That's a future I believe is very possible. It seems, though, that cryptocurrency is exerting considerable influence on federal policy for an industry with so little utility. When was the last time anybody ordered a pizza using crypto? Aronica: It comes back to necessity driving invention. If you look at other regions, like Asia-Pacific or the EU, contactless pay at restaurants—where they bring the machine to the table—has been around for 15 years. We only got it here during COVID because people didn't…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 02:00
Bitcoin Whale Moves Spark Concern as ETH and MAGACOIN FINANCE Emerge Best Altcoins to Buy
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency, and whale activity is raising a new question concerning its market stability. Massive transfers, unlocked wallets, and exchange deposits are generating concern and speculation. Meanwhile, whales are diversifying their investments, igniting increased attention to Ethereum and new prospects like MAGACOIN FINANCE. Institutional adoption and whale accumulation make Ethereum unique compared […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/22 02:00
SWIFT and Ripple Collaboration: Rumors of a Pilot Tested for Accuracy
TLDR SWIFT has outlined plans to experiment with distributed ledger technology in its 2025 roadmap. There is no official statement confirming Ripple's involvement in SWIFT's digital asset trials. Ripple has consistently emphasized its independence from traditional banking systems like SWIFT. Industry reports suggest SWIFT's internal tests may include the XRP Ledger, but these claims are [...]
Coincentral
2025/09/22 01:59
Seagate, Western Digital, and Micron are leading the S&P 500 in 2025 due to rising AI infrastructure demand
Old-school hardware firms are dominating the S&P 500 in 2025, and it’s not the companies anyone expected. Seagate, Western Digital, and Micron—all born before smartphones were even a thing—are suddenly Wall Street’s favorite bets. Seagate’s up 156% this year. Western Digital has gained 137%. Micron’s jumped 93% after logging twelve straight days of wins. The […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/22 01:50
Toyota en Yamaha accepteren nu USDT in Bolivia
USDT lijkt steeds meer terrein te winnen als betaalmiddel in landen met opkomende economieën. In Bolivia is nu bekendgemaakt dat grote automerken zoals Toyota, BYD en Yamaha USDT accepteren bij de aankoop van voertuigen. Volgens Paolo Ardoino, de CEO van Tether, is dit een belangrijke stap in de bredere adoptie...
Coinstats
2025/09/22 01:45
ASTR $500K Loss Forces Whale to Add $2.3M Collateral
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/astr-whale-leveraged-loss-collateral/
Coinstats
2025/09/22 01:40
Michael Saylor Yeni Haftayı da Boş Geçmiyor: Bitcoin Açıklaması Yaptı!
MicroStrategy (Strategy) kurucusu Michael Saylor, yeniden şirketin Bitcoin Tracker verilerini paylaştı ve "Turuncu noktalar yukarı ve sağa gidiyor" ifadesiyle dikkat çekti. Saylor'ın bu açıklaması, geçmiş deneyimlere göre MicroStrategy'nin genellikle yeni Bitcoin alımlarını ertesi gün duyurduğu düşünüldüğünde, potansiyel yeni bir alım sinyali olarak yorumlandı. Şirketin Ortalama BTC Satın Alım Fiyatı Mevcut Durumda 73.913 Dolar Seviyesinde
Coinstats
2025/09/22 01:34
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount
The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.
North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto
Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges
