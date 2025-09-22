Trump’s World Liberty Financial tokens traced to North Korea, Iran – Report
The post Trump’s World Liberty Financial tokens traced to North Korea, Iran – Report appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways What is the main concern raised about Trump’s crypto ventures? Trump’s World Liberty Financial has reportedly sold tokens to entities linked to North Korea, Iran, and sanctioned money-laundering platforms, raising national security and regulatory concerns. How much has Trump personally earned from World Liberty Financial? Over $57 million, with crypto assets now comprising 73% of his net worth. Despite his well-known pro-crypto stance, both in the U.S. and globally, President Donald Trump’s involvement in cryptocurrency ventures has sparked scrutiny. A new report from government watchdog Accountable.US, titled “American Sell-Out,” alleges that Trump’s World Liberty Financial crypto initiative sold tokens to entities linked to North Korea, Iran, and sanctioned money-laundering platforms. This has raised serious national security concerns as Trump’s World Liberty Financial has generated over $1 billion in personal wealth while the Trump family expands aggressively across the digital asset space. Transaction patterns raising red flags Specific transactions highlighted in the report illustrate potential exposure to sanctioned entities and high-risk actors. For instance, on Inauguration Day, a trader known as Shryder.eth purchased $10,000 worth of World Liberty Financial [WLFI] tokens. This same trader conducted 55 transactions with a Treasury-sanctioned North Korean Lazarus Group wallet. Adding to that, in October 2024, World Liberty Financial sold nearly 3,500 WLFI tokens to a user who had previously deposited over $26,000 on Iran’s largest crypto exchange, NoBitex.ir, a platform known for facilitating sanctions violations. The same user also controls a pro-Iran X.com account, posting threats such as, “U.S. warships will sleep on the ocean floor.” The report further identifies user 0x9009, who has bought over 10,000 WLFI tokens since February 2025. This individual also used the A7A5 crypto token, a Russian ruble-backed sanctions evasion tool sanctioned by the U.S. in August 2025. Moreover, World Liberty Financial sold WLFI tokens to at least…
