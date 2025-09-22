Why Trump Says America Built These Strategic Afghan And Iraqi Airbases

The post Why Trump Says America Built These Strategic Afghan And Iraqi Airbases appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. soldiers look on as they watch a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter on final approach for landing at Bagram Air Field on November 26, 2009. (Photo by BONNY SCHOONAKKER/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Just over a month after the fourth anniversary of the calamitous American withdrawal from Afghanistan, President Donald Trump has demanded that the ruling Taliban return control of the strategic Bagram airbase to the United States. Among other things, Trump asserts that the U.S. built the sprawling Afghan airbase, something he has previously said about another large airbase used by the U.S. military in Iraq. “If Afghanistan doesn’t give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN,” Trump wrote in a post on his social network site Truth Social on Saturday. For its part, the Taliban responded on Sunday by rejecting any prospect of returning the base to U.S. military control or allowing it access. Perhaps overlooked in all this was Trump’s assertion that the U.S. “built” Bagram, which is easily disprovable. After all, the original airfield was built by the Soviet Union all the way back in the 1950s. It’s not the first time Trump has made such a statement. Late in his first term, he suggested the U.S. would retain its troop presence in Iraq’s western al-Asad airbase to “watch Iran.” “We spent a fortune on building this incredible base,” he said in reference to al-Asad in February 2019. “We might as well keep it.” Trump’s statement, and his earlier surprise visit to al-Asad to meet U.S. service personnel stationed there in December 2018, infuriated the Iraqi government, which he did not coordinate his visit with, leading to charges that he violated Iraq’s sovereignty. That, combined with his subsequent comment about the same…