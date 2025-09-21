2025-09-23 Tuesday

Shiba Inu Price Prediction Shows When SHIB Could Reach $0.0001, and 1 Meme Coin That Could Outperform With 10836% Climb

Shiba Inu targets $0.0001 within 12–18 months, but Little Pepe’s presale at $0.0022 offers a projected 10,836% ROI, staking rewards, and a $777K giveaway.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/22 00:29
Shiba Inu Price U-Turn Triggers 310,077,519 SHIB Long Liquidations

The post Shiba Inu Price U-Turn Triggers 310,077,519 SHIB Long Liquidations appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shiba Inu’s price reversed lower in the early Sunday session, following a rebound in Saturday’s session to a high of $0.00001306. At the time of writing, SHIB was down 0.19% in the last 24 hours to $0.0000129 as the broader crypto market largely traded in red with $180 million recorded in crypto liquidations. Shiba Inu’s price U-turn caught bulls, who had hoped for a continuation of the relief rally after a two-day drop on Thursday and Friday from $0.0000136 to $0.00001279, unawares. In the last 24 hours, Shiba Inu saw $5,520 in total liquidations with longs accounting for the majority, while short liquidations came in at $1,510. According to CoinGlass data, 310,077,519 SHIB were liquidated in long liquidations as SHIB fell to a low of $0.00001281 in the early Sunday session. Shiba Inu is attempting to hold support at the daily SMA 50 at $0.00001285. A decisive move above the daily SMA 200 at $0.00001297 will be watched for a continuation of Shiba Inu’s price rise. Shibarium bridge update Shiba Inu developer Kaal Dhairya provided an update on the Shibarium bridge incident where unauthorized validator signing power was used to push a malicious state/exit through the PoS bridge, withdrawing multiple assets. Dhairya noted that right before the attack happened, a small win was being celebrated in the Shiba Inu team: The cross-chain ShibaSwap work and the new ShibaSwap UI launch. Dhairya stated a plan to propose a “fix” to issues in the Shiba Inu ecosystem. This plan included solutions for fragmentation, a multichain DEX upgrade, an improved rewards engine, liquidity incentives via gauges, a reputation/attestation/roles layer, modified council elections, IP tokenization with royalties tied to rewards and burns, integrated NFTs/gaming/metaverse, privacy and scaling with modular rollups and growth and ambassador programs. For now, the Shibarium bridge remains restricted until deemed…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 00:29
Lachlan Murdoch Might Be Involved In TikTok Deal, Trump Says

The post Lachlan Murdoch Might Be Involved In TikTok Deal, Trump Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Lachlan Murdoch, the heir apparent to billionaire Rupert Murdoch’s media empire, might be involved in the deal to keep TikTok legal in the United States, President Donald Trump suggested in an interview with Fox News’ “The Sunday Briefing” program. Lachlan Murdoch (right) with his father, Rupert Murdoch, the executive chairman of News Corp and chairman of Fox News. Getty Images Key Facts Forbes has reached out to a representative for the Murdochs and Fox News for further comment. This is a breaking story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/09/21/lachlan-murdoch-might-be-involved-in-tiktok-deal-trump-says/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 00:25
Shibarium Bridge Suspended After $2.3M Hack: Recovery Plans Uncertain

TLDR Shibarium bridge remains inactive following a $2.3 million hack earlier this month. The attacker manipulated the system to withdraw assets, including ETH, SHIB, and ROAR tokens. Ten out of twelve Shibarium validators were compromised during the attack. The Shiba Inu team is prioritizing security and containment before reopening the bridge. Asset recovery options are [...] The post Shibarium Bridge Suspended After $2.3M Hack: Recovery Plans Uncertain appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/22 00:23
Internet Shutdown In Afghanistan Threatens Women’s Education And Human Rights

The post Internet Shutdown In Afghanistan Threatens Women’s Education And Human Rights appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Taliban security personnel stands guard as Afghan burqa-clad women wait in a queue in the midst of a downpour to receive food supplies donated during the Islamic holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kabul on March 25, 2025. (Photo credit: WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images On September 15, 2025, the Taliban de facto authorities announced an internet ban across large areas of northern Afghanistan. Pronounced by the Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada, the move is said to have been implemented to “prevent immoral activities.” The ban is limited to all internet connections via fiber-optic cable, while internet access on cell phone data is not to be affected at this stage. The ban, which at this stage affects five provinces, Kunduz, Badakhshan, Baghlan, Takhar and Balkh, is the first ban of this sort since the Taliban takeover in August 2021. Despite its limited geographical scope, the ban raises serious concerns. The ban will result in homes, businesses, and offices being left without an internet connection. The ban will affect the rights of women and girls and human rights more broadly. The rights of women and girls The last four years have seen a litany of restrictions imposed on women and girls, including banning them from higher education. In August 2024, the Taliban introduced a law codifying morality provisions. The new law, “On the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice”, extended the already severe and omnipresent restrictions on the rights of Afghan women and girls. Article 13 imposed that a woman must veil her body at all times in public. A face covering is said to be essential. This is to avoid temptation and tempting others. Women are to cover themselves in front of non-Muslim males and females. A woman’s voice is deemed intimate, and as…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 00:19
Tiny Investments, Massive Returns: Best Cryptos to Join in 2025 for Wealth-Building Potential

MoonBull’s whitelist gives early buyers bonus tokens and staking rewards, while Dogecoin and Shiba Inu offer proven meme coin strength, making them top 2025 crypto picks.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/22 00:15
Verstappen Dominates Baku, Piastri Crashes Out, Sainz Scores Podium,

