Bitcoin faces quantum risk: Solana co-founder issues warning

The post Bitcoin faces quantum risk: Solana co-founder issues warning appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko has warned that Bitcoin developers must prepare for a potential quantum computing breakthrough that could render the network’s current security measures outdated. Summary At the All-In Summit, Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko reignited debate over Bitcoin’s long-term security. There’s a “50/50” chance that quantum computers could break its cryptographic defenses within five years. Rapid advances in AI show how quickly theory can become reality. The question is not just if Bitcoin must migrate to quantum-safe cryptography—but when. According to Yakovenko, who was speaking at the All-In Summit 2025, there is a “50/50” probability that within five years, quantum computers will be strong enough to crack the cryptographic safeguards protecting Bitcoin wallets. The concern centers on quantum machines running algorithms like Shor’s, which could crack the Elliptic Curve Digital Signature Algorithm currently protecting Bitcoin (BTC) private keys. This would allow attackers to forge transactions and compromise wallets, creating an existential risk for the network. Yakovenko argued that “we should migrate Bitcoin to a quantum-resistant signature scheme” before such technology becomes viable. Skeptics like Blockstream’s Adam Back downplay immediacy of threat The Bitcoin community remains divided on the urgency of quantum threats. Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream, estimated that the technology is still relatively far away and argued that making Bitcoin quantum-ready is “relatively simple.” Bitcoin Core contributor Peter Todd dismissed current quantum computers as non-existent, stating that “demos running toy problems do not count.” Luke Dashjr, another Bitcoin Core contributor, suggested quantum threats pose less immediate danger than spam transactions and developer corruption issues the community currently faces. Bitcoin’s design complicates any quantum upgrade. A migration to post-quantum cryptography would require a hard fork, a highly contentious and technically complex process needing widespread network support. Yakovenko countered skepticism by pointing to quick AI advances as evidence of how…
2025/09/22 01:33
Cardano Price Set To Eclipse $1 But Remittix Eyes $5 From $0.10

It may make for an interesting next couple of days for fans and token holders of Cardano if analysts are spot on with their recent forecasts. In a recent Cardano price prediction, analysts suggested that the token could rally up to $1 in the ongoing bull market, a price appreciation that would represent an over […] The post Cardano Price Set To Eclipse $1 But Remittix Eyes $5 From $0.10 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
2025/09/22 01:30
Solana Could Be “Next in Line” for Institutional Adoption, Says Pantera Capital

The firm argues that Solana’s low penetration among institutions today leaves significant room for growth, particularly with the possibility of […] The post Solana Could Be “Next in Line” for Institutional Adoption, Says Pantera Capital appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/22 01:01
Stellar Drops After Sell-Off, XRP Supply Shrinks, BlockDAG Nears $410M as September Inflows Surge!

Crypto investors in 2025 are navigating three sharply different stories, each carrying its own lessons in momentum, risk, and inevitability. […] The post Stellar Drops After Sell-Off, XRP Supply Shrinks, BlockDAG Nears $410M as September Inflows Surge! appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/22 01:00
Pro-XRP Lawyer Reveals Why XRP Price Has Taken A Hit Despite Strong ETF Launch ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Pro-XRP Lawyer Reveals Why XRP Price Has Taken A Hit Despite Strong ETF Launch ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp After prices soared above the $3 mark, XRP has taken a hit, prompting experts to blame its correlation to Bitcoin for the sudden slump in value. Pro-XRP lawyer Bill Morgan disclosed that XRP is merely mirroring Bitcoin’s price performance as traders have their eyes peeled for new price catalysts. Bitcoin Drags XRP Underwater After Initial Price Rally According to data from CoinMarketCap, XRP is trading under $3 after showing flashes of brilliance for a meteoric rally over the last seven days. However, following the hints of an incoming rally, XRP has tumbled by nearly 3% over the last week as investors scan the charts to rationalize the dip. Amid the decline, pro-XRP lawyer Bill Morgan revealed in an X post that Bitcoin is responsible for XRP’s latest price slump. In his post, Morgan noted that XRP is merely “playing follow the leader” given its correlation with Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. “This is the overwhelming reality and the most significant factor in XRP price movement, which is heavily correlated with Bitcoin price dynamics,” said Morgan. “It is consistent with Ripple’s expert evidence in the SEC v Ripple lawsuit.” The lawyer cited Ripple’s expert evidence provided in the SEC-Ripple lawsuit that alluded to a correlation between the two cryptocurrencies. Historically, cryptocurrency prices have matched Bitcoin’s price action with a rally by the largest digital asset by market cap, triggering similar price spurts across the ecosystem. Advertisement &nbsp This time, Bitcoin price shed nearly 2% after the initial buzz from the Fed rate cut, halting the rallies of several cryptocurrencies. Apart from XRP, the decline in BTC price appears to have adversely affected HYPE, LINK, and AVAX over the last 24 hours. Meanwhile, Morgan disclosed that, apart from its correlation with Bitcoin, XRP has a…
2025/09/22 00:56
Why Is Bob Marley’s ‘Legend’ Still Reggae’s #1 Album?

