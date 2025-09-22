2025-09-23 Tuesday

Berita Kripto

Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Zexpire Becomes the Top Crypto to Buy Today After Analysts Compare It to Solana

Zexpire Becomes the Top Crypto to Buy Today After Analysts Compare It to Solana

Analysts compare Zexpire’s $ZX to Solana’s early days as trading volume doubles. With $0.003 seed pricing, staking rewards, and 20% fee burns, $ZX is poised for breakout gains.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/22 01:45
The Top Cryptocurrency Investors Are Buying After Shiba Inu's $2.3M Shibarium Exploit

The Top Cryptocurrency Investors Are Buying After Shiba Inu’s $2.3M Shibarium Exploit

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is under pressure again after reports of a $2.3 million exploit on its Shibarium network, creating concerns over security and the volatile risky nature of meme-based tokens. Despite SHIB’s huge popularity base remaining a strength, the event has made it an extra risk for investors treating it as a hold for the […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 01:30
Why Trump Says America Built These Strategic Afghan And Iraqi Airbases

Why Trump Says America Built These Strategic Afghan And Iraqi Airbases

The post Why Trump Says America Built These Strategic Afghan And Iraqi Airbases appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. soldiers look on as they watch a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter on final approach for landing at Bagram Air Field on November 26, 2009. (Photo by BONNY SCHOONAKKER/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Just over a month after the fourth anniversary of the calamitous American withdrawal from Afghanistan, President Donald Trump has demanded that the ruling Taliban return control of the strategic Bagram airbase to the United States. Among other things, Trump asserts that the U.S. built the sprawling Afghan airbase, something he has previously said about another large airbase used by the U.S. military in Iraq. “If Afghanistan doesn’t give Bagram Airbase back to those that built it, the United States of America, BAD THINGS ARE GOING TO HAPPEN,” Trump wrote in a post on his social network site Truth Social on Saturday. For its part, the Taliban responded on Sunday by rejecting any prospect of returning the base to U.S. military control or allowing it access. Perhaps overlooked in all this was Trump’s assertion that the U.S. “built” Bagram, which is easily disprovable. After all, the original airfield was built by the Soviet Union all the way back in the 1950s. It’s not the first time Trump has made such a statement. Late in his first term, he suggested the U.S. would retain its troop presence in Iraq’s western al-Asad airbase to “watch Iran.” “We spent a fortune on building this incredible base,” he said in reference to al-Asad in February 2019. “We might as well keep it.” Trump’s statement, and his earlier surprise visit to al-Asad to meet U.S. service personnel stationed there in December 2018, infuriated the Iraqi government, which he did not coordinate his visit with, leading to charges that he violated Iraq’s sovereignty. That, combined with his subsequent comment about the same…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 01:19
Trump's World Liberty Financial tokens traced to North Korea, Iran – Report

