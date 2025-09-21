Bursa MEXC
Top Bitcoin Price Levels to Watch in 2023 – Your Essential Guide
Bitcoin (BTC) traders remain cautious as the cryptocurrency’s price hovers just below key resistance levels ahead of a potentially volatile week. Market analysis indicates BTC is confined within a narrow range, with support around $114,000 and resistance near $117,200. This consolidation persists despite the recent attempt to retest crucial support levels, as traders keep a [...]
Crypto Breaking News
2025/09/22 00:38
Pi Network Completes v23 Upgrade: Fast Track KYC and Token Insights
TLDR Pi Network has completed a major protocol upgrade from v19 to v23, bringing new features and functionalities for users. The upgrade includes the integration of Know-Your-Customer authorities to maintain a KYC-verified blockchain ecosystem. Pi Network introduced Fast Track KYC, using AI to speed up the verification process and improve accessibility. The Pi Network token [...] The post Pi Network Completes v23 Upgrade: Fast Track KYC and Token Insights appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/22 00:37
Best PR Agencies for Crypto & Web3 in Europe [2025 Guide]
Discover the top crypto & Web3 PR agencies in Europe for 2025. Outset PR leads the list, with Lunar Strategy, PRLab, Melrose PR & more.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/22 00:28
Trust Wallet Launches Game-Changing Trust Wallet Token Loyalty Program to Power Web3
Key Takeaways: Trust Wallet implements a tier-based loyalty program. Exclusive benefits and discounts on gas fees are based on TWT ownership and platform use. TWT is part of the platform The post Trust Wallet Launches Game-Changing Trust Wallet Token Loyalty Program to Power Web3 appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/22 00:27
Dogecoin Price Hits Death Cross as Market Faces Pressure and Decline
TLDR Dogecoin’s price dropped from $0.2889 to $0.2631 amid market pressure. A death cross formed when short-term moving averages fell below long-term ones. Grayscale seeks to convert Dogecoin trust into an ETF, increasing exposure. Dogecoin’s treasury added 100 million DOGE, raising total holdings to 600 million. Dogecoin has recently entered a concerning phase as its [...] The post Dogecoin Price Hits Death Cross as Market Faces Pressure and Decline appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/22 00:12
Solana (SOL), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Ripple (XRP) Show Potential in 2025, but the Biggest Profits Might Come from Little Pepe (LILPEPE)
Solana (SOL) is again proving its strength, climbing past $200 with analysts eyeing a push beyond $250. Dogecoin (DOGE) just flashed a golden cross and gained 24% in a week, and Ripple (XRP) recently touched $3.65, its highest level ever, with bulls preparing for a run toward $4. As intriguing as that sounds, the most […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/21 23:59
WLFI Token Price Rallies 10% amid Token Burn and Trump’s HB-1 Visa Policy Debates
WLFI token price rallies 10% to $0.25, defying broader market sentiment amid token burn approval and Trump’s HB-1 visa policy debates. The post WLFI Token Price Rallies 10% amid Token Burn and Trump’s HB-1 Visa Policy Debates appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker
2025/09/21 23:59
XRP Eyes $9, BNB Pushes Toward $1K, But BlockDAG’s Miner Economy Could Be 2025’s Biggest Opportunity!
XRP’s recent momentum has left many questioning if its next leg higher will hold, while the XRP price prediction outlook continues to swing between optimism and caution. BNB is facing a similar challenge, with analysts debating whether its climb toward $1,000 is sustainable or about to stall, leaving the BNB price prediction in uncertain territory.
Coinstats
2025/09/21 23:30
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for September 21
Can traders witness drop of Bitcoin (BTC) to $114,000 zone next week?
BTC
$112,199.3
-1.99%
Coinstats
2025/09/21 23:22
Hex Trust CEO Alessio Quaglini Says US Regulatory Clarity Will Unlock Bitcoin's Next Wave
The U.S. could trigger the next global surge in cryptocurrency adoption as regulators move toward clearer rules for banks and financial institutions, according to Alessio Quaglini, CEO & Co-founder, of Hong Kong-based digital asset custodian Hex Trust.read more
Coinstats
2025/09/21 23:01
Synthetix to launch first perps DEX on Ethereum mainnet
South Korea Reports Surge in Suspicious Crypto Transactions Amid Growing Investor Base
Nubank plans stablecoin integration for credit card transactions
UXLINK: Malicious actors have issued unauthorized tokens. Community members are advised not to trade UXLINK on DEXs for now.
The crypto market fell across the board, with the SocialFi sector leading the decline by over 9%, and BTC falling below $113,000