The post Why Is Bob Marley’s ‘Legend’ Still Reggae’s #1 Album? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Forty-one years after it was first released, Marley’s Legend compilation once again sits at #1 on the Billboard Reggae Album chart. Jamaican Reggae musician, songwriter, and singer Bob Marley performs on stage, in a concert at Grona Lund, Stockholm, Sweden. He extends his fist as he sings into the microphone, with an electric guitar. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Getty Images The #1 record on the Billboard Reggae Chart for Sept. 20 was the Bob Marley & The Wailers’ Legend compilation released in 1984, suggesting that reggae has made little commercial progress in the American market in the last forty years, stranded in a vacuum in which newer releases and artists struggle to thrive. The chart consists of the genre’s top ten albums, and its newest release was issued in 2022. That was Wisdom by Stick Figure, the twenty-year old American reggae band that also has two other, older records on the independent Ruffwood label on the week’s chart at #4 (2019’s World on Fire) and #8 (Set in Stone from 2015). Marley’s Legend Album Beyond its considerable age and over 900 weeks on the Billboard Top 200 where it currently sits at #126, Legend is also a record that conceals the edges of Marley’s political critiques of capitalism in favor of his innocuous anthems of peace and love. Given reggae’s historically Afrocentric outlook and rejection of Western historical narratives that marginalized Black cultures, the enduring popularity of Legend raises some major market questions, as the album has now sold over eighteen million copies in America alone. The record’s success also demonstrates that white audiences are the primary consumers of the diluted representation of Marley’s musical story. Originally released by Island Records before the label was assimilated into Polygram’s empire which itself later became part of the Universal Music Group,…
2025/09/22 00:49
Meet $HUGS: The Emerging Memecoin in 2025

In 2025, meme coins are everywhere, dancing frogs, AI hamsters, political parodies, and yet another dog on the blockchain. They trend. They crash. And they leave thousands of buyers holding The post Meet $HUGS: The Emerging Memecoin in 2025 appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
2025/09/22 00:48
Wall Street Wakes Up to XYZverse as It Surpasses Dogecoin and Shiba Inu This Year