Trump’s World Liberty Financial tokens traced to North Korea, Iran – Report

The post Trump’s World Liberty Financial tokens traced to North Korea, Iran – Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways What is the main concern raised about Trump’s crypto ventures? Trump’s World Liberty Financial has reportedly sold tokens to entities linked to North Korea, Iran, and sanctioned money-laundering platforms, raising national security and regulatory concerns. How much has Trump personally earned from World Liberty Financial? Over $57 million, with crypto assets now comprising 73% of his net worth. Despite his well-known pro-crypto stance, both in the U.S. and globally, President Donald Trump’s involvement in cryptocurrency ventures has sparked scrutiny. A new report from government watchdog Accountable.US, titled “American Sell-Out,” alleges that Trump’s World Liberty Financial crypto initiative sold tokens to entities linked to North Korea, Iran, and sanctioned money-laundering platforms.  This has raised serious national security concerns as Trump’s World Liberty Financial has generated over $1 billion in personal wealth while the Trump family expands aggressively across the digital asset space. Transaction patterns raising red flags Specific transactions highlighted in the report illustrate potential exposure to sanctioned entities and high-risk actors. For instance, on Inauguration Day, a trader known as Shryder.eth purchased $10,000 worth of World Liberty Financial [WLFI] tokens. This same trader conducted 55 transactions with a Treasury-sanctioned North Korean Lazarus Group wallet. Adding to that, in October 2024, World Liberty Financial sold nearly 3,500 WLFI tokens to a user who had previously deposited over $26,000 on Iran’s largest crypto exchange, NoBitex.ir, a platform known for facilitating sanctions violations. The same user also controls a pro-Iran X.com account, posting threats such as, “U.S. warships will sleep on the ocean floor.” The report further identifies user 0x9009, who has bought over 10,000 WLFI tokens since February 2025. This individual also used the A7A5 crypto token, a Russian ruble-backed sanctions evasion tool sanctioned by the U.S. in August 2025. Moreover, World Liberty Financial sold WLFI tokens to at least…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 01:17
Leah Van Dale On The Business Of Truth

Leah Van Dale On The Business Of Truth

The post Leah Van Dale On The Business Of Truth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Leah Van Dale poses with son Dimitri (June 2025) Leah Van Dale Leah Van Dale’s twelve year career in WWE was marked by record-breaking performances and a growing legion of fans. It was surprisingly successful for a young woman with no prior wrestling experience, trying to win audience share in a world built on hyper-masculine spectacle. “For so long, it was bra-and-panties matches. Women were being exploited. That was not what I wanted for my life,” she recalls. “But by the time I got my contract, women were getting more time, more matches. I thought, let’s see what I can do.” That decision and nothing-to-lose attitude changed everything. She quickly became a breakout star under her persona, Carmella. I just fell in love with it,” she recalls. “I loved the athletics of it. I loved being physical. I loved being a character and performing. I guess you could say the rest is history.” For Van Dale, though, her story neither began nor ended in the ring. This dancer turned wrestler parlayed her lifelong performance skills into a new fandom format for WWE’s macho spectacle. Yet her most transformative chapter began not in the ring, but in the deeply personal space of motherhood. Now, she’s taking the lessons of grit, resilience, and showmanship into her next chapter, as founder of ‘Snatch,’ a women’s health and wellness platform rooted in community and defying societal stigma. I sat down with Van Dale to discuss her unexpected path from dancer to wrestler to founder, and why she believes women need to create a new space for unfiltered conversations about their health. Leah Van Dale: From Underdog to Star in a Male-Dominated Ring At her core Van Dale has always been a performer. “As a young girl, I was obsessed with dance,” she shares. “I…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 01:13
Monad Token Listed on Whales Market Pre-Market

Monad Token Listed on Whales Market Pre-Market

The post Monad Token Listed on Whales Market Pre-Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Monad token listed on Whales Market pre-market. Trading activity for MON not yet started. No commentary from Monad or Whales Market leadership. Whales Market has confirmed the listing of the Monad token (MON) on September 20, 2025, for pre-market trading, as announced through their official platform. This listing could impact Ethereum pairings, with potential reactions from traders seeking early exposure to the Monad token, assessing its future market position. Monad’s Pre-Market Debut on Whales Market Confirmed Whales Market confirmed the listing of Monad token on its pre-market platform. Trading for Monad remains in “Not Started” status with zero price and volume data, as recorded by the official Whales Market dashboard. The pre-market listing of the Monad token has not triggered any trading activity. It is listed among other tokens on Whales Market’s platform, though currently showing a status of “Not Started” with zero price and zero volume. There has been no public commentary from Monad or Whales Market leadership regarding the pre-market listing. As of now, the event has not sparked noticeable reactions or comments from government or industry figures. As of now, there are no official quotes or statements from notable individuals or entities regarding the listing of the Monad token (MON) on Whales Market. The information available is primarily sourced from exchanges and the token’s official dashboards, which do not include direct commentary from leadership or prominent figures in the cryptocurrency space. Therefore, no quotes can be extracted from the existing data. Speculative Interest Surrounds Monad’s Market Activity Prospects Did you know? Pre-market launches on platforms like Whales Market often see high speculative interest, drawing investor attention before major exchanges begin trading such as with tokens like SUI and APT. Based on CoinMarketCap data, Monad (MON) currently trades at $0.02 with a market cap of $11.39…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 01:12
BTC Derivatives Week: Futures Heavy, Calls in Charge as $115K Acts Like Home

