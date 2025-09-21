Bursa MEXC
/
Berita Kripto
/
2025-09-23 Tuesday
Berita Kripto
Nikmati Berita Kripto Terhangat dan Kemas Kini Pasaran
Quantum shadows over Bitcoin: Solana’s Yakovenko issues dire security warning
Bitcoin developers must prepare for a quantum computing breakthrough that will render current security measures outdated, Yakovenko says.
RENDER
$3.551
-7.71%
QUANTUM
$0.002962
-5.24%
Kongsi
Crypto.news
2025/09/22 01:31
Kongsi
State of Crypto: ETF Listings Became Easier
The post State of Crypto: ETF Listings Became Easier appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved a change to how companies can list and trade shares of exchange-traded funds, which should streamline the process for new products moving forward. You’re reading State of Crypto, a CoinDesk newsletter looking at the intersection of cryptocurrency and government. Click here to sign up for future editions. The narrative A majority of commissioners at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission voted to streamline the process by which companies could list and trade shares of spot crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs), as well as other types of ETFs, through the approval of a generic listing standard. Why it matters For over a decade, the process to (try and) list a spot crypto exchange-traded fund was a 270-day process which usually ended in the ETF application being rejected. Last year, under former SEC Chair Gary Gensler, the regulator approved the first spot crypto ETFs, for Bitcoin and Ether. Over the past year, we’ve seen applications for a number of other assets. Breaking it down The idea that the SEC would create generic listing standards has been discussed for a few months, at least since the regulator paused the launch of Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund earlier this year. In July, the SEC approved GDLC to uplist as an ETF, but almost immediately paused the process. At the time, an individual familiar said the pause was likely intended to give the SEC enough time to develop those generic listing standards. This past Wednesday, the SEC approved those standards, letting companies bypass the Exchange Act process if their proposed products meet the standards. In a statement, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins said, “By approving these generic listing standards, we are ensuring that our capital markets remain the best place in the world to engage in the cutting-edge innovation of…
U
$0.010721
-19.87%
CHANGE
$0.00174509
-2.19%
CAP
$0.14046
-3.05%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 01:29
Kongsi
ETH-Based Meme Token Pepeto Presale Surpasses $6.7 Million as Exchange Demo Launches
The post ETH-Based Meme Token Pepeto Presale Surpasses $6.7 Million as Exchange Demo Launches appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     Disclaimer: The below article is sponsored, and the views in it do not represent those of ZyCrypto. Readers should conduct independent research before taking any actions related to the project mentioned in this piece. This article should not be regarded as investment advice. Since its demo exchange launch went viral, Pepeto, a rising meme coin based on the Ethereum blockchain, has raised over $6.78 million in its presale as of September 19, 2025. It is expected to embrace all of the next top meme coins in 2025. Due to its usefulness, Pepeto is rapidly emerging as one of the most talked-about meme projects of 2025, with billions of tokens already sold and interest in the top cryptocurrency project expanding ahead of Q4 2025. Initial Public Offerings, or IPOs, provide early access to company shares in traditional markets before they become publicly tradable. Token presales and initial coin offerings (ICOs) serve similar functions in the cryptocurrency space, offering coins at early, discounted prices. According to the team, early entry frequently results in potential for significant earnings, as seen by projects like Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and Pepe. The crucial step may be to get in ahead of the competition and hold on as demand rises. Presales frequently determine the distinction between following trends and being ahead of them. Presale Growth Indicates Demand in the Market For the first time this year, the cryptocurrency business, which features numerous tokens, has garnered attention for its underlying infrastructure amid the Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut. Early involvement in the project’s presale, which is priced at $0.000000154, reflects growing awareness. Pepeto’s price progressively rises during the presale phases. Early entries are more economical since each successive level has a marginally greater cost per token. The purpose of this structure is to create…
GET
$0.00621
-2.00%
MORE
$0.08375
-5.19%
TOKEN
$0.01192
-6.65%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 01:14
Kongsi
Why Solana May Offer the Greatest Upside in Crypto – Pantera Capital Explains
With Stripe and PayPal building on Solana, Pantera says the blockchain's adoption story is just beginning to unfold.
MAY
$0.03974
-6.56%
WHY
$0.00000003298
+1.50%
Kongsi
CryptoPotato
2025/09/22 01:02
Kongsi
DigiTap Stands Out As The Potential Coin in 2025 – CryptoNinjas
The post DigiTap Stands Out As The Potential Coin in 2025 – CryptoNinjas appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cryptocurrency beginners often wonder what’s the best crypto to invest in right now for long-term success. A popular strategy has been to pick a large-cap coin that has delivered impressive rates of return but still lags some of its peers and hope it can soon catch up. Solana is a prime example. The coin is up 27% since the start of 2025. While certainly impressive in its own right and nothing to complain about, among the top 100 coins by market cap, Solana doesn’t rank in the top 15 in terms of year-to-date performance. It lags coins like Mantle, XRP, Tron, Cronos, Hyperliquid, among others. Solana peaked in early 2025 at $295.31, implying smart-money investors were happy to move on from it. It is now the fifth-largest coin by market cap. One standout attracting Solana investor attention is DigiTap ($TAP), a fresh crypto token in the very early stages of its presale whose real-world utility has the potential to outperform Solana’s gains over the coming years. Solana’s Success vs. DigiTap’s Upside Potential Solana has minted many millionaires as early investors recognized its potential to become a top blockchain with lightning-fast transactions and low fees. However, the coin has already experienced explosive growth, having surged from around 50 cents to more than $200 today in just five years. By contrast, Digitap is a brand-new entrant still in its presale stage and offers investors a ground-floor opportunity, similar to Solana in 2020. Early investors now have the opportunity to buy Digitap at around $0.0125, with the potential for outsized returns if the project delivers on its vision. This vision is simple: Digitap isn’t just another meme token or speculative coin; it’s building a practical financial platform. Dubbed by some experts as the world’s first true “omni-bank,” Digitap combines the speed and freedom…
T
$0.01543
-3.74%
REAL
$0.05948
-3.69%
MORE
$0.08375
-5.19%
Kongsi
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 00:53
Kongsi
Cronos Price Prediction: Can It Reclaim $1 While a Hidden Presale Contender Becomes the Best Crypto to Invest in 2025?
Cronos gains 181% but still far from $1. BlockchainFX presale at $0.024 with 127% upside, staking rewards, and Visa card utility makes BFX a top 2025 pick.
1
$0.014582
+58.34%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
GAINS
$0.02347
-4.97%
Kongsi
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 00:50
Kongsi
BlockDAG (BDAG) Tops 4 Crypto Projects Showing Massive Breakout Potential
Market prices move daily, but projects that are scaling, securing adoption, and expanding their communities tend to stand out. Right now, several names are proving they have both momentum and substance behind them. This list takes a closer look at four networks that matter in September 2025: BlockDAG, Chainlink (LINK), Sui (SUI), and Cardano (ADA). […]
SUI
$3.3525
-4.62%
MOVE
$0.1132
-8.11%
LINK
$21.42
-3.42%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/22 00:31
Kongsi
Litecoin’s ETF Momentum and Hyperliquid Growth Meet BlockchainFX Presale as the Biggest Crypto Investment Story of 2025
Have you ever regretted missing Ethereum under $1 or Solana at $0.20? The regret of missing those chances created thousands of crypto millionaires. In 2025, the BlockchainFX presale is giving community members that rare second chance. With explosive momentum, 90% APY staking rewards, and a confirmed $0.05 launch price, it is already being called the
1
$0.014582
+58.34%
RARE
$0.05128
-4.36%
EVER
$0.0172
-9.56%
Kongsi
Coinstats
2025/09/22 00:30
Kongsi
Cracking the Code: Lessons I Learned About VCs, Pitch Decks, and Building a Product Mindset
When I started raising capital, I had this naive belief that venture capitalists (VCs) were guided purely by formulas and frameworks. What I learned through countless conversations, rejections, and some hard-won wins is that investor decisions are deeply subjective. At pre-seed, VCs are mostly betting on the founder — on your character, your resilience, and your ability to learn fast.
LEARN
$0.01469
-2.13%
SEED
$0.001108
-33.92%
Kongsi
Hackernoon
2025/09/21 23:47
Kongsi
Transitive Dependency Version Resolution in Rust and Java: Comparing the Two
You learn by comparing to what you already know. I was recently bitten by assuming Rust worked as Java regarding transitive dependency version resolution. In this post, I want to compare the two.
LEARN
$0.01469
-2.13%
Kongsi
Hackernoon
2025/09/21 23:00
Kongsi
Berita Sohor Kini
Lagi
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet
South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base
Nubank plans stablecoin integration for credit card transactions
UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.
The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000