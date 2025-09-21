2025-09-23 Tuesday

The Emerging Memecoin in 2025 – CryptoNinjas

The post The Emerging Memecoin in 2025 – CryptoNinjas appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In 2025, meme coins are everywhere, dancing frogs, AI hamsters, political parodies, and yet another dog on the blockchain. They trend. They crash. And they leave thousands of buyers holding the bag. But every now and then, something truly different slips through the noise. Something with substance, strategy, and, let’s be real, serious vibes. That’s where Milk & Mocha comes in. What started as a globally loved character duo has quietly morphed into one of the most undervalued meme coin launches of the year. $HUGS, their native token, isn’t just fanservice. It’s a fully functional ecosystem built around staking, rewards, NFT utility, and gamified token burns, all layered with a soft, wholesome aesthetic that Gen Z can’t get enough of. So while the rest of crypto keeps chasing hype, the undervalued meme coin to actually watch might just be the one hugging its way to the top. Real Utility, Not Just Vibes Let’s cut to it: most meme coins die because they have no function. They’re jokes. Jokes don’t scale. But Milk & Mocha’s $HUGS token is built with real tokenomics and daily utility. You can stake it (at 50% APY). You can earn from referrals (10% lifetime bonuses). You can participate in weekly prize pools worth $35,000. And soon, you’ll be using it inside an animated gaming metaverse, competing in mini-games and unlocking NFT-based upgrades. This isn’t just a meme. It’s an economy. Every time you spend or stake $HUGS, you’re helping to reduce the token’s circulating supply through automatic burns. That deflationary loop, coupled with actual use cases, is what makes $HUGS a true undervalued meme coin in a sea of copycats. Designed for Gen Z: Games, Staking, and Instant Gratification Milk & Mocha isn’t chasing tech bros or crypto whales. It’s designed for a mobile-native, meme-loving, dopamine-optimized…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 01:08
XRP Burn Rate Drops Drastically as Key Supply Metric Declines to Zero

TLDR XRP burned just 163 tokens in a single day, down from higher levels earlier. XRP’s current circulating supply is nearly 60 billion with no major burn changes. XRP’s price struggles under a downward channel, with key supports at $2.99. Ripple needs to expand utility as the burn rate becomes almost irrelevant. XRP, once a [...] The post XRP Burn Rate Drops Drastically as Key Supply Metric Declines to Zero appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/22 00:52
Solana, Hyperliquid, Chainlink, Dogecoin & Zexpire Rank Among This Year’s Top Crypto Picks

Solana, HYPE, LINK, and DOGE dominate 2025 picks, but Zexpire’s $ZX token steals focus with one-click volatility trading, 20% fee burns, and early presale entry at $0.003.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/22 00:50
Whale Accumulates ASTER, Sparking Market Speculation

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/whale-buys-aster-market-movement/
Coinstats2025/09/22 00:41
Immutable X richt zich op $121 miljard mobile gaming