The post Verstappen Dominates Baku, Piastri Crashes Out, Sainz Scores Podium, appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Race winner Max Verstappen Getty Images Max Verstappen needed no help from fortune in Baku, but fortune delivered anyway. After victory last time in Monza, he once again sailed to victory, unchallenged, reasserting that he won’t let this championship go without a fight. “Last weekend was already great, but for us to win here again is just fantastic,” said Verstappen. “I think also in the race, the car was working really well on both of the compounds. We had clean air all of the time and then you could look after your tyres, and it was pretty straightforward, “It’s not easy around here. It was very windy today, so the car was always moving around a lot, but of course, I’m incredibly happy with this performance.” George Russell joined him on the podium, claiming second place, followed by Carlos Sainz, the first for Williams since the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix. “Honestly, I cannot describe how happy I am or how good this feels…It tastes even better than the first-ever podium that I did,” said Sainz. Piastri Crashes But if Verstappen’s race was serene, Oscar Piastri’s was anything but. Baku is notorious for chaos. And chaos it did bring. The first lap was riddled with it, the unforgiving walls of Azerbaijan claiming the championship leader after a lockup. But his troubles didn’t start there. His weekend was messy. A crash in qualifying took him out of contention for pole position. A jump start left him flustered, forced to engage the anti-stall system, which dropped him down the order, dead last. Then came the lock-up when he tried to pass the Haas of Esteban Ocon, bringing his weekend to a premature end. Norris Misses Out While a possible 25 points slipped out of his grasp, this was the moment Lando Norris could’ve…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 00:13
Why Milk & Mocha’s $HUGS Is Built to Win

The post Why Milk & Mocha’s $HUGS Is Built to Win appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 21 September 2025 | 19:00 Discover why Milk & Mocha’s $HUGS token is being called the best meme coin presale of 2025, with 40 stages, 50% APY staking, and weekly $35K prizes, it’s more than a coin. It’s a movement. Meme coins used to be about hype, hashtags, and the occasional Elon tweet. But in 2025, everything’s changed. The market’s matured, Gen Z demands more, and the bar for meme coin greatness is higher than ever. It’s no longer enough to slap a Shiba on a chart and call it a day, if your coin doesn’t have a plan, utility, and community, it’s already dead on arrival. Enter Milk & Mocha and their $HUGS token, the internet’s most lovable bears now starring in what’s quickly becoming the best meme coin presale of 2025. With over 50 million fans globally, a token built on real utility, and a gamified presale model spanning 40 stages, Milk & Mocha isn’t just cute, it’s strategic. This is Web3 with emotional intelligence, and it’s flipping the entire meme coin game. Built for the Fans, Engineered for ROI The brilliance of Milk & Mocha’s tokenomics isn’t just in how wholesome it feels, it’s in how smart it works. Every week, a new presale stage unlocks with a slightly higher price, rewarding early buyers and gradually building momentum. Stage 1 started at $0.0002. By Stage 40, the price hits $0.0465, a 23,000% increase from the beginning. And it’s not just about price. The top three buyers every week split $35,000 in USDT rewards, while unsold tokens are permanently burned. That means fewer tokens in circulation, more scarcity, and stronger fundamentals. It’s a self-balancing system that turns market participation into both competition and community. This isn’t airdrop nonsense or copy-paste tokenomics. This is how the best…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 00:01
40 Stages, 50% APY, 1 Winner: Why Milk & Mocha Is the Best Meme Coin Presale of 2025

Meme coins used to be about hype, hashtags, and the occasional Elon tweet. But in 2025, everything’s changed. The market’s […] The post 40 Stages, 50% APY, 1 Winner: Why Milk & Mocha Is the Best Meme Coin Presale of 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/22 00:00
BullZilla Presale Erupts As World Liberty Financial And Polkadot Join The Best New Coins For Exponential Returns

The post BullZilla Presale Erupts As World Liberty Financial And Polkadot Join The Best New Coins For Exponential Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Can a single presale rewrite the rules of meme-coin investing? The explosive start of the BullZilla presale suggests exactly that. This Ethereum-based meme titan has ignited a frenzy as investors rush to join the earliest round to maximize gains. With stages that change every 48 hours or once $100,000 is raised, BullZilla stands out among the best new coins for exponential returns, setting a blistering pace for September 2025. Market data underscores why traders are watching closely. BullZilla’s current price of $0.00007241, more than $530k raised, and over 1,700 token holders signal serious momentum. A projected ROI of over 7,000% from Stage 3C to the listing price of $0.00527 makes it one of the best new coins for exponential returns this year. This surge occurs as broader crypto headlines heat up. World Liberty Financial is entering global markets with decentralized lending products designed to rival traditional banking. Meanwhile, Polkadot continues to expand its cross-chain ecosystem, drawing institutional attention and reinforcing its place among the best new coins for exponential returns. With meme coins evolving into billion-dollar narratives and DeFi protocols scaling rapidly, early entry remains the single most critical advantage. For those hunting the best new coins for exponential returns, the trifecta of Bull Zilla, World Liberty Financial, and Polkadot represents a timely, high-conviction watchlist. Polkadot: Cross-Chain Growth and Institutional Interest Polkadot (DOT) continues to strengthen its reputation as a leader in interoperability. Its ecosystem now supports hundreds of parachains and thousands of developers, drawing institutional partnerships that reinforce long-term viability. With a price recently holding near $4.56 after a 6.33% daily increase, Polkadot remains on many analysts’ lists of the best new coins for exponential returns. Key updates include parachain auctions attracting record participation and the rollout of advanced governance models that give the community more control. These innovations…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 23:50