BTC Derivatives Week: Futures Heavy, Calls in Charge as $115K Acts Like Home

The post BTC Derivatives Week: Futures Heavy, Calls in Charge as $115K Acts Like Home appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s derivatives markets on Sunday, Sept. 21, showed heavy positioning across futures and options—with total futures open interest hovering at $83.56 billion and options traders leaning slightly call-heavy—as price chops in a seven-day range between $114,696 and $117,851 per BTC. Bitcoin’s $83.56B Futures Stack Meets Call-Leaning Options Into Quarter-End Bitcoin (BTC) spent the week grinding […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/btc-derivatives-week-futures-heavy-calls-in-charge-as-115k-acts-like-home/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 01:11
The dollar dying doesn't make Bitcoin win

The dollar dying doesn’t make Bitcoin win

The post The dollar dying doesn’t make Bitcoin win appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The rapid decline of the U.S. dollar has reignited dreams of “hyperbitcoinization” among Bitcoin proponents. But there is little evidence that the dollar dying means Bitcoin’s victory; and plenty that points toward widespread chaos instead. The dollar dying: lessons from currency collapse Fernando Nikolic, ex-VP at Blockstream and a veteran of Argentina’s financial turmoil, cautions against Bitcoiners wishing for the death of fiat: “Bitcoiners celebrating dollar collapse don’t understand what they’re asking for… It’s not liberation, it’s your grandmother eating cat food because her savings evaporated… The dollar dying doesn’t make Bitcoin win.” In times of true currency collapse, basic necessities like ammunition (not digital assets) become the only thing of real value. Many Americans imagining a sudden transition to a Bitcoin-based economy have no experience of genuine societal breakdown. The reality, Nikolic warns, is far more chaotic than they realize, and they would not actually welcome the outcome of the dollar dying they’re envisioning. A bleak picture across the U.S. points to a straining fiat system The American housing market has never been more out of reach. Median home prices hit record highs in 2025, requiring twice as much income to buy a single-family home as in 2019. US Home Price Histrory: 1890 to 2025 (Source: Re:venture) The price-to-income ratio is at an all-time high, with ownership less attainable than ever, and millions of renters spending between 30% and 50% of their income on housing. The mismatch between wages and rising housing costs means most would-be buyers are priced out, worsening social stress. Adding salt to the wounds, U.S. unemployment edged up to 4.3% in August 2025, the highest since late 2021, with broader underemployment at 8.1%. These figures mask the pain caused by a labor market that can’t keep pace with inflation or stagnant real wages. Against a…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 01:03
5 Best Crypto Presales to Invest in for Explosive 2025 Gains

5 Best Crypto Presales to Invest in for Explosive 2025 Gains

BlockchainFX leads 2025 presales with $7.7M raised, a $0.024 entry, and 30% bonus via BLOCK30. Analysts see $1–$5 targets, offering 50x–200x potential gains.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/22 01:00
Crypto Market Reaction: Fear & Greed Index Holds at 51 as Altcoin Season Index Hits 71/100

Crypto Market Reaction: Fear & Greed Index Holds at 51 as Altcoin Season Index Hits 71/100

The Fear and Greed Index holds at 51 while the Altcoin Season Index climbs to 71/100, signaling a shift in crypto sentiment. Analysts highlight hidden gems like the Ethereum-based altcoin.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/22 00:55
