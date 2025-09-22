2025-09-23 Tuesday

Ethereum’s next chapter? Buterin likens low-risk DeFi to Google search

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin sees low-risk DeFi as the platform’s core economic driver, likening its role to search advertising for Google. DeFi maturation creates sustainable Ethereum revenue model In a recent blog post, Buterin argued that basic financial services like…
DeFi
Core DAO
Wink
Crypto.news 2025/09/22 02:45
Best Cheap Crypto to Buy Now as Digital Asset Treasuries (DAT) Pile Up Capital: DeepSnitch AI Could 100x Next

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Sleepless AI
Nowchain
Blockchainreporter 2025/09/22 02:15
Fear & Greed Index Neutral At 51 As Altcoin Season Index Hits 71

The post Fear & Greed Index Neutral At 51 As Altcoin Season Index Hits 71 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Market sentiment tools are once again driving headlines as investors gauge whether crypto is entering its next major rotation. The Fear and Greed Index, widely used to measure investor psychology, is holding steady at 51, reflecting neutrality after recent volatility. At the same time, the Altcoin Season Index has surged to 71/100, signalling that altcoins are starting to outperform Bitcoin across a broad basket of assets.  This environment is giving analysts confidence to look beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum toward altcoins and undervalued projects. While majors like ADA and SOL are positioned to benefit, emerging names such as MAGACOIN FINANCE are also starting to surface in analyst conversations, adding another layer of opportunity for investors watching sentiment-driven trends. Market Sentiment: Fear & Greed Index Holds Neutral at 51 The Fear and Greed Index has recently indicated a neutral state at 51 rather than an atmosphere of greed. The index indicates how fearful (0) or greedy (100) the investors are. It has been prepared using stocks, bonds, and options. A reading of 51 indicates moderately neutral sentiment in the market. As a reference, the historical median value of the Fear & Greed Index is 51; thus, a reading of 51 indicates slightly above-average greed. The average value of 46.39 years to date, with a median of 53, indicates mixed sentiment in 2025 so far. This stability is meaningful because extreme fear often signals panic selling, while extreme greed can precede overbought markets. A neutral reading of 51 suggests that investors are balanced, neither rushing into risk nor fleeing from it. Analysts interpret this as a foundation for sustainable growth, where markets have room to climb without the froth of irrational exuberance. Investor Behavior: Altcoin Season Index at 71 Signals Rotation The Altcoin Season Index stands at 71/100 while the Fear and Greed…
Solana
Altcoin
Index Cooperative
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/22 02:14
Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse Says XRP Could Make the List of U.S. Government Asset Stockpile ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse Says XRP Could Make the List of U.S. Government Asset Stockpile ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has expressed confidence that XRP will be included in the U.S. government’s upcoming digital asset stockpile, a move he says highlights the token’s growing recognition on the global stage. Speaking in an interview, Garlinghouse added that multiple applications for a spot XRP exchange-traded fund (ETF) are currently under review, with more approvals possible before the end of the year. The comments come amid broader optimism surrounding Ripple’s position in the U.S. regulatory and political landscape. Garlinghouse contrasted the current environment with that of the previous administration, noting that under President Biden, “we couldn’t get a meeting in the White House,” while under Trump, Ripple executives are now “welcomed in.” ETF Momentum and Market Reaction Garlinghouse stated that over a dozen firms, including Franklin Templeton and Bitwise, are vying to launch an XRP ETF. He believes this ETF would provide exposure to the asset through a regulated framework, potentially boosting liquidity and adoption. Meanwhile, Ripple’s long-standing partner SBI Holdings is expanding its use of XRP through the “SBI Hyper Deposit” initiative. Under the program, Shinsei Bank and SBI VC Trade will credit actual XRP to participants’ accounts, further tying traditional banking with crypto utility. Advertisement &nbsp Momentum for Ripple extends beyond the market, at a recent Senate Banking Committee roundtable, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson praised Ripple’s contributions to bipartisan crypto legislation, alongside representatives from Coinbase, Circle, and venture capital firms such as a16z. Observers say such recognition underscores the growing role of XRP in shaping U.S. digital asset policy. While some uncertainty remains over the timing of ETF approvals, Garlinghouse struck an optimistic tone. “XRP will be part of a crypto stockpile, alongside other major digital assets,” he said, framing the token as a trusted reserve asset increasingly embedded in mainstream finance.…
Threshold
Union
Whiterock
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/22 02:11
Interview | Biller Genie CEO eyes blockchain-powered invoicing

Biller Genie CEO Thomas Aronica views cryptocurrency as an inevitable evolution of financial rails that his company will eventually need to support.
Crypto.news 2025/09/22 02:00
Can It Reclaim $1 While A Hidden Presale Contender Becomes The Best Crypto To Invest In 2025?

The post Can It Reclaim $1 While A Hidden Presale Contender Becomes The Best Crypto To Invest In 2025? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Every cycle sparks the same question: what if this is the one? Investors scan the horizon for the best crypto to invest in 2025, hoping to uncover a project capable of multiplying their capital many times over. Some tokens deliver fast-moving rallies, while others build patient ecosystems that reward holders with long-term sustainability. Separating hype from real traction has never been more critical. Cronos ($CRO) is among the most talked-about names in this conversation. Powered by a thriving ecosystem, its performance in recent months has been nothing short of dramatic. With over 181% gains in a year and a sharp 66% surge in the last month, Cronos has demonstrated its ability to capture both momentum and investor curiosity. Still, its long-term question remains: can it recapture past highs and secure relevance in the increasingly competitive world of crypto ecosystems? This is where BlockchainFX ($BFX) steps in with a very different value proposition. Currently in presale, it has already raised $7.75 million, attracted over 10,304 holders, and priced its tokens at $0.023, with a confirmed launch price of $0.05. That alone guarantees a 127% upside before it hits exchanges. But the pitch is bigger than short-term numbers. By positioning itself as a crypto-native super app, BlockchainFX allows users to trade more than 500 assets in one place. Analysts have begun ranking it as the best crypto to invest in 2025, urging investors to buy the BlockchainFX token while the presale window is still open. Cronos ($CRO): A Veteran Ecosystem With Fresh Momentum Cronos, powered by Crypto.com, has carved out its place as one of the most recognizable utility tokens in the market. Priced at $0.2333 with a market cap of $8.11 billion, it remains a heavyweight in the sector. In the past year, Cronos has risen 181%, with a sharp 66%…
1
RealLink
Hyperliquid
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/22 01:59
Here’s The Latest Crypto News For The Top Three Trending Cryptos Today

