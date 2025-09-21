Bursa MEXC
Ex-Ripple Executive Explains Why XRP Isn’t Designed for Retail Traders
TLDR Dilip Rao, former Ripple executive, clarifies that XRP’s future is focused on institutional adoption rather than retail trading. Rao emphasizes that XRP is designed to be used as a bridge currency by sophisticated financial institutions. Ripple’s strategy aims to move beyond speculative trading and build deep liquidity through institutional investors. Rao highlights that institutional [...] The post Ex-Ripple Executive Explains Why XRP Isn’t Designed for Retail Traders appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/22 01:01
DigiTap Stands Out As The Potential Coin in 2025
Cryptocurrency beginners often wonder what’s the best crypto to invest in right now for long-term success. A popular strategy has been to pick a large-cap coin that has delivered impressive The post DigiTap Stands Out As The Potential Coin in 2025 appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/22 00:39
Trump Ramps Up Pressure on Fed Dynamics
The post Trump Ramps Up Pressure on Fed Dynamics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a politically charged atmosphere, former President Donald Trump has escalated his efforts to exert influence over the Federal Reserve, notably spotlighted by his latest attempt to challenge the standing of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. This move signifies a crucial moment not only for the Federal Reserve but also for the broader economic environment, […] Continue Reading:Trump Ramps Up Pressure on Fed Dynamics Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/trump-ramps-up-pressure-on-fed-dynamics
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 00:26
Wall Street Can’t Ignore XYZverse as It Outpaces DOGE and SHIB in 2025
XYZverse is capturing Wall Street’s attention in 2025 as it surpasses Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) in performance, marking a major shift in the crypto landscape.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/22 00:17
10% Forever: How $HUGS Built Crypto’s Smartest Meme Coin Referral System
Discover how Milk & Mocha’s $HUGS token turns sharing into earning with a lifetime 10% bonus on every referral. It’s viral, fair, and built to grow.
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/21 23:55
Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross, What to Keep Eye On
The post Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross, What to Keep Eye On appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin has created a death cross on its short-term charts amid recent selling pressure in the market. Dogecoin saw selling pressure heading into the weekend, falling from a high of $0.2889 on Thursday to a low of $0.2631 on Saturday. Amid the recent price drop, Dogecoin has created a death cross on the hourly chart, which forms when a short-term MA falls below a long-term moving average, considered a bearish indication. DOGE/USD Hourly Chart, Courtesy: TradingView At the time of writing, DOGE was up 0.6% in the last 24 hours to $0.267 and down 5.46% weekly. Dogecoin returned below its hourly moving averages 50 and 200 at $0.267 and $0.274, following a drop from Sept. 19. It will be watched for a return above these key levels in the very short term for a rise to $0.288 and $0.307. According to Ali, a crypto analyst, breaking $0.29 might send Dogecoin (DOGE) flying to $0.36 and even $0.45. Support remains at $0.2568 in the event of a drop. Dogecoin news Grayscale recently filed an amended S-1 to convert its closed-end DOGE trust into an ETF to trade on NYSE Arca under ticker GDOG. In the past week, DOJE, the first ETF offering exposure to spot DOGE in the U.S, issued by digital asset manager Rex Osprey, was launched. DOJE got off to a good start, reporting $17 million in over 24 hours of its launch. According to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas, this would still rank among the top five for the year out of 710 launches and a good sign for the onslaught of 33 Act ETFs coming soon. Earlier this week, Dogecoin treasury company Cleancore Solutions added 100 million DOGE, bringing its official treasury to over 600 million DOGE. Source: https://u.today/dogecoin-price-falls-into-death-cross-what-to-keep-eye-on
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/21 23:53
Arthur Hayes Sells $5.1 Million in HYPE Tokens
Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/arthur-hayes-hype-tokens-sale/
Coinstats
2025/09/21 23:40
Solana Price Prediction: Analysts Eye a Technical Breakout That Could Push SOL to $310
CME options and ETF prospects boost Solana price prediction. Analysts expect SOL’s consolidation to break toward $300–$310.
Coinstats
2025/09/21 23:38
Cardano Today: Intersect Voting Opens as IOHK Tours Asia and Whales Trim ADA
Intersect opened voting for its 2025 Board of Directors, confirming a window through late September for members to choose four of seven seats. The election follows an August application period and a September candidate slate finalization. Materials stress member governance and continuity around constitutional workstreams. Moreover, Intersect highlighted the role of committees and the vendor […] The post Cardano Today: Intersect Voting Opens as IOHK Tours Asia and Whales Trim ADA appeared first on CoinChapter.
ADA
$0.816
-4.52%
Coinstats
2025/09/21 23:31
Bitcoin traders have these BTC price levels in mind at $116K
Bitcoin market participants saw the area at $117,200 and above as particularly important heading into the weekly close and fresh US macro data. Key points:Key Bitcoin price levels above and below spot price are here as BTC is about to start a new week.A quiet weekend is slated to give way to volatility as fresh macro catalysts appear.Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/21 23:14