XYZverse has taken many investors by surprise this year, moving ahead of well-known tokens like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Its rise has caught the eyes of big market players, sparking new debates about what comes next. As old trends shift and the buzz grows, everyone wants to know what makes XYZverse so different—and what it could mean for the market. From Meme to Massive: How Dogecoin Keeps Surprising the Crypto World Dogecoin began in 2013 as a joke, flashing a smiling Shiba Inu instead of a stern bank logo. Its makers, Billy Marcus and Jackson Palmer, set no hard limit on coins, so 10,000 new DOGE arrive every minute. Scarcity? Not here. Even so, a 2021 frenzy pushed its total value past $50 billion, helped by loud cheers on social media and tweets from Elon Musk. What started as a playful tip jar became a top-ten digital token, proving the strength of online crowds. Under the hood, DOGE runs on a speedy network first shaped by Litecoin, with one-minute blocks and low fees. Fans use it for tipping, small gifts, and—lately—big dreams of new apps. In the current cycle, excitement over meme coins is rising again while giants like Bitcoin and Ethereum chase technical upgrades. Dogecoin’s huge brand and lively community could draw fresh attention if the market stays bold. Yet its endless supply still worries those who favor capped coins such as Bitcoin or BNB. Whether DOGE shines or stalls may hinge, once more, on memes, moods, and the next viral tweet. Shiba Inu: The Meme Coin Learning New Tricks on Ethereum Shiba Inu, or SHIB, began as a playful nod to Dogecoin in 2020. It runs on the Ethereum network, so it fits neatly with many existing apps. The unknown creator, Ryoshi, minted a huge supply and sent half to Vitalik Buterin. He later gave much of it to India’s Covid Relief and burned 40%. That bold move turned heads and cut the number of coins. The team then built ShibaSwap, letting fans trade and earn inside the same puppy-themed world. SHIB now plans an art market for digital collectibles and a vote-based group to guide future steps. These tools could give the coin real jobs beyond memes. Prices have cooled since the big boom of 2021, much like Dogecoin and many other coins. Yet fresh buzz around Ethereum upgrades and a wider hunt for low-cost tokens keep SHIB in the spotlight. While giants like Bitcoin feel slow and pricey, SHIB offers entry at pennies and a lively community that loves to push trends. That mix may fuel the next run. Demand for $XYZ Surges As Its Capitalization Hits the $15M Milestone XYZVerse ($XYZ), recently recognized as Best NEW Meme Project, is drawing significant attention thanks to its standout concept. It is the first ever meme coin that merges the thrill of sports and the innovation of web3. Unlike typical meme coins, XYZVerse offers real utility and a clear roadmap for long-term development. It plans to launch gamified products and form partnerships with big sports teams and platforms. Notably, XYZVerse recently delivered on one of its goals ahead of schedule by partnering with bookmaker.XYZ, the first fully on-chain decentralized sportsbook and casino. As a bonus, $XYZ token holders receive exclusive perks on their first bet. Price Dynamics and Listing Plans During its presale phase, the $XYZ token has shown steady growth. Since its launch, the price has increased from $0.0001 to $0.0055, with the next stage set to push it further to $0.0056. With an anticipated listing price of $0.10, the token is set to launch on leading CEXs and DEXs. The projected listing price of $0.10 could generate up to 1,000x returns for early investors, provided the project secures the necessary market capitalization. So far, more than $15 million has been raised, and the presale is approaching another significant milestone of $20 million. This fast progress is signaling strong demand from both retail and institutional investors. Champions Get Rewarded In XYZVerse, the community calls the plays. Active contributors are rewarded with airdropped XYZ tokens for their dedication. It’s a game where the most passionate players win big. The Road to Victory With solid tokenomics, strategic CEX and DEX listings, and consistent token burns, $XYZ is built for a championship run. Every play is designed to push it further, to strengthen its price, and to rally a community of believers who believe this is the start of something legendary. Airdrops, Rewards, and More - Join XYZVerse to Unlock All the Benefits Conclusion DOGE and SHIB remain strong, yet XYZVerse stands out as the first all-sport memecoin, mixing passion and meme energy, aiming to top PEPE and MOG in the 2025 bull run. You can find more information about XYZVerse (XYZ) here: https://xyzverse.io/, https://t.me/xyzverse, https://x.com/xyz_verse Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
2025/09/22 00:44
Americans want to benefit from AI, but fear losing what makes them human

Artificial intelligence is now part of everyday life, to the point of becoming essential. While its uses are appealing, especially to simplify daily life, it also fuels deep fears. A Pew Research Center survey, conducted in June 2025, highlights a paradox: Americans fear that AI will erode their humanity. L’article Americans want to benefit from AI, but fear losing what makes them human est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
2025/09/22 00:35
Bu Altcoin Piyasadan Token Geri Satın Alacağını Açıkladı: Fiyat Tepki Verdi!

Ronin’in (RON) resmi duyurusuna göre, Ronin Treasury 29 Eylül itibarıyla piyasadan RON geri alım programına başlayacak. Hazine şu anda 4.5 milyon doların üzerinde varlık tutuyor; bunlar arasında 895 ETH ve 650.000 USDC bulunuyor. Plan kapsamında, Treasury elindeki tüm ETH ve USDC varlıklarını %100 oranında RON’a dönüştürecek. Mevcut fiyatlar baz alındığında bu hamle, dolaşımdaki RON arzının […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
2025/09/22 00:16