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Immutable X stort zich volop op mobiel met een aparte tak voor Web3-games op smartphones. Aangezien de sector inmiddels goed is voor $121 miljard, zet het bedrijf in op toegankelijke tools, nauwe samenwerking met app stores en partnerschappen met grote ontwikkelaars. Waarom Immutable X inzet op mobiel Mobiele games zijn inmiddels goed voor meer dan de helft van de wereldwijde gamesmarkt. Immutable X ziet dit als het perfecte moment om Web3-technologie op grote schaal naar het brede publiek te brengen. Met de Mobile Gaming Division wil het bedrijf de drempels verlagen, de ervaring soepeler maken en het aanbod Web3-games flink uitbreiden. Deze zet komt niet uit het niets en is nauw verbonden met recente ontwikkelingen in de sector. Recente rechtszaken, zoals Epic Games vs. Apple, maken het mogelijk om alternatieve betalingsopties aan te bieden binnen apps. Hierdoor kunnen cryptobetalingen geïntegreerd worden, iets waar Immutable X direct op inspeelt. ANNOUNCEMENT Today, we’re launching the Immutable Mobile Gaming Division. A specialist taskforce to target mainstream users on mobile with new growth products, expertise, and investments. Why? Because over 50% of mainstream gamers play on mobile, generating +$121B in… pic.twitter.com/7vvFw4wFNZ — Immutable (@Immutable) September 19, 2025 De rol van regelgeving en app stores Wetsvoorstellen zoals de CLARITY Act versterken de juridische basis voor blockchain-integraties binnen apps. Dit schept vertrouwen bij grote gameontwikkelaars. Immutable X springt hierop in door nauw samen te werken met app stores en ontwikkelaars te ondersteunen met tools als Immutable Passport en Play. Met deze tools kunnen ontwikkelaars blockchain-functionaliteit toevoegen zonder dat gebruikers daarvoor ingewikkelde processen hoeven te doorlopen. Daardoor voelt het voor spelers net zo intuïtief als de apps die ze al gebruiken, en maakt de instap voor ontwikkelaars laagdrempelig. Game-aanbod en strategische partners Inmiddels heeft Immutable X zich gevestigd als een van de grootste namen binnen Web3 gaming. Het platform telt meer dan 680 aangesloten games, waarvan er in 2025 alleen al ruim 180 zijn bijgekomen. Grote namen als Ubisoft stappen aan boord, met Might & Magic: Fates als één van de blikvangers. Wat meteen opvalt, is hoe gevarieerd het aanbod is. Titels als Slime Miner, Chainers, Project O en Dæmons bedienen uiteenlopende doelgroepen: van casual spelers tot fanatieke gamers die waarde hechten aan beloningen in tokens of NFT’s. De cijfers onderstrepen hoe snel het platform blijft groeien. Het zag het aantal actieve gebruikers in één maand met 32% toenemen. Ook het aantal ontwikkelaars dat zich aanmeldde steeg met 53%. IMMUTABLE X (Positive) (Important ) Largest Mobile Gaming Company in Korea Launches Game on Immutable Next Week For AI Summary & More Details https://t.co/4I2l6QdfHg$IMX $BTC $ETH $XRP $SOL $BNB #cryptonews #crypto #cryptocurrency #cryptocurrencynews #coin #coinnews… — Coin Newsify Social (@cnewsifysocial) August 21, 2025 Immutable X positioneert zich voor mobiele dominantie Immutable X maakt een duidelijke keuze voor mobiel en ziet daar volop groeikansen in een markt van $121 miljard. De combinatie van juridische ruimte, gebruiksvriendelijke tools en strategische partners maakt het platform klaar voor schaalvergroting. Voor spelers breekt hiermee een nieuw tijdperk aan. Je kunt digitale items echt bezitten en er ook iets aan overhouden. Voor ontwikkelaars is het een kans om hun bereik te vergroten en nieuwe inkomstenmodellen te verkennen binnen een volwassen ecosysteem. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Immutable X richt zich op $121 miljard mobile gaming is geschreven door Sebastiaan Krijnen en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/09/22 00:31
Research Round Up: On Anonymization -Creating Data That Enables Generalization Without Memorization

Anonymization is what lets us take the most sensitive information and transform it into a safe, usable substrate for machine learning. Without it, data stays locked down. With it, we can train models that are both powerful and responsible.
Hackernoon2025/09/22 00:00
The Death of Persuasion: Why Future Marketers Must Master Psychological Warfare

Marketers no longer compete with one another for rational attention. Instead, they compete with the infinite scroll. TikTok, Instagram, YouTube are engineered to hack dopamine itself. In this terrain, the marketer who clings to persuasion will lose to the one who understands psychological warfare.
Hackernoon2025/09/21 23:54
Spacecoin Saving Lives with Decentralized Connectivity

Spacecoin is the first decentralized physical infrastructure network powered by nanosatellites in a low-Earth orbit (LEO) The mission of [Spacecoin](https://spacecoin.org/) is clear. *“Connect the unconnected”* by deploying an open, trustless blockchain-enabled satellite constellation.
Hackernoon2025/09/21 23:13
Legacy Meme Coin vs Meme-to-Earn Innovation – Who’s Winning the 2025 War?

Dogecoin’s Enduring Popularity Faces New Competition Dogecoin (DOGE) has defined meme coins for years, evolving from a fun internet joke into a household name with a loyal fanbase and ongoing celebrity endorsements. Trading steadily around $0.10 in 2025, Dogecoin maintains a substantial market cap and active community engagement. Its ease of use for microtransactions and […] The post Legacy Meme Coin vs Meme-to-Earn Innovation – Who’s Winning the 2025 War? appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/21 22:30
Chinese retail investors are turning to stocks as other assets continue to underperform

Retail investors in China are back in the market, not because they suddenly love risk, but because everything else they used to trust is falling apart. The CSI 300 Index has jumped over 25% since April, pushed by excitement around AI and Donald Trump’s softer tone from the White House. But the reason ordinary Chinese […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/21 22:24
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount

The hacker is suspected of issuing 1 billion UXLINK on the chain and continuously selling it in batches of 1 million at a time.

North America Sees $2.3T in Crypto

Suspected ENA Treasury Withdraws $43.88 Million Tokens from Exchanges

XRP’s legal victory triggered a shift in funds, with investors turning to IOTA Miner to earn 6,700 XRP daily.