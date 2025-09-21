XRP Eyes $9, BNB Pushes Toward $1K, But BlockDAG’s Miner Economy Could Be 2025’s Biggest Opportunity!

XRP’s recent momentum has left many questioning if its next leg higher will hold, while the XRP price prediction outlook continues to swing between optimism and caution. BNB is facing a similar challenge, with analysts debating whether its climb toward $1,000 is sustainable or about to stall, leaving the BNB price prediction in uncertain territory.