The post Here’s The Latest Crypto News For The Top Three Trending Cryptos Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 21 September 2025 | 20:50 Solana has jumped into full view again, thanks to big institutional moves, ETF optimism and price action breaking above $250. Ripple (XRP) is also gaining traction with regulatory clarity, rising whale activity, and speculation about increased exposure in new ETF products. Meanwhile, Remittix is being named alongside these established assets in recent crypto news pieces, backed by its metrics and utility, positioned as one of the top trending cryptos today. Solana’s Institutional Moves And Breaking Resistance Solana is currently trading at $240, enjoying price strength after holding support and reclaiming levels above $240. Analysts are considering new targets in the $300 to $400 range as momentum builds. A major catalyst is Brera Holdings raising $300 million backed by ARK Invest, Pulsar Group and others, committing to accumulate and stake SOL as part of its treasury strategy. Alongside that, regulatory moves like the SEC approving generic listing standards for spot crypto ETFs are expected to ease the path for SOL to be included in more mainstream financial products. Ripple’s Regulatory Gains And Whale Activity XRP is seeing renewed attention due to regulatory signals and on-chain behavior. Analysts point to clearer regulatory frameworks and legal developments, which are improving XRP’s risk profile. There are also reports of whale accumulation that may fuel upward moves if demand stays strong. Forecasts suggest that XRP could realise 4 to 6x returns if those resistance zones are broken, especially with institutional and ETF-related inflows expected under the new regulations. Remittix Is Rising Fast As a Utility And Metrics Give It an Edge Remittix is drawing comparisons with SOL and XRP, and recent news suggests it may outperform both depending on how trends evolve. In contrast to Solana’s long-established infrastructure and Ripple’s regulatory strength, Remittix is focused sharply on utility,…
Solana
Moonveil
XRP
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/09/22 01:52
Solana, Ripple & Remittix: Here’s The Latest Crypto News For The Top Three Trending Cryptos Today

Ripple (XRP) is also gaining traction with regulatory clarity, rising whale activity, and speculation about increased exposure in new ETF […] The post Solana, Ripple & Remittix: Here’s The Latest Crypto News For The Top Three Trending Cryptos Today appeared first on Coindoo.
XRP
TOP Network
SphereX
Coindoo 2025/09/22 01:50
Michael Saylor Keeps Going in the New Week Too: He Made a Bitcoin Announcement

MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor has added another one to his regular weekly Bitcoin announcements. Continue Reading: Michael Saylor Keeps Going in the New Week Too: He Made a Bitcoin Announcement
Coinstats 2025/09/22 01:35
Memecoins can’t be Ethereum’s flagship for revenue says co-founder Vitalik Buterin. ‘Low-risk DeFi’ could

Ethereum has long wrestled with the “non-ouroboros” problem: how to generate real revenue beyond speculative loops of buying, selling, and leveraging tokens on its chain.For years, memecoins, non-fungible tokens, and incentive-driven decentralised finance apps have propped up activity but failed to provide a sustainable foundation for Ethereum’s nearly $100 billion DeFi economy according to DefiLlama data.Now, as Wall Street is increasingly betting on Ethereum as the backbone of the stablecoin boom, co-founder Vitalik Buterin argues that “low-risk DeFi,” which includes things like payments, savings, and collateralised lending, could finally give the network its flagship revenue engine.“Non-financial and more experimental applications, are crucially important for Ethereum’s role in the world and for its culture,” Buterin wrote in a blog post published Sunday. “But they do not need to be looked to as revenue generators.”That’s a major shift from Ethereum’s earlier years, when DeFi was synonymous with double-digit yields on risky liquidity farms and frenzies over cartoon NFTs. Buterin admits he was “more suspicious of DeFi” then, describing its main appeal as “making money from trading highly speculative tokens.”Today, he says, the centre of gravity has moved toward simpler financial products. The raw numbers and other analysts agree.The supply of stablecoins on Ethereum has ballooned 700% since the start of 2021 to more than $160 billion, while real-world assets like tokenised US Treasuries have grown from almost nothing into a $9 billion market.“Stablecoins are the ‘ChatGPT’ of crypto,” Tom Lee, chair of Ethereum treasury firm BitMine, told DL News in August. “And Ethereum is the backbone. It’s legally recognised, and has zero downtime.”Crypto market moversBitcoin is down 0.4% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $115,440.Ethereum is down 0.3% in the same period to $4,472.What we’re readingSaylor says Strategy stock under attack from bot army bankrolled by short sellers — DL NewsPayPal’s PYUSD Integrates LayerZero to Expand Across Blockchains — UnchainedWhat you missed this week — Milk RoadQuestions linger over Hyperliquid stablecoin contest as critics allege unfair advantage — DL NewsKyle Baird is DL News’ Weekend Editor. Got a tip? Email at [email protected].
Threshold
Hyperbot
RealLink
Coinstats 2025/09/22 01:34
